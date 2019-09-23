President Trump Arrival at U.N. General Assembly…

Earlier today President Trump arrived at the U.N. General Assembly for discussions and bilateral meetings with various world leaders. As the president arrived he briefly stopped to talk to a massive assembly of international journalists.

The global leftists brought the child-prop for their current cause célèbre to the U.N. President Trump ignored the child and the climate nuts went bananas.

Just when you think global leftists hit peak pathetic, this happens…. #CreepyDrama https://t.co/tySYm1kLYR — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 23, 2019

Every other politician stops to thank this petulant little Globalist plant for a photo op. Trump is the only one that ignores and walks past her like the boss. He doesn’t give these nuts the time of day.

pic.twitter.com/ErUxHAhn3L — C3 (@C_3C_3) September 23, 2019

Just a quick Greta edit. 😉 pic.twitter.com/E77SXqZPdH — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) September 23, 2019

