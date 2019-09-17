Indian Summer – NBC/WSJ Poll: Biden 31%, Warren 25%, Sanders 14%…

Elizabeth Warren is the Democrat primary candidate with momentum. While the top five names have not changed, the support is firming up. Joe Biden remains at the top of the poll with 31 percent. Elizabeth Warren has now surged to second with 25 percent; and it appears most of angry Sanders loss in support has gone to ‘I’ma-git-me-a-beer‘ Warren.

NBC/WSJ Poll: Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, holding distinctly different advantages, have separated themselves from the crowded Democratic presidential field, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows. In the survey, conducted after the third in the Democratic Party’s series of debate, the former vice president draws 31% compared to 25% for the Massachusetts senator. At 14%, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders trails Warren by a double-digit margin while 15 other candidates receive support of 7% or less.

Biden builds his edge on dominance among three chunks of Democratic primary voters. He commands 49% among African-Americans, 46% among senior citizens, and 42% among moderate and conservative Democrats. But after months of steady progress, Warren boasts formidable strengths of her own. She leads Biden by roughly two-to-one among liberals and Democrats under 35, breaks even among whites, and holds a double-digit edge among those seeking large-scale change in the post-Trump era. That last group represents a majority of the Democratic electorate. (more)

Pete Buttigieg remains at 7% support. Kamala Harris drops to 5%. Andrew Yang has ticked up to 4%. Senators Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar hold 2%. Seven others: O’Rourke, Delaney, Gabbard, Steyer, Bennet, de Blasio, and Castro, draw just 1%.

