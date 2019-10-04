Sept. Jobs Report: 136,000 New Jobs, Unemployment Drops to 3.5% – Lowest in 50 Years…

MAGAnomics – Lowest Unemployment in 50 Years !
The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the September jobs report. 136,000 jobs were added to the economy and the unemployment rate falls to 3.5%, the lowest since 1969.
Demand for workers remains strong (Table A-1). Overall employment is very stable across all sectors (Table B-1) and wage growth is strong (+2.9%). Additionally, inflation is low; that means more disposable income. The Main Street economy is strong.
♦Over the month, the number of unemployed persons decreased by 275,000 to 5.8 million. ♦Among the unemployed, the number of job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs declined by 304,000 to 2.6 million in September. ♦Also, the number of persons unemployed for less than 5 weeks fell by 339,000. ♦The labor force participation rate held at 63.2 percent in September.
The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for July was revised up by 7,000 from +159,000 to +166,000, and the change for August was revised up by 38,000 from +130,000 to +168,000. With these revisions, employment gains in July and August combined were 45,000 more than previously reported. (BLS Report)
Once again, POTUS #s go up upon revision, not down. Funny that……Unexpectedly too.
#I❤️POTUS
America is back!
America Is Great Again!!
Suck it Dempocraps and Fakestream media.
Thank you President Trump. Prayers will continue for you, your family and our country.
*Democraps
When accurately portraying who they are, correct spelling plays an important role.
: )
I prefer demoncrats 😉.
Wow – I bet these statistics will be on all the news channels and on the front page of every paper…………….not. SAD.
Oh no, what you’ll see above the fold on the newspapers and on the tv screens will be “recession fears loom”. Cuz, you know, the impeachment narrative must be fed.
Impeach this? I don’t think so,
But, but……..what about the lefts hoped for recession?! Dammit, even the August numbers now match the predicted numbers from Wall Street! All Nancy is left with is a big steaming pile of Schiff. 😃🤣
Would that the TDS infected Democrats in the house would work together to keep their promises and do something to help the people. Like USMCA, drug prices, meaningful legislation rather than let the radicals from the valley of the “fruits and nuts” control their actions. Impeachment is already aging poorly. Won’t learn until they lose the House back in 2020.
#MoreWinning!
So much for the gaslighting rumors of a negative print.
unimpeachable
adj. Difficult or impossible to impeach.
adj. Beyond reproach; blameless.
adj. Beyond doubt; unquestionable.
Latino Jobs Numbers smoking hot! 286,000 more Latinos had jobs in September.
“The national seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos fell to a record 3.9% in September – smashing its previous record of 4.2% in August. The number of Hispanics and Latinos employed also set a new record high in September, also breaking a record set the month before, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released Friday show.”
https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/39-hispanic-unemployment-rate-sets-record-low-28152000-employed-sets-record
