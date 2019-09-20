Friday September 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Northern Lighta.
Calming music 👌 with crisp scenery.
Seemed like a good time for this. 🙂
Plumber Takes On Debt So He Can Offer Free Repairs for Hundreds of Struggling Seniors
By McKinley Corbley – Sep 18, 2019
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/plumber-does-free-repairs-for-struggling-seniors/
Condemnation And Death — Righteousness And Life
Contrasting the New Covenant with the Old, the Apostle points out that “the letter,” with its requirements and penalties, “killeth.” Therefore the dispensation of the Law is called “the ministration of condemnation” and “the ministration of death” (II Cor. 3:7,9).
The ministration of the Law began in a blaze of glory. Mount Sinai was “altogether on a smoke… as the smoke of a furnace.” There were thunderings and lightnings and an earthquake. There was the sound of a trumpet, “exceeding loud.” There was the glorious Shekinah cloud in which God Himself appeared and “spake all these words” (Ex. 19:9- 20:1).
But ere Moses had even come down from the mount with the tables of stone, the people were breaking the very first commandment, dancing like heathen about a golden calf. From here on the administration of the Law took on another aspect. Judgment had to be pronounced and penalties inflicted. Nor could any escape its just sentence of condemnation and death. What had begun in glory led but to gloom, “because the law worketh wrath…” (Rom. 4:15). “…for it is written: cursed is every one that continueth not in all things which are written in the book of the law to do them” (Gal. 3:10).
But there can be no gloom associated with the ministration of the New Covenant, says the Apostle, for under it righteousness and life are administered to all who will receive them by faith. And this because the claims of the Old Covenant were fully met by Christ at Calvary. Thus the ministration of the New Covenant outshines the ministration of the Old in every respect.
But was not the New Covenant made “with the house of Israel and with the house of Judah,” rather than with the Church of our day? Yes, but with Israel’s rejection of Christ and her temporary blindness the blessings of the New Covenant are now bestowed by grace upon those who do receive Christ. Hence, it was not Peter or the twelve, but Paul who, with his associates, was made an “able minister of the New Testament” (II Cor. 3:6).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/condemnation-and-death-righteousness-and-life/
2 Corinthians 3:7 But if the ministration of death, written and engraven in stones, was glorious, so that the children of Israel could not stedfastly behold the face of Moses for the glory of his countenance; which glory was to be done away:
9 For if the ministration of condemnation be glory, much more doth the ministration of righteousness exceed in glory.
Exodus 19:9 And the LORD said unto Moses, Lo, I come unto thee in a thick cloud, that the people may hear when I speak with thee, and believe thee for ever. And Moses told the words of the people unto the LORD.
10 And the LORD said unto Moses, Go unto the people, and sanctify them to day and to morrow, and let them wash their clothes,
11 And be ready against the third day: for the third day the LORD will come down in the sight of all the people upon mount Sinai.
12 And thou shalt set bounds unto the people round about, saying, Take heed to yourselves, that ye go not up into the mount, or touch the border of it: whosoever toucheth the mount shall be surely put to death:
13 There shall not an hand touch it, but he shall surely be stoned, or shot through; whether it be beast or man, it shall not live: when the trumpet soundeth long, they shall come up to the mount.
14 And Moses went down from the mount unto the people, and sanctified the people; and they washed their clothes.
15 And he said unto the people, Be ready against the third day: come not at your wives.
16 And it came to pass on the third day in the morning, that there were thunders and lightnings, and a thick cloud upon the mount, and the voice of the trumpet exceeding loud; so that all the people that was in the camp trembled.
17 And Moses brought forth the people out of the camp to meet with God; and they stood at the nether part of the mount.
18 And mount Sinai was altogether on a smoke, because the LORD descended upon it in fire: and the smoke thereof ascended as the smoke of a furnace, and the whole mount quaked greatly.
19 And when the voice of the trumpet sounded long, and waxed louder and louder, Moses spake, and God answered him by a voice.
20 And the LORD came down upon mount Sinai, on the top of the mount: and the LORD called Moses up to the top of the mount; and Moses went up.
21 And the LORD said unto Moses, Go down, charge the people, lest they break through unto the LORD to gaze, and many of them perish.
22 And let the priests also, which come near to the LORD, sanctify themselves, lest the LORD break forth upon them.
23 And Moses said unto the LORD, The people cannot come up to mount Sinai: for thou chargedst us, saying, Set bounds about the mount, and sanctify it.
24 And the LORD said unto him, Away, get thee down, and thou shalt come up, thou, and Aaron with thee: but let not the priests and the people break through to come up unto the LORD, lest he break forth upon them.
25 So Moses went down unto the people, and spake unto them.
Exodus chapter 20
1 And God spake all these words, saying,
Romans 4:15 Because the law worketh wrath: for where no law is, there is no transgression.
Galatians 3:10 For as many as are of the works of the law are under the curse: for it is written, Cursed is every one that continueth not in all things which are written in the book of the law to do them.
2 Corinthians 3:6 Who also hath made us able ministers of the new testament; not of the letter, but of the spirit: for the letter killeth, but the spirit giveth life.
“Hence, it was not Peter or the twelve, but Paul who, with his associates, was made an “able minister of the New Testament” (II Cor. 3:6).”
This is the first time I’ve seen someone assert that “Peter or the twelve” were not made ministers of the New Testament/new covenant. Note that the verse excerpt above was written in Paul’s second letter to the Corinthians. Paul was recorded as arriving in Corinth in Acts 18:1, well after the Jerusalem Council. By that time, Peter had already acted as a minister of the New Testament/new covenant “not of the letter, but of the Spirit” (cf. 2 Cor. 3:6). Per Acts 10, 11, and 15, it is clear that Peter and the other apostles were acting as ministers of the new covenant, something which was communicated to the Jewish believers (who “had heard that the Gentiles also had received the word of God” (cf. Acts 11:1).
This ongoing communication and education in a time of transition evidently included the ministry focus of Peter, John, and James on ‘those of the circumcision’ (cf. Galatians 2:7-9). The latter needed to be educated upon the nature of the new/second covenant with its better promises and permanence compared with the aging, vanishing, and obsolete one (Hebrews 7:18-28, 8:6-13, 10:9).
Peter et al grasped some aspects of the new covenant (Acts 11:18, Acts 15:7-11, 12-29) better than others (Galatians 2:11-16). It is noteworthy that the learning curve appears to have included Paul’s early ministry companion Barnabas. Paired with Paul in receiving “the right hands of fellowship, that we should go to the Gentiles” in their ministry (cf. Galatians 2:9), Barnabas was the other person specifically named along with Peter when Paul sounded the alarm about “not walking in line according to the truth of the gospel” (cf. Galatians 2:14).
In Galatians 2:14, Paul asked of Peter: “If you being a Jew live like a Gentile, and not like a Jew, why do you compel the Gentiles to Judaize?” Note that Paul bore witness to Peter living “like a Gentile, and not like a Jew”. Yet we are supposed to believe that Peter — along with John and the rest of the Twelve — was preaching “the ministry of death, having been engraved in letters on stones” (cf. 2 Cor. 3:7) while living like a Gentile?
Paul further said to his fellow “Jews by birth” that “we believed in Christ Jesus that we may be justified by faith from Christ, and not by works of the Law” (cf. Galatians 2:16), which corresponded with the Gospel Peter already knew and preached (cf. Acts 10:43, 11:17, 15:7-11). It is also extremely telling that after having been a minister of the new covenant to Gentiles, Peter specifically cited “a yoke that neither our fathers nor we have been able to bear” (cf. Acts 15:11) in refuting those who insisted that the Gentiles “keep the Law of Moses” (cf. Acts 15:5).
Here is a competent Global News reporter explaining how she triple checked her sources to ensure that the video was Trudeau. The non-credible sourced NY Times and Wa Po likely won’t be hiring Mercedes anytime soon and Global is fortunate to have her as a reporter.
Meanwhile, Climate Children of the Corn testify before Congress…
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/live/2019/sep/20/climate-strike-global-change-protest-sydney-melbourne-london-new-york-nyc-school-student-protest-greta-thunberg-rally-live-news-latest-updates
Fun video…
Moms, Cubs, Wolves, and Altercations – This Week at Brooks Falls, Alaska
Explore Live Nature Cams – Published on Aug 2, 2019
