September 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #969

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Week of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(415 days to E-Day)
Tomorrow is Rally Monday—Rio Rancho, NM 7pm MT (9pm ET)–Whoo hoo!!
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “But I am like an olive tree flourishing in the house of God;
I trust in God’s unfailing love for ever and ever.“ 🌟 -— Psalm 52:8
***Praise: Donald J. Trump is President of the United States of America
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team is getting good R&R this weekend, so well deserved!
***Praise: More new WALL going up up up (Lukeville, AZ)
***Praise: Mex Southern border is holding–Hold The Line
***Praise: God has protected Tommy Robinson while in prison
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for AG Barr and DoJ Team to do the right thing regarding IG Horowitz’s report
— Senate pass HR 2968 (funding for DoD plus $5B for the WALL funding)
— Congress to ratify USMCA
— for protection for White Hats Whistleblowers
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of Fake Media & Opposition’s schemes/plottings to fail every day–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to hold their So. borderline firmly against violent African Invaders
— for Mexico to follow thru with their promise to deport invaders
— for Israel’s election in 3 days (Sept 17)
— for Joe Dan’s financial problems….he needs a new home soon
— for Treepers in poor health and for those taking care of their loved ones–healing and plenty of rest
— for protection for American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Victory over Evil *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Your institutions have been pillars of excellence in higher education and the engines of advancement for African American citizens ” (Historical Black Colleges/Universities specch)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, September 15, 2019 —
Some Comments is too funny below Saturday prayer post
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Tweet with 4 scenic photos taken from up on the mountain early on during the grading process.
—————
Previous (September 14th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/14/september-14th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-968/comment-page-1/#comment-7361148
Tweet with short video from the terrace. – (0:40)
Border Watch – Part One – (2:19)
(Posted April 2019.)
Meet the Patriot Group Protecting our Border in a Drug Corridor – (3:44)
(Posted May 2019.)
“A group of former military, law enforcement, and security, make of the patriotic group protecting a treacherous area of the border referred to as “Cartel Land” and “Cocaine Alley.” This is a high drug traffic corridor where “normal” illegals don’t dare go as the terrain is steep, rocky, and hard to cross through from Mexico into Arizona. However, it’s perfect territory for drug mules, multiple time deportees, and middle easterners wanting come into America far under the radar, and do so at a record pace. Volunteering their time to risk their lives to protect this country, are the men and of Arizona Border Recon (AZBR)“
Family Diversion Tactic Caught on Border – (0:59)
(Posted in May 2019.)
“Custom and Border Protection (CBP) footage reveals what they say is a “National Emergency” at the border, in proving the use of a family diversion tactic frequently used. Four subjects are seen running across the border while family units surrender a short distance away to create a diversion for law enforcement personnel.”
Instagram photo. – Posted July 20.
I’ve noticed that Army Corps of Engineers projects have been suspending bollard panels using excavators with short cables.
During Fisher Industries’ demo days in March/April Tommy Fisher mentioned that with Fishers’ bollard hanging system they could continue working during higher wind days; whereas Army Corps projects had to shut down due to regulations with the use of cranes on windy days.
I seem to recall footage of early Army Corps projects (pre March 2019) using cranes to position the bollard panels. Now it appears they are using the excavators with short cables on the end. Not as stable as Fishers’ fixed bollard hanging system but with a shorter cable, Army Corps’ bollard wouldn’t sway as much in the wind so they could probably keep working on days where a crane would normally have to shut down.
Perhaps this was already standard industry practice; or maybe Army Corps learned something from Fisher Industries and started using the excavators to hang the bollards.
Donald Trump Retweet
“Hopefully”…implies doubt. We know how this song plays out already.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
In the words of Hank Junior, “It’s a fammmm-ly tradition…”. One down, about 22 to go.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
I appreciate your willingness to go to Twitter and scoop out the gems among the garbage so I never have to go near it. To me that place is a deeply unpleasant sewer.
I’m waiting to hear more about how/where/when he was killed.
When Pops got his virgin allotment there was a faction of AQ that wanted Hamza to become leader while al-Zawahiri had his dawgz. There’s also the question of which philosophy the organization was going to follow. Those Moslems just can’t agree on succession.
I’m also wondering how much the goings on in Yemen are figuring in on this. The Iranian backed Houthi are gaining ground while the more Sunni AQAP are right in there, nose to nose, fighting for primacy. Possession of Yemen would give both a base that would give them a fig leaf of legitimacy on the world stage while also giving the winner a base to influence shipping going thru the Bab-el-Mandeb and threatened Saudi Arabia. Might some player(s) have assisted in removing Hamza to further their own ambitions?
The Mideast would make a good HBO series to replace Game of Thrones.
Twitter hounds are using the Kavanaugh article to go after after Susan Collins 2020 Campaign
A Clinton attorney,Max Stier, is the classmate and witness.
Wonder if Nadler has him listed in his cellphone record….
https://thefederalist.com/2018/11/07/incoming-democrat-chairman-dems-will-go-all-in-on-russia-impeach-kavanaugh-for-perjury/
Nadler was headed to DC for a two-day planning session with his staff and Judiciary Committee staff. “We’ve got to figure out what we’re doing,” he explained in a phone call with a friend.
👉 Nadler requested that the friend’s name be concealed on the grounds he is a private citizen.
Is there any way a sitting Supreme Court Justice can sue for such defamatory statements?
They are young, black, and Muslim. I assume they will sue authorities and win millions for having their rights violated.
This is hard to watch.Round them up, mandatory hard labor readjustment camp, then deportation if further adjustment needed
These are animals that need to be put down. There is no hope for them whatsoever. This was not just a robbery. It was a sedistic beating bordering on torture and it was racially motivated. Imagine if the races were reversed.
Poll: Majority of Hispanics Support Ending Welfare-Dependent Immigration
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/14/poll-majority-of-hispanics-support-ending-welfare-dependent-immigration/amp/?__twitter_impression=true&fbclid=IwAR16YFayCp-TmYtAKNnShVQr3qKvsilMjs2xS7t_ISUZqPF9Zki73Sr9pp4
Excerpt:
The latest Harvard/Harris Poll finds Hispanic Americans, by a majority of 56 percent, support denying permanent residency to immigrants who are known to have used welfare or are likely to use welfare. Likewise, a majority of 65 percent of Hispanic Americans said illegal aliens should not be allowed to draw from taxpayer-funded welfare programs, as well as 71 percent of black Americans.
Black politicians kissing Rat rump are screwing their own pooch. Their black constituency is slowly starting to realize that the free stuff pool isn’t all that deep and not only will the latinos flooding here drain that bad boy but, as we’ve seen in states like California, as the latino political power grows past black political power the goodies hose gets pointed elsewhere.
So far locally the black pols have managed to keep the sheep asleep, but slowly the realization that the welfare well ain’t bottomless is starting to sink in. Gonna be interesting to see how the black pols try to explain the Rat elite’s replacing the black sheep with brown sheep to their flocks.
Just saw Sundance Tweet…
https://mobile.twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1173082004298043392
Ex CIA, Fired FBI Josh Campbell has book launch on Sept 17. See his Twitter feed for Kavanaugh-related strategy.
https://mobile.twitter.com/joshscampbell
Advice I gave my daughter: notice the first attacks are timid, then when victim curls up in a ball, all 15 attack violently. Victim should have poked out eyes, ripped off ears, bit large chunks out of first attacker. Blood everywhere. Others would have run away.
The opportunist attackers had nothing in the game. Victim had his life on the line. Should have responded as such.
WP timeout failure. Was supposed to be a reply to the Minneapolis attack video.
Once again, all the pundits on Fox are missing the point completely. Every single one of them that I saw commenting on Bill Maher’s statement that socialism is a cancer on progressivism agreed with him and gave him credit for being right.
Bill Maher is not right.
Bill Maher is an idiot.
Socialism is not a cancer on progressivism, it is the GOAL of progressivism.
Communism is the goal of socialism.
Bill Maher is just too stupid to see that progressivism has simply “progressed” to the point where it can no longer hide it’s socialist/communist endgame. It’s like when you load the kids in the car to go visit Grandma and take them to Disneyland instead. At some point, you gotta tell them where you’re going. That’s where we are now, except we ain’t headed for the happiest place on Earth.
Still mulling over the rat f**k that passed as a Democratic debate, sorta like a bad piece of meat that won’t go down.
One of the main things that stays with me is the candidate’s lack of enthusiasm to tackle the illegal drug trade. They were almost orgasmic in talk about taking away our guns and medical care but drugs….crickets chirping.
Note that the states churning out many of the candidates are states that benefit from the yearly $150-BILLION illegal drug trade here. $150-BILLION a year buys you a lot of Mexican and American officials at all levels – and those are the Fed’s figures as to how much the illegal industry rakes in so you can bet it’s really more than that.
The cartels have an effective infrastructure installed in the US, it moves drugs and money like a well-oiled machine, it supplies ample and cheap drugs from major cities to the most remote rural areas at reasonable costs despite the catches by Customs and the Coast Guard. I’m not hearing the candidates declare war on the cartels before the cartels turn our cities into Tijuana norte.
The cartels use the southern border like a train station,moving drugs and criminals across it in an organized manner. They own the border, above and below ground, and the cartel criminals from mules to sicarios, when caught are traced back to illegal border crossings. Anybody hear them talking about securing the border to prevent these thousands of drug criminals from being replaced/reinforced?
How about American LEA? How many of the candidates pounded the lecterns demanding a more capable LEA at all levels trained and equipped to deal with the MEXICAN CARTELS that, in many areas, have levels of sophistication that rivals that of the local LEA? Reducing the ability of LEA to do its job maybe, but nada about fighting that which is already here.
Fact is they realize that drug money has become such an integral part of their respective states’ economies that if they could eliminate the violence and just let the drugs flow I believe they would. So far the Left Coast and Denver have legalized pot, Denver also legalized psilocybin and groups in California are lobbying for free, safe and legal areas for junkies to shoot up and decriminalization of possession of party drugs. AT some of the NOLA festivals you don’t need to look for drugs, the sellers come looking for you, there seems to be a laissez faire attitude to whatever bring tourists and their $$$$s in. Did we hear anything from them about getting tough on any illegal drugs and making sale/possession a major felony?
I think we’re seeing the Democrats a major change to American morality, bringing a more effete European morality where the lines are blurred and more skewed to ‘if it feels good do it as long as no one else is hurt’ gray morality. Dearth to the 1st and 2nd Amendments. Death to organized religion and the nuclear family. Death to traditional morality. Death to America as a beacon.
The Islamization of Europe continues unabated…
Donald Trump Retweet
“THE Petroleum Economist of Sept 3 reported that China has agreed to invest up to $290 billion in the development of Iran’s oil, gas and petroleum sectors, and another $120bn in its transport and manufacturing infrastructure. This is a calculated kick aimed at America’s strategic objectives.”
https://www.dawn.com/news/1505306/china-strikes-back
Perhaps Tonight’s hit piece in The Hill is somehow tied to what motivated Sen Graham’s Military Law questions to Kavanaugh in the confirmation hearings last year.
Kavanaugh testimony here
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3_
Link to that article in the Hill
https://t.co/jGyZIUx1iw?amp=1
I just heard (on Intellectual Froglegs) about this article:
https://humanevents.com/2019/08/24/hope-in-a-small-town/
“Hope In a Small Town.
How President Trump inspired a dying man in Eastern North Carolina.
ByClyde Swindell”
Lots of rumor mill out there about a US response within a day or so. Will post if any substantiated.
“Everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers, at a distance of up to 2,000 kilometres around Iran, are within the range of our missiles,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force Chief Amirali Hajizadeh said.” – Sputnik
