Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Remarks on State Visit, and First Lady Melania’s Attention to Detail…

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet up again on Sunday in Ohio as both leaders continue to emphasize the relationship. Today, PM Morrison laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier, and then delivered remarks to diplomats during a celebration at the official residence of the Australian Ambassador.
Prime Minister Morrison shares his, and his wife Jennifer’s, experience yesterday with President Trump and First Lady Melania. The official state dinner was apparently an overwhelming hit with the Australian leadership…. Good Stuff:
First Lady and President Trump sure do bring politics to a new elegant level. Attention to detail, as described by PM Morrison is mind blowing.
We always talk about how maybe President Trump’s life has prepared him for this job, and maybe even his shortcomings were God preparing him to save the country.
Melania’s so private and we don’t know much about her, perhaps her life was also preparation for being First Lady. She seems really good at it!
Next big event!
Interesting connection between Australia PM visit and Indian PM Modi. UNGA at the end of the week! Big week for Trump but also Modi.
The Indo-Pacific Alliance (US, Japan, India and Australia) is forming to counter and perhaps replace China economically as the major trading partner of each country. Time will tell. Much is riding on negotiations between US and China but contingencies must be made and so enters Modi for a week long US trip.
To wrap this in a bow, US-Japan trade agreement is supposed to be finalized in some fashion at UNGA.
So, we have Australia at state visit, big bilateral with India, and US-Japan trade agreement at UNGA. All of this activity leading into US-China trade talks after the 70th anniversary of Chicoms. Coincidence? I think not.
I believe that other world leaders have a much more positive opinion of Pres.Trump when they meet & talk in person than they did when they relied on his rallies and MSM reports.
Pride in our country and contentment with thus lovely State Dinner/official visit from Australia’s Prime Minister, his wife, and many Australian dignitaries.
It’s been wonderful & gratifying to witness.
Thank you SD for your marvelous coverages of these events. VERY SPECIAL!
PM Morrison spoke some very poignant words in those remarks. While his delivery was casual, the depth and sincerity of his feelings were quite evident.
IMHO, POTUS and FLOTUS Trump are becoming the “gold standard” by which many other nations will measure their leaders’ effectiveness, statesmanship, and hosting graciousness.
Elevating politics to the “elite” level.
Making Partnership Unconsciously Great.
I’ll tell you what I think about everytime I see the Australian Prime Minister, and we’re talking about the friendship between the two nations. This is what I think about every time: The Australians fought with us, and died with us on D-Day. When we stormed those beaches the Australians were right there beside us, and I’ll never forget that for as long as I live.
Sundance, I read here every day, and have done so since 2015.
I just want to say that I really appreciate the coverage you have given to our Prime Minister here on the Tree House.
Hopefully, more Americans will know are more informed about my country, Australia.
Of course, you are all welcome to visit and see what our culture is all about.
Chris..
The coverage was certainly EARNED.
Hat tip to Australians!
Well said Chris, Yes great coverage, I’d like to hope that many Aussies are behind your sentiments.
Mike in Tasmania
I really like this man. Speaks from the heart and just like POTUS does not need a TelePrompTer.
I believe Scott Morrison worked behind the scenes to remove Prime Minister Turnbull and Foreign Minister Bishop, both of whom were up to their eyeballs in 5 eyes plots against Trump. There is simply no way that Downer, as Australia’s High Commissioner to the UK at that time, took the actions he did with George Papadopolis without their knowledge.
Morrison was a senior cabinet level member of the government but in the treasury area not Intel or national security. Morrison and his colleagues executed a clever and very clean leadership change. Almost nobody in Australia links these events.
To my mind the biggest tell is that Australian ambassador to the US Joe Hockey is and always has been a straight shooter. When the Downer revelations first came out he made it known very strongly that Downers actions were not conducted through Australia’s normal diplomatic channels and the reports Downer made about George P did not come through embassy communications. Thus proving it was an operation conducted outside of normal diplomacy (Nunes had confirmed this also).
One day after making these public statements Joe Hockey was playing golf with President Trump. Methinks Hockey and Morrison were both horrified when they discovered the depths of malfeasance and perhaps in discussions with the Trump administration performed the clean leadership change without any disruption.
Interesting also Turnbull and Bishop after losing their positions both left politics and were spending a lot of time in NY. Looking to grift at the UN or answering questions in front of a grand jury, who knows?
Waltzing (walking on foot) Matilda (a sack with all you belongings in it) is called the unofficial National Anthem of Australia, written in 1895 and catagorized as bush music.
I watched a video of the song by an Austrailian country music singer and a version at an outdoor classical music concert in Australia. At the outdoor concert, the audience was singing, swaying, hugging and wiping tears from their eyes.
