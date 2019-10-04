Sept. Jobs Report: 136,000 New Jobs, Unemployment Drops to 3.5% – Lowest in 50 Years…

Posted on October 4, 2019 by

MAGAnomics – Lowest Unemployment in 50 Years !

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the September jobs report. 136,000 jobs were added to the economy and the unemployment rate falls to 3.5%, the lowest since 1969.

Demand for workers remains strong (Table A-1). Overall employment is very stable across all sectors (Table B-1) and wage growth is strong (+2.9%). Additionally, inflation is low; that means more disposable income.  The Main Street economy is strong.

♦Over the month, the number of unemployed persons decreased by 275,000 to 5.8 million. ♦Among the unemployed, the number of job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs declined by 304,000 to 2.6 million in September. ♦Also, the number of persons unemployed for less than 5 weeks fell by 339,000. ♦The labor force participation rate held at 63.2 percent in September.

The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for July was revised up by 7,000 from +159,000 to +166,000, and the change for August was revised up by 38,000 from +130,000 to +168,000. With these revisions, employment gains in July and August combined were 45,000 more than previously reported.  (BLS Report)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Sept. Jobs Report: 136,000 New Jobs, Unemployment Drops to 3.5% – Lowest in 50 Years…

  1. NJF says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    Once again, POTUS #s go up upon revision, not down. Funny that……Unexpectedly too.

    #I❤️POTUS

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Boknows says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    America is back!

    America Is Great Again!!

    Suck it Dempocraps and Fakestream media.

    Thank you President Trump. Prayers will continue for you, your family and our country.

    Like

    Reply
  3. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:54 pm

    Wow – I bet these statistics will be on all the news channels and on the front page of every paper…………….not. SAD.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Magabear says:
      October 4, 2019 at 2:08 pm

      Oh no, what you’ll see above the fold on the newspapers and on the tv screens will be “recession fears loom”. Cuz, you know, the impeachment narrative must be fed.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Sloth1963 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    Impeach this? I don’t think so,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Magabear says:
    October 4, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    But, but……..what about the lefts hoped for recession?! Dammit, even the August numbers now match the predicted numbers from Wall Street! All Nancy is left with is a big steaming pile of Schiff. 😃🤣

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. G. Alistar says:
    October 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm

    Would that the TDS infected Democrats in the house would work together to keep their promises and do something to help the people. Like USMCA, drug prices, meaningful legislation rather than let the radicals from the valley of the “fruits and nuts” control their actions. Impeachment is already aging poorly. Won’t learn until they lose the House back in 2020.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Perot Conservative says:
    October 4, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    #MoreWinning!

    Like

    Reply
  8. icanhasbailout says:
    October 4, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    So much for the gaslighting rumors of a negative print.

    Like

    Reply
  9. pocaMAGAjunta says:
    October 4, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    unimpeachable
    adj. Difficult or impossible to impeach.
    adj. Beyond reproach; blameless.
    adj. Beyond doubt; unquestionable.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Perot Conservative says:
    October 4, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    Latino Jobs Numbers smoking hot! 286,000 more Latinos had jobs in September.

    “The national seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos fell to a record 3.9% in September – smashing its previous record of 4.2% in August. The number of Hispanics and Latinos employed also set a new record high in September, also breaking a record set the month before, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released Friday show.”

    https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/39-hispanic-unemployment-rate-sets-record-low-28152000-employed-sets-record

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s