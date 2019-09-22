President Trump Ribbon Cutting Pratt Industries in Wapakoneta, Ohio – 5:45pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump meets-up with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to deliver remarks at the Grand Opening of a Pratt Industries Plant in Wapakoneta Ohio. Anticipated start time is between 5:00pm ET and 6:00pm ET.
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link (Active Now)
.
He has an infectious smile!
Heck, a couple more years, Brandon can just put himself out to stud. That is a billion dollars right there….
POTUS broke me this weekend. I’m exhausted trying to keep up with him on my computer screen. What a weekend! TY, sundance for bringing it all to us.
PDJT is like the Energizer Bunny. Energy level is no comparison to the Community Organizer.
training wheels. LOL !!!!!
And it’s a girly man bike too!
Well, they can’t have him falling on his face… oh, wait!… he has done that…
I missed the training wheels when I saw that photo earlier.
Gay Commie Kenyan!
getfitnow, how appropriate your post is to your ‘name’.
Me too getfitnow, me too.
I am now relaxing here propped up with many soft pillows to while away another lazy Sunday.
Just reading about our fantastic President’s very busy weekend has left me worn out.
It is more than funny to think that any of the Democrats now competing for the Dem Presidential nomination will ever beat Pres Trump.
He leads America with one hand while fending off Satan’s minions with the other…AMAZING!!
Tireless.
No one alive can outwork this man.
We are blessed.
POTUS is running a bit behind. This is Jim Jordan’s district. Jordan met him at the airport.
Trump and Morrison are together.
Jim Jordan is coming to Ashtabula County next month for a fundraiser for POTUS. My own Representative, Dave Joyce, couldn’t fill a closet, so they had to bring in a REAL Trump supporter. I can’t wait!!!
Trump country here. Jim’s district butts up to Davidson’s OH-8 to the West and Lott’s District OH-5 to the North and Turners 10 district to the south.
Nice country around there. Mostly smaller home/ farms around small towns that support these farmers, nothing fancy You have an opportunity for more industry like Pratt up there because the area does lack large industry. I bet this made a lot of folk’s happy.
“Not a single tree gets cut down” -President Trump
Thank you, Jane…”
Jane Timken, Canton, Ohio, co-owner of Timken Corp., Ohio GOP head. Jane has worked wonders dismantling Krooked Kasick’s political machine here in Ohio. Pres Trump knows.
Where is the son of “a postman ?
Have any of us ever seen a President like this? NO.
He’s a septuagenarian machine! It’s unbelievable.
He’s flown from “home” to Teas to greet Modi and talk to 50+K people, then flew from Texas to Ohio, greet the Aussie PM, talk to another crowd, finally fly back “home” and go to work tomorrow!
I’d be wrecked for a week with just today’s schedule!
And then on to New York –today?
And didn’t POTUS also make a stop to check on the flooding situation in TX?
Yes, he had to be briefed on all the flooding in Texas so he was late to the other events. A very good reason.
Oh no, chief, Pres Trump is flying from Ohio to NYC, to participate in the UN General Assembly. Plan to be wrecked all week lol
That’s some magic wand, eh Barry?
I’m not yet his age and could not do what he does, and I consider myself a hard worker.
What a man. I love our VSGPDJT…!
Hometown of Neil Armstrong. Who with Buzz Aldrin planted an American flag on the moon 50 years ago. Not a UN flag.
Rob Portman. Always manages to show up at Trump rallies/events to lap up any crumbs leftover from the heart felt applause Ohioans have for Jim Jordan.
Please Mr President, do honor Mr Portman’s accomplishments as US Trade Rep under Bush from May 2005-May 2006.
Quite the CV you have there Rob. Whatever you couldn’t accomplish in ONE year as trade rep in shipping jobs out of Ohio, you managed to vote for unfettered illegal immigration and B-1 Visas.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rob_Portman
Please stand up and take a bow Rob. The good folks in Ohio would like to recognize all the benefits you’ve accomplished during a lifetime of service to your country, er, ah, other countries.
Break out the BooMeters
