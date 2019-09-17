Breaking: Man Drives Car into Lobby of Trump Plaza New Rochelle, New York….

September 17, 2019

A man has driven a vehicle through the front doors of Trump Plaza New Rochelle in New Rochelle New York.  There are injuries from people who were in/near the lobby of the building.

Details are sketchy, but according to one report: “Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, male driver got out and took a seat on a sofa. Said nothing. Several injuries but none are life threatening.”

 

Hotel Website Here

  1. belle819 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    My God – have these people no shame.

    • jello333 says:
      September 17, 2019 at 10:00 pm

      My guess, and it’s totally just a guess, is that this was one of those “wrong pedal” accidents that occasionally happens, especially with elderly people who no longer have the ability to safely drive.

      • CountryDoc says:
        September 17, 2019 at 10:15 pm

        And take a seat on the sofa?

        • GW says:
          September 17, 2019 at 10:22 pm

          Would you expect him to remain in the car while waiting for the authorities?

        • FriarBob says:
          September 17, 2019 at 10:32 pm

          Actually, the ‘sat on the sofa’ bit would make some sense if they are elderly and befuddled. Or even just in shock from the accident.

          Consider the model of the car. Benz ain’t cheap. Someone old with a lifetime of saving up money (and decayed ability to drive) could have one. Alternately someone young and rich could also have it, which likely either means liberal or RINO and either way with an axe to grind.

          Take your pick. My gut says axe to grind is unfortunately rather likely. But simple shock and/or decayed mentally does still fit, in the absence of pictures or other evidence to disprove it.

        • jello333 says:
          September 17, 2019 at 10:32 pm

          Actually that’s the main thing that made me think that… confusion, shock setting in, etc.

  2. Mark1971 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Probably Alec Baldwin

  3. MaryfromMarin says:
    September 17, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Maybe he couldn’t get a reservation.

  4. Blue Wildflower says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    This is unbelievable! Prayers for the people injured.

  5. Patience says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    What’s next?

  6. Kleen says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    The mentally unstable Left will be celebrating this.

    Somebody needs to sue the MSM. They are vicious and encourage violence against the right

  7. stella1996 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    He will be hailed as a hero & will get a spot on CNN as a contributor.

  8. sundance says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:09 pm

  9. mopar2016 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Hope it was just an accident, but I doubt it.

  10. YeahYouRight says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Clearly, cars must be outlawed!

    Wonder which side of the aisle this guy calls home?

  11. Johnny Boost says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Someone take away Biden’s car keys!

  12. tuskyou says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    I hope this really was an accident (medical emergency perhaps) but my gut tells me it wasn’t. Praying for the injured and scared sh*tless. Can you imagine–a car comes hurting towards you out of nowhere. Scary.

  13. Golden Advice says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Accident my ass!

  14. Kleen says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    I hope everyone is ok. But this is too scary.

    The media made Trump and everyone around him a target by promoting hate, violence and attacks against the right.

    Things will only escalate from here.

    This was a terror attack that luckily, apparently didn’t take any lives. But the next one may.

    Hillary and her violent thugs are probably laughing. They wish they could personally do this and much worse as they have been expressing publicly. Many( Media/Democrats/Hollywood) of them have expressed their desires to harm or even kill this President. Zero consequences for that.

  15. GB Bari says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    FWIW, I can’t load the first two images in the article. Have large blank squares with a little question mark in the center. Third & fourth images load fine. All blockers/trackers are off but still no images # 1 or #2.

  16. sickconservative says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Is there a cure for TDS at this point.
    We haven’t really seen anything as to the derangement to come.

  17. Schmitty says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Does your insurance go up when you mistake the lobby as a drive thru?

  18. wilderness3300 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Did he yell something about yallyhoo snackbar when he got out of the cat?

  19. Patience says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Where is the license plate?

  20. Arrest Soros says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    So many cynical people jumping to conclusions already.
    TDS suffering leftist A-Hole wouldn’t be cool and calm after a stunt like this. He would have jumped out of the car and ranted and raved about the “evil Trumpf”
    I say an accident.

    By the way, those making funny about this bloke not being able to get reservations etc, I don’t believe this is a hotel. This is a residence apartment. You buy one or rent one.

  21. L. E. Joiner says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Why aren’t there blocks in front of the tower that would prevent a vehicle from getting through? That car could have had a bomb in it.

  22. GB Bari says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Could have been circumstantial. The New Rochelle hotel isn’t likely to have the President or any of his advisers or family in it.

    Give it 24 hours and we will likely know a lot more about this driver.

  23. WSB says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Well, Louis Cappelli owes EVERYONE money around here, so there’s that…

  24. maggiemoowho says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Yes, 4 more years with President Trump😃👍👍👍🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸KAG🇺🇸2020

  25. MR52 says:
    September 17, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    Not sure what is going on, but something is this page is triggering a pishing virus to request renewal my Norton. I am switching browsers but it looks like adware has gotten a hold of my system. Time for some deep cleaning. Time to reinstall my adware.

