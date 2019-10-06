Rudy Giuliani: Media “Deliberately” Covering-Up Joe Biden Selling Public Office…

Rudy Giuliani appears on Media Buzz to discuss how the U.S. media has refused to dig into the details of Joe Biden’s corrupt activities.
Can’t wait for the Romania installment.
Hey it could be the Serbia installment, but they would not dare go there.
I absolutely LOVE Rudy. He is a meticulous researcher and the best advocate for President Trump in this latest farce concocted by LSM and the imploding Demonrats (who remind me of Gilda Radner, SNL character befuddled Emily Litella).
Let ‘er rip, Rudy…. paste them all with a broad-brush, today’s MSM deserves every lump they get!
Highlighting yet again the lawlessness that characterizes everything the Insane Left Democrats following Obama, and the media that wants to crown them the culturally and politically correct RULERS of America, have done since Obama rose to be President. And that, in turn, means the Republicans are also branded with the same identifier of lawless, since they are not fighting for the truth.
Every hour, every minute, that Barr takes to indict the enitire Insane Left and its enablers, is taking the nation one month closer to real civil war. The Supreme Court should already have ruled against the lawless agenda of The Insane Left, and the leaders in prison awaiting their final fate.
Rudy is a warrior for justice.
God Bless Rudy and PDJT.
Rudy, just like our VSG President, is on a mission!
Gotta love it…
What are leftists going to do at the Debate with the elephant in the room? Do they leave Biden alone? Silence with strengthen him, But bringing up Hunter Biden’s improprieties will Give President Trump a huge boost…
Oh the tangled web we weave….thats where Tulsi comes in…
Tulsi knows how to appear like a reasonable person, but at the slightest provocation she turns into 0bama’s D-HI errand girl — she knows the way the game is played and she climbed the ladder playing it…
Trump periodically dabbles with a commutation for Blago. Always seems like a hint at the ‘office’ selling nature of the BO administration from the get go.
No chance Obama didn’t get caught by Patrick Fitzgerald offering Blago something for the Senate appointment of his choice. It’s just been covered up forever.
Why wouldn’t Biden think he’d be protected too?
Delicious.
They have to double down on their deceptions. Otherwise, they’re toast.
From 2014:
“The Bidens are not like us”
Backs up Rudy’s assertion of Biden’s 30 years of corruption.
https://www.chicagotribune.com/opinion/commentary/ct-hunter-biden-cronyism-nepotism-perspec-1023-jm-20141022-story.html?outputType=amp&__twitter_impression=true
I watched this with the moral dilemma of watching a bullied person unrelentingly beat the snot out of his tormentor wondering if he should be pulled off…. Then I found myself thinking “hit ’em in the ribs – you have not touched them yet…”
Rudy refuses to be leashed.
Thank Goodness.
Love it when Rudy and other Trump spokespeople talk through to get their points made. The best defense is offense. Attack!
CL thought Biden ordered the media not put Giuliani on the air? Things must work a bit differently with 0bama not in WH…
Rudy is breaking the story. Media refused to cover Biden’s corruption.
Meanwhile they are busy telling us how great the lawyers for the whistleblowers are.
The most important thing Rudy said is this: He’s investigating because the DOJ won’t. That’s Trump’s DOJ. The fact that Rudy is out there doing this while Barr is silent is very telling. Is Rudy’s latest rounds with the talking heads intended to pressure Barr to act? I know Barr is busy and maybe if he went to Ukraine this last week he was in fact on this trail. One thing is for certain; if this Democrat immunity continues we are heading to very dangerous days ahead.
or Donzo-Rudy taken “heat ” while Mr.Barr-doing silently as possible investigation..I believe that’s what’s going on….
Rudy does what is missing elsewhere. He brings evidence and facts – not hyperbole and bs.
Howard Kurtz is a media butt boy whose only job is to project media players, to repel any and all accusations that are directed to the media and it’s players. He is sickening, to say the least.
However, watching Mayor Rudy do “his thing” is a pleasure. Perhaps republicans in Congress might learn a thing or two by watching the energy Rudy puts in responding to the one sided questions (do you still beat your wife…style of) jerks such as Howard offer up.
Media does this all the time. I can prove the media covered up the 2014 Cantor-Brat primary until the day he lost, even though they knew that he was in big big trouble for two months prior.
To this day they are still covering up what happened.
When this latest round of Schiff came out and the media did their usual thing, it reminded me a lot about the Cantor primary. I ended up doing some research and found that there are only two books on the subject – one from Brat’s campaign manager (who knew next to nothing about what was going on) and one from some political historians. So I checked out the latter… and it’s a wholly inaccurate and inadequate description that concludes the event was “unfathomable” and “a miracle”.
This was bitterly amusing to see because it was neither unfathomable nor a miracle and this is easily shown simply by reviewing the real-time documentation of the event.
One way or another I’m going to have to get the truth of the affair out there. Not sure how I’m going to do it. If these historians are amenable maybe they will rewrite their book with the new info I can supply to them. It may be more than they want to take on, though, since it would require rewriting 2/3rds of the book and admitting they didn’t do such a good job the first try. Otherwise I dunno… write my own book, maybe?
Anyone have any thoughts as to what you would do in this situation?
