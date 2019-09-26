Trey Gowdy and Mark Meadows Discuss Adam Schiff’s Scripted Pantomime…

During today’s HPSCI hearing, Chairman Adam Schiff read from a manufactured script of the call between President Trump and President Zelensky. Apparently when scheduling the hearing, Chairman Schiff did not anticipate the actual transcript being released.

Former representative Trey Gowdy coordinates matching hairstyles with with Martha MacCallum, and discusses the manipulative display of Schiff:

.

While Gowdy was discussing with MacCallum, Representative Mark Meadows appeared on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs:

.

Advertisements