Full Wolverine – Rep. Matt Gaetz Publicly Exposes Al Sharpton’s Lifetime of Racism, Bigotry and Prejudice…

Wow.  Representative Matt Gaetz delivered a thorough evisceration of Al Sharpton today that will long be remembered.  Keep in mind that every Democrat candidate for President has kissed the ring of Sharpton in recent months.  Oh, the backfire in this hearing was over-the-top.  Chairman Nadler was so stressed out he couldn’t function.

The democrats on the House Judiciary Committee went absolutely bonkers and lost their minds as Gaetz continued to expose Sharpton’s history of bigotry and antisemitism.  A whole new generation of younger viewers were treated to the history of Sharpton.

This is epic. Major Hat Tip DaveNyiii for the video:

.

But wait, LOL, it gets better. Representative Jim Jordan yielded his time to his colleage, giving Mr. Gaetz a second round with Al Sharpton. Watch:

.

46 Responses to Full Wolverine – Rep. Matt Gaetz Publicly Exposes Al Sharpton’s Lifetime of Racism, Bigotry and Prejudice…

  1. donnyvee says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    It’s about time someone did. Bravo Matt. BRAVO!!

  2. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    I think that is the first time I have ever heard anyone in Congress confront Al Sharpton on his record.

  3. HBD says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    About time somebody took this race baiter to the woodshed

  4. Tiffthis says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    Someone had to tell Nadler to stop grabbing the gavel towards the end of the 2nd video. Lol. He’s so lost/ senile. Sharpton should not have said “yes” or “no” first to questions if he wanted to ramble- he said the conclusion first 🤣- a bit rusty at this game I guess.

  5. Garavaglia says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    Beautiful. They unceasingly expose their flank.

  6. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    The Shake Down Artist got shook down.

  7. wilderness3300 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Make sure to watch part 2 of the video… and good on Jim Jordan for giving Gaetz extra time.

    It’s been a bad week for Nadler.

  8. theresanne says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Thank you Rep Matt Gaetz for your courage and honesty. And thank you Rep Jim Jordan for yielding your time so Matt could fully expose this worn-out, race-baiting, Jew-hating conman.

  9. redline says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    Well, that *might* be Al Sharpton, but I can’t confirm it if I don’t know where Justin from Canadia was when that picture was taken…

  10. H. Hawke says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    I dunno but from where I sit it seems Sharpie had the edge especially with his goon squad’s constant “parliamentary inquiries.” (Guam Hank and Lee).

    Pretty ironic how they leap to Sharpie’s defense after trying to destroy Corey and now threatening to hold him in contempt.

    (translation: derail his Senate run)

  11. eatmorebaconcheeseburgers says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    Revrund Allll. Revrund Allll.. You are the Master Race Baiter! The Most Best Baiter.

    The Master Baiter.

    Congratulations, son..

  12. David Burnell says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    Oh hell… nobody wears blackface better than Al “Not so Sharpton.”

  13. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Why wasn’t Cory allowed to answer on Nadler’s committee yesterday when dispersions were caste on his character?

  14. ristvan says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Long overdue. Gaetz is a true Floridian. Wonderful Parscale PDJT re-election ads coming up. Pompous loquacious prevaricating ‘Rev’ Sharpton taken out completely, using of all people Morning Joe. Its like two scoops of ice cream on a PDJT chocolate cake served by Gaetz.

  15. LafnH20 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    I’m confused…

    Did the committee members unceasingly GRILL and impugn Mr Lewendowski yesterday…

    Or was it Lawfare folks…. or both?

  16. Daniel says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Let the record show the Democrats believe asking hard questions is “an attack.” Let’s see how they respond when that comes back to them at the next Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

  17. helix35 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    First, the left will explode in outrage; Gaetz will be vilified as a racist; then, the facts will sink in; and, finally, the public will wake up to fact that Sharpton is an extremely shady character. It’s the Trump effect.

  18. amwick says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    Having that clown testify was an insult… completely totally…

  19. Ploni says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    Sorry but I see it as a good try, Matt, but the racist Sharpton won this.

  20. trumpsbamagirl says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    Resist we much!

  21. decisiontime16 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    Al Sharpton quotes –

    * But resist we much. We must and we will much about that be committed.

    * So (if) some cracker come and tell you ‘Well, my mother and father blood go back to the Mayflower,’ you better hold your pocket. That ain’t nothing to be proud of. That means their forefathers was crooks.

    * White folks was in the caves while we [blacks] was building empires … We built pyramids before Donald Trump ever knew what architecture was … we taught philosophy and astrology and mathematics before Socrates and them Greek homos ever got around to it.

    https://www.azquotes.com/author/13413-Al_Sharpton

  22. Expedy (@expedy21) says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    I didn’t get to watch it all; did Gaetz bring up Tawana Brawley?

  23. Spuyten Duyvil says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    What is this hearing about? Interesting to see Seattle PD Chief Carmen Best two seats away from Al. Given the huge shortage of patrol officers available in Seattle, the chief’s time would have been better spent walking a beat. Sorry… had a Joe Biden moment there; not gonna ever happen.

  24. Blue Wildflower says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    The democrats can dish it out but they can’t take it. The Republicans have begun to sound like President Trump. There is hope for this country!

  25. OlderAndWiser says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    The Tawana Brawley story is the main one.
    And the harbinger of all the fake stories since.

  26. Cetera says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Why is it that certain demographics are unable to grasp the simple and straightforward rules of Parliamentary Procedure?

  27. Pristach says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    Sorry folks. Gaetz comes off as a lightweight, like the lightweight he is.

  28. Sherri Young says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:36 pm

    Sorry guys, I have to leave for a few minutes to find out if Al Green has posted about his own personal outrage yet.

  29. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:36 pm

    Gaetz is totally cool. He tells it like it is and no one intimidates him

    I’m so tired of this ridiculous masquerade the left puts on. These outrageous racists and shakedown artists, corrupt and criminal to the core, are held up as moral and religious leaders

    Everybody and their uncle knows Sharpton is a low class, vulgar, racist and criminal buffoon, yet half of our Congress and Senate have to act as if he’s the second coming of Jesus Christ

    It’s so utterly absurd, so phony and so stupid, yet we’re bombarded with this masquerade, this clown show, year after year

    Pathetic

  30. Stephen F. Paul says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    Al Sharpton is one of the most despicable people out there. He uses race and cause racial tension as a means to make a living. he has directly caused the deaths of people with riots he incited. In his early years he was an FBI informant and he ratted on his criminal friends to stay out of prison when they caught him selling Cocaine. He is a race baiting criminal thug who when Obama invited him into the White House it was a Disgrace. one of many ways and many times obama disgraced the office.

  31. Sentient says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    Point of parliamentary procedure, Mr. Chairman. Is it “appropriate” for a member of Congress from Georgia who shall remain nameless but whose name rhymes with Tank Bronson to be a complete imbecile?

