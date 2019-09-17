Breaking: Man Drives Car into Lobby of Trump Plaza New Rochelle, New York….

A man has driven a vehicle through the front doors of Trump Plaza New Rochelle in New Rochelle New York. There are injuries from people who were in/near the lobby of the building.
Details are sketchy, but according to one report: “Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, male driver got out and took a seat on a sofa. Said nothing. Several injuries but none are life threatening.”
Hotel Website Here
Advertisements
My God – have these people no shame.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My guess, and it’s totally just a guess, is that this was one of those “wrong pedal” accidents that occasionally happens, especially with elderly people who no longer have the ability to safely drive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And take a seat on the sofa?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would you expect him to remain in the car while waiting for the authorities?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, the ‘sat on the sofa’ bit would make some sense if they are elderly and befuddled. Or even just in shock from the accident.
Consider the model of the car. Benz ain’t cheap. Someone old with a lifetime of saving up money (and decayed ability to drive) could have one. Alternately someone young and rich could also have it, which likely either means liberal or RINO and either way with an axe to grind.
Take your pick. My gut says axe to grind is unfortunately rather likely. But simple shock and/or decayed mentally does still fit, in the absence of pictures or other evidence to disprove it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually that’s the main thing that made me think that… confusion, shock setting in, etc.
LikeLike
Probably Alec Baldwin
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe he couldn’t get a reservation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is unbelievable! Prayers for the people injured.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What’s next?
LikeLike
The mentally unstable Left will be celebrating this.
Somebody needs to sue the MSM. They are vicious and encourage violence against the right
LikeLike
He will be hailed as a hero & will get a spot on CNN as a contributor.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hope it was just an accident, but I doubt it.
LikeLike
Wrong video.
LikeLike
Clearly, cars must be outlawed!
Wonder which side of the aisle this guy calls home?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beta O’Dork: “We are absolutely taking away your Mercedes E Class Coupes”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone take away Biden’s car keys!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope this really was an accident (medical emergency perhaps) but my gut tells me it wasn’t. Praying for the injured and scared sh*tless. Can you imagine–a car comes hurting towards you out of nowhere. Scary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Accident my ass!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope everyone is ok. But this is too scary.
The media made Trump and everyone around him a target by promoting hate, violence and attacks against the right.
Things will only escalate from here.
This was a terror attack that luckily, apparently didn’t take any lives. But the next one may.
Hillary and her violent thugs are probably laughing. They wish they could personally do this and much worse as they have been expressing publicly. Many( Media/Democrats/Hollywood) of them have expressed their desires to harm or even kill this President. Zero consequences for that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FWIW, I can’t load the first two images in the article. Have large blank squares with a little question mark in the center. Third & fourth images load fine. All blockers/trackers are off but still no images # 1 or #2.
LikeLike
OK problem is apparently fixed. Just refreshed the page for the 6th time at 10:23EDT and the images are there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there a cure for TDS at this point.
We haven’t really seen anything as to the derangement to come.
LikeLike
Does your insurance go up when you mistake the lobby as a drive thru?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not if you have “Accident Forgiveness” by AllState – you’re in good hands…
LikeLike
Did he yell something about yallyhoo snackbar when he got out of the cat?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is the license plate?
LikeLike
It’s a New York plate. The newer retro one with the deep navy and indescribable marigold? Like the really old ones.
LikeLike
So many cynical people jumping to conclusions already.
TDS suffering leftist A-Hole wouldn’t be cool and calm after a stunt like this. He would have jumped out of the car and ranted and raved about the “evil Trumpf”
I say an accident.
By the way, those making funny about this bloke not being able to get reservations etc, I don’t believe this is a hotel. This is a residence apartment. You buy one or rent one.
LikeLike
Why aren’t there blocks in front of the tower that would prevent a vehicle from getting through? That car could have had a bomb in it.
LikeLike
Could have been circumstantial. The New Rochelle hotel isn’t likely to have the President or any of his advisers or family in it.
Give it 24 hours and we will likely know a lot more about this driver.
LikeLike
Well, Louis Cappelli owes EVERYONE money around here, so there’s that…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, 4 more years with President Trump😃👍👍👍🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸KAG🇺🇸2020
LikeLike
Not sure what is going on, but something is this page is triggering a pishing virus to request renewal my Norton. I am switching browsers but it looks like adware has gotten a hold of my system. Time for some deep cleaning. Time to reinstall my adware.
LikeLike