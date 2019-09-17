Breaking: Man Drives Car into Lobby of Trump Plaza New Rochelle, New York….

A man has driven a vehicle through the front doors of Trump Plaza New Rochelle in New Rochelle New York. There are injuries from people who were in/near the lobby of the building.

Details are sketchy, but according to one report: “Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, male driver got out and took a seat on a sofa. Said nothing. Several injuries but none are life threatening.”

Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, make driver got out and took a seat on a sofa. Said nothing. Several injuries but none are life threatening. pic.twitter.com/kJz1FRy5ra — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

Trump Plaza New Rochelle opened in 2007. 40 story luxury building developed by Cappelli Enterprises under licensing deal with Trump Organization. pic.twitter.com/hfgl1hfaU6 — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

Cleanup underway at Trump Plaza New Rochelle. Police investigating why man drove car into lobby. Believed to be accidental but still under investigation. Residents coming and going, returning home from dinner, walking their dogs. pic.twitter.com/9Xr7C4C2Yl — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

