Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Remarks on State Visit, and First Lady Melania’s Attention to Detail…

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet up again on Sunday in Ohio as both leaders continue to emphasize the relationship. Today, PM Morrison laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier, and then delivered remarks to diplomats during a celebration at the official residence of the Australian Ambassador.

Prime Minister Morrison shares his, and his wife Jennifer’s, experience yesterday with President Trump and First Lady Melania. The official state dinner was apparently an overwhelming hit with the Australian leadership…. Good Stuff:





