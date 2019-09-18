Hillary Clinton and Adam Schiff Friend/Donor Arrested, Charged With Running Drug House…

Ed Buck is a major donor to the Democrat party. Buck’s list of close political associations extends from Adam Schiff (pictured below left) to Hillary Clinton (pictured below right). Two black males were previously killed in Mr. Buck’s apartment by drug overdoses. Last week the third overdose victim barely survived after fleeing the apartment and calling police for help. Tuesday Ed Buck was arrested.
LOS ANGELES – Prominent Democratic donor and LGBTQ political activist Ed Buck was arrested Tuesday and charged with operating a drug house, with prosecutors calling him a violent sexual predator who preys on men struggling with addiction and homelessness.
Buck was charged with one count each of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Buck is accused of injecting a 37-year-old man, who overdosed but survived, with methamphetamine on Sept. 11.
That latest incident comes after two men were found dead in his Laurel Avenue apartment in West Hollywood. In both cases, African American men — Gemmel Moore, 26, and Timothy Dean, 55 — had overdosed on methamphetamine inside. After the first death in 2017, authorities said there was insufficient evidence to file charges.
“With this new evidence, I authorized the filing of criminal charges against Ed Buck,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey said in a statement, adding that she is deeply concerned for those whose life circumstances make them vulnerable to predators.
Prosecutors said Buck lures his victims into his home, baiting them with drugs, money and shelter. (read more)
These perverted DemocRATS are all above the law. I’m tired of having to yawn at these stories but here I go again.
Good work, Sundance. I hope that someday I’m proven wrong.
At least he was FINALLY arrested. Too late, however, for who knows how many harmed by him.
He should be charged with two counts of murder, convicted and fried.
The “democrats” of UniParty are sick, twisted and more than evil. Probably all of them too.
Well, maybe not Tulsi, they dumped her.
RE: “These perverted DemocRATS are all above the law…..”
Until they’re not.
Deuteronomy 32:35 Vengeance is Mine; I will repay. In due time their foot will slip; for their day of disaster is near, and their doom is coming quickly.
He was arrested. I think maybe the winds might be shifting…
Poor Ed Buck – seems like he was reared wrong.
Thank you very much.
Ba=dmp tsshhhhh!!
Will you be here all week?
I can only catch one show. Not enough extra cash to tip the server. However, the roast beef was wonderful. You should try it.
So, this Edward Bernard Peter Buckmelter fellow seems like quite the colorful character. Among other tidbits, per Wikipedia, he served as the Grand Marshal of the 1989 International Gay Rodeo. Well, howdy!
He’s a real Rump Ranger.
Word on the street is he is still rearing himself…
Seems plausible.
Connections. Same as Jeffery Epstein. Look for him “committing suicide” in his jail cell soon.
Epstein was my first thought too.
Speaking of, what’s the latest news on that case?
The party of very sick, unmoored trash.
Seedy….. and then some.
ForensicK Files
I feel another suicide coming.
Another friend of the Clintons. My my, how shocking.
Buck contributed heavily to Ted Lieu as well.
It is by the grace of God that we do not have perverts like Ed Buck (and his ilk), Hillary Clinton, and Adam Schiff controlling this country. It is a great shame and a travesty of justice that he was allowed to continue to harm others after the two deceased men. I just WONDER how much his status as a major Dem donor had to do with it. Thank you @almostjingo for asking the right questions when no one else has.
Demoncrats are really sick people. They are poison.
They are evil. Personified.
“Been following #EdBuck for two years the question that has yet to be answered is his money. He live in a crappy, rent controlled apartment but managed to donate six figures to Democrat candidates and have dead bodies removed from his place without consequence.”
China? Maybe many more funnels of campaign cash?
blackmail? similar as Epstein.
It sounds like maybe he was a bundler for the democrats.
I wonder if he has or might soon develop a singing voice?
I can see why Buck would be a big supporter of fellow predators.
Criminals juts have to do their crimes. This guy just wouldn’t quit, and look how many have suffered.
Are you talking about Buck or the Clintons?
Ha !!
I’m guessing he will commit arkancide soon.
I don’t care who he donated to: “Bust his ass,” say on charges of attempted murder. Zero Tolerance!™
I care who a mega donor donates too. Especially after they appear to have gotten way with it previously. Strange comment.
I’m not sure I can hang-out here much longer. All this shower water is getting very expensive.
AND they are just NOW realizing he is running a drug house. Yeah right. When they removed the dead men, with drugs in their system, the fact it was a drug house eluded them.
Why now? What’s up? It took two dead men and one half dead man before authorities could solve the case. Good grief.
Sorry for being so cynical.
Six-figures always talks loud in Democrat circles. Louder than any ol’ criminal referral at least.
Yes, this reminds me of that other agency – the FBI.
Only a lucky escapee and the white hot glare of publicity could have stopped the ongoing criminal activity.
From previous articles I read about this back in early this year, it seemed prosecutors were going the extra mile to give Buck the benefit of the doubt.
Prosecutors dropped 4 charges against him claiming they had insufficient evidence.
It was only Gemmel Moore’s mother raising hell that got them to re-open an investigation…which eventually went nowhere.
The media tried very hard to report only the very bare details, but I recall reading an article that I can’t find now from his mother’s perspective that described quite a bit of evidence that was ignored.
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-prosecutors-gemmel-moore-20180718-story.html
This may have been the article I read back then. It caught my interest because it was pretty clear Buck was well connected to a huge number of Democrats, particularly Hillary.
I wondered how such a well connected leftist could escape any punishment given the evidence, yet he did, until a third incident turned up.
Back then, it was clear Buck was a big donor to Ted Lieu, Adam Schiff, Hillary and many others in CA politics.
https://www.theroot.com/the-curious-case-of-the-black-male-prostitute-found-dea-1820247720
Dems gonna do what Dems gonna do.
How long before the victim/witness is murdered.
Two words come to mind: “serial” and “killer”.
That’s what I thought too! They should look for other unsolved murders in all areas near where he lives now and previously. He became so brazen they were hauling the bodies out of his home and still didn’t charge him. I bet he worked up to this. It’s a fetish (they way he drugged and tortured them) and it didn’t happen overnight. I bet there were multiple previous victims.
Maybe Ed Buck is one of Bill Clinton’s illegitimate sons?
Heard Bill always told the females that he was sterile………
He just thought he was above the law like Hillary
Methinks they should check out the Kaiser family. They’re big Democrat donors too……
Democrat politicians only surround themselves with the best and brightest.
😂🤣😂🤣
… and dat be a fack, Jack!
I see a pattern here and just not because it’s a Clinton donor, although that’s a big plus. At least two major perverts (oh, look…I got approval) have been taken out of circulation. That’s a good thing.
Hopefully this guy will spend more time figuring out how to stay ALIVE in jail?
Oh, no doubt he will be Epsteined. Just another Arkancide …
Sweet Dreams, Ed … what happened to Epstein was just a fluke.
Raymond Chandler used to write “fiction” about rich and powerful in Los Angeles and the sordid crimes they committed and got away with.
Chandler’s hero was Phillip Marlowe; Marlowe was a cynical tough guy who provided redemption as he pursued the rich and powerful because “all lives matter, or no lives matter.”
I hope the black, drug addicted and largely homeless victims of this disgusting Buck story are provided some justice… because their lives matter.
I’ve been waiting on this!! These Dems are evil demented pervert predators!
Hopefully he will be convicted and not wind up Epsteined before his trial!
Hmmm. Watch for assisted suicide. Getting these guys in jail, a more controlled environment, seems to be the modus operandi. Cameras everywhere in public. Cameras never seem to work in jail.
Everything sounds like a great idea when you’re on meth.
No mention of this story on DU, funny that.
Trump cleaned up a lot on his short trip here! He’s not going to let Sacramento radicals dictate car CAFE averages to red states, for one thing. Then he made liberals sit in traffic! A glorious trip, all in all!
and, he got Hillary’s pervert pal pinched, at last!
He was a serial killer. Murdered two and was working on the third when the law finally moseyed on in there and arrested him on a drug charge.
My condolences to the buck family for Ed’s impending suicide.
Gemmel Moore left a diary. His mother and a local black LGBT activist have been pressing the police to investigate Ed Buck and the issues around Gemmel Moore’s death.
http://www.jasmyneacannick.com/breaking-journal-documents-how-wealthy-democratic-donor-hooked-young-black-gay-man-on-meth-before-his-death/
Comment below the article:
“August 26, 2017
[…] overdose by the coroner, but now the Sheriff’s Department is taking a closer look after his personal journal was published. Numerous young Black gay men have stepped forward making allegations against Buck recounting […]”
And two years later, Ed Buck was still walking free and overdosing black gay men with crystal meth.
This sicko was a severe problem a year ago. Democrat killers walk free?
Buck and Epstein have lots of money and no one knows how they earned it. They certainly donated it to Hillary
Isn’t that a cute LBGTQxyz bow tie he has on?
Weirdo.
I just do not understand why people think that there is a gay mafia/agenda… Wink, wink…
As I was reading here I thought about a similar case up here in Toronto Canada a couple yrs. ago, where a Gay Landscaper was luring gay men, murdering them & then burying some of the bodies on his client’s properties!
I heard something about his court case a while ago, but I wasn’t really paying attention & nowadays, if he’s LGBTQ he will probably get off anyway!
The Clintons hang out with some really nice people, eh? 🙄
