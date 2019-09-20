President Trump and Prime Minister Morrison Deliver Toasts During State Dinner…

Tonight the White House Rose Garden was transformed into an incredible dinner under the stars. Guests were seated under the warm glow of decorative lights as President Trump, First Lady Melania, Prime Minister Morrison and Mrs. Morrison celebrated the special bond between the United States and Australia. The weather was perfect and the temperature was a very comfortable 70°.

Tables were arranged in circles and in rectangles, covered in a pale yellow tablecloth and adorned with with elaborate white and yellow floral arrangements. The President and First Lady, together with the Morrisons’, walked through the colonnade as “Hail to the Chief” played and guests applauded. The two couples made their way along the colonnade to just outside the Oval Office, flanked by the two countries’ flags, then walked through the assembled tables and greeted guests along the way.

President Trump and Prime Minister Morrison then began their remarks and toasts. Included in his remarks, President Trump recited a stanza from a poem of great significance to the Australian people that has specific personal meaning to Prime Minister Morrison. The prime minister was visibly touched by the unanticipated attention to detail and personal meaning.

The Prime Minister then delivered reciprocal remarks (before his toast) that were pitch perfect for the occasion. Thanking First Lady Melania for presenting an incredible evening, Mr. Morrison highlighted the unique and rebellious national spirit that binds both countries, and perhaps even both leaders. At the conclusion of their toasts President Trump invited a “very special person” to lead the group in a blessing; Rev. Franklin Graham.

After the prayer the leaders returned to the head table to join their guests for dinner. [Video Below]

Guest List:

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump

The Prime Minister of Australia and Mrs. Jennifer Morrison

Mr. David Abney and Mrs. Sherry Abney

Ms. Frances Adamson, Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia

Ms. Adrienne Arsht and The Honorable C. Boyden Gray

The Honorable Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services and Mrs. Jennifer Azar

The Honorable William Barr, Attorney General and Mrs. Christine Barr

Ms. Maria Bartiromo and Mr. Jonathan Steinberg

Mr. Adam Beren and Mrs. Ellen Beren

The Honorable Roy Blunt, United States Senator from Missouri and Mrs. Abigail Blunt

Mr. David Bohigian and Mrs. Catherine Bohigian

Mr. Donald Bollinger and Mrs. Joy Bollinger

Mr. T. Ulrich Brechbühl and Mrs. Michelle Brechbühl

The Honorable Gavin Buckley, Mayor of Annapolis and Mrs. Julie Buckley

The Honorable Sean Cairncross and Ms. Emily Skor

General Angus Campbell AO DSC, Chief of the Defense Force, Australia

Mr. Andrew Carswell, Press Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister of Australia

Mr. Daniel Cathy and Mrs. Rhonda Cathy

Ms. Michelle Chan, National Security Advisor and Senior Advisor (International), Office of the Prime Minister of Australia

The Honorable Pasquale Cipollone and Mrs. Rebecca Cipollone

Air Vice Marshal Alan Clements CSC, Head of Australian Defense Staff, Embassy of Australia and Mrs. Helene Clements

The Honorable Kellyanne Conway

Her Excellency Katrina Cooper, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Australia and Mr. Keith Tuckwell

Mr. Nicholas Creevey, Senior Media Advisor, Office of the Prime Minister of Australia

The Honorable Arthur Culvahouse, American Ambassador to Australia and Ms. Melanie Aitken

The Honorable Leonard Curry, Mayor of Jacksonville and Mrs. Molly Curry

The Honorable Ronald DeSantis, Governor of Florida and Mrs. Casey DeSantis

The Honorable Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education and Mr. Richard DeVos

Mr. Louis Dobbs and Mrs. Debi Dobbs

The Honorable Emma Doyle and Mr. Brett Doyle

The Honorable Mark Esper, Secretary of Defense and Mrs. Leah Esper

Mr. Yaron Finkelstein, Principal Private Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister of Australia

Mr. Andrew Forrest AO and Mrs. Nicola Forrest AO

Mr. Saul Fox and Ms. Hannah Strobel

Mr. Philip Gaetjens, Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet

Ms. Sonia Gentile, Director of Program, Office of the Prime Minister of Australia

The Honorable Rudolph Giuliani and Dr. Maria Ryan

Mr. James Gorman

The Reverend Franklin Graham and Mrs. Jane Graham

The Honorable Stephanie Grisham and The Honorable Max Miller

Mr. Jack Hampton, Assistant Advisor, Office of the Prime Minister of Australia

Mr. Justin Hayhurst, First Assistant Secretary, International Division, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Australia

The Honorable Katherine Henderson and Ms. Mary Screws

Ms. Diane Hendricks and Mr. Keith Rozolis

His Excellency Joseph Hockey, Ambassador of Australia to the United States and Ms. Melissa Babbage

Dr. Elizabeth Jens and Mr. Ross Allen

Ms. Tham Kannalikham

Mr. Howard Kessler and Mrs. Michele Kessler

The Honorable Henry Kissinger and Mrs. Nancy Kissinger

The Honorable Keith Krach and Mrs. Metta Krach

The Honorable Lawrence Kudlow and Mrs. Judith Kudlow

Dr. John Kunkel, Chief of Staff, Office of the Prime Minister of Australia

The Honorable Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative and Ms. Claire Lighthizer

Mr. Andrew Liveris and Mr. Anthony Liveris

Mr. Nikolai Louw, Executive Officer, Office of the Prime Minister of Australia

The Honorable Viola Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte and Mr. Jeffrey Young

The Honorable Derek Lyons and Ms. Elizabeth Horning

The Honorable David Malpass and Mrs. Adele Malpass

The Honorable Joseph Manchin, United States Senator from West Virginia and Mrs. Gayle Manchin

The Honorable Kevin McCarthy, United States Representative from California and Ms. Meghan McCarthy

The Honorable Bonnie McElveen-Hunter and Mr. Bynum Hunter

Mrs. Gail McGovern and Mr. Donald McGovern

The Honorable Mark Meadows, United States Representative from North

Carolina and Mrs. Debbie Meadows

The Honorable Stephen Miller and Ms. Katie Waldman

General Mark Milley, United States Army

The Honorable Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury and Ms. Louise Linton

The Honorable Mick Mulvaney

Mr. Lachlan Murdoch and Mrs. Sarah Murdoch

Mr. Gregory Norman and Mrs. Kirsten Norman

Mr. Roger Norman and Mrs. Elise Norman

Mrs. Sandra Oudkirk and Mr. Scott Oudkirk

The Honorable Robert O’Brien and Mrs. Louisa O’Brein

The Vice President of the United States and Mrs. Karen Pence

Mr. Isaac Perlmutter and Mrs. Laura Perlmutter

The Honorable Michael Pompeo, Secretary of State and Mrs. Susan Pompeo

The Honorable Matthew Pottinger and Mrs. Yen Pottinger

Mr. Anthony Pratt and Ms. Claudine Revere

The Honorable Lindsay Reynolds

Mrs. Georgina Rinehart

The Honorable James Risch, United States Senator from Idaho and Mrs. Vicki Risch

Mr. Paul Ritchie, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Prime Minister of Australia

The Honorable John F.W. Rogers and Ms. Deborah Lehr

The Honorable Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce and Mrs. Hilary Ross

Mr. Phillip Ruffin and Mrs. Oleksandra Ruffin

The Honorable Daniel Scavino

The Honorable Marc Short and Mrs. Kristen Short

Dr. Michelle Simmons AO and Dr. Thomas Barlow

Mr. David Solomon and Ms. Jan Wilson

The Honorable David Stilwell and Mrs. Jan Stilwell

Mr. Kerry Stokes AC and Mrs. Christine Simpson Stokes

Mr. Curtis Stone and Mrs. Lindsay Stone

The Honorable John Sullivan, Deputy Secretary of State and Ms. Graciela Rodriguez

Justice Clarence Thomas of the Supreme Court of the United States and Mrs. Virginia Thomas

Mr. Andrew Thomas AO

Mr. Robert Thomson and Ms. Ping Wang

Ms. Elizabeth Uihlein and Mr. Jacob Peters

The Honorable Daniel Walsh and Mrs. Deborah Walsh

Mrs. Kathy Warden and Mr. Eric Warden

Mr. Nicholas Warner AO PSM, Director-General of National Intelligence

Ms. Shemara Wikramanayake and Mr. Michael Silverton

Mr. Michael Wirth and Mrs. Julie Wirth

Alternate Video:

.

31 Responses to President Trump and Prime Minister Morrison Deliver Toasts During State Dinner…

  1. maggiemoowho says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    Friendship and respect form a long lasting and powerful bond. Beautiful to see.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Monadnock says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    This President does pageantry so well. Photos are awesome!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. FL_GUY says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    President Trump does a State Dinner right. A very good image to the world. Despite the lying media rats, the word is getting around. President Trump is the PRESIDENT and America is respected again!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. dissonant1 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    A beautiful tribute by President Trump and a fitting and gracious statement by PM Morrison. I also greatly appreciate that our government is still able to have offered on its behalf a simple but Godly prayer by Franklin Graham which included mention our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. merlintobie says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    I wonder – how many attendees will later think this was the event of their lives? It would be for me, but I don’t get out much.

    Now, back to squinting at that menu…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Orbanista says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    Teddy Roosevelt comparison interesting.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. linda4298 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    Jennifer Jacobs
    @JenniferJJacobs
    ·
    5h
    Trump’s Australia State Dinner guests:
    —FL Gov Ron DeSantis
    —Justice Clarence Thomas
    —US Sen Joe Manchin
    —billionaire Anthony Pratt
    —Macqarie CEO Shemara Wikramanyake
    —Henry Kissinger
    —Health sec Alex Azar
    —US Rep Mark Meadows
    —Australian astronaut Andy Thomas
    —Mike Pompeo Jennifer Jacobs
    @JenniferJJacobs
    Trump aide Stephen Miller and Pence aide Katie Waldman arrived together at Australia State Dinner, Kellyanne Conway came on her own. Maria Bartiromo is here. Also Lou Dobbs.
    Jennifer Jacobs
    @JenniferJJacobs
    ·
    4h
    Replying to
    @JenniferJJacobs
    Trump Australia State Dinner guests:
    —Australian golf legend Greg Norman
    —House Minority’s Kevin McCarthy
    —Rudy Guiliani. Asked about his
    @CNN
    interview he said: “Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!”
    —Lachlan Murdoch, eldest son of Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch
    —AG Bill Barr
    —Pat Cipollone Jennifer Jacobs
    @JenniferJJacobs
    ·
    4h
    Australia State Dinner guests:
    —Australia’s richest woman Gina Rinehart; billionaires Kerry Stokes and Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest
    —Trump aides Robert O’Brien, Steph Grisham, Max Miller, Derek Lyons, Emma Doyle
    —Wilbur Ross
    —Marc Short
    —VP himself entered past cameras at booksellers

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. WSB says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    What a beautiful event from the very start! Beautiful to host in the Rose Garden, clever to have the music on the roof over the Portico, and the hurricanes are grand! Glad the chuna was changed out for the white rim.

    Very interesting guest list. Go Lou!!!! Not sure why the one Murdoch son was invited, though.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. GB Bari says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    “Some Enchanted Evening”…indeed it absolutely was.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. CNN_sucks says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    I thought the Murdochs are originally from australia?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Reloader says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:55 pm

    Henry Kissinger? Really?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. bessie2003 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    The First Lady really did a wonderful job with the details. Love the picture of the musicians overhead. Having this State Dinner outside, under the stars, this must be a first. Truly a night to remember for all the guests.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • dogsmaw says:
      September 21, 2019 at 12:24 am

      Like

      Reply
    • thehawkeyehoneypot says:
      September 21, 2019 at 12:28 am

      The table setting pic is amazing. Had mouchelle designed this dinner the msms wouldent be able to control themselves. Melania does it, crickets..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • sundance says:
        September 21, 2019 at 12:38 am

        Pool returned to the Rose Garden at 10:13 p.m. for the entertainment portion of the dinner. It was initially closed press but later opened to the in-house pool.

        The military musicians (full list at bottom of report) began with a rendition of “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Then it went to “What a Wonderful World,” then “Simple Gifts.”

        Your pooler cannot do justice to just how beautiful the music was and highly recommends you watch the footage.

        10:29 p.m., FLOTUS delivered brief remarks, thanking the guests and in particular, the musicians.

        Then “Waltzing Matilda” was played. Pool ushered out at 10:34 p.m.

        The details of tonight’s entertainment, via FLOTUS office earlier this week —

        The evening’s performance will be the largest gathering of premier military musicians for a State Dinner at the White House. The entertainment will feature musical groups from the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force:

        “The President’s Own” United States Marine Chamber Orchestra
        The United States Army Chorus
        The United States Army Herald Trumpets
        The United States Army Strings
        The United States Navy Band (x-apple-data-detectors://12) Sea Chanters
        The United States Air Force Strings
        The United States Air Force Singing Sergeants

        https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-in-town-pool-report-18-state-dinner-enterta-1838302864

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Roni says:
          September 21, 2019 at 1:19 am

          This was the first Rose Garden state dinner setting (except using a tent) I could recall. Each detail was thoughtfully planned…..the music, our servicemen and women, table settings, flowers, calligraphy, etc. The lighting, with the White House as a back drop, was exquisite. Kudos to First Lady Melania Trump!

          Like

          Reply
  13. meadowlarkspring says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:00 am

    Kellyanne Conway is lovely. Strong and wonderful.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. G S says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:02 am

    Get ready for Kellyanne’s husband going around next week bad mouthing the President…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Elric VIII says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:03 am

    It doesn’t get any better than this. The United States and Australia. The State Dinner is merely the icing on the cake.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. thehawkeyehoneypot says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Kellyanne looks like a million bucks, stephen millers date looks like she would have rather been at home with mr. Conway. Could have just been a bad moment to take the pic to. Not terribly happy looking.

    Like

    Reply
  17. thehawkeyehoneypot says:
    September 21, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Its not $65,000 in chi town hot dogs but at least the whitehouse chefs had something to do tonight!

    Like

    Reply

