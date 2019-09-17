Nadler’s Lawfare Crew – Corey Lewandowski House Testimony – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

Following a subpoena for testimony, today the House Judiciary Committee, Chaired by Jerry Nadler, is scheduled to hold another made-for-media event with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. However, this hearing will be slightly different.

Following the spring and summer failures by the Judiciary and Intelligence committees, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler changed the rules. Instead of questions from congressional representatives, Corey Lewandowski will face questions from a group of lawyers contracted by Pelosi and Nadler. The corrupt group of former DOJ and FBI staff lawyers -known colloquially as the “Lawfare Alliance”- has provided the lawyers.

The new Lawfare Committee 2.0 fiasco is scheduled to commence at 1:00pm ET.

Judiciary Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – PBS Livestream Link

