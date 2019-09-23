Devin Nunes on Ukraine Story: “Biden Did the Very Thing Trump is Accused of”…

Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to discuss the Ukraine issues and Joe Biden’s corrupt 2015/2016 efforts to enhance his son’s bank account through Ukraine financing. President Trump tweeted in response to this interview:
“Biden Did the Very Thing Trump is Accused of”…
That is why the rot and corruption is so good at their attempts to impugn the innocent. They have first hand experience and “Rules for Radicals” to guide them
John 8:44-45 KJV
Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it. [45] And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not.
That’s a very appropriate quote, as Jesus was confronting the Pharisees, who had colluded with Rome in order to maintain some power over the temple cult and influence over the Jewish people while under Roman rule.
Not just power. Lots of money, too.
Yes. And they (the Pharisees) were accusing Jesus not only of being uneducated, inexperienced, not a member of the club or polite society, and from a backwards part of the country, but also of being “illegitimate” (hence the reference to “father”).
When Jesus turns the table on the Pharisees, like the secular Pharisees today, they can abide it no longer and reveal their father—the father of lies. Two Fathers of opposing kingdoms, and true to their nature—yesterday, today, forever. That’s at the core of what is really happening. (Very little else can satisfactorily explain the left and their alliances.)
Interesting. As I opened this post, I was thinking, “Are any of these people able to think for themselves?” The answer would be no, and from the Book we see there is nothing new under the Sun. I’ve credited our elected “leaders” with more brains than their behavior exhibits, and have lowered expectations accordingly. None of the presidential candidates has shown an ounce of character, courage, or immunity from group-think on this hyped up scandal. In short, not one of them is qualified for the office which they seek.
They are products that are being marketed. Don’t expect too much.
Defective products…
Very bad Q A.
Yet the media keeps running with the false story…
Yes but the Media is the coyote and PDJT is the Roadrunner. So run on, Media.
Of coarse! They are colluding with our highest levels of gov’t to take down a duly elected president. Knowing full well our DOJ will do nothing about it.
The media control over the narrative is why I am very worried about the next election. Americans are smart but if the truth is withheld from the majority and lies from the vast majority of news outlets replace the truth told to the electorate, then we don’t have a free and fair election. We have a manipulated election. And the liars are tripling down and going all in.
Relying on the American people to figure it out in the middle of all the falsehoods and fake news is a tall order. Perhaps something will occur that breaks open the dam. The Dems have their finger in the dyke and the pressure is building.
The Trump campaign has a LOT of money.
I suspect we will see the truth plastered all over every type of media as we get closer to the election.
CNN audience is about 750,000 in primetime. Wapo and nyt circulation tough to estimate with the phony bot accounts they use to spike it for ad dollars. A million or 2 million each. Maybe the same people. Limbaugh has 30 million. Hannity, Beck, Levin. Ad in local talk radio which tends to be more conservative. Local tv news is much more honest even in liberal massachusetts. You would be surprised how many people dont follow the national legacy media anymore. Their influence is greatly overestimated. People no longer believe them as much anymore. The unabashed bias and advocacy journalism has destroyed their credibility. A former hero of mine, Carl Bernstein, is a raving lunatic with zero ethics. They ooze partisanship. People can smell the bullsh1t and they big headlines that never deliver. I thought Cohen went to prague? What about the alfa server? Kushners back channel? Pee pee tape? Cell phone pings? Don jr wikileaks heads up? Stone having dinner with Asange? Manafort at the Ecuador embassy? Eric Prince on a yacht? You get the point…
Listen to Fox News sometime, TV or radio. Same headlines, same buzzwords and phrases used as every other news organization. Same stories ignored..
The news media is a monolith, and that is by far their greatest source of strength, power and influence. Not facts, not logic: their intransigence and tribalism.
Maybe their greatest weakness too.
I am not up on my bible, but did not a certain David deal with a Goliath?
True CNN msnbc and the rest of msm will always take a republicans money. Trump will have know problem airing adds.
President Trump needs to keep campaigning as he has been, keep tweeting, but add in visits to small media markets/interviews that are otherwise ignored. In doing so, he will get 1-2 weeks of nonstop local coverage, mostly positive, prior to the visit, wall to wall coverage during the visit, and another week of after glow coverage—and the national press will be forced to cover the local media’s coverage, use their clips and sound bites, which will be doubly satisfying. A modified Reagan approach.
Fret not. GOD has this under control. GOD and his servant VSGPDJT won this war a long time ago. Dimtards and corrupt media are just too insane with TDS to realize it yet. Everything they have done has failed and will continue to do so. Pray more, worry less.
The Dems have all their eggs in the Media basket; and the clock is ticking until Twitter shuts down the President..
Remind me again Gropey Joey…who is getting beaten like a drum? What a fool…
Next scandal naked Trump in swimming pool with secret service present . Doe that’s Biden again isn’t it. I’m sure Adam sniff will insist it’s actualy trump and he has photo’s to prove it.
When is Schiff going to be arrested?
Isn’t it punishment enough he has to put up with himself the rest of his life. Ho the humanity!
Oh Lordy, I hope there are transcripts. Okay here is a theory: The Uniparty wants to take out Biden. If people look too deep into Joe and his cokehead kid, the corruption leads to Ukraine China Obama Clinton Kerry McStain Graham McConnell. The whole Uniparty was feeding at the trough in Ukraine and China. So they get the Ukrainains to produce the Biden dirt, contact Rudy, and get Trump to talk about it. First they F— Biden, then they blame and F— Trump. Schiff works it on the House side and Mitt works it on the Senate side. I am guessing Trump smelled what was going down and did not walk into it. Coats and Gordon are gone, so that is a clue that something went awry with this latest scheme. Graham is too smart and is walking away from this because he knows not to underestimate Trump. When Graham is singing Trumps praises, then you know something aint quite right and Lindsey is bending at Trumps feet for forgiveness. This was all setup a few months ago when the Dems travelled to the Ukraine to talk to the new President. Get the Biden dirt, send it to Trump, take them both out, and life goes on. But the Teflon Don has his own sources and methods. Much like the Pappy call and the John Dowd call, Trump’s call will be exculpatory. They did not get Trump, but now they have to get rid of Biden. They went for the Emperor again and missed. This was the backup plan if they did not get Trump too. Throw Joe to the wolves. By the end of the week, the story flips. To take attention away from the setup, the MSM will tear apart Biden and the cokehead. Trump played this beautifully. Whenever Pompeo has a bleep eating grin on his face in the background, you know the Roadrunner has foiled the coyote yet again. This call happened 2 months ago. If it incriminated POTUS45, there would have been mass resignations heading to the life rafts. The only thing that happened was Coats and Gordon were FIRED. Plot uncovered and foiled. Pompeo looking good on the Atkins diet. Munchin yucking it up.
The Government of Ukraine, speaking to the President of the United States under presumed conditions of top secrecy about various matters of mutual concern to them both, is entitled to the presumption that all such communications are and will remain “Beyond(!) Top Secret” unless either party chooses to make a public statement – with only that statement becoming public.
This therefore has nothing to do with so-called “Biden Dirt.” It has to do with what just happened right now. (And, what has happened several times before with regards to other nations.) Other sovereign nations can plainly deduce that right now they cannot speak to this head of state with any confidence of privacy. And this breaks the most sacred principles of international diplomacy … and, peace.
But, P.S.: Can somebody please give me a little bit of that “dirt?” I’ve been thinking about investing in gold and platinum, but this “dirt” stuff is obviously much more valuable. So valuable, or so we are told, that every other nation on Earth will prostrate its own interests with impunity in order to serve it up to warring American political parties . . .
I noticed Pompeo smiling bigly today! Really fun to wach.
Mitt what a piece of work hear he is religious. That’s a good thing, mitt needs to be praying for forgiveness for all his sins.
The so-called whistleblower needs to be identified and all the details associated with that person need to be publicized along with how this person learned of the call. Let’s get the facts. It will turn out to be another attempt to damage the President and to hinder his re-election.
Karen Greenaway’s name has been proposed.
I firmly believe Biden was brought in to make Obama look smarter then he really was. Obama knew Joe would step in dog poop on the campaign trail.
BTW- I’m seeing more Warren stickers out here than Biden – from the Bay Area.
Biden was assassination insurance for obama
at what point does obama order Joe to be taken out before all the mud starts splattering back on him?
Princess one drop is leading the poles. Killary is waiting to be named vp she will take out princess one drop and be president, what a country.
The circus will keep on going unless the clowns are arrested. But will they be? Will anything happen to Biden?
He will die of old age.
I saw Biden burying something in his yard today. Pretty sure it was his hopes and change
Couldn’t be his soul he sold that long a go.
The President is entirely correct in observing that, in diplomatic discussion after diplomatic discussion, the supposedly secret details of conversations with heads of other sovereign states spilled out (and in the most negative possible way) to the American media. So, at this point, why should any head of state call our President, or accept a call from him? Of course they know that “walls have ears” even when they go to the bathroom, but the law(!) says that diplomatic exchanges are Beyond Top Secret unless one of the conversants chooses to make some public comment.
An internal investigation should promptly be done to identify everyone within the Executive Branch who may have had anything to do with any of these leaks, and to bring them before a military tribunal on charges of treason. That should be enough to get the point across, that the diplomatic relations of the United States with all other countries are not a matter to be trifled with.
“Oh, but we hate Donald Trump! Yes, we really, really do. Therefore, the ends justify the means!” Oh no, they don’t. If you’d leaked a conversation between FDR and Churchill, do you imagine that you would be alive right now? I doubt it.
Can’t wait to watch POTUS debate Warren and ask her why she parlayed her fake Native American heritage into a faculty appointment at Harvard. and watched them BRAG about their first “woman of color” for years.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good for her for stating all this
Nice Job Ronna. Tell your Uncle Mitt that I think he is an a$$hole! My apologies to ad rem in advance. How much time in the penalty box for that?
Better be a big penalty box because a lot of us agree with you..
😁
the MBNA executive paid over asking price for Joe’s house and was reimbursed by his company. Biden then pushed through bills favorable to the credit card company.
I wish I could find the video of Peter Doocy doing one of those small pressers with Biden in the middle of the day. Biden rambled on and on about how he and Jill wouldn’t have an income while running for president. He went on to list all the expenses they made before his announcement. Joe talked about paying off mortgages on his homes, getting a new roof, building his dream beach house that was named after Beau Biden. He named his NEW beach house after Beau because the book he wrote paid for his dream beach house.
Remember this story of Joe’s?
https://www.cnn.com/2016/01/11/politics/joe-biden-barack-obama-financial-help/index.html
Joe Biden: Obama offered money to help support my ailing son’s family
The vice-president revealed that Obama offered financial assistance when Biden planned to sell his house to support son Beau
Biden admitting on stage at a Council of Foreign Relations event that he told them they would not get a billion dollars of American government loan guarantees until Ukraine fired their prosecutor, presumably the one who was investigating Hunter. Watch. You won’t believe he said it. What a maroon.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/alert-video-of-joe-biden-admitting-that-he-bribed-the-ukrainian-president-with-1-billion-dollars-to-fire-lead-prosecutor-investigating-his-corrupt-son-is-being-scrubbed-from-youtube-and-other-social/
Of course what we really have here is the Democrats and their corrupt henchmen in the media killing two birds with one stone: Biden and Trump.
Nunes at 4:20: “Doesn’t it feel like the Russian hoax all over again? It’s like the Ukrainian hoax”. Why yes, someone has figured that out already:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/22/its-deja-vu-all-over-again-the-ukraine-effort-is-simply-obstruction-2-0/
From the clip of bugeyez, etc…within the above video…
“”We”” (Not I) KNOW there is absolutely no equivalence between….
How do they KNOW that?
Do they have access to the President’s phone call? Transcript?
Do they have access to all the documents surrounding bidens business dealings with the Ukraine? All the transcripts? … how bout hunters?
Maybe they should reveal them and clear this all up. Easy Right!?
Are the Global Corporate Media hyenas… Corrupt?? Privileged??
Both!??
Hope not… cuz….
“There is NO PRIVILEGE” for corruption… sez bugeyez.
That goes for biden and o and the Global Corporate Media hyenas and EVERYBODY …. Right!
Maybe… Ukraine has their own “Transcripts” that could validate what biden and the Global Corporate Media hyenas are saying. I mean, after all….
It was all on the up & up with biden… RIGHT!
Release THOSE Transcripts. It’s all good… Right!
Not a Smidgen… RIGHT.
My 2 cents. Dems attack what they fear the most. They fear what was on that call. They fear that the DOJ got a packet of information from the Ukraine. VSGPDJT wants to delay until sleepy joe is nominated before bringing down the hammer but the presstitutes are trying to force an early release so fauxahontus can be nominated instead.
It’s time for some deep state uniparty people to get perp walked and indicted.
In my honest opinion, there is NO whistleblower. It is made up. Fake, Faux. Otherwise, wouldn’t we know who it is by now and what info they have?
I agree. Complete fabrication. Just like the Steele Dossier and the entire Muh Russia scandal.
It was noticed just before this broke that Hillary was seen backstage at a Warren rally. Remember it was Hillary who first announced the questionable Deal Biden and his son had with Ukraine to prevent him from getting the DNC nomination as obama did to her in 2015.
I wonder if Warren is stupid enough to make Hillary her vice president, and second in line to the presidency?
Wish we could clone Devin Nunes about 190 times and replace all the RepubliCONS in the House other than Jordan, Gaetz and the very few others who have shown the same courage and executed their duties with honor as has Rep. Nunes.
