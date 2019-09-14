More Fake MAGA Hate – Georgia Business Owner Busted Creating Fake Hate Crime…

Ex-NFL football player Edawn Coughman, 31 of Buford Georgia owns several pizza and ice-cream restaurants. When police responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person and break-in they discovered Mr. Coughman had just staged a burglary and vandalism of his own business, including the spray painting of “Monkey”, “MAGA” and Swastikas on the walls.

GEORGIA – […] “It’s possible he was trying to stage this as a hate crime,” Pihera said. “We don’t know if he was trying to get attention for this. What we do know is, if that witness had not called us and if those officers had not responded as quickly as they did, we would probably be sitting here talking about a completely different crime in which Mr. Coughman would be trying to say he’s a victim.”

[…] Coughman was arrested and taken to Gwinnett County Jail, charged with false report of a crime, insurance fraud and concealing a license plate. He has since bonded out. Pihera said there is a possibility additional charges will be filed. (read more)