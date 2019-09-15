Sunday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -vs- Bill Hemmer…

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway appears on Fox News Sunday for an interview. Bill Hemmer is filling in for Chris Wallace. The recent Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia oil production is the top issue covered.

Additionally, Ms. Conway discusses John Bolton’s replacement as National Security Adviser, current WH positions on legislation to restrict firearm ownership, the ongoing negotiations with China on trade, the impeachment nonsense and the democrat 2020 race.

