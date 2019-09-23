Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Discusses Current Events….

President Trump is in New York City for the majority of this week attending the United Nations General Assembly.  Today, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham makes two rare appearances on television to discuss ongoing events/issues.

Ms. Grisham also appeared on Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo:

10 Responses to Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Discusses Current Events….

  1. FL_GUY says:
    September 23, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    The reason the press “briefings” have stopped is because the media-rats are a bunch of obnoxious, 3 year old brats, except not as intelligent. President Trump deals with them directly and is his own best spokesperson. President Trump doesn’t take $hit from anyone and We the People LOVE IT!!!!

    The Obama/Clintoon judges have overstepped their bounds by saying the White House cannot stop obnoxious, dumb media-rats, e.g. fake reporter from Playboy and CNNs Acosta, from attending. Thus, there is now NOTHING to attend. Brilliant solution to rampant judicial/media-rat corruption and collusion. JMHO

    • nimrodman says:
      September 23, 2019 at 2:36 pm

      Yep

      PresTrump took away the Press’s hapless punching bag (aka White House spokesperson, press briefing room)

      Said to himself “OK – you wanna be wiseguys?
      I’LL deal directly with you f#ckers”

      So it was said … So it was done …

      • Pedro Morales says:
        September 23, 2019 at 2:48 pm

        As a unapologetic heterosexual male filled with toxic masculinity I would just like to say that I find Stephanie Grisham to be extremely attractive in a 1980s Demi Moore type of way. That is all I have, carry on!

    • mikeyboo says:
      September 23, 2019 at 2:43 pm

      Brilliant solution: I do believe “brilliant solutions” are the specialty of the Trump White House!

  2. LafnH20 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    It’s all just noise.

    He’s going to win.

    And, that’s just the way it is.

    A condensed version… 😁

  3. Landslide says:
    September 23, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    I commented earlier how I had not heard her speak anywhere before. She is poised, succinct, focused, and positive. Seems a great person for the job. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  4. Kerry Gimbel says:
    September 23, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    I have a feeling Grisham would hold her own if she were to hold pressers. That being said I much prefer not seeing their nasty mugs on tv and prefer them to be crammed together and uncomfortable. Can’t wait till it starts snowing!

  5. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 23, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    “What’s the question? Speak up. I cant hear you over the chopper and the once in a century howling blizzard!”

  6. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 23, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    So good to hear from Stephanie Grisham.
    Her interview with Maria is very informative.

