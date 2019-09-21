Indian Summer – Warren Leads Iowa (22%) – Biden Slips (20%) – Old Yeller Plummets (11%)…

Well, it’s official. According to the Des Moines Register/CNN Poll just released, Liawatha has taken the top spot on the totem leaping Joe by stealing Bernie’s thunder.
Amid the ‘dances-with-fools‘ primary, Warren tops the totem with 22% (+7); followed by Biden with 20% (-4); and a collapsing Bernie who drops to 11% (-5), barely atop Buttigieg with 9% (-6); while Kamala smokes out 6% to round out the top five.
(Via NBC) […] While there have been several other recent polls of the crucial first-in-the-nation caucus state, the Des Moines Register’s Iowa Poll, conducted by Des Moines-based pollster Ann Selzer, is widely considered to be the most accurate, so its Saturday night releases have become must-watch events for Iowa politicos.
The poll was released after the entire 2020 Democratic presidential field gathered in Des Moines Saturday for the annual Steak Fry, a fundraising event hosted by the local Democratic Party club.
Warren surged 7 points in the poll since the June survey, while Biden lost a bit of ground, putting them neck-and-neck inside the poll’s margin of error.
Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, both slipped significantly, down 5 and 6 percentage points, respectively, leaving Buttigieg at 9 percent, down from 15. (more)
LOL Bernie is out of free stuff….All he has left is what they all are avoid…the right for an Illegal to vote
Avoiding
HaHaHaHa. There were 10,500 steaks grilled at the Iowa Steak Fry while the Dimms are howling about global warming and that beef will kill the planet. This came the day after a vegetarian ravioli was on the menu at the White House state dinner.
You can’t feed an Aussie beef unless it’s burnt to a crisp !
I believe Trump likes his well done with ketchup.
No doubt he’ll roll out a photo of his plate of well done Kobe steak with ketchup and fries for just the right time ✔️😂
mikebrezzze: “You can’t feed an Aussie beef unless it’s burnt to a crisp !”
???? Why do you think all those convicted Brits accepted the trip to a penal colony in Australia? Obviously they couldn’t stand the burnt-to-a-crisp, dry-as-toast Sunday Roast.
Medium rare roast beef…. a new land filled with endless opportunities….
;o)
Looks like a remake of the ‘trail of tears’
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good one A2.
You win the interwebz with that one!
Now that’s funny.
Oh, what fun 2020 will be!
Will Creepy Weepy Joe fall even more now?
Corrupt and Spoiled Biden Crime and Drug Family
The Beltway Bidens: Creepy, crooked, and NOT just like us
Robert Hunter Biden, youngest son of the veep creep, secured a prestigious direct commission to the U.S. Naval Reserves in 2012 as a public affairs officer. The program recruits civilians without prior military service who have “special skills that are critical to sustaining military operations.” Biden the younger’s primary qualification for the cushy part-time job was his last name. The power
of nepotism came in handy when Bidenspawn was forced to seek not one, but two waivers, to nail down the gig.
Ordinary applicants have to meet age restrictions (under 40 at the time he sought the position, now 42). He was 43. Then hapless Hunter needed a second waiver to get a pass for prior cocaine use. Granted! Only six public affairs officers received such direct appointments from the Navy Reserves that year. Amazing, isn’t it, that there wasn’t a single other applicant in America (population: 327 million) with a clean drug history and proper age eligibility to take the slot.
But for all that string-pulling effort, Hunter Biden barely served a year. After testing positive for — wait for it — cocaine during a random drug test, he was discharged quietly in February 2014. The hush-hush deal, undisclosed until a whistleblower told The Wall Street Journal eight months later, was yet another perk of Biden patronage. So was his immunity from any investigation or review of his law license by the Connecticut bar. And so, too, was his quick career bounce back.
A month after his humiliating discharge from our military, Biden’s coke-abusing party boy was appointed to the board of director of Ukraine’s largest private gas producer, Burisma Holdings, owned by a powerful Russian government sympathizer, who had fled to Russia that year. It’s also the same company a top Ukranian prosecutor was investigating for corruption before he was fired — at the behest of Papa Biden, according to Joe himself, who bragged about threatening to
withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine during a Council of Foreign Relations speech in 2018.
You can look at Hunter’s teeth and tell he’s a coke head.
It seems to fallen down the democrat media’s memory hole, but there are hours and hours of video showing the moronic Occupy Wall St. mobsters assaulting the police and innocent citizens, pooping outdoors, trespassing, harassing people, vandalizing, causing property damage, spewing abject economic balderdash, committing lewd public acts and engaging in other gross anti-social behavior. These imbeciles were also responsible for several arsons and a few rapes.
Lizzie Warren is also on video claiming to be the “intellectual inspiration” for these criminals.
Can you imagine the Trump / GOP campaign commercials next year should this nasty woman get the democrat nomination?
I certainly can!
Bring it on Lizzie!
Biden atop Buttigieg… 🤢 Did you convey that mental image on purpose, Sundance?
I have to say, I love the “Tom Sawyer” ticket. I’m one of the few people my age who read the unmodified book… you know, the one where he’s actually called “Injun Joe.”
Looks like Chief Stolen Feathers may scalp Creepy Joe and his hair plugs in Iowa.
Put anothet way, Liawatha is not the choice of almost 80 % of Iowa Dems and that is in a very white state. I think POTUS Trump must be feeling great tonight. Go Trump!!
Lizzie is not an intellectual slouch, in spite of what you’ve seen of her this season. She will indeed appeal to some working class folks..
She will return to the middle and will make a stiffer foe than Biden.
And what are your to facts to support your assertion of her intellect, and please be specific as I have seen no evidence of same.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She’s actually done some scholarly work on the working man and the economy, years ago. She was once a moderate dem and someone who actually understood how vocational skills were crucial to a huge segment of the population. Yeah, she understands the bell curve, although her party went so far left she must have decided to shut up about such things.
Globalism had taken over and schools all over the US were pushing the idea that manufacturing was leaving the US for good, that that was actually GOOD for us, and that all our students of necessity had to get a four year degree. They also preached that all kids were capable of doing academic college work.
By then, she was a pol and she saw the handwriting on the wall. Yes, she sold out. Underneath it all, though, is a woman who has a strong background in the economics of the country AND she knows her data, esp. as it concerns the working class.
Don’t underestimate he ability to convince people of this.
If she becomes the nominee, we’ll see IF she decides to call her own shots or if she accepts she must be a puppet of the globalists.
If she has a good campaign team, and if they package her properly, you never know. Notice they’ve already got the theme music for her rallies: 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton.
She’ll try to steal Trump’s working guy and gal thunder.
She won’t appeal to honest Americans. I walked away from the party due to Hillary and the Party’s corruption. Warren is no different in that her cultural appropriation and subsequent insistence of her heritage, while undoubtedly knowing the facts, renders her to another unacceptably corrupt politician. I will guarantee you that the just and honorable Americans, feel the same as I do. Lizzy is through.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Returning to the middle with any credibility would be pretty tough. Too many ripe video clips available to pull off that trick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s just smart enough to cheat her way to where she is, she’s a liar and a thief!
I believe she will be a tougher candidate than Biden, but then Biden probably has dementia. Due to the fact she still has some mental capacity, she is naturally a stronger candidate. Bernie has no appeal, Kamala is a prostitute, and despite anyone’s tolerance who wants a guy in the whitehouse with his husband. Will she turn out the black vote? I doubt it, and the Dems need the blacks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The squaw is not as entertaining as Creepy Joe (the CornPop saga from last weekend kept me laughing into mid-week). Nothing warm, funny or endearing about her. She’s as unlikable as the Hildabeast.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, she is exactly as despicable and hateable as krooked killery klinton.
She is a hack.
Ha, Maybe Romney will Run for the Democrats. Or Hillary.
…or Big Mike Obama if the Biden scandals don’t tarnish the scandal-free legacy of the BHO administration too badly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh dear Sherri! I’m ROFLMAO! I hope your tongue was wedged firmly in your cheek when you typed …”if the Biden scandals don’t tarnish the scandal-free legacy of the BHO administration too badly.” Watch what happens next. When the country sees what is coming after this they will realize Biden and fam were just the tip of that administration’s proverbial iceberg.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do not discount a Uni-Party run. Romney actually did consider a democrat for VP, while forming his ticket. This is the one odd ball option nobody has considered and one that could pose a challenge.
After all their are two “democrats” who double dip the federal election system as Independents, Bernie and Joe L.
No back to Pocahonkus … it would be nice if there was a way to have her brought up legally for fraud for nearly 45+ years of financial and professional gain she experienced for lying on her application (gasp) to a college and various places of employment. I am sorry does not quite fix the problem.
Princess Land o Lakes ticks all the boxes for the left elite. According to what I have read across many platforms that’s whom they are most supportive of in a cheesy whiny sort of way. If she chooses Fidel Castro as a running mate she may get the red guards on board.
🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry, Castro is already involved
LikeLiked by 4 people
Justin? Is that you? LOL!
Awwww! Baby maple Castro! Bless his widdle heart
There’s your truth right there.
“Princess Land o Lakes ticks all the boxes for the left elite.”
She certainly will get white women, (any dem will) but she will lose black men. With the economy and jobs going to President Trump, he will get a substantial boost from gaining black men.
She won’t do it for anyone that can’t stand a know it all scold with a ridiculous set of mannerisms and a comedic face!
She talks like she’s programmed. Probly because she is.
A+ for “barely atop”.
One reason not to elect Buttigieg is that the wisecracks would be endless at home, abroad and within the government. People would have to actively stifle themselves from laughing during meetings whenever the President would say or do things resembling the jokes on social media.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can just see Salvini, Putin and others freaking having to meet with a Buttigeg. Putin would stay a mile away from him and if he brings his husband that would be a YUGE bellowing laugh by all of Russia. Putin what is this Peder doing here? Glupa Amerika.
LikeLiked by 4 people
TOO funny, Donna!
He doesn’t have a husband, only women can have husbands!
He’s just one of two queers living in mental illness together.
Just sayn. I don’t and won’t support that “narrative”!
Oh, and not being “snotty” with you donna… not at all. I always njoi your posts, too!
Oh c’mon. We can agree that Buttigieg is an idiot, and still not have to resort to the “mental illness” thing for gays. You might want to know, that there are several good people here at the Treehouse who have stated they’re gay, and many more who have talked about having gay friends and relatives. No, I don’t appreciate gays who dwell on it 24/7, rub it in people’s faces, who go “look at me!”, and play victim. But the ones who aren’t like that?… they’re perfectly normal, decent people from my experiences.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’ve just described the Treehouse policy quite well jello. We have several wonderful gay conservative contributors to our blog, and I’d hate for them to feel unwelcome or uncomfortable…in the least.
PDJT was right again! Last few rallies he said he may have used the nickname Pocahontas too soon. PDJT pretty much stated that he knew who the chosen one would be.
No surprise to me that the chosen one would surge after Labor Day. Assuming Pocahontas is the chosen one and not some March secret sauce.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s all good, he can switch to Liawatha when it’s time… I still don’t think she stands a chance though. She’s far to icky.
Agreed not a chance. PDJT was pointing out that the DNC picks its candidates. And Sitting BullShip could be the chosen one.
No surprise. Warren is for ethanol when she is in Iowa.
Obama & Biden wanted to eliminate it:
But Biden, who leads the crowded Democratic field in opinion polls in Iowa and nationally, faces lingering questions in the U.S. Farm Belt over his push in 2014 as President Barack Obama’s No. 2 to slash the amount of corn-based ethanol that refiners must blend into the country’s fuel supply.
Iowa farmers and ethanol producers sent a letter, seen by Reuters, to Biden in 2014 asking him to explain his actions. They also requested a meeting that never materialized, according to those who sought it.
I would think it would be real tough to make ethanol out of solar panels and windmills.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But all that does NOT mean I wish things were different for Bernie. Nope. Because if he DID still have the support and respect of his former followers, he’d easily win the nomination this time, and would probably give Trump a tough fight in the general. So I guess we actually should be happy that Bernie self-destructed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Does this mean that old ernie won’t be gettin another house if he would endorse eWarren as the candidate? I’m a bit mad at politics right now cause I just found out our governor JBE ran over to Atlanta GA to fundraise.
Why? He’ll be in Atlanta raising campaign cash from supporters of far-left extremists like Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Warren has promised a moratorium on all new offshore leases and is a co-sponsor of the “Green New Deal” pushed by socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which would destroy Louisiana’s energy industry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moon Griffon is going to be loaded for bear when Monday morning rolls around. Thanks for the warning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love Greece and the Greek people, they are pravoslavni, meaning Christian like myself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t feel sorry for any of the Dems jello333! They are all cut from the same awful piece of cloth.
Sanders wasn’t even on my radar before we all saw a bird land on Sanders’ podium in 2016. Charmed and taking it as an omen, everyone started calling him “Birdie Sanders”. Remember that? I was charmed also (by the bird, not Sanders), yet I still watched carefully. Having fully zeroed in on Bernie’s character just before he gave over to Clinton I don’t think he “lost’ anything to her. I have nothing with which to substantiate my opinion other than my Discernment and one very brief incident I observed. My track record with discerning people is pretty good, but the brief comment I heard by Sanders to his wife nailed it down. It was barely loud enough to be discerned over the applause while their mike was still hot for a few seconds as Her Hellishness was being introduced. It sounded to me like he said to his wife, “Do you think they bought it?” She answered as she turned her head away from the mic but it was too loud hear what she said. The body language was furtive, and affirmative. Maybe somebody can go back and find that clip to verify that I correctly heard it. The upshot is, I think he was shilling for Clinton to pull in a demographic she needed and was in on it the whole time. I also am happy that Bernie self-destructed. IMHO, one by one they will all self destruct this election season.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bernie hasn’t any fight left in him, and a moronic “socialist” (socialism is a “myth”!) giving Trump a tough fight?
Nah! 😉
I can just hear it now… Where’s the money going to come from Bernie?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Top of the totem pole.
Toooo funny!
Lieawatha got herself a beer and a beef.
How about the convicted sexter and the contempt of congress ex-AG:
Weiner~Holder 2020
Today my 96 year old father said that he thought Warren needed a neurological exam, because her frenetic body language and her flailing motions aren’t normal.
Just as POTUS changed Fake News to Very Fake News, he can announce changing. Pocahontas to Fauxcahontas. Here in my area, we also refer to her as Chief Spreading Bull.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Your father see what I see, which makes me feel good as he at 96 is surely very wise!
I like Fauxcahontas too, but I am liking Liawatha better, because anything “socialism” is a lie. It’s completely and utterly phake and impossible.
The worst form of inequality is to try to make unequal things equal. ~Aristotle
It always means taking from one to give to the other, who can’t possibly do much but squander it!
Biden at the LGBTQ Forum:
https://mobile.twitter.com/DaveNYviii/status/1175229023603089409
Joe Biden – Male convicts that identify as female will be housed with women.
“In prison the determination should be that your sexual identity is defined by what you say it is not what in fact the prison says it is.”
And the cherry on top is that he goes on to say they should be entitled to OBGYN.
My guess is that he throws in the towel before the end of the year.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…………and it’s only going to take about a month or so of Lizzie Warren out front before the folks in flyover country realize she’s almost as unlikeable, politically tone deaf and annoying as Hillary . . . , I said almost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was Biden referring to actually providing those medical services to men, or was he suggesting providing them some special civil rights due to their “affliction”, and got OBGYN mixed up with LBGTQ?
LikeLike
I think the Dem nominee will be the 0.1% Native American princess. But whoever the Dem nominee is, that nominee will not pick senile Joe as V.P.
What’s truly sad is many Americans will vote for one of these phony, lowlife hucksters
The title “American” was never associated with being feeble minded and weak willed, easily manipulated and brainwashed, until we allowed the left to take control of our children’s minds
Truly sad and pathetic
LikeLiked by 4 people
Reality is there are close to 50% of the people who stupid and many of them vote.
Just happening to be talking to a Libertarian a short while back and he said his parents are Democrats and even though they don’t like any of the candidates, they will never vote another party; no matter how much he talks with them to explain they are not helping the country.
Small sampling, I know, but we have the same thing in our family; can’t fix stupid!
I was reprimanded here at this site last year for saying exactly what you are saying. And now I agree with those who criticized me: IT IS NOT 50% and 50%. That is a LIE. America is a Conservative country. It is ONLY because of Election Fraud and HUGE Media Bias that we are led to believe that the country is nearly evenly divided.
When VSGPDJT implements his plan to THWART election fraud, we will see that the evil, fetus-murdering, traitorous Democrats are only about 25 – 35 percent of ACTUAL, LIVING VOTERS. Numbers just barely above those who protested the Vietnam War.
Without Election Fraud, the Demoncrat Conmunist party cannot compete.
You missed my point; I was referring to the number of STUPID people in our country.
heap big smoke from steak fry – cowabunga!
Go Warren!
Hope she gets the nomination!
Looking forward to those Trump/ Warren debates! It will be hilarious!
“Lizzie Warren took an axe, and gave the others forty whacks; When she saw what she had done, She gave her voters forty-one,”
~ with apologies to History.com.
Lizzy ‘Borden’ Warren is just trying to whack the other Dim candidates.
She’s a fake blonde, too!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s always sad to me when a woman looks like a simple goofball.
Liawatha is one of the worst I’ve ever seen. She’s out there…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sheesh….everything but the feather stuck in back of her hair. SMH…
That was Elizabeth Warren’s faculty photo, published in the 1986 edition of the Peregrinus, the yearbook of the University of Texas at Austin Law School. She still has that same savvy fashion sense, though (/sarc).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Need Moar Free Stuff!
*More
Not up on internet troll speak, eh?
No correction needed, it’s moar fer sure.
Not to mention, SD’s rule is we don’t correct speling erars. Trying to correct his? Wow! lol
Sooooo… just when you thought the Democrats’ presidential campaigning couldn’t get any more boring… the latest poll is showing that a fake Indian is more popular than a guy with a head full of hair plugs. Maybe she’ll scalp him and make things a little more exciting!
She lacks star power. She is not likable.
She is a nerd, weird, just like Hillary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yah, but… other than that and the fact she totally owns the Lieawatha label and would run the U.S. economy into the dirt in a heartbeat, she’s great!
I can’t wait for the first Trump – Warren debate. President Trump begins: “Senator Warren, I apologize for pinning you with the nickname ‘Pocahontas.’ That wasn’t nice. From now on we will refer to you as ‘Lie-awatha.’ Now, can you please tell us if you will have to raise taxes for your Medicare for all plan?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perfect! I could see him doing that. And that, as they say, would be that. Everybody would die laughing!
In the first paragraph I counted 4 good witticisms……
1…….”dances with fools”
2…..”tops the totem”
3…..”barely on top of Buttigieg”
4……”Kamala smokes out”
Considering the characters involved……Perfect……Thanks for the laughs.
Elizabeth Warren has the affect of Marcy D’arcy (from Married with Children) as your elderly mother-in-law.
Do not want. Enough others will not want either.
Warren winning Iowa and Sanders winning NH will make things hard for Biden. He will have to win SC.
Warren in the lead reduces the chances of a Michelle Obama candidacy too, I think
LikeLiked by 1 person
President trump could play a good Al Bundy!
This is just great:
Washington Post Mocked For Comparing Elizabeth Warren Selfies To Frederick Douglass Photos
https://www.weaselzippers.us/433129-washington-post-mocked-for-comparing-elizabeth-warren-selfies-to-frederick-douglass-photos/
Sick, and phake. It’s really hard to read about this freakshow nightmare (seriously, can anyone imagine her in the Oval Office?) having fans. It seems to have given me immediate indigestion… “fans”???
Oh my goodness how far we have fallen…
But, Trump wins, so… meh for now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Back when I first heard of Warren, I thought she was okay. That’s because pretty much all I knew about her was that she felt it would be great if more people near the bottom of the ladder could rise up if they worked really hard… but that the old saying “by your bootstraps” often didn’t seem to work out so well. And that’s kinda hard to deny. (By the way, NO I’m not talking about perpetual “victims” who blame everything on their race, decades-old “wrongs”, etc.) But that was back when Warren wasn’t yet a household name and before her hat-size grew about 10 sizes. Now?… can’t stand the woman!
Unless princess warrens faked credentials got her $50,000 a month i would say hunter biden wins the creep contest. He even bed down his dead brothers wife & a cokehabit on the side for good measure. Joe should step down & have hunter run with corn pop as his vp.
There is a very nice town in Iowa called Hiawatha.
Wonder if Liz Warren has been there yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warren did a little house-flipping in Oklahoma City several years ago.
Apparently she bought houses at below-a market prices from elderly homeowners, did a little repair and flipped them.
Good old socialist Liz, doing a little exploitative capitalism on the side.
The Democrat race is between:
Gropey Grandpa
America’s Mother-in-Law
and Bernie the Bolshevik.
Mother-in-Law has a plan for everything, and it always starts with her nagging, and ends with you doing something you don’t want to.
