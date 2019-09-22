President Trump Tours Pratt Industry New Plant with Owner Anthony Pratt and Prime Minister Morrison…

Posted on September 22, 2019 by

President Trump tours a new cardboard manufacturing plant in Ohio with plant owner Anthony Pratt and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.   During the tour President Trump stopped to make remarks to the traveling press pool:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Australia, Donald Trump, Economy, Environmentalism, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to President Trump Tours Pratt Industry New Plant with Owner Anthony Pratt and Prime Minister Morrison…

  1. cthulhu says:
    September 22, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Anthony Pratt seems to be getting grooming tips from BoJo….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Loren says:
    September 22, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Excellent! Capital working to it’s finest. That is what happens when you have free and fair trade.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Lack is not all says:
      September 22, 2019 at 9:40 pm

      I love to watch Alpha men discussing business. I feel so happy that the Obama era is gone and the Crooked Clinton era never was. Life is good.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Loren says:
        September 22, 2019 at 10:12 pm

        I will never forget how Capital defeated the Soviet Union. It’s all about the peoples attitude and perspective of the future. If enough people perspective changes, there is nothing that cannot be accomplished. God rewards a positive attitude!

        If you look at the doom and gloomers, the end is nye. How can that attitude and perspective win/gain anything. People tier of that as time moves forward.

        Like

        Reply
  3. dufrst says:
    September 22, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Jobs, jobs, jobs! The relationships that Trump makes and has had are benefiting this country. Truly extraordinary! Great relationships with business and world political leaders. We’ve not had a leader like this in a long time. MAGA!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. bluebongo says:
    September 22, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    The inscription Trump signed said, “Obama didn’t build this”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Vince says:
    September 22, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    More cardboard = more shipping.

    Like

    Reply
  6. littleflower481 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    I finally realized that this is a paper mill. I have fond memories of my first big technical writing job; it was for a paper company in Maine. I was part of a large team of writers who went in and wrote their operations and training manuals. I love writing about machinery…describing how it works…it’s really quite creative. We interviewed the engineers and the operators.

    My favorite writing projects were in the manufacturing environment. Love those machines and people who operate them. I think this plant is probably light years away from the one I worked in. Wish they would have shown more of the machinery.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Baby Hurley says:
    September 22, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    O-H…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s