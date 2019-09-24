Speaker Pelosi Bamboozles Base by Announcing Enhanced Continuation of Status Quo….

Today Nancy Pelosi made an announcement with forethought, optical planning, teleprompter script, and a presentation intended to look serious. But what she announced was simply a continuation of the status quo wrapped up in newly packaged lingo.
Pelosi stated she was herewith announcing an “official impeachment inquiry“. Everything remains ‘as is’, albeit with enhanced optics and new titles for the narrative engineers.
The Democrat stage managers forgot the trumpets…
Essentially she announced House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler will continue doing what House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler was already doing; only now House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, will start doing what he was doing with a new lingo.
There is not one thing different from today than yesterday, except the optics and new language to help the media hype something that doesn’t exist. Speaker Pelosi did not announce her intent to hold a house vote to authorize an impeachment investigation; she didn’t even mention the word vote at all. In essence what Speaker Pelosi has done is just satiate her base of Democrats with the fancy optics of something that doesn’t exist.
What’s the difference from Nadler’s “impeachment inquiry” yesterday, and Pelosi’s “official impeachment inquiry” today?… Nothing.
The constitution provides for the formal process to initiate articles of impeachment for a sitting president. The constitutional process begins with a vote in the House of Representatives to launch an impeachment investigation by House Committees. However, Pelosi doesn’t want to hold a vote to start the process…. so she’s just modifying the language of the status quo and instead of the House voting to authorize an “impeachment investigation”, Pelosi announces an arbitrary “impeachment inquiry” by fiat.
It’s silly.
It’s the goofiest thing in modern politics.
It would be laughable if a sizable portion of the country, driven mostly by insufferable media presentations, didn’t actually believe something new just happened.
Feel free to modify the popcorn to “official popcorn”.
This will be the third time I have blogged about this. Impeachment is now political. The dem and RINO/GOPe do not care for PDJT’s success his policies and no doubt his personality. These are the reasons PDJT is being impeached.
He is going to beat it of course, but what will happen to future presidents both dem and republican. The door is now open and the slope is slippery. This is going to be a significant obstacle for this country to overcome.
This tells me the next report due out…is bad for them.
And that will be used as proof of Trump using the system to his benefit, which will strengthen the argument for impeachment, at least by the talking heads. Pelosi also just took huge pressure off herself. Now, she can brush off any question about impeachment by saying, “There’s an official investigation, so I can’t say anything further.” And she can always NOT file articles by saying that while his actions were (every negative adjective you can think of), there is no point in filling Articles because Senate won’t convict.
100%.
It’s at a fever pitch right now because they have fear.
Whistle Blower’s Mother
https://images.app.goo.gl/z3LBe2coCSnnGcBg9
Love Sundance and his work, but I believe he is wrong on this. There is no vote for an official investigation, only a vote on the articles of impeachment.
https://nccs.net/blogs/articles/the-impeachment-process
SeekerofTruth says: “Love Sundance and his work, but I believe he is wrong on this. There is no vote for an official investigation, only a vote on the articles of impeachment.”
Guess I’m a poor-reader. Read it twice – second time because of your comment here.
Don’t see where Sundance stated there was a “vote” for “an official investigation”. Just an “announcement” about it.
/confused
From Sundance – “The constitution provides for the formal process to initiate articles of impeachment for a sitting president. The constitutional process begins with a vote in the House of Representatives to launch an impeachment investigation by House Committees.”
There doesn’t seem to be a “vote” to launch an investigation. The only vote seems to be on the impeachment itself.
Clear explanation. TY for the source.
Excerpt
“While impeachment proceedings can be complex, the basic process is quite simple. An impeachment begins when an official behaves in a manner which the people believe disqualifies him from further public service. A complaint requesting an impeachment investigation of that official is lodged with the House of Representatives. That request may either be general in its scope or it may delineate specific offenses; it may be requested in a petition filed by individual citizens or on the request of a single Representative, a group of Representatives, or the President.
“The request is referred to the House Judiciary Committee which forwards it to the Subcommittee on the Constitution. The Subcommittee then investigates the complaints and, if there is merit to the charges, Articles of Impeachment describing the specific offense(s) are prepared. Those Articles are forwarded to the full Judiciary Committee for a vote. If approved, the Articles are sent to the full House for a vote.
“A simple majority of the House either approves or disapproves the Articles. If disapproved, the issue is terminated. Approval, however, is, in effect, the equivalent of a grand jury indictment against that official. The approved Articles of Impeachment are then delivered to the Senate. With this action, the House’s role in an impeachment is finished.
“The Senate, according to the process described in Article 1, Section 3, Clause 6 and 7, then becomes a courtroom for a full-scale trial, with the Senators serving as the jury. In that setting, evidence is presented both by the defendant (the impeached official) and the prosecution. A vote is then taken. If less than two-thirds of the Senators present concur in the official’s guilt, then the impeached official is acquitted and returns to the practice, responsibilities, and full privileges of his office.
“However, if two-thirds of the Senators believe the evidence proves the impeached official guilty, then the Constitution allows the Senate to impose two penalties: (1) remove the individual from that specific office, or (2) remove the individual from that office and also prohibit him from all future office-holding. This is the extent of the Senate penalty; it can withhold political positions, but it cannot impose civil or criminal penalties. (If an impeachment conviction is rendered by the Senate, a court may not overturn it; a decision by Congress on impeachment is final .) (Impeachment, by David Barton, p.11, Wallbuilders, Aledo, TX, 1996)
Worth reading the rest of the article.
can somebody, anybody get control of this out-of-control government? DECLASSIFY EVERYTHING and force these marxist, obstructionist scumbags back into their caves for decades.
looking for the return of some sanity to D.C. this anti-trump B.S. has been unanswered for so long, it is actually damaging the country. push back hard, GD it!!!
only we the people can..the citizens..by physical force.
‘Feel free to modify the popcorn to ‘official popcorn.’
OK, that was funny.
Time marches on… at what point, we wonder, will this charade peter out into manifest irrelevance by virtue of Campaign 2020– Thanksgiving, Christmas, possibly New Year’s?
Meantime, of course, Rats’ 116th Congress has accomplished precisely nothing; not that this gallery-of-grotesques with their Squad of pipsqueak WOC-a-babies has anything to contribute anyhow. If cow-patties were Tam O’Shanters, the Pelosi-burger would wear one with style.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who are the movers and fakers here? All from blue states. Calm your hearts.
IMPEACHMENT SOLUTION:
President Trump announces to the nation that Demo☭rats have demanded investigation of any elected official’s “QUID PRO QUO Actions” in return for MONEY.
Then he directs AG Barr to investigate Demo☭rat Donors and their Funded Demo☭rat Congressmen for POLITICAL RACKETEERING involving Quid Pro Quo DONATIONS.
He specifically directs AG Barr to start with the Demo☭rat Leadership who appear to have launched “Impeachment Inquiries” as a COVER-UP.
What a GREAT Election-Year Drama.
[Message to RINOs: You’re NEXT.]
Then POTUS directs AG Barr to investigate every Congressional Demo☭rat for VIOLATING the Emoluments Clause covering their ENTIRE Period-in-Office, to identify whether ANY RELATIVE profited from ”potential inappropriate influence“
… with the same level of resources and methods used against the Trump Family by the FBI, DOJ, Special Counsel and Congressional Committees.
They really are lowlifes.
“Enhanced continuation of the status quo!” I’m definitely stealing that one….
My OC representative MIke Levin is a Pelosi Proxy. I have had enough of him. Finally starting to respond. I would appreciate some “unsolicited” opinions and responses from those who have no patience for an “official impeachment inquiry”
https://twitter.com/jlgottfred/status/1176657467742121984
Upon reflection it is inappropriate to ask fellow Treepers to post up against Mike Levin. But the Congressman is such a loser!
Holy crap.
Breaking on Hannity: WH is saying that docs to be released tomorrow will show IG found “whistleblower” had political bias against POTUS when making his complaint.
*insert step on rake gif.
Yes, just saw that. Said the transcript has a few words that will possibly be where the dims will focus. But overall its got no smoking gun.
Yes, but as we knew would be the case, Ed Henry said there are a couple of words, he’s told, that Dems will try to make hay with.
That is why Pelosi made her spiel today.
So never heard the phone call and has “political bias”… and on this basis the Democrats want to impeach. What a farce.
“Whistleblower Aid was founded by veteran national security defense attorney Mark Zaid and John Tye, a whistleblower who worked to promote internet freedom at the State Department before warning of mass surveillance during the Obama administration. Andrew Bakaj, a former CIA officer who is associated with Zaid’s firm, is also a lawyer for Whistleblower Aid.”
Wind her up again!
Since when did bias matter to them??
Remember first we F Flynn then we F Trump.
No bias here, move along.
It is absolutely disgusting that this is allowed.
I think the Deep State needs Biden to win and this is their effort to protect him.
The fact that the “whistleblower” did not hear the call between Pres and Ukraine, or even had direct knowledge of it, proves there are elements within the IC that are still spying on Trump. I think the IC knew the Biden/Ukraine stuff was gonna go mainstream, either from POTUS or maybe from Warren/Bernie. So they found a volunteer to give their surveillance to, and put him out there as a “whistleblower”. Get ahead of the narrative and accuse Trump of what Biden did.
Warren and Bernie are going to use this to their advantage, against their immediate opponent which is Biden and say this is “impeachable”. Thats an indirect shot at Biden considering what he himself said he did with regards to Ukraine.
Pelosi is stuck between rock and hard place, so she just goes out and basically does nothing, while trying to look like shes doing something.
Meanwhile, POTUS be like “ok, well, here is the transcript, go for it”.
So ……… this was the hyped “Major Announcement” on impeachment. Seems like they’re kinda burning through a lot of matches quickly to keep this fire going.
When will Senator Lindsey Graham be back in D.C, from his extended vacation. Mark Levin certainly excoriated him on Hannity for his inaction.
The House is going bonkers every day attacking Trump but the Senate is crickets. Not counting the corrupt SSCI that is headed by anti Trump Burr and his best pal Warner and the loathsome negative nabob Romney. The Dems TDS has been been replaced by Impeachment Psychosis
Burr and Barr ! 2 birds of the same feather? I hope not.
Typical politicians they can now say they voted for an inquiry if need be, or they can say we only voted for an inquiry not TRUE impeachment. They will say what ever works best for the current lie they are telling
Interesting that the whistle blower status claim is intended to let the good keep their jobs instead of being silenced as a means of retaliation. But there’s a flip side to someone abusing the claim.
This person has a pink slip coming. If there ISN’T one then there’s no protection from lying hearsay addicts across the whole of DC. But then that works “agin ’em” as much as “fo em.”
I like the article picture. It symbolizes what Nancy is doing to the country.
“Here. Hold my dentures…”
The situation could be made more droll (rhymes with troll) by President Trump refusing to release the transcript tomorrow due to “National Security Concerns”.
Hollywood is tweeting victory like crazy. They really are that stupid. They think he has been impeached.
I don’t like Pelosi but I understand what happened here. If the rabid left is that easy to fool, and this is all it takes to get them off your back, what other choice do you have?
Bette Midler will wake up tomorrow thinking President Trump has already been escorted to prison.
my prediction, the whistle blower disappears. the corrupt I G made him up. he’s is losing his mind because the law is closing in on the DOJ NSD.
After making the rounds of the blogs, it reminds me of the scene the movie “Water World”, when Dennis Hopper promised the crazies on the Valdiz that he had the map to dry land and the fools started rowing like mad. He turned to his lieutenants and said, “these fools will row for weeks before they figure out I lied”.
The leftists rowing themselves silly to no where. All Nancy did was promise to continue the navel lint hint and just think somebody has to look in Nadler’s navel.
