The Gentleman From Ohio….

Jim Jordan questioning IG Horowitz and cutting to the nub of the “matter”:
Part II:
Jim Jordan questioning IG Horowitz and cutting to the nub of the “matter”:
Part II:
In hindsight, it is easy to see this was all a frame up of Donald Trump. The coup plotters are all hanging their hat on the idea that they saw something fishy and had every right, even a duty, to investigate these Trump Russia claims.
But it becomes clearer and clearer Trump had nothing to do with any of that and that the FBI didn’t have very much real information, knew nothing was verified, and yet went ahead with running spies into the Trump campaign to create an illusion and to trap people into compromising situations they could use to “investigate” and impugn a political candidate during an election.
That should have been their first hard stop. Kind of a “look fellas, this would be a very controversial investigation and we should not go there without really solid information.” But they did it without any solid information, suggesting it was certainly politically motivated.
And probably their usual modus operandi.
Somebody in the US government was in charge of commissioning the hoax to begin with.
This isn’t a case of being duped by the Russians or some political party operative.
It’s a frameup from the ground up.
And the top down.
And east to west.
And to this very day, the frame up attempts on President Trump continue. This time, via a “whistleblower” in the IC thru the IC IG. Guaranteed it’s another set up.
IMO this is an indication that the opposition is not panicking yet, but is still operating from the inside to take down this President.
Until one or more of them gets their own private parts gripped in a vice for the entire world to see, then the coup continues.
Boss you’re exactly right which proves the IC is still spying on President Trump!
Exactly Mr. e – Yesterday there were some comments suggesting Comey was snookered by Brennan or whomever was feeding faulty information to him. That’s almost impossible as you pointed out for an honest person.
Once it was clear PT was not involved, “hard stop.” On the other hand, if by some chance you were honestly snookered, you should be 1st in line to clear up the wrong doing. However….. crickets….
My understanding is that frame ups/set ups don’t need any “solid information” that’s why it’s a coup attempt. To them “controversial” would be letting Trump become President. To remove a duly elect President with no evidence of wrongdoing is a coup which is what happened. And they almost succeeded!
So the 3 Stooges and Company (Comey, Clapper, McCabe, etc…) had this ridiculous document in front of them that a 13 year old would be able to tell was a fairy tale and used the cover of a debriefing of the POTUS-Elect to try to spy and glean incriminating information from him in order to “stop it.” Am I getting the drift?
If so, fantastic! Then if that is the precedent, I hope Trump has spies infiltrated in every single Democrat’s campaign that is running in 2020…Biden, Sanders, Pokahontas, the whole lot of them, right? I mean, good for the goose, right?
POTUS Trump has God and the True US Citizenry behind him. He does not need the “dirty tricks”, God, through PDJT is exposing the Rats in the USA ship for All the World to see. Soon the Pied Piper will begin playing his tune and all the Rats will Scurry away to Oblivion. Well really, most will either commit suicide or be in Prison forever and a day….
KAG Trump2020!!!
I kind of see it as a more thorough version of the “Wrap Up Smear” copyright Nancy Pelosi pending. In this case they bothered to create a document full of salacious lies and then peddled that to the media- pointed to the media articles and claimed an investigation is necessary. Then the CIA had a go on the sidelines by dropping misinformation on Papadopoulus with the hopes he would repeat it, and placing known FBI asset Carter Page in the inner circle to help spin other things overheard. I bet a ton of the leaks at the very beginning were from Carter Page and his daily reports.
When repubs regain majority in 2020 this man would be my choice for speaker.God bless Jim Jordan and all the honorable,righteous and patriotic members in congress,and those who will come in to replace these rattlesnakes like nadler etc.Also would loive to see Corey Lewandowski in as senator in NH.
Mine too.
But the GOP Establishment won’t allow it…..
Absolutely!
I’m proud to say that Mr. Jordan is MY representative!
And, from the mom of 3 wrestlers…one HECK of a wrestler!!!
Listening to Horowitz in this exchange tells me he’s likely an active participant in the cover up of what really happened and likely a sitting member of the “deep state”. As hard as he tried Rep. Jordan couldn’t get a straight answer out of Horowitz. Like playing “Whack-a-mole”
Horowitz has to be measured and cautious in his job. Let’s see what his report shows.
Agree. But let’s see what DURHAM does. The IG reports could become invaluable, unimpeachable evidence in a criminal prosecution. Horowitz has done A LOT of straight-up gathering, interviewing, compiling, ie, getting a record together. The more IG Horowitz has comported himself as a boring, restrained bureaucrat, the more it helps the mission — that is … IF there is a mission. That remains the million dollar question. It’ll be answered by Durham, not Horowitz.
Please share with us an example or two of what makes you believe that the IG is in on the coverup 🙂
He had to be careful—-he didn’t have the documents in front of him to use for reference.
Rep. Jordan could not get a straight answer out of IG Horowitz about Strzok and Page being the classifying authorities because they were not the only ones trying to make the decisions. I think IG Horowitz was trying to get Mr. Jordan to go back over the section in the report that laid out the people involved in those decisions so that he could see whom he has been missing.
See the part about “unit chief”? That is Sally Moyer. She was the head of the filter team for the Clinton emails. She is said to have been the one who tailored the search warrant for the Weiner laptop so that the maximum meaningful evidence could not be discovered and used. She also is said to be on the team that reviews the OIG reports for classification and moving sections to the annexes.
As I mentioned earlier, if you run a cntrl+f word search on the Comey report using the term “Moyer”, you get nothing. If you use the term “unit chief”, you get 28 hits.
I do not know if she is cooperating or if, through her position of influence over what shows up in OIG reports, she is able to keep her own name from appearing. To me, Sally Moyer is one of the swampiest Sgt Schultz characters in the whole SpyGate saga and should not be overlooked.
6/1/17 Classification review.
6/8/17 Comey testifies.
6/9/17 — Strzok text to Page: This won’t end well.
6/9/17 — Page response: What won’t? Your participation?
6/9/17 — Strzok response: No, for the former D. (Comey)
🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
This further illustrates this was nothing but a frame up and a coupe to overthrow our wonderful president!
Josh…who read the first memo after Comey typed it in the SUV on January 6, 2017 according to Josh’s new book “Crossfire Hurricane” has been focused on classification of the memos, the IG and now his and then Jim’s book for awhile from his perch at CNN.
https://mobile.twitter.com/joshscampbell/status/987500215149219841
1/6/17 Comey leaves his meeting with PDJT and goes to field office for a televideo debrief with “the team.”
Strzok/Page texts from 1/6/17 through 1/9/17 are non-existent (www.thespygateproject.org)
Additional significant gaps in texts ranging from 2 to 6 days between 1/10/17 and 1/23/17.
Then the infamous Page text on 1/23/17: “I can feel my heart beating harder, I’m so stressed about all the ways this has the potential to go fully off the rails.”
I’m surprised that text on 1/23/17 was revealed considering how many may have been concealed in the missing gaps.
“Strzok/Page texts from 1/6/17 through 1/9/17 are non-existent …”
Nope! If they went through the telephone company – as, of course, all “texts” do – they still have them. (Just as Google [GMail …] apparently has all those ‘deleted’ emails, since someone allegedly posted them there.)
(P.S.: “Geez, these ‘perps’ are using modern technology in an attempt to commit high crimes, and none of them seem to have the faintest idea how all of it actually works …”)
GO BUCKEYES!!! Especially Congressional conservative ones
Rep. Jordan is an All American Wisconsin Badger. National champion wrestler.
After Horrorwitz whitewashed the FBI over the’r (cough cough) investigation of Hillary, indicating no proof of bias… can anyone give me one good reason why we should expect anything better our of him this time around?
What’s that old saying?
Burn me once, shame on you, burn me twice shame on me.
The IG has referred people for indictment in both the McCabe and Comey Reports. He is almost certainly going to do the same in his FISA Report.
The IG is not the problem.
While the DS is certainly real, one must also take into consideration that DC is like 96% Democrat. Just saying. DC IS the Deep State. Wish there was a way we could move these cases out of that area.
I don’t want to say Horrowitz is a bad guy but he’s had plenty of time. He should know this subject inside and out. The names don’t change.
BOOM
The proof was in the pudding of the
texts Strzok /Page! What in their texts
would have led anyone to think out of
common sense that those 2 were the right ones to determine what should or
should not be classified in those
Comey memos? They had intentions
of stopping PDJT before he was elected!! “We will stop him”!
I find it very hard to have faith in these
IG reports besides it giving little
jabs at these FBI or any other agencies
involved in this scandal. Then it makes
it easy for their criminal referrals to be
declined from the DOJ !
As I’ve always felt the IG is to make
waves into ripples for the DOJ to
sweep it under the rug..once again!
An this will happen again, but not
to DemoRat !!
It’s absolutely amazing to me all the things we are learning about. Now just think of all the things that we don’t/and might never know about. It’s like pulling a thread on a sweater. And worse,Half the country does not care about any of this and if they did they’d be overwhelmed. Maddening.
Astounding logic these perps have. A fake political hit piece leads them to spy on a Presidential candidate and President after the election, as potential Russian Agent.
2012 – Obama to Putin: “I’ll have more maneuver room after the election” didn’t raise an eyebrow??
2009++ – Clinton and DNC servers as well as their use by foreign entities to hack the US Government and businesses didn’t raise any eyebrows.
Links to President Obama’s classified WH accounts being on the Clinton server raised no eyebrows.
2016 – Lynch meeting Clinton didn’t raise any eyebrows.
The Panama Papers raided no eyebrows.
The Clinton State Department use of Clinton Foundation raised to eyebrows.
Arabian Sheiks publicly declaring $250 million donations to Clinton’s campaign raised to eyebrows.
All this going on under the very noses of the IC and FBI. Then these guys have the gall to call themselves competent IC operators and defenders of the US??
Jordan: ~ “Was President Elect under investigation during this meeting?”
Horowitz: “I don’t know what was going on in the Investigation (inaudible)..”
His answer to Jim Jordan is YES, Comey lied to POTUS (elect) DJT.
These seditious bastages covertly inject venom then leak to some “journalist”
where the bite might be – D.C. is a Treasonous BAG of Snakes
I think two words might become a key component, and those two words are “insurance policy”
Unless these scumbags can convincingly explain they were talking about their health or auto insurance within the context of their ongoing text conversations, those words should come back to haunt them
Of course they’ll never be able to explain away those words, so with Halloween coming up, it’ll be a good time for a haunting of a particular group of corrupt and criminal ;lowlifes
