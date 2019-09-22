Sunday September 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

19 Responses to Sunday September 22nd – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 12:19 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 12:20 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 12:20 am

  4. rayvandune says:
    September 22, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Are we supposed to believe that the black hat that blew the whistle on Trump’s Ukraine call didn’t know about the Biden family’s exposure there, or thought it was an extra feature, not a bug?

    I’m thinking door 2.

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    September 22, 2019 at 12:32 am

    If you happen to find yourself in Barcelona by all means pay a visit to the Solera Flamenca guitar shop. If you happen to stop in at the right time, most likely on a Saturday morning, you just might find Antonio Rey or another talented local guitarist trying out the newly arrived guitars. In this video, Rey is playing a “nuevo Flamanco” fantasia which incorporates jazz idioms into the traditional “en compas” flamenco structure.

    • carolweekleylmt says:
      September 22, 2019 at 12:59 am

      As a massage therapist, I had a client, a classical guitarist, who was head of his department at our local state university. He was very quiet, so I never asked him, but I was always curious that his hands were so soft! How is this possible considering the nature of fingers on strings continually?

  7. Lucille says:
    September 22, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Treepers…

  8. Lucille says:
    September 22, 2019 at 12:42 am

    The TRUTH About Australia’s Gun Control
    Dan Bongino – Published on Sep 21, 2019

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 12:45 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 12:55 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 12:57 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 1:13 am

    This 👇 is sooo true!

