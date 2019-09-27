President Trump Calls Out Adam Schiff for Fabricating Ukraine Call Quotes…

There has been no push-back from the democrat allied media about HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff completely manufacturing quotes about the phone call between President Trump and President Zelenskyy. Chairman Schiff made up fabricated quotes and read them during his opening statements at the HPSCI hearing yesterday.
Some people criticize President Trump for his twitter retorts. However, with the media covering for the deceptive conduct of democrats, Twitter is a way for President Trump to set the record straight:
Thank you President Trump for saying what every GOP member should have been screaming from the rooftops!!!
Stefanik called him out on it, I know. During the hearing.
Love the video. Is that just for Twitter or does it get national coverage on TV? I want people in the airport watching CNN to see that!
It would play well on radio. The RNC should use some of the pile of money they raised to beat democrats during morning radio ads while people are driving to work. It is a great boomerang using stuff the democrats have created.
That is a great idea!
The visual of Nancy & Chuck at the end is very effective. Creepy people doing creepy things.
You only have to use their own words against them. Everything else is superfluous.
Can’t wait for a campaign add with “Impeach 45” MAD-Maxine,
“can’t beat him… gotta impeach him” Green
and
rootin tootin –what’s her face who wears the tiny hats(?) .
Hunter Biden is Sleepy Joe’s version of the Clinton Foundation.
In most of the history of most of Western civilization, these treasonous behaviors usually were rewarded by being promptly hanged, the headsman, or a firing squad, for people like Schiff, Pelosi, Mueller, Weissman, O etc, etc.
Personally, in my heart, a place on the pikes of the White House fence would be nice, kind of old fashioned.
Think about this: if President Trump was not in the White House, our house, none of this would be known.
Rush called President Trump the greatest whistle blower of our time!
WINNING !
Dear Mr. President:
The hard-working People of America are with you. Only the willfully blind cannot see through the thinly disguised coup attempt by the corrupt Agencies in Washington, aided and abetted by the corrupt Democratic Party and R-snakes (Republicans in name only).
If you were to start a 3rd Party, you would have a runaway. People are sick and tired of the in-your-face corruption from sewer city- Washington, D.C.
p.s. What is your Attorney General doing?
According to the Trump campaign there are
~> 50 (fifty) THOUSAND new Trump supporters!!!
That’s what Katie on The Five (fox) just said.
I agree, and am so happy to come home to find out POTUS hitting back hard on this.
We really need to back him up on this. Schiff should resign for this outrageous fraud. If not, he should be removed from office.
I’d say President Trump is Schiff-ting the narrative.
I Love It.
I Love PDJT.
He’s not afraid to call out these corrupt b*st*rds
I can hear it now…………. there goes Trump obstructing justice yet again.
I pray to God the hammer starts dropping on someone, anyone, soon.
That’s me it’s time for some heads to start rolling.
Predictions— the term Schiff dossier will be going viral soon. Those 2 words will help make mockery of this scheme. Well played sir. Well played indeed.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I read on Brietbart that a GOP Rep has file motion to
Censure him in the house..
Today the President made a short tweet he called them all the
Do Nothing Democrats.
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) introduced it.
Good for Rep. Biggs.
Excellent and great news. I had dropped a comment in several places that stated Schiff needs to be brought up on ethics violations. I doubt the democrats will censure him but this will force the democrats to comment on the lies he created for entry into the congressional record.
Hard to drain the swamp when Barr is slow-walking the prosecution of the Swamp and you’re getting zero help from the Senate in regards to investigating the “whistleblower”
President Trump is “slow walking” the prosecution!
He could reveal all details today or 3 years ago. He decided to let this play out for 2020. Next IG report, then Flynn then maybe around new year Durham..(much of his information on Ukraine he got just this month!)
They have 1 shot at this!
SAM: 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
I think Barr may be doing more than you think, or know. This insane move by the Democrats says to me that he has been investigating corruption that leads to the Ukraine and the Dems need to divert attention and cover it up. They are now going after Barr which further suggests he is getting close to exposing him. I think the best thing he can do right now is what he is doing; keeping his mouth shut and continuing on.
should read, exposing them.
Pray-tell in which court would this administration receive a FAIR hearing?? Which court would dare place corrupt prominent political figures behind bars and/or asset strip them???? The President needs more law-following judges in place before he/us could receive justice. Right now the President is allowing the court of public opinion a say so. He is placing evidence of the corruption in front of the voters. It is now up to those voters/citizens to DEMAND justice. Hopefully there are enough citizens that still give a damn about the law and enough newly placed/to be placed Constitutional following judges that justice will be forth-coming.
Graham, Schumer, and Hutchinson earned there Senator stripes by their performances in the House Judiciary Committee in the Clinton years. Schiff will get his, too, from this performance unless we stop can stop him.
Correction on Asa Hutchinson: he became Governor, not Senator. His brother was a Senator.
PDJT taking on the corrupt Democrats reminds CL of Martin Luther taking on the corrupt church — Others had tried before and were “taken out”, but DJT is protected by an army, and it will take an army to protect him from 0bama’s violent communists.
With tears and urgency do I petition my God to have mercy on us and smite these charlatans!
Many many of us are praying the same!
Amen
You are not alone, Aunt Clara
Trump just schlonged Schiff!
BEST PRESIDENT EVER!
Careful there, Schiff represents West Hollywood, he may get turned on by that statement.
mopar2016: good one!
The Democrats must be losing millions of dollars each personally over all of this.
Justin Amash took it on the chin with the Chinese tariffs as I bet Biden, McConnell and many others did, too.
If the liberal media ever broke all this down and exposed it to the tens of millions of people who don’t now know, public hangings would be back in vogue.
I prefere guillotine(s), but that just me.. 😉
Or drop , these Folks off, into a place like “Libya”,, or a friendly Radical Mooslim country.. Let them experience What Muammar Gaddafi did..
They changed the form to make the “whistleblower” 2nd hand account possible..
Good thing is that this shows how isolated and shrinking the deep state is that they didn’t know what the actual phone conversation was about and have to rely on 2nd hand accounts that might be true or not(wink wink – WH “source”)
We need to find out when that form was changed, who initiated the change, and when it actually took effect. I could not fathom how a second hand account could qualify as a whistle-blower. Taking that out exponentially increases the ability of any one to fabricate a whistle-blower complaint.
Good luck with that – remember the time Psaki admitted in a press briefing that the administration sometimes lied to reporters to protect an initiative. Then when it became inconvenient, they denied she’d said it, revised the official transcript and deleted that part of the video? First they tried to claim hardware glitch, then when NOBODY believed it, they did a half hearted investigation that turned up the guy who admitted he’d deleted it because someone called and told him to but he couldn’t remember who told him to and they decided that it wasn’t a serious enough matter to pursue any further.
Which, in light of their pearl clutching about this phone call transcript is sort of extra ironic.
Uh, I work in a field where I deal with revised government documents all the time. This can be tracked. If it isn’t easy, then someone is deliberately hiding information. This kind of banal stuff is what the government lives for.
I can guarantee you that the Inspector General could have that information is less than 1 hour. There is an ORIGINAL copy of that form sitting in a filing cabinet with a cover sheet listing the revisions, dates and signatories of the changes to that document.
There is NO WAY that is co-incidental.
Bryan: Can you get your post to someone like Dan Borgino and a few others so that it comes to the attention of the President?
Great find Sam! I agree Bryan! Hopefully they have a functional audit trail. This could be documentation of intent.
That’s pretty easy to track.
Time to sweep them out into the street.
I believe PT should have a dedicated CI detachment hunting down these sneaks and traitors.
Right? Feels desperate what they’re doing.
Is there an IG for the IG`s?
Yeah, this was not a secretary making change at her desk. This would have been approved at a fairly high level. In my mind, this would be Congressional Level change of the law. To allow second hand hearsay, without actually seeing the act or document, to protect someone as a whistle-blower is absurd. Fundamentally changes the Whistle-Blower Act.
There are logs of who, when, how this was changed.
Agreed; however, The who, when, where and why for the sudden change in the form where this “second hand” hearsay claim is now allowed needs to be thoroughly vetted/investigated to determine the responsible parties and culpability, if any. A better than good explanation needs to be shown.
These deep state snakes squirm from one department to another. I read that the IG for Intel had previously been a Russia hoaxer at FIB or Justus. Can anyone verify that?
Limbaugh finally got off his pertard today and called this a Cold Civil War.
Some people that have been attacked by Antifa, or shot like Scalise might say it is Warm to Hot. Those murdered, imo, like Scalia, Breitbart, and even the degenerate Episteen were unavailable for comment, which was the point of their demise.
So, I’m calling it Hot, but just with skirmishers, So far.
BTW, the Proggies are the best at “peaceful” violence .
You forgot Seth Rich, hillary investigators, and Julian Assange coming up.
Minority Leader McCarthy now needs to introduce the motion on the House Floor.
Ugh the House floor. Where motions go to die. Dems will vote to block.
Amen and Amen!!
That would be a pleasant surprise, but I wouldn’t count on it……unless Pigglosi knows she has the votes to defeat it, and allows the motion to proceed in order to help her Uniparty conspirators.
I am worried about all the people I see (and there are many) who just completely ignore anything and everything that doesn’t fit their Orange Man Bad narrative. I don’t know what it will take to penetrate that bubble. They are, among other things, incapable of admitting that Biden’s conduct was AT BEST a serious ethical violation. And that’s only if you squint really hard and bend over backward to be charitable. Same as they were with Hillary Clinton – like admitting that she did illegal things meant they were somehow endorsing Trump and they COULD not, WOULD not do that. It’s not an either or, folks. It is also similar to their refusal to admit that SOME of the people crossing the border are known criminals. That doesn’t mean they all are, nor does it mean that conservatives think that, it means that we want to stop the criminals from coming in and if that means asking the non-criminals to provide some evidence that they aren’t then we’re okay with that.
Baffling and concerning.
ProgreSSives can’t be Wrong, ever! They will eliminate people just to prove how Right they are. Insane? Yes, but nevertheless it’s their Reality.
Rather than waste time and effort on these Control Freaks, Let’s recognize What we are dealing with, democRats are Marxists out to Destroy every pillar of this society. This is Standard Marxist playbook. It is nothing new,.
But as long as there are as many of them as there are, the rest of the country is somewhat stymied.
Someone in the presidential thread living in Europe said Schiff’s version was reported as news. It stood to reason that it would be soundbited that way, making the non-disclaimed “parody” spin laughable and appearing to be part of the deceitful construct.
The international media almost always reports the Democrat spin without any consideration or mentioning of the other side of the story. There’s no one challenging it.
Their big story about the UN was for example Greta making Trump look bad.
Can you imagine CNN being even worse? CNN international!
They are going to be gone for two weeks. I hope President Trump issues all kinds of executive orders!!😂
I hope the IG report drops as soon as they leave.
Monday morning 9AM!😂
like..having horrible time posting today.
Imagine how terrified the Democrats must be. They are so sure they are going to lose the election they feel their only option is impeachment. They are toast and they know it. Making up charges virtually out of thin air might get the sheep in the House to vote for it but is DOA in the Senate so just what is the point of all this?
This kerfuffle is about the soon to be released exposure of the attempted coup. If the dims can successfully launch the meme that Trump was after Biden, then the disclosures about the FISA abuse and other deep state shenanigans can be played as retaliation by Trump for the impeachment process.
You sure about that? Remember, every single stinking repub senator voted to deny VSGPDJT from making recess appts. That’s been going on for almost 3 years now.
Not a one is trustworthy to have PDJT’s back.
I don’t think it’s going that far though, so I’m not worried. GOD has this under control.
“…There has been no push-back from the democrat allied media about HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff completely manufacturing quotes about the phone…”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you.
Better to call him to object to the phony denial of recess appointments. Say no money to the GOP until there are recess appointments, and a promise no money goes to unfit mitt, the man who hates PDJT, has women in binders and a dog on his roof.
How about just following through with action against the guy for his leak of false info in an intelligence committee hearing?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/25/adam-schiff-admits-to-december-2017-leak-of-false-information-during-intelligence-committee-hearing/
Don’t forget that there was also “photographic evidence of House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff engaged in background communication with Fusion GPS during his House investigative cover-up…”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/02/07/shifty-proof-of-collusion-surfaces-not-about-trump-about-adam-schiff-meeting-with-fusion-gps/
And don’t forget other questionable acitivites involving witness testimony targeting the president:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/03/08/tripwire-adam-schiff-staff-coached-michael-cohen-four-times-over-ten-hours-prior-to-testimony/
I just saw and read this Tracybeanz tweet thread and am not sure what to make of it. It is quite compelling, and she seems to have some sources in the know about what might be ahead, but who really knows.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1177678378561933313.html
She says she has source that tell her that things are progressing behind the scenes and Team Trump is about to expose them all BUT they don’t know if they can indict all conspirators in time before the 2020 election cycle.
Most of what she says is no surprise and can be taken from Trump and some of his Team by statements made in the open. Clearly Durham is looking into all of this seriously as reported by Barr, Meadows, Nunes and co. The often heard cries that NOTHING HAPPENS is clearly wrong.
There are a lot of white hats working behind the scenes. It’s not like Trump is isolated. John Salomon and Sarah Carter were approached early on by insiders who constantly feed them inside info in an orchestrated drip drip fashion. They talked about it with Levin on FNC some months ago for an hour how they were approached by FBI insiders.
Trump has laid this trap and it is about to spring on the Dems.
Here is the actual twitter thread for anyone who prefers to read it that way.
The whole thing in my opinion , is good for President Trump, as Trump is transparent, The dems. are the opposite of transparent, So, counter punching one each issue, will result in win, win, win.
And this just in:
https://thefederalist.com/2019/09/27/intel-community-secretly-gutted-requirement-of-first-hand-whistleblower-knowledge/
Seriously??? This is crazy. The IC changed the whistle blower requirements a head of all this!?! Mon Dieu.
Schitt fabricated his opening statement strictly for the Demosocialist propaganda MSM to use as video and audio sound bites. A couple Treepers living In Europe have stated that is what they are getting for the entire story.
Also Sundance you described Schitt’s actions as “deceitful” please always add “evil”. Thank you.
Do you think one Democrat would realizes this could happen to a Democrat president?
Payback is a bitch.
Bill Clinton
Started with Nixon.
Then Bill.
Now President Trump.
Just Power hungry.
Not without the MSM. The Demosocialist evil would be done if even 50% of the media had integrity,
A wall of complaints will be released.
The Democrats are going to arbitrage the whistleblower laws to unleash anonymous attacks non-stop to shut down Trump
“Democrat Weighs Releasing Complaint About IRS Trump Tax Audit”
A key House Democrat said he’s consulting lawyers about whether to make public a complaint by a federal employee about possible misconduct in the Internal Revenue Service’s auditing of President Donald Trump.
The complaint raises allegations about “inappropriate efforts to influence” the audit process, House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal said in a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in August. Neal told reporters on Friday that a decision on releasing the complaint depends on advice he receives from lawyers for the House of Representatives.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-27/democrat-weighs-releasing-complaint-about-irs-trump-tax-audit
I was waiting for Nunes, Meadows or even Dobbs to call Schiff what he is — a liar regarding his “parody” crap.
Should have known that only PDJT had the guts to call it by it’s real name — LIAR LYING.
R’s need to stop covering up for the Dems, smoothing it over. We Deplorables know a lie when we hear it.
Call it what it is. Schiff is a LIAR, LYING about POTUS to Congress in a hearing broadcast worldwide.
Kudos to President Trump who isn’t afraid to speak truth.
More tweets, sir. More tweets.
The dems are on a roll. They know Republicans lay down and play dead.
Senate Judiciary Cmte Democrats ask federal appeals court judge nominee Steven Menashi to disclose what knowledge or involvement he had in President Trump’s July 25 call with the Ukrainian president and related whistle-blower complaint
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/steven-menashi-trump-judicial-nominee-ukraine-whistleblower-impeachment_n_5d8e4d8ae4b0019647a8518a
This “impeachment” scam is the dems setting up a smokescreen and diversion in their desperate attempt at outrunning the law.
They’ll get two weeks of free publicity from their co-conspirators in media to hide behind while they scurry back to their home districts…..or not…..I imagine several will be unavailable to their constituents back home.
There is not enough support from their base, and what support there was is diminishing by the day.
They’re beyond desperate.
Even their jacked-up vote on the trade bill will fail to save them.
There are still too damned many cold sets of handcuffs in DC.
WHAAAAAAAAAAT???
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
FOIA this!
Nobody interupted Schiff like Grassley was interupted when he was merely trying to open the Kavanaugh hearing. The Republicans not only sat there and took it, they turned around and bent over. Schiff should never have been allowed to get through those lies unchallenged.
I would love to see Trump demand that he be impeached.
“C’mon, do it, stop the charade of your ploy to claim you’re going to impeach me and DO IT! Just take the vote and do it! I have had enough of your sinister deviant hoaxes that have stymied this country and held back wonderful things that could have been done for this country with legislation. So stop the the yammering and just do it! I can’t wait to have the senate hold a trial where you will be exposed with the whole world watching. It’s about time the FACTS are put to examination under the rules of evidence. And I assure you, they will be! You have been anti-Trump from day one and tried to subvert the election. Those facts are also going to come out. You have no basis for impeachment and you KNOW it. You just want to keep the word being used daily in your fake news media to score political points with your base.
So do it. This country has been dragged through enough of your hoaxes. I have a country to run and I’m going to do it with your help or without it. We’ll let the people of the 2020 election decide whether their lives have improved or whether you have done anything but try to void the will of 65 million people ! You like the idea of trying impeachment who has set more records of prosperity than almost any other American president in my first 3 years, DO IT ! The country is sick of these phony witch hunts ! Now I have some trade meetings I have to attend to to better American’s lives!
LikeLike
Here’s a letter I sent my local House rep today. This post will probably end up getting blocked…
I’m writing out of sheer anger and frustration with the verifiable hoaxes that are being conducted by Democrats and the lack of any fight being put forth by Republicans on these matters.
I’ve followed this in depth. I’ve read released documents from Judicial Watch, followed court filings in the Michael Flynn case and others, read the misleading and dishonest Mueller report, and listened to Congressmen like Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler lie repeatedly to the American people in one sick, demented Congressional hearing after another. I’ve had it.
I’m from East Texas originally, and not the sharpest knife in the drawer, but even an East Texan who pays a little bit of attention can see what has transpired since at least as far back as 2015.
1) Admiral Mike Rogers of the NSA blew the whistle on illegal NSA “about queries” during Obama’s last year as President. The names of the contractors – not government officials – conducting the illegal queries has yet to be released, but it isn’t difficult to guess.
2) Obama attempted to fire Mike Rogers for this after he notified the FISA court.
3) Hillary’s campaign, now needing a legitimate reason to continue to conduct illegal surveillance on their political opponents, hired Fusion GPS, who hired Christopher Steele and others to fabricate the “Steele Dossier” which was in all likelihood written mostly by Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS, Nellie and Bruce Ohr, etc.
4) Comey testified before Congress that even at the date of his firing, the “Steele Dossier” had not been verified. He also appeared on a newscast where he admitted the dossier had not been verified. An FBI spreadsheet shows that 95% of the claims in the “Steele dossier” were either wrong or unverifiable.
5) Yet, despite #4, the “Steele dossier” was used numerous times as the basis for acquiring a FISA warrant to continue the illegal and unconstitutional spying by Democrats and their friends in the executive branch.
6) Without the fabricated and unverified “Steele dossier”, the FISA warrants would likely have not been granted. We know this, from among other things, the direct testimony of Andrew McCabe, again under oath and before Congress. Without the “Steele dossier”, the FISA warrants wouldn’t have been granted.
7) Information presented before the FISA court is supposed to be verified, accurate, and reliable, yet every member of the FBI that signed off on each FISA application knew differently. They knew this was a garbage, unverified report. Yet nobody has been charged or held responsible for illegally obtaining a FISA warrant – a warrant where the subject of the spying has absolutely NO recourse to provide a defense – ever. This is immoral and disgusting.
8) Comey illegally leaked information to the media. He should be prosecuted. He had motive for leaking, which he openly admitted under oath before Congress. The motive was to get a special counsel appointed. Yet he has not been prosecuted.
9) The Mueller report never should have been published. Filled with nothing more than innuendo, false statements and implications, it grounds it’s assertion of “Russian interference” in the 2016 election on the absolutely unverified claim that Russians hacked the DNC servers.
10) The DNC servers were never examined by the FBI. Normal Americans cannot forbid the FBI from examining evidence that the FBI has probable cause to examine, yet the FBI was simply told to rely on the claims of a firm named Crowdstrike. A firm, by the way, started by an anti-Russian Ukrainian. Meanwhile, Wikileaks has strongly implied on numerous occasions that the DNC leaks were an inside job, not a hack. This was the basis for the Mueller report, the FISA applications, and most of this fiasco.
11) The Mueller Report released, Trump should be able to uphold his duty and enforce the laws of this country, including laws prohibiting people like Joe Biden from enriching himself and his family by using pay-for-play schemes. Nobody is sure how his cocaine-abusing son with no expertise in international law, the energy sector, or compliance, landed a $50,000 per month job and a board seat on a Ukrainian gas company board. Joe and his son have both uttered conflicting statements on this, and to date, there has not been a single Congressional hearing on this obvious illegal abuse of power.
12) Trump called the President of the Ukraine. He did NOT say what Adam Schiff testified before Congress that he said. He did not use financial leverage to twist the arm of the Ukraine. It is Trump’s JOB and DUTY to uphold the laws of the country, including that of people who might choose to try to run for President on the Democrat ticket, or those who held office prior to Trump’s election. It’s clear Schiff can lie to Congress and face absolutely no consequences. He should be fired.
Look, we’re not stupid, though the attitude of Congress is that we are a bunch of ignorant sheep.
I will just tell you this – with Democrats clamoring to do away with private health insurance, half of the candidates promising to take away our 2nd amendment rights, and all of them promising to raise taxes and keep bloating the federal government, we see no sign of resistance from the Republicans. None. There are one or two members of Congress who challenge this. One or two. Our of 535 members. That is sickening.
Trump may well be the last “Republican” for whom I decide to cast a vote. It’s disgusting, the members of Congress are morally degenerate in all of this, and not one single person has been held accountable in all of this.
I will gladly vote to re-elect Trump, but I promise you, if people aren’t in jail for all of this obscene violation of our Constitution simply because they don’t like the results of an election, Trump will be the ONLY vote I cast in 2020 and thereafter.
I’m DONE.
Sincerely,
One Disgusted Constituent
LikeLike