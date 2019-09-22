President Trump Tours Pratt Industry New Plant with Owner Anthony Pratt and Prime Minister Morrison…

President Trump tours a new cardboard manufacturing plant in Ohio with plant owner Anthony Pratt and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. During the tour President Trump stopped to make remarks to the traveling press pool:
Anthony Pratt seems to be getting grooming tips from BoJo….
Excellent! Capital working to it’s finest. That is what happens when you have free and fair trade.
I love to watch Alpha men discussing business. I feel so happy that the Obama era is gone and the Crooked Clinton era never was. Life is good.
I will never forget how Capital defeated the Soviet Union. It’s all about the peoples attitude and perspective of the future. If enough people perspective changes, there is nothing that cannot be accomplished. God rewards a positive attitude!
If you look at the doom and gloomers, the end is nye. How can that attitude and perspective win/gain anything. People tier of that as time moves forward.
Jobs, jobs, jobs! The relationships that Trump makes and has had are benefiting this country. Truly extraordinary! Great relationships with business and world political leaders. We’ve not had a leader like this in a long time. MAGA!!
What just struck me is that Trump just brought two world leaders in and campaign with them! And they did so ably and willingly! Wow!
The inscription Trump signed said, “Obama didn’t build this”.
More cardboard = more shipping.
I finally realized that this is a paper mill. I have fond memories of my first big technical writing job; it was for a paper company in Maine. I was part of a large team of writers who went in and wrote their operations and training manuals. I love writing about machinery…describing how it works…it’s really quite creative. We interviewed the engineers and the operators.
My favorite writing projects were in the manufacturing environment. Love those machines and people who operate them. I think this plant is probably light years away from the one I worked in. Wish they would have shown more of the machinery.
O-H…
