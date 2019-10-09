Giuliani and diGenova Discuss Ongoing House Impeachment Efforts…

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova appeared together on Fox News to discuss the ongoing impeachment effort by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House democrats.
This was a great segment on Laura Ingrahm tonight. The letter out of the White House was even better. Since when does any man/woman give up his/her right to due process by becoming President?
I’M SPARTACUS! What clowns!
Brought a big smile to my face.
Bang, bang!
