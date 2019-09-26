Trey Gowdy and Mark Meadows Discuss Adam Schiff’s Scripted Pantomime…

During today’s HPSCI hearing, Chairman Adam Schiff read from a manufactured script of the call between President Trump and President Zelensky.  Apparently when scheduling the hearing, Chairman Schiff did not anticipate the actual transcript being released.

Former representative Trey Gowdy coordinates matching hairstyles with with Martha MacCallum, and discusses the manipulative display of Schiff:

While Gowdy was discussing with MacCallum, Representative Mark Meadows appeared on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs:

49 Responses to Trey Gowdy and Mark Meadows Discuss Adam Schiff’s Scripted Pantomime…

  1. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    The crazier they get, the more they lose.

    The more they lose, the crazier they get.

    Democrats are in an ideological death spiral

    The final impact comes in November, 2020

    In the meantime, enjoy the show!

    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      September 26, 2019 at 10:05 pm

      Rudy is next on Ingraham. He’s on fire.

    • Tl Howard says:
      September 26, 2019 at 10:20 pm

      You know, severe thyroid problems can cause strange behavior and eyes bugging out of one’s head, like those of Schiff, could indicate such a condition. Thyroid Schiff!

  2. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Sundance! You. Are. So. Bad.

    Matching hairstyles.

    O. M. G.

    Hilarious.

  3. susandyer1962 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    I had to watch it twice because I was very distracted by Gowdy’s hair!😂

  4. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    THE TABLE IS SET!

    Rep. Mark Meadows said he is surprised by the lengths to which U.S. Attorney John Durham is going to conduct his review of the origins of the Russia investigation.
    With little public knowledge about the monthslong inquiry, the North Carolina congressman said Wednesday the prosecutor of Connecticut is “doing a lot of work behind the scenes.”

    “I can tell you, they’re reaching people that I thought only I had talked to, and it’s going to be a good day for America and a good day for justice,” Meadows told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

    (https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/mark-meadows-durham-team-reaching-people-that-i-thought-only-i-had-talked-to#)

    I sense a seriousness with Team Trump for the last 3-4 days. Feels like crunchtime is upon us.

  5. FPCHmom says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Interesting comment about the “whistleblower’s” lawyer.

    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      September 26, 2019 at 10:16 pm

      No coincidence! This will go back to the Maidan revolution, McCain, round to Steele and then Crowdstrike(DNC and earlier Cozy Bear), The Atlantic Council(Soros) etc.
      They ran the corrupt pro-Russian gov. out of the Ukraine and placed their corrupt people to divert the money into their coffers! All while giving up Crimea etc.
      I hope the new ukrainian president will work tight with our investigators..

      The whole thing falls apart!

      Uh Oh. When MSM reporters start to oppose the Democrat narrative..

  6. 56packardman says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Sundance: “Former representative Trey Gowdy coordinates matching hairstyles with with Martha MacCallum”
    😂🤣😂🤣👍👌

  7. EnoughIsEnough says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Schiff disgraced himself with his “parody”, but his lack of decorum, honor and respect while chairing the hearing was lambasted by many in my circle, across the political spectrum. His theatrics may thrill the far left lunatics, but most people want to see our government function minus the degrading display we witnessed today.

  8. RJ says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    I just wonder how much “heat” our Attorney General Barr is feeling? I wonder what and when and even if he will react.

    • Zorro says:
      September 26, 2019 at 10:21 pm

      Was he seen at a Mexican restaurant?

    • EnoughIsEnough says:
      September 26, 2019 at 10:25 pm

      As expected in Russian Hoax Part 2, Nadler is calling for Barr to recuse himself. I am hopeful that the lack of leaks from Barr/Durham’s ongoing investigation means that they are conducting a thorough, honest investigation. However, I would love to see/hear Barr step in front of a microphone tomorrow with a 3-word presser… “Pound sand, Nadler”.

  9. FPCHmom says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    And this. Why do the republicans go along with the dems premise all of the time? This is not a whistleblower.

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      September 26, 2019 at 10:17 pm

      It is actually more the media that runs with the Dem narrative including FOX. They are breathlessly running with the latest the Dems spew out. They couldn’t wait to cover Pelosi’s Impeachment announcement and did not show the GOP response. I have seen some GOP try to correct the narrative the Left is spewing on the “news” shows, but the media wants to run with it as long as it hurts POTUS. FOX kept quoting the WSJ article which pushed that POTUS said Biden 8 times and that there was a quid pro quo.

  10. CoHoBo says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    I have lost all respect for the left.

    Don’t take this to mean there was much there in the first place.

  11. FL_GUY says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    The D-Rats are so stupid, they stick to the script even when the play has been rewritten. Old $(h)ift had his fake monologue practiced and ready to go, never having the brains to assume that the actual transcript would be released. Transcript released and signed off by USA and Ukraine showing We the People the actual conversation and $(h)ift performs his monologue of lies anyway. As I continue to say, the D-Rats are STUPID!!!!! JMHO

  12. Zorro says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    MacCallum doesn’t like it when Gowdy points out examples which illustrate equal treatment should be applied to both sides, D and R.

  13. simplewins says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Not a big fan of Marthas. I watch Lou and he had a good show tonight.

  14. PBR says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    I don’t believe it mattered to Schiffty what the original transcript says. It’s just like the MSM- get the lies out there, no matter how ridiculous, so that you can get in front of everything else and the damage will be dome. the leftists’ base trust their leaders and CNN etc. and don’t know or care that they are being lied to.

  15. thedoc00 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    In reading Schiff’s opening sentence, this was not a parody but a bold faced false summary. Not comparing his statement to the transcript is not an excuse as he was making an entry into the congressional record. While there are no Federal Codes to charge Schiff for this statement, there is a House Ethics Code.

    File an ethics complaint and force the democrats to either call this a true statement or admit Schiff doesn’t know shift.

  16. joeknuckles says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Rudy up next on Fox.

    Rudy! Rudy! Rudy!

  17. chuffedbeyondwords says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Wait. Backup a little.
    Schiff supplied his own version of the transcript, unaware the White House was going to release it, correct?

    Did Schiff’s differ in anyway to the official one? Because if it did then is that not a serious crime???

    Help me out here.

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      September 26, 2019 at 10:33 pm

      Yes, it differed Greatly!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      From Sundance’s post above.

    • thedoc00 says:
      September 26, 2019 at 10:37 pm

      Its not a crime because is a member of congress participating in an official congressional function. But there is a House Code of Ethics that takes issue with entering and making known false statements for entry into the congressional record.

      While it will not cause Schiff any legal angst, an ethics complaint would force the democrats to publicly comment on the veracity of Schiff’s actions.

  18. chojun says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    You guys watch John Solomon on Hannity tonight?

    Looks like it was George Soros who funded the Russia hoax and that it all originated in Ukraine.

    I seem to recall Rep. Nunes stating 2-ish years ago that we’d be ‘shocked’ to learn who funded it and where it originated.

  19. Tl Howard says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Laura drives me crazy and the remote interviews are partly to blame.

    • cboldt says:
      September 26, 2019 at 10:35 pm

      She needs to fire her producer. Incapable of adjusting the script on the fly, no sense of proportion or gravity.
      What Rudy is revealing is HUGE. She wants to bash sasse rather than reveal and teach how our government framed Trump in the Russia hoax.

  20. Tl Howard says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Rudy is in the weeds. Just give the story.

  21. Tl Howard says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Laura raced right by what Rudy said that related to the Muellar thing.

  22. cboldt says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Rudy got involved becuse the FBI wouldn;t take it.; solid evidnce of collusion, and the FBI would not take it. Soros is behind this, and the FBI wouldn’t take it.
    Biden’s corruption, compromising the president of Ukraine. Could have refuted basis of Mueller investigation on day one.
    Biden has been selling public office, has been doing it since he was Senator.
    Ingraham wants to change the subject – needs to move the conversation along. Hannity junior. Wait, Hannity PLUS. She’s WORSE than tictoc team.

  23. Tl Howard says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Rudy: “He’s our Al Gore.”

    Ah, Rudy, I’ve always luved ya.

  24. Tl Howard says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Speaking of Rudy: if he hadn’t been diagnosed with prostate cancer in the run up to the NY Senate race, he might have beaten Hillary and saved us from God knows how many tragic and unfortunate episode in American history.

  25. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Giuliani on Ingraham(paraphrased):
    The Ukrainians(!!!) contacted me about DNC, Hillary and Biden corruption in their country.
    The info the Ukrainians wanted to provide would’ve disproved the whole Mueller and Russia hoax.

    The state department worked together with me and we were in constant contact all along. (he has proof in form of texts) He didn’t act rogue for Trump.(Disproving the “whistleblower”)

    – I can’t wait for Schiff to call Rudy to congress lol

  26. Leon0112 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    The world is crazy right now. I believe in the General Flynn Case, the prosecutors were obligated to respond to Powell’s demand for information on September 24. Does anyone know what happened?

  27. PBR says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    No, the America people do not see. Just check out the comments on Fox. Lots of people condemning the President and making heroes out of WBlower as well as Schiff, Pelosi, etc…

