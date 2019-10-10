If Accurate, The Impeachment Game is Over – Fake Whistleblower Lawyers Now Retreat From Testimonial Appearance…

A report from the Wall Street Journal outlines a request by lawyers for the fake CIA ‘whistleblower’ that ultimately spells doom for the entire phony construct of the impeachment construction by anonymous complaint.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting the anonymous gossipers’ lawyers are now requesting official impeachment testimony by letters not an in-person appearance. If this is accurate such a request speaks directly to the abject stupidity of the claim:
WASHINGTON—Lawyers for the CIA officer whose whistleblower complaint helped ignite an impeachment inquiry into President Trump have asked Congress whether their client could submit testimony in writing instead of appearing in person, according to people familiar with the matter.
The request reflects concerns about whether the whistleblower could testify to Democrats and Republicans without revealing his identity, and fears that doing so would lead to it being publicly leaked, jeopardizing his personal safety. The intelligence committees haven’t yet responded to the inquiry about potential written testimony, the people said.
Spokeswomen for the House and Senate intelligence committees didn’t respond to requests to comment. (read more)
It was already ridiculous to think a presidential impeachment, to remove the most powerful elected political representative of The United States, could continue based on an anonymous complaint. However, expecting the same complainant/accuser to remain invisible during the process is so far beyond nonsensical, the light from where nonsense emanates wouldn’t reach this narrative for a year.
Yes, feel free to pummel the left-wing nuts based on the absurdity of this request. Only the most raving Moonbat imaginable would think they could impeach a sitting U.S. President via a ‘Dear Sir’ complaint letter to congress.
These are obviously not stable-minded people.
Oh, please, please, please hold that impeachment vote now. It is more clear than ever where this nuttery is heading.
If you thought it was delicious to watch the media meltdowns on election night 2016, just imagine the meltdowns as the media attempts to sell impeachment via a strongly worded letter of complaint to their resistance constituents….
Perhaps he could testify via text messages, or… wait, even better,… via tweets. Too damn funny.
….He hurt muh feelz… impeach forty pies!
Sad thing is these fools don’t care. And Chuck Grassley and Jodi Ernst are all about protecting WB status regardless of truth/facts. Stop the Insanity!!! 2020 can’t come fast enough for me – MAGA 4 ever!
LikeLiked by 11 people
It happens a couple days after gowdy joins, Eric Trump and Rudy mention Paul pelosi, Lindsey and Mitch call Nancy on behalf of the uniparty, Ukraine opens new Biden investigation, and Dems visit Ukraine. The uniparty will never allow hearings or a Senate trial. Too many secrets will come out. The uniparty has decided to shut down Nancy. Trump could go medieval on the corruption. They will move on. Nancy has to end it
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yup. He removed the last obstacle to burning things down in the Turkey move. Without any more dithering on how much we help the Kurds, it’s over. Trump told everyone what he meant. That he will burn it all down before he’s ever lead out. KAG
If it’s not FOR America he’ll take it out in one fell swoop but with enormous amount of forethought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly Trump is in no position to go medieval on anyone. He is surrounded by deep state traitors and uniparty backstabbers. Most of Mordor-on-the-Potomac hates him and would be glad to get rid of him. The minions of Sauron are everywhere and they are powerful and ruthless. The only thing that can save Trump is if Bagpipe Barr finds some spine and integrity and starts indicting these creeps by the dozen. Merely embarrassing them with the truth won’t matter because the Mainstream Media lie machine will simply bury it all under a barrage of propaganda. It’s all up to Barr and Turtle Man now which is what really scares me.
LikeLike
They are compromised.The Deep Staye got the goods on them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The beginning of the end but wait there’s more to come aka the Barr and Durham show. Stay tuned.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My expectation mode is in hibernation until someone one is really charged.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Dems and lawfare thought the Ukraine was the smoking gun. They thought Trump would invoke executive privilege and would hide it. The plan was to get him on obstruction. They never thought he would release the transcript or the whistle blower complaint. they never had a plan b. They never thought the whistle blower or Atkinson would have to come forward. Everything was about executive privilege. Trump did the unpredictable move.
LikeLiked by 11 people
And yet, like Wile E. Coyote, they were just seen heading to Acme to buy another anvil, a rocket and some rope.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe the very best advice that anyone could give them at this point: “FIRE Lawfare!”
They suckered you. In fact, they’ve been suckering you for years.
LikeLike
Biden is toast. Bernie is toast. Liz is the front runner. Horowitz Barr and Durham are up next. Trump’s poll numbers will go back up. The stock market will bump up. The economy will hold. Trudeau goes down the tubes. It’s Liz versus Trump in 2020. The Teflon Don wins again.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well, to my point-of-view as an American Voter who over these many years has voted Republican, Democrat, and (most recently …) Independent, “the Democratic Party, Inc.” has not yet offered any candidate that I could seriously consider voting for.
And I am, quite frankly, very disturbed by this. There used to be – admittedly, “in name only” – two mainstream political parties in this nation. Where did one of them go? Am I actually now witnessing the self-destruction of an American political institution?
LikeLike
No. You are witnessing the EXPOSURE of the melding of the two prominent parties that became a single Elitist/Marxist Party. After 2020, I believe you can expect to witness a dismantling of the EMP. Stay tuned!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe what you thought was two Parties before was really the UniParty.
And maybe what’s happening now is a movement with Trump as figurehead taking over the Republican Party from within but whose main mission is to smash the UniParty Decepticon Republic once and for all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tulsi Gabbard is the only one who could bring in Kennedy Democrats. She is a patriot and loves America . . . . . those two things make her persona non grata in the modern Democrat party.
LikeLike
Mike Robinson, the two party system has been rotted through at lest since GWB. In congressional reference, the party holding the chair fares no better than the ranking member party. Corrupt writing of legislation to satisfy the corporate paymasters renders a lavish income to both parties.
POTUS Trump has only disturbed the status quo and has well weathered the Uniparty scorched earth tactics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China deal next year.
LikeLike
Much as many would enjoy a China-deal, it cannot happen. They cannot promise to not steal IP. they cannot allow foreign ownership to operate inside China, they cannot, etc.
They are a Communist country. Agreeing to any one of our demands would require them to forego communism. Won’t/can’t happen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t forget, Hillary just announced she is running.
LikeLike
I’m betting that on the 16th of October, Nancy will ram a vote through for impeachment. And on the 18th, the Horowitz report is released, and on the 22nd, the first cases against the traitors is filed.
LikeLike
And the good news keeps coming. Our President has weathered more hateful words and actions than most people experience in a lifetime. When most people would have folded long ago, President Trump is energized to fight even harder. I have so much respect and admiration for this man. Now, back to the fabulous rally!!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
“Fears for his safety”??
What, being sneered at? Seriously no one gives a damn about the leak… err… “whistleblower”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I care…because I want this jerk exposed and prosecuted. This was a criminal act.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Coast- damn straight!
LikeLike
A couple days ago asshole Schiff said the phony whistleblower had received death threats. So somebody knows who it is, right? Let’s ID the scumbag for everyone else to see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The guy is already identified – Eric Ciaramella..
And they got the idea about death threats earlier..From this article:
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/03/01/trump-national-security-council-225442
“and an NSC staffer who dealt with European and Russian issues. The latter, Eric Ciaramella, reportedly left the NSC after receiving death threats. ”
Weird, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
This guy was a personal aide to HR McMaster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So that’s why McMaster is back making the news.
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/10/10/mcmaster-absolutely-not-appropriate-for-trump-to-solicit-foreign-interference/
LikeLike
BTW, McMaster is one of the Generals Erik Prince was talking about on Tucker Carlson’s show.
LikeLike
That article is more like a piece of propaganda than a piece of journalism.
LikeLike
Schiff said????
I wouldn’t believe it if he said the sun will rise tomorrow.
And actually I have yet to see objective evidence that the weaselblower, either one, exists other than as a construct in the diseased brains of the Lawfare crowd.
Maybe they were the ones who came up with the Obammunist’s imaginary girlfriend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nonsensical B.S. As if the FBI isn’t able to give the fake WB some agents like Strzok and co. to protect him..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Federal agents are good enough to protect the President, they should be good enough for the fake “whistleblower.”
LikeLike
They just need to make sure they’re not guarded by those charged with watching over Epstein.
Gee, by the way, what ever happened to that story?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They just need to make sure they’re not guarded by those charged with watching over Epstein.
Gee, by the way, what ever happened to that story?
LikeLike
Just like Shiff who also feared for his own safety.What a bunch of gutless wankers.
LikeLike
love love love that picture above!! The Best!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And all this dropped right before the big in the heart of lefty territory rally. Timing is fascinating.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
I can’t imagine why he might feel that he needed to ‘circumvent’ a group of people who never miss an opportunity to crap on him to the press or leak information….Weird, huh?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fiona Hill? Who dusted that loser off?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“shadow Ukraine policy” ?
HAH! No, MS. Hill, it was to prevent unauthorized leaks to the media via the Ozero /anti Trump scum within NSC, which the President has every right – and an obligation – to do.
President Trump’s new NSC boss Robert O’Brien is going to slash the headcount at NSC from 200 down to 120 according to reports, and reduce the role of the NSC. That seems to be a positive move.
LikeLiked by 2 people
EVERYONE works at the pleasure of the President.
LikeLike
Mueller 2.0? – he didn’t write the report/complaint; therefore doesn’t fully understand what’s in it; therefore doesn’t want to face questions about what he “wrote” because he didn’t write it and won’t know how to answer. “I’m sorry Congressman Nunes, what page are you referring to? Let me read what it says – uh, um…” Lawfare desperately trying to avoid another face plant before Congress.
LikeLiked by 5 people
‘peach fowty lies!
LikeLike
To think they need a 2nd or 3rd hand wb testimony vs the ACTUAL transcript is beyond ludicrous. That’s retarded, sir!!
LikeLike
They should “Never go Full Chuck Todd.”
;o)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stay strong, President Trump. You will NOT be impeached. You will be re-elected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The leaker.
LikeLike
It gets much, much better folks.
The politician the leaker worked with was….Joe Biden. Flew with him to Ukraine several times.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/joe-biden-worked-with-whistleblower-when-he-was-vice-president-officials-reveal
LikeLiked by 3 people
Spot on, Rooster (guessing about what the “r” stands for.) Cannot have another Mueller-like disaster and things are clearly pointing in that direction.
Delicious! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe a hologram of a whistleblower would work?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or notes from his therapy sessions?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Signed recollections of meetings with the whistleblower from James Comey?
LikeLiked by 4 people
This fake gossipblower must be a well known demonrat CIA hack. So much so that if the public discovered his identity it would be laughable. And someone will find out who he is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Pelosi and the rest of her commie Democrat cabal /Star Chamber are concerned about the whistleblower’s safety — really I do /sarc
LikeLike
Once we know who he is we can check what else he’s been up to.
The swamprats can’t let that happen.
It’d expose the active coup plot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well Barr should and prosecute him for Illegal leaking of classified information. Just like anyone else would be prosecuted.
LikeLike
What’s stopping these tyrants to just change the rules again and get their own corrupt judges to grant them grand jury information?
These commies don’t care about any law or rules.
They have demonstrated over and over, they do whatever the hell they want, including planting crimes on people to send them to jail.
If anything they will get another scam going soon.
Another whistleblower. But looks like they are getting ready to persecute Rudy.
LikeLike
It’s a de facto suspension of the constitution.
The leftists have been wanting to get rid of it anyway.
LikeLike
They should be allowed to testify via Skype… a la Scott Pleasants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whistleblower doesn’t exist
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joe was never wrapped that tightly, but it is still amazing that he was openly bragging about paying off Ukraine with tax dollars to fire his kid’s prosecutor.
The bribery had just become so widespread, commonplace and work-a-day that he arrogantly forgot to hide the criminality while showing off what a tough guy he is.
Now we find out the CIA mole was helping him count the cash? ‘Blower, please.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obviously, this should have been immediate grounds for Impeachment of the Vice-President. But, no, “international high crime was very-simply the order of the day.” And, to a great many still-entrenched “swampers” in our Government and in the Media, it still should be. Unfortunately for them, the American People now think otherwise.
LikeLike
He thought he had Clinton privileges allowing him to commit obvious graft in plain sight and get away with it.
LikeLike
Turn to page 25 if you want to ask where the bad man hurt his fee fees.
Turn to page 17 to toss a softball question about national service.
LikeLike
Maybe the SOB “whistleblower” could submit testimony via emojis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This wretched “so-called whistleblower” has no actual truth to bear. He or she deserves no protection.
“Look … let’s just cut to the chase here … We, the People, ‘get it.'” All of you have your hands caught in the Ukranian cookie-jar. The United States paid this country billions of dollars in “aid,” and you stole it. All of you – Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi, Biden, Romney, many more. Since you can’t throw out the Ukranian President who’s now pursuing his own “drain the swamp” agenda, you’re hell-bent to throw out your own.
Maybe you’d better fire those “Lawfare” advisers of yours. While you still have the chance. I assure you that they won’t be sitting in that jail cell with you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dumbocrats remind of the spoiled brat who pitches a screaming flailing hissyfit in the middle of the cereal aisle because his mom won’t let him have the sugarblasters. 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The word on the tip of everyone’s tongue is PERJURY.
This fool must be identified, investigated and charged if he perjured himself in filing his complaint
Next!
LikeLike
The whistleblower is Michael Barry as suspected. Confirmed By Byron York’s reporting this evening.
Now it’s just a charade where everyone knows his identity, but to keep things mysterious they pretend otherwise.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t understand why they would back off. It all worked so well for Kavanaugh and Mueller!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yet, FOX (FAUX) hyperventilates and runs every hour with updates on the so-called Whistle blower and on the House’s subpoena requests. They act like it is a legit Inquiry and that they already took the vote, which they did not.
LikeLike
Perhaps they could testify from the gallows.
LikeLike
Please excuse me for a moment…….
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
LikeLike
Only the most raving Moonbat imaginable ……..
51% of America.
LikeLike
Pelosi,
I most certainly agree with you that YOU SHOULD BE COMMITTED!! You & the Loon Warren.
SD, you hit on an extremely critical observation in this post: THESE PEOPLE (individually & as a whole) are “NOT STABLE MINDED PEOPLE”.
We all MUST keep this in mind as it gives us not only HOPE but indeed some level of CONFIDENCE that President Trump & all of us Good Guys will end up prevailing on this.
President Trump continually succeeds over these evil bastards as the Dims plod & stumble forward attempting to impeach him. And in the process the Dims expose their power-Hungary totalitarian leadership, actions & best of all their REACTIONS!!
Yes, the Left has an elaborate, extensive plan in place to get rid of President Trump. They have legal beagles up the wazoo & they are ALL evil & Corrupt as the day is long.
Ah, but they are so EVIL, CORRUPT, SELF-CENTERED, ELITISTS. And best of all, they are all DDS (Dumber than Dog Mitt [Romney]).
Not only is the Left in the process of GOING DOWN, they are in FREE-FALL with no let-up in sight..
Each & every day more & more of the Left’s errors/blunders/mistakes/sheer stupidity comes to light & more & more of We the People SEE IT & KNOW that we must DEFEAT them each & every time an opportunity is offered.
WINNING, WINNING WINNING. And NO, I for 1 AM NOWHERE NEAR TIRED OF IT YET.
KEEP IT COMING PRESIDENT TRUMP!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watching the live feed…
LikeLike
Pray tell, how do.you impeach forty pies?🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂
LikeLike
You cover them in peach jam and set them flambé!
Two scoops of covfefe ice cream for each serving…
LikeLike
Can’t help but notice that when P Trump names names of the coup…there is complete recognition in the audience with amply and unified booing. Those pundits who say basic Americans still don’t really know what DC corruption occurred are DEAD WRONG.
LikeLike
Reading written testimony is a waste of time and isn’t needed.
All we need is for Adam Schiff to just tell us what it says.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And this is all happening because we elected SOMEONE who is fighting back against the Left, something that the Right hasn’t seen in my lifetime. If Patton called Rommel a “magnificent bastard,” what would he call Trump?
LikeLike
“Gift from God!”
LikeLike
That works.
LikeLike
The fake whistle blower should testify by smoke signal. Oh wait that’s racist!!
LikeLike
The absolute hatred I have for all these people might be unhealthy. And yes it is hatred. I was talking to someone the other day who said they respect Muslim terrorists more than today’s leftists. I can’t say I disagree
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are that BAD.
LikeLike
Clearly designed so Lawfare can write the responses.
LikeLike
They are like kids caught in a lie. They just keep lying and think they are going to get away with it.
LikeLike