President Trump Has Had Enough of Mittens….

Senator Mitt Romney (U-Self), the former presidential candidate of ‘lightly held stances’, while holding a personal financial interest in status-quo China, once again puts himself on the outside of the electorate. Apparently President Trump has had enough:
Mitt “pompous ass” Romney, is exactly correct.
As a lifelong Massachusetts resident I never had any illusions about Willard. I watched his weakling approach to politics and government on a daily basis in MA. Early on as governor he had only one chance to have any kind of impact. He had to retain the Republican veto in the state senate. He needed 19 GOP members in the state senate to uphold his veto. Bill Weld, his fellow RINO idiot, had this protection for two terms. Willard came in and needed to elect and re-elect a handful of senators to reach the mark. He made a big show of campaigning state wide for his handful of senators. Willard failed to elect or re-elect a single senator on his slate. He then curled up in the fetal position for the rest of his term and just packed it in. Willard is poison.
So thankful I never voted for McCain or Romney. The “lesser of two evils” BS we were fed for decades is the reason why the Republican Party is filled with RINOs today.
Yes, the RINOs have to be purged. It may be a lost cause in Utah, as the Mormons will vote for Romney no matter what, just like they did in Nevada for Harry Reid. But McConnell should be a primary target next Spring.
Just a reminder, Mormon rules opposed mixed marriages and ordination of blacks.
“It refers to a group of people called the Lamanites and states that when they rebelled against God they were cursed with “a skin of blackness””
book of Mormon
Think about this We know for a fact that the Democrats spied on candidate Trump, and thar they enlisted the aid of several foreign countries – Ukraine, the UK, Australia,Israel etc – in that spying effort. There was never any justification for what was done. And yet three years later not a single Republican Senator has ever condemned what the Democrats did.
But the instant President Trump suggests investigating Democrats for what certainly look like very real crimes. THAT is when our “Republicans” get very concerned,
The Uniparty is a very real thing.
