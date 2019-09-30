President Trump Delivers Remarks During Joint Chiefs Ceremony – Video and Transcript…

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks to honor the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley. [Video and Transcript Below]
[Transcript, POTUS remarks @5:32] – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, Mike. And I have to start off by saying that all of my life I’ve heard that if it rains on a big occasion, it brings luck. So, Mark, I think you’re going to be the luckiest general in history. (Laughter.)
I want to thank everybody for being here — Vice President Pence. And thank you all for the incredible service members. We have the finest military anywhere in the world. The American military is the greating — greatest fighting force, without question, in the history of the world. And today it’s stronger than it’s ever been, by a large factor. No enemy on Earth can match the awesome might of the American Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and the United States Marines.
We’re gathered together for a truly historic occasion. We’re here to welcome our outstanding new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff: General Mark Milley. Mark, I want to congratulate you. You’re my friend. You’re my advisor. And you deserve this position. I never had a doubt. Congratulations. (Applause.)
I also want to express our profound gratitude to Mark’s wife Hollyanne, and his children, Mary and Peter, for their selfless devotion to our country. The strength of our military is truly found in the love and support of our military families. So important. Those families are so important.
We’re especially honored to be joined by some of America’s Gold Star Families. Your treasured loved ones made the supreme sacrifice for our nation. They’re looking down on you right now. You look up in the sky, and they’re looking down on you. Our debt to you is infinite and eternal. America will hold you in its heart forever. And we will never forget.
We’re also grateful to the many veterans here today. (Applause.) To our heroic wounded warriors in attendance: Our nation will always remember what you did for the cause of freedom.
Joining us as well are: Secretary Mark Esper. Thank you, Mark. Great job you’re doing. Secretary Mike Pompeo. Mike, thank you very much. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. Thank you, Andrew. Many of our great secretaries and my Cabinet and service chiefs.
I know we have a couple of wonderful representatives — I think you have many, so I’ll get myself in trouble, but I see John Carter and I see Brad Wenstrup. Thank you very much for being here, fellas. Thank you very much. And I see a senator that’s so supportive of our military and this administration, Senator Dan Sullivan. Thank you, Dan — of Alaska. Done a great job.
As we prepare to welcome a new Chairman, we must first pay tribute to one of America’s most admired and beloved military leaders: outgoing Chairman Joseph Dunford, here today with his wonderful wife, Ellyn.
Joe Dunford hails from just outside Boston. His father was a Marine — and a tough one — who landed on Inchon, in Korea, and fought at the Chosin Reservoir. So, Joe knew which branch he was destined to join. He didn’t have too much of a decision to make, I think. What do you think about that? Huh? Not a big decision? No.
In 1977, he was commissioned into the U.S. Marine Corps.
In 2003, Joe commanded some of the first American troops in Operation Iraqi Freedom — and very, very successfully commanded them. For his exceptional bravery, he received the Legion of Merit with Combat Valor.
As a general, Joe was promoted so quickly that he was nominated for his third star before he had formally received his second. How do you do that? How do you do that, Joe?
In 2013, he was named International Security Assistance Force Commander in Afghanistan. And he was instrumental in strengthening Afghan security forces to share more of the burden. And today, they are indeed sharing much more of the burden.
In 2014, Joe became Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the next year he was named Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. And in that role, Joe published the first Joint Military Net Assessment in 20 years. We have a lot of the ideas that we’ve brought forward. And, you know, we’ve spent $2.5 trillion since I’m President — $2.5 trillion — far more than this country has ever even thought about spending. But we had to have a modern, great military with the most magnificent and the finest machinery, planes, boats, ships, weapons of all kinds. We’ve never had anything like you have today. When I took over, we were a very depleted military, and today we’re at a level that we have never even come close to.
Joe solidified America’s competitive advantage through global integration of the Joint Force. He also provided critical leadership during the complete rebuilding of our military.
And he helped me in another way — something that probably only Joe and Ellyn really know — because in, I would say, in 2015, I sat with Joe at a dinner. And believe it or not, I was getting a big award from the Marines. And Joe was presenting the awards, and I had no even thought of running for President. And I said to my wife and family, “Look at that guy. He’s a great looking guy, isn’t he? He’s like central casting. He’s like right out of Hollywood.” But he made the great presentation that night.
And I got to talk to him because I sat with him and Ellyn and his son, Patrick. And I was asking Joe lots of questions about the military. He said, “You really enjoy this, don’t you?” I said, “Well, I just love our country. It’s very important to me. I love our country.” And I said, “I don’t know. What do you think? Should I give it a shot?” This was before it was public. He was one of the first people I asked. I said, “What do you think? You think I’d have a shot? If I get it, we’re going to rebuild that military. It’s going to be stronger than ever before.”
And he helped me form an opinion. He gave me a lot of information. And he has ever since. So, for that, I want to thank you and Ellyn, and I want to thank Patrick. I hope I got his name right. It was a long time ago, but I think his name was Patrick, right? Huh? Did I do good? (Laughter.)
But General Dunford also provided vital strategic direction to the campaign against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. With his help and the great courage of our warfighters, I am proud to say that the ISIS territorial caliphate has been 100 percent completely obliterated. When we came to office, it was a mess; it was all over. Now we have thousands of captured ISIS fighters, and we have 100 percent of the caliphate.
As Chairman, Joe has also been a strong supporter and crucial advocate for creating the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces — something that I’m really proud about and something that, when I make these speeches in these massive arenas loaded up with people, thousands and thousands, it just about gets the number one line of applause because I say, “We’re creating the Space Force.” And the place goes crazy. Great popularity, because that’s where it’s going to be at, more and more.
General, your life exemplifies those words that beat in the heart of every Marine: Semper Fi. America salutes your incredible legacy of noble service. You’ve been exceptional. Thank you. Thank you very much, Joe. (Applause.) I think they like you, Joe.
As one exceptional Chairman departs, our nation gains another. Today, Mark Milley takes General Dunford’s place as the highest-ranking member of the most skilled, determined, and powerful military ever assembled in human history.
Mark has been preparing for his duty his entire life. Like Joe, he grew up in a family of patriots just outside of Boston. His dad was a Navy corpsman, and tough as can be, they say. Was he that tough?
GENERAL MILLEY: He was that tough.
THE PRESIDENT: Huh? No games? He didn’t play games?
GENERAL MILLEY: No. No.
THE PRESIDENT: (Laughs.) He says, “No games.”
But his dad was a strong Navy corpsman, serving with the 4th Marine Division in World War Two — a veteran of the assault landings in the Marshall Islands campaign, the Mariana campaign, and in two Iwo Jima hits. During the war, Mark’s mother also served at a Navy hospital in Seattle, treating wounded men from the Pacific.
Inspired by their example, Mark chose the path of duty and the life of service. He could have done whatever he wanted. He was exceptional in every way.
In 1980, he was commissioned into the Army, and quickly joined the ranks of its finest soldiers. He graduated from the Army Ranger School and became a master parachutist and a Green Beret. In a long Army career, Mark deployed to Panama, Colombia, Korea, Somalia, Egypt, Haiti, Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan — often seeing very, very close up the combat.
He has not just served, but shown immense valor, on nearly every continent. He is the recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal, four Bronze Stars, and the Legion of Merit, along with two awards of the Combat Infantry Badge.
With degrees from Princeton, Columbia — wow, I didn’t know you were such a great academic. (Laughter.) Wow, let me give you a little more. (Laughter.) I’m impressed with that. That’s very good. And the Naval War College — but I liked you anyway — Mark is living proof that the American warfighter is the toughest, smartest and bravest, best and brightest, by far, anywhere in the world.
Following four deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, he became the 39th Chief of Staff of the Army in 2015. Over the last several years, he has worked tirelessly to rebuild a depleted force into a fully manned, fully trained, and fully equipped Army prepared to achieve complete victory in the conflicts of tomorrow.
And when we were determining where we were going to spend all of these billions of dollars, like you’ve never seen — we haven’t seen it in decades — I went with Mark, I sat with Mark, and I hope we spent it wisely, and I know we spent it wisely. Two and a half trillion dollars.
He built the Army Futures Command, and he created Security Force Assistance Brigades to reduce the need for large deployments.
When Mark took over, only two Brigade Combat Teams were at the highest levels of readiness. Today, that number stands at 28 — an extraordinary turnaround and achievement. And I congratulate everybody here today. (Applause.)
America’s Armed Forces are more powerful than ever and growing even stronger. We have the newest equipment, and we also have equipment that we keep under wraps that nobody has ever even heard of. We have weapons that we pray to God we never have to use. Our nuclear has been totally rebuilt; some brand new and some refurbished. But we hope to God we never have to use any of our weapons — any of our weapons.
In his new role as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Milley will serve as my top military advisor. I have absolute confidence that he will fulfill his duty with the same brilliance and fortitude he has shown throughout his long and very distinguished career.
From the great General Omar Bradley to the famed Joe Dunford, our nation has been blessed by the advice, counsel, and wisdom of 19 Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Today, we pass the baton to the 20th.
Together, we vow to continue the righteous mission that has united every Chairman and every patriot ever to wear the uniform and to defend our great American flag. We will keep America safe, we will keep America strong, and we will keep America proud so that our children and their children will forever and always be free.
Thank you again, General Dunford, for the incredible job you’ve done. And to General Mark Milley: Good luck, Godspeed, God bless you, God bless our military, and God bless America. Thank you all for being here. Thank you very much. It’s a great honor. Thank you. Thank you. (Applause.)
Is IS the Commander in Chief.
A true Commander in Chief! I love this man. His sincerity, humor and unmatched grit in the face of this unfathomable political onslaught! He is brave and fearless. I truly admire him and I pray that our Father in Heaven will fight the battle raging against him. I pray the Lord Strong and Mighty will turn the enemy’s plans into confusion such that they destroy themselves. I pray that no weapon formed against him is permitted to prosper in Jesus Mighty Name. Amen.
AMEN! Perfect prayer…I am joining you in it!
amen.
Thank you Hutzpa, I am praying with you!
Let president trump know we support him white house comment line (202)456-1111. POTUS is a strong man we can make him even stronger. We Let him know we stand with you!
Amen, Hutzpa.
Amen Amin
I think I touched my eyes having pepper juice on them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mine seem to have sprung a leak, too.
Seems mine leak daily!
i hear you.
mine stay pretty dry… i just try to get up and sing those tears away.
I had a different reaction than tears. I felt a cold, seething anger that wonderful men and women like this man were sent by our feckless politicians to die and be hideously wounded. And for what? To nation build countries that only hate us more because we are trying to do for them what they are unable to do for themselves. I am nauseated that George W. Bush would choose to invade and rebuild and protect Afghanistan rather than turn Osama bin Laden’s camp into a parking lot; that we are still dying there after 18 years; that after sacrificing so many in Afghaistan, he’d then invade Iraq. How does that (censored) sleep at night. And Obama is only a little better. He turned Libya into a failed state and tried to do the same in Syria.
God bless America, and God bless this brave soldier and others who were so needlessly sacrificed by our sickening, depraved political class…Democrats AND Republicans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And they get targeted by the DeepState as enemies once they return.
God bless America, yy. You speak for us many. My anger is huge. I will never forgive the animals that are part of our Congress and the rest of the swamp, and never, ever forget, their punishment should be infinite. I don’t know which is going to be that punishment but I am sure it will be unbearable, here or up there.
LikeLike
Mine too even though I was not in the kitchen. Oh Lord a miracle. God Bless this man.
I’ve never seen a braver performer.
My goodness.
God Bless the Man, his family, and 817 for sharing here.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was beautiful 🙏🏻🇺🇸
Thank you for the link, citizen. My heart and prayers go out to this brave young hero and his family. Our President reached his side in a few long strides, arms wide open for an embrace; my cup runneth over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stand by for the slobbering lapdogs to attack General Milley in 3…2…1……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Airborne Ranger and Green Beret. One tough hombre.
Their attacks will bounce off him like BBs shot at an M1 Abrams tank.
Even the war-torn body of a patriot can hold a heart overflowing with Love of Country. How incredibly moving!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Thank you, Citizen817, for a better link to this clip!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He really is an inspiration and we all should pray for his safety and success…!!
Back a few years, was reading quite a few Louis Lamour books. Can’t remember the name of the specific novel, but he had a phrase, a way to describe the strong men and women that it took to build this nation from scratch, “men to match my mountains” (where the Lord would provide the builders, the strong, up to the task, to match the strength, heights to conquer, to equal His, the Lord’s mountains.
I believe that President Trump fits that honorific along with the men and women, including the Gold Star families that were there, in today’s ceremony. Strong, forthright, steady and willing to do what is needed to be done. Men, and women, to match His mountains.
This ceremony was moving on many levels.
Did a further online search. It was from a book with that title, by Irving Stone.
I hope the vast majority of the military appreciate the obvious and genuine deep respect and honor that their Commander in Chief holds for them.
….Especially if this ongoing and accelerating unlawful attempted coup by subversives in the Deep State and DemoncRATs requires the military’s intervention…..
President Trump respects the troops (the “Grunts”), but as to the Generals? Not so much.
Mattis’ Islam Denial: ‘Insider Killings’ Are Counterinsurgency Killings
Trolling for yet more evidence of ignorance and incompetence, Bob Woodward’s crude smear job, Fear, witlessly documented something else altogether: President Trump’s honest, moral understanding of the Afghanistan morass, and its unconscionable impact on our troops:
At a July 2017 National Security Council meeting, Trump dressed down his generals and other advisers for 25 minutes, complaining that the United States was losing, according to Woodward. “The soldiers on the ground could run things much better than you,” Trump told them. “They could do a much better job. I don’t know what the hell we’re doing.” He went on to ask: “How many more deaths? How many more lost limbs? How much longer are we going to be there?”
General Milley making “The Belmont Hill School “proud !
NOW…
Form ’em up!
Full battle rattle!
AND:
March ’em into Washingtown and take over that mess we got…. Daylight’s wasting!
For this reason, the left is really angered when the military shows respect for him. They would love it if the military turned on Trump. ISNT GOING TO HAPPEN
The Joint Chiefs of Endless Wars. Pardon me if I don’t clap for them.
“We spent $7 trillion (and thousands of lives and limbs) in the Middle East. What do we have for it? Nothing (even remotely worth the price)”
– President Donald J. Trump
Trump wants out of the stupid endless wars, but the disloyal to America, and to sanity, generals at the pentagon keep resisting his efforts to do what is right for the American people, as well as for America’s troops, just as those at the creeps at the FBI, CIA and DOJ do.
Obama salted the whole government with his Obamunists…including I suspect the top tier of the military. I wonder if he and Hillary figured out General Petraeus wasn’t one of his sycophants and that was the reason Petraeus was destroyed.
THEY take no prisoners. We play by the rules. Which is why Republicans always lose even when they win and Democrats win even when they lose.
Same thing in Afghanistan. Bin Laden targeted civilians. George Bush sacrificed Americans like this man so that he couldn’t be accused of harming civilians. In medieval times, the rulers led their armies. Maybe it’s time to send our “leaders” out to fight in the wars they start. I wonder if Bush would have been so forgiving of American deaths if his daughters had been sent to the fight. Same with Iraq. I wonder if Obama and Hillary would have defended Benghazi if Sasha, Malia and Chelsea had been in the compound.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a stark contrast, the military vs the CROOKED Democrats and the CROOKED media. There are also some CROOKED Republicans, Cesar had a similar issue which was his undoing.
The CIA also has some bad elements. I hope the CIA director is either removed or gets her house in order. I have grave doubts about her.
Great ceremony. Wonderful address by POTUS. Two outstanding 4-stars, Dunford and Milley.
(Interesting that both of Milley’s parents were Navy vets, but he chose Army.)
