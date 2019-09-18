Hillary Clinton and Adam Schiff Friend/Donor Arrested, Charged With Running Drug House…

Posted on September 18, 2019 by

Ed Buck is a major donor to the Democrat party.  Buck’s list of close political associations extends from Adam Schiff (pictured below left) to Hillary Clinton (pictured below right).  Two black males were previously killed in Mr. Buck’s apartment by drug overdoses.  Last week the third overdose victim barely survived after fleeing the apartment and calling police for help.  Tuesday Ed Buck was arrested.

LOS ANGELES – Prominent Democratic donor and LGBTQ political activist Ed Buck was arrested Tuesday and charged with operating a drug house, with prosecutors calling him a violent sexual predator who preys on men struggling with addiction and homelessness.

Buck was charged with one count each of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Buck is accused of injecting a 37-year-old man, who overdosed but survived, with methamphetamine on Sept. 11.

That latest incident comes after two men were found dead in his Laurel Avenue apartment in West Hollywood. In both cases, African American men — Gemmel Moore, 26, and Timothy Dean, 55 — had overdosed on methamphetamine inside. After the first death in 2017, authorities said there was insufficient evidence to file charges.

“With this new evidence, I authorized the filing of criminal charges against Ed Buck,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey said in a statement, adding that she is deeply concerned for those whose life circumstances make them vulnerable to predators.

Prosecutors said Buck lures his victims into his home, baiting them with drugs, money and shelter. (read more)

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Death Threats, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Police action, Typical Prog Behavior. Bookmark the permalink.

67 Responses to Hillary Clinton and Adam Schiff Friend/Donor Arrested, Charged With Running Drug House…

  1. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    These perverted DemocRATS are all above the law. I’m tired of having to yawn at these stories but here I go again.

    Good work, Sundance. I hope that someday I’m proven wrong.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. psychologistswimmingupstream says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Poor Ed Buck – seems like he was reared wrong.

    Thank you very much.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Michael Brower says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Connections. Same as Jeffery Epstein. Look for him “committing suicide” in his jail cell soon.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  4. CoffeeBreak says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    The party of very sick, unmoored trash.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Patience says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Seedy….. and then some.

    ForensicK Files

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Deborah Fehr says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    I feel another suicide coming.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. Paul Vincent Zecchino says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Another friend of the Clintons. My my, how shocking.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. dissonant1 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    It is by the grace of God that we do not have perverts like Ed Buck (and his ilk), Hillary Clinton, and Adam Schiff controlling this country. It is a great shame and a travesty of justice that he was allowed to continue to harm others after the two deceased men. I just WONDER how much his status as a major Dem donor had to do with it. Thank you @almostjingo for asking the right questions when no one else has.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. CNN_sucks says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Demoncrats are really sick people. They are poison.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. iwasthere says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    “Been following #EdBuck for two years the question that has yet to be answered is his money. He live in a crappy, rent controlled apartment but managed to donate six figures to Democrat candidates and have dead bodies removed from his place without consequence.”

    China? Maybe many more funnels of campaign cash?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. JoeMeek says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    I can see why Buck would be a big supporter of fellow predators.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. PBR says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Criminals juts have to do their crimes. This guy just wouldn’t quit, and look how many have suffered.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. datagooroo says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    I’m guessing he will commit arkancide soon.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Mike Robinson says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    I don’t care who he donated to: “Bust his ass,” say on charges of attempted murder. Zero Tolerance!™

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. billrla says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    I’m not sure I can hang-out here much longer. All this shower water is getting very expensive.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. bambamtakethat says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    AND they are just NOW realizing he is running a drug house. Yeah right. When they removed the dead men, with drugs in their system, the fact it was a drug house eluded them.

    Why now? What’s up? It took two dead men and one half dead man before authorities could solve the case. Good grief.

    Sorry for being so cynical.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. veritas libertas says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Dems gonna do what Dems gonna do.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. CoffeeBreak says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    How long before the victim/witness is murdered.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. mr.piddles says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Two words come to mind: “serial” and “killer”.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      September 18, 2019 at 10:51 pm

      That’s what I thought too! They should look for other unsolved murders in all areas near where he lives now and previously. He became so brazen they were hauling the bodies out of his home and still didn’t charge him. I bet he worked up to this. It’s a fetish (they way he drugged and tortured them) and it didn’t happen overnight. I bet there were multiple previous victims.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. snellvillebob says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Maybe Ed Buck is one of Bill Clinton’s illegitimate sons?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. americalsgt says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    He just thought he was above the law like Hillary

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. SwampRatTerrier says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Methinks they should check out the Kaiser family. They’re big Democrat donors too……

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Graham Pink says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Democrat politicians only surround themselves with the best and brightest.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Daniel M. Camac says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    I see a pattern here and just not because it’s a Clinton donor, although that’s a big plus. At least two major perverts (oh, look…I got approval) have been taken out of circulation. That’s a good thing.

    Hopefully this guy will spend more time figuring out how to stay ALIVE in jail?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    Sweet Dreams, Ed … what happened to Epstein was just a fluke.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  26. Heroic Dreamer says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Raymond Chandler used to write “fiction” about rich and powerful in Los Angeles and the sordid crimes they committed and got away with.

    Chandler’s hero was Phillip Marlowe; Marlowe was a cynical tough guy who provided redemption as he pursued the rich and powerful because “all lives matter, or no lives matter.”

    I hope the black, drug addicted and largely homeless victims of this disgusting Buck story are provided some justice… because their lives matter.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. Blind no longer says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    I’ve been waiting on this!! These Dems are evil demented pervert predators!
    Hopefully he will be convicted and not wind up Epsteined before his trial!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Brant says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    Hmmm. Watch for assisted suicide. Getting these guys in jail, a more controlled environment, seems to be the modus operandi. Cameras everywhere in public. Cameras never seem to work in jail.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Ackman420 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    Everything sounds like a great idea when you’re on meth.
    No mention of this story on DU, funny that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Apfelcobbler says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    Trump cleaned up a lot on his short trip here! He’s not going to let Sacramento radicals dictate car CAFE averages to red states, for one thing. Then he made liberals sit in traffic! A glorious trip, all in all!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. cheryl says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    He was a serial killer. Murdered two and was working on the third when the law finally moseyed on in there and arrested him on a drug charge.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Jonathan galt says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    My condolences to the buck family for Ed’s impending suicide.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Sherri Young says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    Gemmel Moore left a diary. His mother and a local black LGBT activist have been pressing the police to investigate Ed Buck and the issues around Gemmel Moore’s death.

    http://www.jasmyneacannick.com/breaking-journal-documents-how-wealthy-democratic-donor-hooked-young-black-gay-man-on-meth-before-his-death/

    Comment below the article:

    “August 26, 2017

    […] overdose by the coroner, but now the Sheriff’s Department is taking a closer look after his personal journal was published. Numerous young Black gay men have stepped forward making allegations against Buck recounting […]”

    And two years later, Ed Buck was still walking free and overdosing black gay men with crystal meth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Perot Conservative says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    This sicko was a severe problem a year ago. Democrat killers walk free?

    Like

    Reply
  35. Tiffthis says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    Buck and Epstein have lots of money and no one knows how they earned it. They certainly donated it to Hillary

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Magabear says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    Isn’t that a cute LBGTQxyz bow tie he has on?

    Weirdo.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. psychologistswimmingupstream says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    I just do not understand why people think that there is a gay mafia/agenda… Wink, wink…

    Like

    Reply
    • John Good says:
      September 18, 2019 at 11:53 pm

      As I was reading here I thought about a similar case up here in Toronto Canada a couple yrs. ago, where a Gay Landscaper was luring gay men, murdering them & then burying some of the bodies on his client’s properties!
      I heard something about his court case a while ago, but I wasn’t really paying attention & nowadays, if he’s LGBTQ he will probably get off anyway!

      Like

      Reply
  38. auscitizenmom says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    The Clintons hang out with some really nice people, eh? 🙄

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s