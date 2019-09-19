Full Wolverine – Rep. Matt Gaetz Publicly Exposes Al Sharpton’s Lifetime of Racism, Bigotry and Prejudice…

Wow. Representative Matt Gaetz delivered a thorough evisceration of Al Sharpton today that will long be remembered. Keep in mind that every Democrat candidate for President has kissed the ring of Sharpton in recent months. Oh, the backfire in this hearing was over-the-top. Chairman Nadler was so stressed out he couldn’t function.

The democrats on the House Judiciary Committee went absolutely bonkers and lost their minds as Gaetz continued to expose Sharpton’s history of bigotry and antisemitism. A whole new generation of younger viewers were treated to the history of Sharpton.

This is epic. Major Hat Tip DaveNyiii for the video:

.

But wait, LOL, it gets better. Representative Jim Jordan yielded his time to his colleage, giving Mr. Gaetz a second round with Al Sharpton. Watch:

.

Advertisements