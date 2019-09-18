Hillary Clinton and Adam Schiff Friend/Donor Arrested, Charged With Running Drug House…

Ed Buck is a major donor to the Democrat party. Buck’s list of close political associations extends from Adam Schiff (pictured below left) to Hillary Clinton (pictured below right). Two black males were previously killed in Mr. Buck’s apartment by drug overdoses. Last week the third overdose victim barely survived after fleeing the apartment and calling police for help. Tuesday Ed Buck was arrested.

LOS ANGELES – Prominent Democratic donor and LGBTQ political activist Ed Buck was arrested Tuesday and charged with operating a drug house, with prosecutors calling him a violent sexual predator who preys on men struggling with addiction and homelessness. Buck was charged with one count each of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Buck is accused of injecting a 37-year-old man, who overdosed but survived, with methamphetamine on Sept. 11.

That latest incident comes after two men were found dead in his Laurel Avenue apartment in West Hollywood. In both cases, African American men — Gemmel Moore, 26, and Timothy Dean, 55 — had overdosed on methamphetamine inside. After the first death in 2017, authorities said there was insufficient evidence to file charges. “With this new evidence, I authorized the filing of criminal charges against Ed Buck,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey said in a statement, adding that she is deeply concerned for those whose life circumstances make them vulnerable to predators. Prosecutors said Buck lures his victims into his home, baiting them with drugs, money and shelter. (read more)

Been following #EdBuck for two years the question that has yet to be answered is his money. He live in a crappy, rent controlled apartment but managed to donate six figures to Democrat candidates and have dead bodies removed from his place without consequence. pic.twitter.com/bkbCSkN3fq — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) September 18, 2019

Advertisements