Rudy Giuliani Continues to Outline Biden Corruption and The “Compliant Crooked” Media…

Rudy Giuliani has the wind in his truth sails… Appearing on Fox News with Sean Hannity Giuliani discusses the blatant political corruption of former Vice-President Joe Biden and his family, and the mounting evidence to support Giuliani’s claims.
Rudy makes me proud to be an American
Rudy is one for the history books. Integrity and leadership. Great American.
Wow. Again a dedicated lurker is first to comment. Where it’s everyone today? Am I the only one here to comment on the
commencment of the big ugly?
Lindsey Graham followed up that Rudy piece with some bombshells:
*He insinuated that the “whistleblower” is directly tied to the Coup Cabal
*He stated that he’s going to write letters to the pertinent foreign countries to request cooperation with Barr
*He didn’t outright label this as “obstruction of justice”, but he made it clear that, as I have mentioned here tonight, this is the Democrats attempt to prevent Barr from investigating the foreign networks that they had exploited for cash and information. At some point the republicans will have to start calling a spade a spade here…this is literally obstructing an investigation by trying to hinder access to witnesses.
It seems that Rudy is for all practical purposes the defacto AG of the USA. He just stated that he has built a case with whitnesses and video evidence ready for prosecution. Now the stage is set to have the public see where our so called republican leaders loyalties are. If they ,with all their so called legislative skills and experiance , fail to bring his evidence fotward in an effective comprehensive way we will have our answer. The Paul Ryan like message the eleven senate frauds sent last week voting against the boarder wall funding was one more disappointment to add to an already massive list. For the record ,the RINO fool of a senator from PA. Actually tried to take credit for Trumps win in his state when in fact without Trumps coat tails he would be a K Street sellout now. We cannot count on the likes of guys like him to support Trump . He would sellout hos mother if push came to shove.
Why isn’t Lindsey Graham calling this Ukranian prosecutor to testify under oath?
Rudy’s really good at this…
