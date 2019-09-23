Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Discusses The Status of U.S-China Trade Negotiations…

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin talks to FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs about the current status of U.S-China trade negotiations. Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have been working together on the overall China issues.
Mnuchin delivers a deliberate explanation of the current status.
Put him on Rushmore already. In another 5 years he might be.
Good idea Danny M except instead of Rushmore give Pres Trump his own mountain.
He deserves it.
And put the lovely First Lady Melania up there with him.
Like –a lot!
I enjoy listening to Mr. Mnuchin!
Thanks, Sundance and all behind the scenes. It was a great weekend / Monday here at the Treehouse.
‘US seeking to ‘colonise’ China’s economy with trade deal, says veteran economic policymaker Li Deshui
US demanded China amend domestic laws and proposed establishment of bilateral office to debate Beijing’s economic policies, Li Deshui says
Trade war is part of a bigger US strategy to contain China by limiting development in key industries, he says’
(Excerpt)
‘A veteran Chinese economic policymaker has revealed certain United States demands made during trade negotiations with China that were later rejected by Beijing, confirming previous media reports and shedding light on mainstream thinking about US policy among China’s economic officials.
Li Deshui, a former chief of China’s statistics bureau, wrote that the US side had specifically demanded that China amend its domestic laws and proposed to establish a permanent bilateral office to debate Beijing’s economic policies, according to an article obtained by the South China Morning Post.
In addition, Washington had requested a one-sided enforcement mechanism that allowed it to impose sanctions on China if it was unhappy with economic policies, but China could not retaliate, Li said. The US had also tried to restrict China’s hi-tech industry and state-owned enterprises and to urge China to open up its financial sector and markets “unconditionally”, Li said.
It is the first time that a senior figure in Beijing has revealed US demands in trade talks that failed in May [1] after Beijing rejected the US proposals.’
https://www.scmp.com/print/economy/china-economy/article/3029736/us-seeking-colonise-chinas-economy-trade-deal-says-veteran
Panda screaming again.
It is like Sec Mnuchin says A2, Pres Trump is the first American official that China has ever run into that is telling them that they can not longer loot and plunder America and they are upset.
And boy is China upset.
Right. I’ll take an article authorized by the Chinese Communist Party under advisement right behind the news printed in the NYT and WaPooh (maybe just before….).
PS: the NYT and WaPooh get my attention somewhere after at least 12 to 20 other far more reliably accurate sources of news and information, CTH being at the top of my list.
What is interesting here is that this is the first time the PRC has revealed what their objections actually were, though it pretty much confirms the news at the time from the US side.
It also confirms that the essence of the ‘ trade war that is not a trade war’ strikes at the heart of the PRC under Xi Mao2.0 and he will resist any changes, not willingly to their command and control system.
Not just about pork and beans.
Yes I do get that aspect of the article. But to print that and expect us to read that and take their objections seriously is laughable (the backstory notwithstanding).
‘Chinese theft of trade secrets on the rise, the US Justice Department warns
The Justice Department launched the “China Initiative” in November 2018 with the aim of countering Chinese national security threats.
China has accused the United States of trying to protect U.S. firms from competition and block
China’s technological development.
“The issue … is that part of their industrial policy, part of the way they try to accomplish that, is state-sponsored theft or creating an environment that rewards or turns a blind eye to it,” U.S. Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Hickey told CNBC.’
Money shot:
‘Hickey stressed the need to look not only at whether there is a so-called back door or an intentional vulnerability, but also at whether there’s intent and capability of a government to leverage that company.
“If you are looking for a smoking gun and you wait for it, you might end up with a gunshot,” Hickey warned.’
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2019/09/23/chinese-theft-of-trade-secrets-is-on-the-rise-us-doj-warns.html?__twitter_impression=true
Twin deficits, blown out of control.
Fed emergency liquidity injections on a scale far larger than 2008-2012 TARP as we speak. https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/opolicy/operating_policy_190920
Stay ready.
Keep the faith.
What does the 5 days of repo mean for us?
5 days of repo last week = half the amount pumped between 2008 & 2010 to keep the system liquefied back then.
Minimum $1T repo has been committed by the Fed between today and 10/10 to keep the system liquefied for now.
Wondering what this means to us (we’re all on the hook) isn’t the right question.
The right question is what will happen after 10/10?
Stay ready for what
Stay ready for what ever happens after 10/10/19
The MSM, central bank, mainstream media, global elites and the deep state have been crying wolf and like chicken little telling everyone the sky is falling! The sky is falling! Trump’s trade war with China will hurt our economy! Cause inflation! Hurt our American farmers! Wallstreet will crash! This president doesn’t know what he’s doing! We all going to die! The world is going to implode!
First of all, Trump didn’t start this trade war. We have been in a traditional war with China for decades, and I hate to tell you, but, we lost. Trump is the perfect man, at the right time, who isn’t a slimy politician willing to sell out his country. No status quo for President Trump! He is a great American patriot! He is the only man willing to fight for us, the American people! Thank you Trump, for tapping these very talented people to negotiate the best trade agreement and thank God for this man of steel, President Trump.
Lorigoldsmith, “thank God for this man of steel, President Trump!”
Off topic I suppose, but hey Sundance, is President Trump’s work ethic wearing off on you?
12 Article’s by you today? Well done Sundance, well done!
China, suffering from grand solar minimum crop failures and livestock disease have run out of other countries to buy enough soybeans and piggy’s from, to keep their people fed.
Stopping farm purchases from the US was just a Chinese bluff given the factors you state. China has not returned to ag purchases as a good faith gesture, but as its own necessary act to feed its people. There is no such thing as ‘good faith’ for Communists and the world cutthroats.
Seems everyone is a tough negotiating country, and the US was sold into slavery by smiling corrupt Pols & Harvard trained Corp pirates.
If indeed, as many think, there is a natural cycle that will continue to actually mirror (and worse) 2019 crop failures and the cycle us several decades long (as I too think is likely) Trump has picked the perfect time to true up the trade and infractions.
Gamers are here to help. One of China’s and the world’s biggest video gaming companies pledges to raise 674,000 hogs/year by 2024.
Chinese Gaming Giant NetEase to Raise More Pigs
https://www.caixinglobal.com/2019-09-21/chinese-gaming-giant-netease-to-raise-more-pigs-101464633.html
Now THAT’s diversification…….
Interesting question, also do they have a social credit score?
Has everyone watched PM Modi and President Trump’s speeches in Houston yesterday? It was historic! PM Modi & Trump are both global rock stars! In a sold out stadium of 50,000 people PM Modi sang Trump praises and called him a true friend of India! Many standing ovations and cheers of Trump! USA! The world witnessed the love and the media ignored it because it doesn’t fit their narrative of Orang Man Bad! He’s a racist! He doesn’t like brown people! He is an embarrassment on the world stage! Yadda, yadda, yada…
Watch it on Youtube!
Can we say, U.S. JAPAN, INDIA & AUSTRALIA TRADE DEAL?
Yes. Historic!!!!
I’ve posted this several times in the hope that someone in the PDJT admin sees and acts.
This would chop the legs out from the CCP and the 5/6 families.
Creation of SOYPEC
Soybean Producing Exporting Cartel
US and Brazil produce 70% of the world’s soybeans
This is leverage
Include Argentina and India and that’s 84% of the world’s soy production.
This is leverage of EPIC proportion.
And PDJT does like leverage.
If a cartel of this size is put together, you would have little soy price fluctuations, which is good for farmers.
Crop damage or failure in one country would drive prices higher, but bumper crops would allow the cartel to buffer and maintain stable prices.
I winced when Mnuchin answered Dobb’s question about Sheldon Adelson’s anti-Tariff advice (AKA, interference) in the Trump Administration’s ongoing sensitive negotiations with China.
Mnuchin: “He [Adelson] meant well.”
No, Steve. If he meant well, he wouldn’t have interfered.
Then again, the alleged “conversation” may have been another canary sent out to find leakers….
