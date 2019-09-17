Indian Summer – NBC/WSJ Poll: Biden 31%, Warren 25%, Sanders 14%…

Elizabeth Warren is the Democrat primary candidate with momentum.  While the top five names have not changed, the support is firming up.  Joe Biden remains at the top of the poll with 31 percent. Elizabeth Warren has now surged to second with 25 percent; and it appears most of angry Sanders loss in support has gone to ‘I’ma-git-me-a-beer‘ Warren.

NBC/WSJ Poll: Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, holding distinctly different advantages, have separated themselves from the crowded Democratic presidential field, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows.

In the survey, conducted after the third in the Democratic Party’s series of debate, the former vice president draws 31% compared to 25% for the Massachusetts senator. At 14%, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders trails Warren by a double-digit margin while 15 other candidates receive support of 7% or less.

Biden builds his edge on dominance among three chunks of Democratic primary voters. He commands 49% among African-Americans, 46% among senior citizens, and 42% among moderate and conservative Democrats.

But after months of steady progress, Warren boasts formidable strengths of her own. She leads Biden by roughly two-to-one among liberals and Democrats under 35, breaks even among whites, and holds a double-digit edge among those seeking large-scale change in the post-Trump era. That last group represents a majority of the Democratic electorate. (more)

Pete Buttigieg remains at 7% support.  Kamala Harris drops to 5%.  Andrew Yang has ticked up to 4%. Senators Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar hold 2%.  Seven others: O’Rourke, Delaney, Gabbard, Steyer, Bennet, de Blasio, and Castro, draw just 1%.

51 Responses to Indian Summer – NBC/WSJ Poll: Biden 31%, Warren 25%, Sanders 14%…

  1. TarsTarkas says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Warren is running for dictator. We had a taste of that in Louisiana, no thanks.

    • frances says:
      September 17, 2019 at 9:13 pm

      Her platform is wild, there is a write up on it on ZeroHedge, unbelievable. And how in heaven’s name Biden has any support is beyond me. I am hoping for a Biden/Warren ticket and when he tanks on the campaign and in debates with Trump they both will go down.

  2. Eric French says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Warren’s gonna take this thing. She’ll get most of Bernie’s and Butiboy’s votes when they drop out, and that will beat Bumbling Biden in the end.

  3. dsa says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Kamala ‘first tier’ Harris will soon be overwhelmed by the Yang Gang.

  4. mr.piddles says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Je suis Corn Pop. #Biden2020

  5. FL_GUY says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Who do these “polls” sample? The CNN staff or NY Slimes newsroom? They can’t be sampling normal people.

  6. Magabear says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Indian Summer is one of my favorite songs by the band Poco. Written by Paul Cotton.

    “Indian Summer is on it’s way
    Cool at night – and hot all day
    Ain’t no black clouds filled with rain
    Santa Ana wind blew them all to Maine”

    Much more inspiring than the demonrat rat race.🙂

  7. Nom de Blog says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Warren is perfect for Trump. He’d likely win 30% of the black vote; or at least he’d win that much of the folks who didn’t stay home.

    There aren’t enough faculty lounges for her to win. And people like me would redouble efforts to help Trump.

    • Dutchman says:
      September 17, 2019 at 10:08 pm

      PDJT will get 30% of the black vote, or more, regardless WHO the Dems run.

      As for Warren having ‘the big mo’ (Momentum), it would perhaps be helpful to remember who had the ‘mo at this point in 2016 election?

      Remember Bernie, with his YUGE rallys? I’ma telling you, BIDEN is Hillary, Lie-a-lotta is Bernie. She will take a dive, when the time comes, peobably get a lake house out if it.

      TPTB in the Democrat party have their plan, and they are sticking to it. Just like Hillary, if they have to drag him up stairs, or toss him in a van like a,side of beef, BIDEN is their Candidate.

  8. patti says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Oh boy this will be fun……

    • Peoria Jones says:
      September 17, 2019 at 9:37 pm

      Not surprising that her singing voice is annoying, too. Ha!

    • bleep21k says:
      September 17, 2019 at 9:50 pm

      I sang “i’m a Bad Bad Man” as a member of our HS glee club lmao!

      Boy musicals used to be so much fun – junior year, a couple of the football team made fun of me singing and dancing around.

      By senior year most of my fellow players were in glee club – it was the girls you see

      Anteeways – President Trump wins his second term because Hispanics and Blacks are beginning to wake up to the fact “racist” doesn’t mean what it used to, and they might not say anything out loud, but in that ballot box the lever getting pulled has the name Donald J Trump.

      Just this week I got 2 “likes” on FB from persons that I NEVER would have thought would have liked a President Trump tweet.

  9. mickeyhamtramck says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Don’t count ‘Corn Pop’ Biden out just yet. Corporate donation rumors are spinning already he picked up a major possible contributor from Poli-Dent . The major denture adhesive giant is touting his strong exhibition on the issue of ‘Gum Control’. Only rumors, at this time.

  10. AtomicDawg says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Does anyone actually believe these polls? Biden has made at least a dozen fatal gaffes and we’re supposed to believe he has a commanding lead? Yeah, right…it’s totally legit.

    • Dutchman says:
      September 17, 2019 at 10:14 pm

      Well, gee. Hillary went into the heart of coal country, and said she was gonna KILL coal.
      THEN she called half the voters a basket of deplorables.
      She was a HORRIBLE Candidate, all the,way from announcement to election night, had a whole freight train to haul her baggage, and yet they rigged the,debates, the primaries and thevpolls and news coverage to give her the nomination.

      So what, anyone want to argue that the Democrat party LEARNS from their mistakes?,…..anyone,….?

      Didn’t THINK so!

  11. vikingmom says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Go, Lizzie, Go!! Cause the last time the Dems put a shrill, out of touch, entitled white woman who lies as easily as most of us breathe up against Donald Trump it turned out SO well for them!! Bahahaha!!

  13. Raptors2020 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    What happens if we get to the fall of 2020 with Biden as the nominee, and he drops dead or becomes seriously ill?

    The Democrats will freak. The election will not be allowed to take place. Trump needs to address this, even if he prefers Corn Popper Joe as an opponent.

  14. Rynn69 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Warren has ZERO chance.

  15. Johnny Boost says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Biden hasn’t said anything stupid in a day or two. His handlers must’ve stuffed him back in the attic.

  16. thelastbesthope says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    We Want Biden. He’s Hillary redux, corrupt to the core and in even worse physical shape than Herself. He makes JEB! seem hyper-active. The prog lefties will not turn out for crazy old Joe.

    Trump in a landslide.

  17. William H Gilkerson says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Poli grip is the one he covets.

  18. William H Gilkerson says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Sleepy Joe and the Chosen One sez.

  19. billrla says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Ah, yes. The illusion of a close race, the better to entertain the masses and convey an air of legitimacy.

  20. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Too late….
    According to Corey Lewendowski

    SWALLWELL WON.

  21. Somebody's Gramma says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Nope. Nope. Nope. The dems have got to have someone else. Biden is a dead man walking. The same “youth” and “people of color” they are depending upon to vote, ain’t votin’ for him. Warren, no no no, the women in this country are wary of power hungry immoral amoral women who will walk all over their own family members for the sake of political power and position. Bernie again? No. Socialism. No. They’ve got to come up with someone else. This CAN’T BE all they’ve got. The polls lie. It’s not going to be this easy. My one cent opinion.

  22. Sentient says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    No matter how unlikely it seems now, I’m sticking with my prediction that Harris will be the nominee. You don’t have to win IA or NH to become the nominee. Bill Clinton proved that. You just have to remain plausible in those two states by coming in in the top three. After NH, Warren will be running low on old white cat lady voters. The democrat party has never nominated anyone in their 70’s. Ever. And they’re not going to run the 30-something mayor of South Bend Indiana just because he’s gay. Harris will win SC with black votes and then it’s on to Super Tuesday – which is a lot of Southern States and California. Warren’s going to wake up on March 4th and realize that she ain’t gonna make it. She may still hope she has a chance but Wall Street and the superdelegates will make sure Harris gets the nod over Warren.

  23. dissonant1 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Well, way back when I thought Kamala Harris was the “chosen one.” So there you go. But I will say now that I think Biden will be the candidate.

    Why do I say that? Because 1) The Dems know they will not win 2020 no matter who the candidate; and 2) Because of that, this election will be about setting up 2024 for them. In 2024 Biden will be leading sing-alongs in some old folks home and re-telling “corn pop” stories over breakfast while he eats his cocoa puffs. They will not want to hurt Warren or Harris or any other “progressive” leftist candidate (other than Bernie) via a devastating loss in 2020. Let’s face it: Such a loss will seriously imperil leftist dreams for 2024. So they will not let that happen. Instead they will let the blue dogs and the moderates and the “old white men” take the blame for the 2020 loss, thus securing the future of the party as the “Democratic Socialists” forever. Yes, “These people are stupid.”

    • Sentient says:
      September 17, 2019 at 10:19 pm

      They won’t willingly take a loss in 2020 just to set up for 2024. Too much money at stake. The powers that be in the Democratic Party don’t want a true progressive any more than the GOP wants a nationalist or true conservative. The democrat side of the Uniparty wants someone who will take direction from Wall Street. That ain’t Warren. That IS Harris.

      • dissonant1 says:
        September 17, 2019 at 10:25 pm

        If there is a scintilla of smarts in the Dem party donors, they will realize 2020 is a lost cause for them. They won’t like it and won’t stop fighting PDJT, but they would be fools to think they can beat him in an election.

