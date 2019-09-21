Indian Summer – Warren Leads Iowa (22%) – Biden Slips (20%) – Old Yeller Plummets (11%)…

Well, it’s official. According to the Des Moines Register/CNN Poll just released, Liawatha has taken the top spot on the totem leaping Joe by stealing Bernie’s thunder.

Amid the ‘dances-with-fools‘ primary, Warren tops the totem with 22% (+7); followed by Biden with 20% (-4); and a collapsing Bernie who drops to 11% (-5), barely atop Buttigieg with 9% (-6); while Kamala smokes out 6% to round out the top five.

(Via NBC) […] While there have been several other recent polls of the crucial first-in-the-nation caucus state, the Des Moines Register’s Iowa Poll, conducted by Des Moines-based pollster Ann Selzer, is widely considered to be the most accurate, so its Saturday night releases have become must-watch events for Iowa politicos.

The poll was released after the entire 2020 Democratic presidential field gathered in Des Moines Saturday for the annual Steak Fry, a fundraising event hosted by the local Democratic Party club. Warren surged 7 points in the poll since the June survey, while Biden lost a bit of ground, putting them neck-and-neck inside the poll’s margin of error. Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, both slipped significantly, down 5 and 6 percentage points, respectively, leaving Buttigieg at 9 percent, down from 15. (more)

Need Moar Free Stuff!

