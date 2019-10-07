Left-Wing Minneapolis Mayor, Jacob Frey, Attempts to Block President Trump MAGA Rally…

President Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale is reporting that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is attempting to block President Trump from speaking at an event in the city on Thursday October 10th. This is beyond outrageous.
[Trump Campaign] The radical leftist mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, is abusing the power of his office and attempting to extort President Trump’s re-election campaign by conjuring a phony and outlandish bill for security in an effort to block a scheduled Keep America Great rally. Democrat Mayor Frey is using the bogus security charges to pressure the Target Center, site of the contracted October 10, 2019 rally, into preventing Minnesota residents from exercising their First Amendment rights in support of President Trump.
Frey’s city government preemptively informed the Target Center that it would be responsible for $530,000 in security and other costs related to the event. The Target Center attempted to pass the costs on to the Trump campaign under threat of withholding the use of the arena.
The Trump campaign informed the Target Center that the U.S. Secret Service is solely responsible for coordinating security and that withholding the use of the arena would be viewed as a breach of contract and result in court action. Additionally, the ridiculous sum of $530,000 is more than 26 times the estimated security costs for a 2009 Target Center health care rally held by President Barack Obama. Police officials estimated that the costs then were around $20,000. Again, the costs are a matter between the city and the Secret Service.
“We are well aware of Mayor Frey’s vocal partisan opposition to President Trump and calls to disrupt the rally,” read a letter from Trump law firm Jones Day to the Target Center’s management firm. “This last-minute squeeze seems to be nothing but a pretextual political effort with serious First Amendment ramifications.”
In 2016, President Trump earned more than 1.3 million votes in Minnesota and came within 1.5 percentage points of winning the state.
“This is an outrageous abuse of power by a liberal mayor trying to deny the rights of his own city’s residents just because he hates the President,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. “People want to hear from their President, and no mayor looking to beef up his resume for a run for higher office should stand in the way.”
Below is the letter from the Trump campaign to the Target Center’s management firm:
General Manager
AEG Management, TWN, LLC
600 1st Avenue North
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Re:Threatened Breach of Contract by AEG Management TWN, LLC
Dear Sir:
Our Firm represents Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (“the Campaign”). The Campaign is in receipt of your threat to violate the terms of its contract with AEG Management TWN, LLC (“AEG”) to lease the Target Center from October 9–10, 2019, in connection with a Campaign rally featuring President Trump. The rally is scheduled for this Thursday evening. The Campaign’s preparations for the rally remain ongoing in reliance on that contract, and tens of thousands of the President’s loyal supporters are expected to attend.
Your letter of this morning on behalf of AEG threatening to terminate the rental contract at the last minute seems to rest on a representation by the City of Minneapolis that, without any apparent backup support, that “additional security and related costs” associated with the rally will be $530,000. You claim it is somehow the Campaign’s responsibility to “coordinate” these additional services and expenses, “including arrangements for payment to be made directly by [the Campaign] to the City, in advance of” the rally. If the Campaign does not, you assert, AEG will deem it a default or force majeure and cancel the contract.
Your position is clearly wrong under the plain wording of the contract. Neither the Campaign nor AEG is responsible for arranging or paying for rally-related security. Rather, the U.S. Secret Service – and the U.S. Secret Service alone – is “solely and directly” responsible for coordinating law enforcement services in connection with the rally. “As such, no law enforcement costs shall be coordinated by [AEG], charged through [AEG] to [the Campaign], or shall otherwise be reimbursable expenses in connection with the [contract].” The Campaign cannot be in breach of an obligation it does not owe to AEG. Yet AEG’s failure to deliver the Target Center on October 9 would be a breach of contract, and the Campaign will aggressively pursue all remedies available to it in law or equity – not to mention in the court of public opinion.
We presume this contrived legal justification for threatening to terminate the contract is the result of AEG receiving pressure from City leadership determined to cancel the rally. We are well aware of Mayor Frey’s vocal partisan opposition to President Trump and calls to disrupt the rally. This last-minute squeeze seems to be nothing but a pretextual political effort with serious First Amendment ramifications. Politics is no basis to interfere with a contract, and if the agreement with the Campaign is not honored, the Campaign will also look to hold AEG and the City responsible for the apparent infringement on the Campaign’s financial interests and fundamental First Amendment rights, as well as those of its many supporters.
Please confirm that AEG will honor its agreement with the Campaign by no later than 11:00 am CDT on Tuesday, October 8, or else we will prepare the necessary papers to begin court proceedings.
Regards,
XXXX
Somalis running wild in Minneapolis and he wants to keep out law abiding conservatives???
Somalis, legal and illegal, will vote for him. MAGA/KAG attendees wont, they vote TRUMP.
That’s what the sad little mayor is afraid of. He knows the amazing effect this President has on his constituency. Eat it, buddy!!!
Perhaps a call to Target Corporation, whose name is on the arena, will help things. For fastest response, dial 800-440-0680. Target cannot afford a deplorable boycott.
Boss, I’m not sure target Corp. Really cares. Aren’t they the ones that gave us men in the women’s restroom?
Deplorables are pro-military. Pro military does not shop at Target. Target could care less about deplorable’s and I too can live without Target.
They’ll care if deplorables take a day or two off from shopping at Target. Watch their stock price take a tumble.
I wish The Bikers For Trump would attend this rally.
Thanks to the mayor, by tomorrow morning everyone will know that with a violent crime rate of 1,063 reported incidents for every 100,000 residents, nearly three times the corresponding national rate, Minneapolis is one of the most dangerous cities in the country.
Well done Mr. Mayor for reinforcing what we already know about Dem run cities.
https://www.tripsavvy.com/dangerous-areas-of-minneapolis-2369920#targetText=Out%20of%2025%20cities%20with,2015%2C%2047%20murders%20were%20reported.
Just out of curiosity, did Obama actually pay that $20,000 for his security or was this another city that was left holding the bag for these costs?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Illegal campaign contribution. Zero probably kept a receipt as campaign expense. Another for a tax deduction.
I hope they wear them to the rally. They’ll go great with the KAG hats!
Tell him if he can’t do it at a reasonable price, we’ll provide our own security for the event. Nothing violent, but well prepared.
Anyone see “Bluffing” in the letter to AEG from the Trump Campaign?
I didn’t either.
Jones Day fights like a superhero and takes no prisoners. I have seen the SEC retreat from confrontations with them.
I wanted to go so badly, because it is so close to me in Wisconsin, but I fear the violence that seems to be accepted as the norm in the Twin Cities. Admittedly, I am a coward, but I had so much fun in 2016 both at the primary and the general election–marking my ballet for President Trump! Those of you brave enough…my prayers are with you and your family for a fun and safe rally!
Slip in and slip out. Can’t miss a rally that close. Keep all those MAGA/KAG hats and shirts in your nondescript backpack.
You are not a coward. You are a prudent citizen whom I am guessing from your user name is female and, sexism be damned, would be an easy target for an antifa thug.
Be proud, stay safe as you best see fit, and again cast your vote for the President.
The stupid mayor just put Minnesota in Trumps column…nice!
Have read elsewhere that antifa thugs going to try their stuff there in minn. on fri.We need to pray for POTUS and those with him for their protection.Father I ask that your hand of protection be upon President Donald John Trump and all with him.Lord we cover them with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and decree Zachariah 2;5 over them,that the fire of your glory surround them,that no curse,no voodoo,no plot,no plan,no power,no principality and no demon and hell will prosper.Father we call upon your mighty warring hosts come on the scene and destroy the enemies plans.Father we bless your holy name.,and we thank you for answering when we call out to you ,in Jesus MIGHTY NAME,aMEN.
In Jesus’ Holy Precious Name Amen.
Amen.
Yeah, I can imagine Minneapolis police services don’t come cheap.
Just ask Justine Damond’s family.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shooting_of_Justine_Damond
Take a look a Frey. He’s your typical leftie emasculated mama’s boy who could never make it in the real world. Getting elected mayor in some dump-to-be leftie city is no accomplishment. They all like having Beta males in charge.
When he gets run out of Minneapolis, he could run for mayor in South Bend, IN …
I am glad President Trump has put this mayor formally on notice because if not….it would begin a trend of resistance to the rallies. The forces,.along with the media, continue to pretend, we (President Trump supporters) do not exist. I am so sick of that concept. We do exist and we love our President.
Alfred E. Newman look-a-like.
“Please confirm that AEG will honor its agreement with the Campaign by no later than 11:00 am CDT on Tuesday, October 8, or else we will prepare the necessary papers to begin court proceedings.”
Jones Day is making it easy for the Target Center’s management firm. The facts regarding security are clearly stated in its letter to AEG, and a very costly breach of contract suit is already in the works. Losing a huge sum of money due to “breach” will get the AEG team’s undivided attention, especially since the loss would not likely be recoverable from the city without a messy lawsuit.
I anticipate that AEG will tell the city it must honor its contract with the Trump campaign, which will then put the Mayor in the very unfavorable position of attacking the local Target Center to try and collect the alleged security overhead from them. That would be a serious public relations mistake by the Mayor, with future, negative, relational implications with AEG.
It appears to be the next in an unending series of hair-brained ideas to attack the President. The Mayor will soon look like the political fool he is. JMO
I would appreciate ristvan’s input on this situation.
Sounds like that “city” needs some help with security…
How about the 82nd Airborne gets the task for that night…?
AND, while they are there, they can clean out the local infestation.
Maybe some “training” will be worked in…..maybe some buildings will suffer.
How about some street closures….for say 48 hours to “make sure of security” ???
Maybe some reason can be found to kill the power someplace during the rally…
Fight fire with fire.
Interesting map. I didn’t realize Minnesota was predominantly non-democrat in land area.
Liberalism exists in bubbles. I bet if someone were to map the effective radius (out and back) of an electric car from metro centers, it would establish a map fairly representative of the U.S. liberal enclave.
I’d like to make one correction to Brad Parscale’s otherwise excellent response…
““This is an outrageous abuse of power by a liberal mayor trying to deny the rights of his own city’s residents just because he’s AFRAID of the President’s POPULARITY,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. “
Take away all US Government funding for the city……
Boom……No more issues
What the FBI ought to do is investigate the Mayor’s Office for contractual fraud, racketeering, and false billing of government services. This is an attempted defrauding of the Federal government.
So, that works out to 530 police officers at $1,000 a piece for a two hour rally by the President of the United States according to Jacob Freyberg or 50 officers at $400 each as budgeted by the Secret Service.
Interesting… And Antifa has already called for a counter rally/protest and the Mayor pulls this crap, likely trying to get his Antifa goons in as “security”. SS better be on point or else!!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/antifa-calls-for-black-bloc-protest-at-minneapolis-trump-rally-america-is-cancelled/
Censorship. Seems to be more common lately among these fascist progs.
DemonRats are insuring a Trump victory, they seem insane. It is unbelievable. We may see the largest crowd to a Trump rally, ever.
Frey belongs in 1933 Germany.
There’s always the XCel Center in St Paul
https://www.xcelenergycenter.com/connect-with-us/about
The smell of soy is strong with this one
This is not going to go well….
Hmmm, sounds like an attempt to effect an election. Bad, bad, bad. 😉
Minnesota readying to turn red on the map and there’s nothing that Stalinist mayor can do about it. 😎
