Sunday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -vs- Bill Hemmer…

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway appears on Fox News Sunday for an interview.  Bill Hemmer is filling in for Chris Wallace.  The recent Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia oil production is the top issue covered.

Additionally, Ms. Conway discusses John Bolton’s replacement as National Security Adviser, current WH positions on legislation to restrict firearm ownership, the ongoing negotiations with China on trade, the impeachment nonsense and the democrat 2020 race.

  2. czarowniczy says:
    September 15, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Did I miss something here? Is there anyone out there besides CAIR, Omar and the wino on the corner who don’t know Iran was behind the Saudi refinery attack? Iran pokes the Pasdaran, Pasdaran ques up Hezbollah, Hezbollah gives the Houthi rebels its Amazon Smile password and the Houthi gets a coupla drones to blow up a major Saudi facility with…guess who?…intel from (fill in the blank).

    Granted the WaPo can’t follow the spine of a snake from nose to tail but gimme a break, there’s little question as to whom’s behind the attack, the MSM and the Moslem-supporting Rats just refuse to admit the obvious.

    • bertdilbert says:
      September 15, 2019 at 5:11 pm

      I don’t know. I suppose that Saudi could work the oil markets, make a big deal with a few fires and make bank on investment positions. Blame it on rebels.

  3. sarasotosfan says:
    September 15, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Blowing up oil fields is what the globalists want. We should shut down their ability to export oil to pressure their economy.

  4. littleanniefannie says:
    September 15, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    “This President doesn’t make a quick half-baked deal when he can get a better deal longer term”

    Does Bill not pay attention to China?

    “Stop the nonsense”

    Nadler? Stop? He will allow his jealousy and hatred of President Trump to bring stalemate to the country and he doesn’t give a flying f**p!

    • fractionalexponent says:
      September 15, 2019 at 3:21 pm

      Amusing watching Bill Hemmer trying to keep up mentally with Kellyanne Conway. He tried to blame it on satellite delay.

      But when he finally got a chance, the voice in his earpiece told him to resort to Fox standard protocol:
      “Always interrupt those who are smarter than you.”

  5. 335blues says:
    September 15, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    When is Saudi Arabia going to defend themselves from Iran?
    America is not going to fight a proxy war against Iran for the Saudis.
    They own some of the finest weapons in the world they purchased from America,
    and they should stand up for themselves.

    • rd says:
      September 15, 2019 at 3:30 pm

      The KSA Military will rely on the US and maybe the EU for a lot of logistical and intelligence support. Their military will also rely on contractors to maintain their military equipment. The Arabs are the proverbial “Sons of Mary” and are not great on maintenance and reliability.

      They will need the Sons of Martha to be successful.

  6. rd says:
    September 15, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    Thank God and the US Petroleum Drilling crews. The US is Energy Independent, and does not need Mid East Oil. We don’t need to spend American Lives to keep our lights on, businesses open, and homes heated. For the first time in FIFTY YEARS!

    Thank the Frackers!

    The Democrats would reverse all that.

  7. rd says:
    September 15, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    The Europeans are going to have trouble if the Saudi Oil spigot gets turned down. The Europeans would have a lot less potential problems if the idiots had not meddled in Libya. There is a lot less Libyan Oil available for Europe. Maybe if Europeans had followed President Donald Trump’s lead, and sanctioned Iran, maybe the Iranian Drones wouldn’t have attacked KSA?

  8. Summer says:
    September 15, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    Kellyanne is a real asset. Bright, articulate, confident, effective and a 100% MAGA girl.

    Great interview.

  9. Sharpshorts says:
    September 15, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    She has good, informative (albeit lengthy) responses to the media.
    but Counselor Conway is usually able to make her points.
    (kudos to Bill Hemmer)

    PDT“…I make it easy…I make all the decisions”

    The several second delay in the interview was a bit of a distraction for me.

  10. litenmaus says:
    September 15, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    If I was wearing a tin foil hat, I might just think that the globalist cabal is behind the Saudi refinery attacks…..

    Sept 3, 2019
    France proposes 15 billion credit line….

    FTA- French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said talks on the credit arrangement, which would be guaranteed by Iranian oil revenues, were continuing, but U.S. approval would be crucial.

    The idea is “to exchange a credit line GUARANTEED BY OIL in return for, one, a return to the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal) …and two, security in the Gulf and the opening of negotiations on regional security and a post-2025 (nuclear program),” Le Drian told reporters. “All this (pre)supposes that President Trump issues waivers.”

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iran-usa-france-idUSKCN1VO1AF

  11. massivedeplorable says:
    September 15, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    This guy Hummer is dumber than a bag of hammers. I saw Ann Coulter perforate his chump ars on some idiot morning show back in 2003. I think he was on some CNN gig back then. It surprised me when FOX hired him as he’s bush league at best.

  12. RJ says:
    September 15, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Give this woman a huge pay raise! What a Trump team player! What an effective communicator!
    What a good looking woman…wait a minute, I got off track….I can still get seduced by beauty!

    That’s not such a bad thing for a senior male, single male…who owns his home, who has a bank account with no debt…is very very healthy in all the good places….oh, I’ve lost my marbles.

    Boy, is she good at what she does, darn good!

  13. Pa Hermit says:
    September 15, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    Bill Hemmer seems to echo the approach to an interview the same way swamper Wallace does! Glad I ditched the boob tube years ago. I used to live on Fox News, boy am I ever let down by them anymore. Good riddance of fake news and all those Lefty programs.

  14. ilcon says:
    September 15, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    A lightning round with Kellyanne, right.

  15. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 15, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    Crossing fingers that with HALF of Saudi Arabia’s production shut down after the Iran-backed Houthis’ drone strikes, POTUS will boost USA production … and draw on our Strategic Petroleum Reserves at HIGH PREMIUMS to export to countries with Bilateral Trade Deals!

    • Japan Trade Deal signed this month during the UN General Assembly with a BIG Energy Export component. 😆

    • Maybe Boris Johnson then announces Brexit effective September 30th – for energy and trade security – with a signed USA Trade Deal a MONTH EARLY! (While Parliament is still out of session) 🤣

