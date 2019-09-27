President Trump Calls Out Adam Schiff for Fabricating Ukraine Call Quotes…

There has been no push-back from the democrat allied media about HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff completely manufacturing quotes about the phone call between President Trump and President Zelenskyy. Chairman Schiff made up fabricated quotes and read them during his opening statements at the HPSCI hearing yesterday.

Some people criticize President Trump for his twitter retorts. However, with the media covering for the deceptive conduct of democrats, Twitter is a way for President Trump to set the record straight:

I AM DRAINING THE SWAMP! pic.twitter.com/U7WxKrO6Kx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

