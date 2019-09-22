President Trump Ribbon Cutting Pratt Industries in Wapakoneta, Ohio – 5:45pm Livestream…

Posted on September 22, 2019 by

President Donald Trump meets-up with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to deliver remarks at the Grand Opening of a Pratt Industries Plant in Wapakoneta Ohio. Anticipated start time is between 5:00pm ET and 6:00pm ET.

WH Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link (Active Now)

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in ASEAN, Australia, Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to President Trump Ribbon Cutting Pratt Industries in Wapakoneta, Ohio – 5:45pm Livestream…

  2. getfitnow says:
    September 22, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    POTUS broke me this weekend. I’m exhausted trying to keep up with him on my computer screen. What a weekend! TY, sundance for bringing it all to us.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. Merle Marks says:
    September 22, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    He leads America with one hand while fending off Satan’s minions with the other…AMAZING!!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. Boknows says:
    September 22, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    Tireless.

    No one alive can outwork this man.

    We are blessed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. sundance says:
    September 22, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    POTUS is running a bit behind. This is Jim Jordan’s district. Jordan met him at the airport.

    Trump and Morrison are together.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • John Doe says:
      September 22, 2019 at 6:53 pm

      Jim Jordan is coming to Ashtabula County next month for a fundraiser for POTUS. My own Representative, Dave Joyce, couldn’t fill a closet, so they had to bring in a REAL Trump supporter. I can’t wait!!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      September 22, 2019 at 7:33 pm

      Trump country here. Jim’s district butts up to Davidson’s OH-8 to the West and Lott’s District OH-5 to the North and Turners 10 district to the south.
      Nice country around there. Mostly smaller home/ farms around small towns that support these farmers, nothing fancy You have an opportunity for more industry like Pratt up there because the area does lack large industry. I bet this made a lot of folk’s happy.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. sundance says:
    September 22, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Patience says:
    September 22, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    “Not a single tree gets cut down” -President Trump

    Like

    Reply
  8. jeans2nd says:
    September 22, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Thank you, Jane…”
    Jane Timken, Canton, Ohio, co-owner of Timken Corp., Ohio GOP head. Jane has worked wonders dismantling Krooked Kasick’s political machine here in Ohio. Pres Trump knows.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. Patience says:
    September 22, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    Where is the son of “a postman ?

    Like

    Reply
  10. Mncpo(ret) says:
    September 22, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Have any of us ever seen a President like this? NO.

    He’s a septuagenarian machine! It’s unbelievable.

    He’s flown from “home” to Teas to greet Modi and talk to 50+K people, then flew from Texas to Ohio, greet the Aussie PM, talk to another crowd, finally fly back “home” and go to work tomorrow!

    I’d be wrecked for a week with just today’s schedule!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. scrap1ron says:
    September 22, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    That’s some magic wand, eh Barry?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. coveyouthband says:
    September 22, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    I’m not yet his age and could not do what he does, and I consider myself a hard worker.
    What a man. I love our VSGPDJT…!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Jim says:
    September 22, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Hometown of Neil Armstrong. Who with Buzz Aldrin planted an American flag on the moon 50 years ago. Not a UN flag.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    September 22, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Rob Portman. Always manages to show up at Trump rallies/events to lap up any crumbs leftover from the heart felt applause Ohioans have for Jim Jordan.

    Please Mr President, do honor Mr Portman’s accomplishments as US Trade Rep under Bush from May 2005-May 2006.

    Quite the CV you have there Rob. Whatever you couldn’t accomplish in ONE year as trade rep in shipping jobs out of Ohio, you managed to vote for unfettered illegal immigration and B-1 Visas.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rob_Portman

    Please stand up and take a bow Rob. The good folks in Ohio would like to recognize all the benefits you’ve accomplished during a lifetime of service to your country, er, ah, other countries.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s