Harmeet Dhillon: We’ll Remember Those Republicans Who Don’t Stand With Trump…

Republican National Lawyers Association vice president and 2020 Trump advisory council member Harmeet Dhillon discusses the ongoing impeachment talks with Lou Dobbs.

4 Responses to Harmeet Dhillon: We’ll Remember Those Republicans Who Don’t Stand With Trump…

  1. WSB says:
    September 28, 2019 at 4:44 am

    Harmeet, you are such a Patriot! Thank you!!!!

  2. ggmppv says:
    September 28, 2019 at 5:07 am

    Was Rand Paul really one of them ? I’ve never been a fan of his, nor a hater. He had some good, some bad. But generally ok. I dont understand it – he never seemed to be evil like Romney

  3. TigerBear says:
    September 28, 2019 at 5:10 am

    LOL Yes, mark the rinos but remember they’re already aware this will cost them politically and have no concerns. Soros or whomever they’re in the back pocket of will/is paying them far more than they could ever make just keeping the congressional seats warm.

    The RNC will NEVER get a dime from me. They have not risen up against the rinos and be damned if they don’t keep feeding them!

    Just donate to our President directly! Let’s starve the RNC and NSRC!

    STOP FEEDING THE RINOS and the RNC

