Nadler’s Lawfare Crew – Corey Lewandowski House Testimony – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

Following a subpoena for testimony, today the House Judiciary Committee, Chaired by Jerry Nadler, is scheduled to hold another made-for-media event with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.  However, this hearing will be slightly different.

Following the spring and summer failures by the Judiciary and Intelligence committees, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler changed the rules.  Instead of questions from congressional representatives, Corey Lewandowski will face questions from a group of lawyers contracted by Pelosi and Nadler.  The corrupt group of former DOJ and FBI staff lawyers -known colloquially as the “Lawfare Alliance”- has provided the lawyers.

The new Lawfare Committee 2.0 fiasco is scheduled to commence at 1:00pm ET.

Judiciary Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamPBS Livestream Link

.

.

.

247 Responses to Nadler’s Lawfare Crew – Corey Lewandowski House Testimony – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. Patience says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    “a chicken” “Forest Gump” “a fish”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Kathy says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    ANSWER QUESTIONS with penetrating answers; PT is fighting a Conspiracy/Coup/Criminals who are trying to dismantle the United States.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Garavaglia says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    Watched 2 minutes of this. Freakin hilarious. “I went on vacation”. Any ideas who that was that laughed so hard? Maybe Jordan.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. NewOrleans says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    LOL

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Dekester says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    Mr Buck is brilliant.

    These Dems look really, really dumb and dangerous.

    God bless PDJT and Lewandowski.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. mrbarger says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    #LewandoskiCollin2024

    Like

    Reply
  7. OmegaManBlue says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    Useful idiot speaking.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. ezpz2 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    Sheila Jackson Lee wants respect.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Garavaglia says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    Idiot..useful idiot..tomato..toMato..let’s call the whole thing off

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. amwick says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    Corey,,,, great job… so far…. the few minutes I got to see..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Niagara Frontier says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    I expect any minute the hearing to be interrupted by a commercial break, where an announcer will state: “We’d like to thank former House Speaker Mr. Paul Ryan for helping to hand over the House of Representatives to the Democrats in 2018. Without his efforts, none of this hearing today would be possible.”

    Taking back the House in 2020 is the ONLY way to stop this nonsense.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. cboldt says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    POUTUS asked you to deliver a “I will unrecuse” speech, did you know Sessions was recused?”
    Durrrrr

    Like

    Reply
  13. littleanniefannie says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    I only wish that on his way in, Corey Lewandowski had dropped off a bucket of KFC to Rep. Cohen! He also could have worn a big red nose and a multi-colored wig during this testimony.

    Useful idiot Sheila Jackson Lee made an interesting point of order and statement about doing things idiotically. That means whatever was in that envelope that she slipped Avenetti during the Blasey-Ford baseless accusation was intentional and beneficial. I teresting!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. TexanInFL says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    I love Ratcliffe…he runs rings around these idiots.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. blognificentbee says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    Waiting for the Lawfare group, I mean staff members to ask questions – Collins, Jordan & Gaetz are going to decimate them. Death by Point-Of-Order.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TRProst says:
      September 17, 2019 at 3:03 pm

      If it were me, I would refuse to answer questions from staff. They are not elected and do not share the same constitutional oversight role of the congressional members of the committee.

      Like

      Reply
  16. Nick the Deplorable says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Dekester1158 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    Ratcliffe too..brilliant.

    The party of impeachment.😂😂

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. TexanInFL says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    “Party of Impeachment”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. 335blues says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Anybody wanna know why lawyers are called THE LOWEST FORM OF LIFE ON EARTH
    BY ANYBODY WITH A BRAIN???
    Listen to these SCUM LAWYERS from lawfare who have crawled out of the holes they live in.
    Disgusting.
    Lawfare should be disbarred and sued out of existence.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    LOL- Impeachment by Magic Marker

    Like

    Reply
  21. amwick says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    High crime by magic marker!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  22. TexanInFL says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    The SEARCH PARTY for Impeachment…Bwahahahaaa

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. bambamtakethat says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    Sharpiegate!!

    Kavanaugh!!!

    Ratcliffe says Corey not helpful. 😂

    Like

    Reply
  24. fanbeav says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    So congressional hearings have become a venue so the democrats can just insert their thoughts out there for the public to hear. Corey is not answering any of these stupid questions. They are just inserting their thoughts as if Corey is making these statements. This is utterly embarrassing!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. TexanInFL says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    Is MS Bass a he/she or a they/them?

    Like

    Reply
  26. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    Cory Lewandowski is a private citizen—- just like the person Nadler was speaking with on the phone, during the train ride a year ago, about impeaching President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh. Nadler insisted the person on the phone’s name should be protected because that person is a private citizen.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Patience says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    Swallwell seems to be trying to get in on the break- conversation by the doorway.
    Seemed unsuccessful

    Like

    Reply
  28. burnett044 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    two things in life i know that are useless……teats on a boar hog …
    and these hearings…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    Dimms laughed about Mr. Lewandowski taking a vacation.
    Isn’t that ironic?

    Like

    Reply
  30. Elle says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    Have not followed, but it must not be going that well for the democrats. Huffpost is ignoring. At POlitico you have to scroll down through two other articles for “Lewandowski clashes with Democrats as hearing descends into chaos”…haha… and Drudge also not headlining but links “House Judiciary Committee holds 1st impeachment hearing…” the just of which is Nadler is frustrated because those diabolical Republicans are thwarting his noble efforts. I’m sure by tomorrow Dems will have focus-group tested the best possible talking point to make their base think that Trump will be impeached ….any day now…

    Like

    Reply
  31. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Elle says:
      September 17, 2019 at 3:03 pm

      Haha, nice of Nadler to give him so much free publicity. Nadler’s actions are so destructive to the Dem’s that it sometime makes me wonder if Trump has something on him and is the one pulling his strings.

      Like

      Reply
  32. Nick the Deplorable says:
    September 17, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Corey is using break to send out tweets!!!

    Like

    Reply
