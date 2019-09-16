September 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #970

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(415 days to E-Day)
Whoo Hoo!! —-Today is Trump Rally Day —Whoo Hoo!!
—Rio Rancho, NM 7pm MT (9pm ET)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “For what you have done I will always praise you
in the presence of your faithful people.
And I will hope in your name, for your name is good..“ 🌟 -— Psalm 52:9
***Praise: President Trump is working hard for America and WeThePeople
🙏 Pray:
— for safe travel and protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as he travels to NM (Dep WH 4:10pm ET***spend the night in NM) (Calif fundraisers–Sept 17th in Bay area, 18th in San Diego)
— for RSBN to regain their live streaming ability—youtube took it away for no reason
— for AG Barr and DoJ Team to do the right thing regarding IG Horowitz’s report
— Senate pass HR 2968 (funding for DoD plus $5B for the WALL funding)
— for Justice Kavanaugh to stand strong–Dems are determined to persecute him with lies again–may the Dems’ lies fail again
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— Lawfare turn on each other and gets destroyed from within
— all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
— for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders
— for Israel’s election tomorrow (Sept 17)
— for Joe Dan’s financial problems….he needs a new home soon
— for Treepers in poor health and for those taking care of their loved ones–healing and plenty of rest
— for protection for American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Good Vs Evil *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We are now, and will forever be, one American family united by patriotism, bound by destiny, and sustained by the faith of Almighty God. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, September 16, 2019 —
Youtube’s gone berserk.
The nite before a big rally, too.
Because …
President Trump’s WINNING
Google’s EVIL.
Best part:
Parscale’s launching a Trump-Team Direct platform
… and we’ve got over a year to get EVERYONE using it!
Looking for Trump Tweets to post to the Parscale Platform an hour before Twitter sees them … if they’re not blocked!
Trump’s approach will be EPIC:
[Reposted from earlier thread]
• Considers SPR release to fill the production gap
… with EXPORTS
… goosing GDP.
• Pursues Emergency Pipeline Approvals FIRST to boost production.
• D-rats announce Congress will block use of the SPR.
• Lawfare blocks the Pipeline Approvals in Court.
D-rats then OWN any dips in GDP and spikes in Energy Prices
… to the cheers of their crazed unemployable base
… through the 2020 Election at Federal, STATE and LOCAL LEVELS
… with a Platform to END ALL FOSSIL FUELS if we elect em.
