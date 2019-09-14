More Fake MAGA Hate – Georgia Business Owner Busted Creating Fake Hate Crime…

Ex-NFL football player Edawn Coughman, 31 of Buford Georgia owns several pizza and ice-cream restaurants. When police responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person and break-in they discovered Mr. Coughman had just staged a burglary and vandalism of his own business, including the spray painting of “Monkey”, “MAGA” and Swastikas on the walls.
GEORGIA – […] “It’s possible he was trying to stage this as a hate crime,” Pihera said. “We don’t know if he was trying to get attention for this. What we do know is, if that witness had not called us and if those officers had not responded as quickly as they did, we would probably be sitting here talking about a completely different crime in which Mr. Coughman would be trying to say he’s a victim.”
[…] Coughman was arrested and taken to Gwinnett County Jail, charged with false report of a crime, insurance fraud and concealing a license plate. He has since bonded out. Pihera said there is a possibility additional charges will be filed. (read more)
No Trump supporter would ever stoop so low. I hope this jerk gets the full weight of the law thrown at him.
Amen to that.
I hope he did not count his go fund me paycheck yet.
I think he just encouraged more Trump Supporters.
This will happen faster than it did for Jussies Mullet.
The media has poisoned the minds of people who can’t accept that they have been lied to. And so they have to “make it real” even though they can’t find any examples of how awful Trump supporters are.
This is ridiculous.
Should we be surprised ?
All of the Trump and MAGA “hate” crimes are hoaxes.
Good job Gwinnett County.
Now let’s see if they talk about this on Good Morning America.
I was at least pleased that the Daily Mail did a reasonable job of covering this fake crime. But, naturally, they are moderating the heck out of the comments…
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7462265/Police-Georgia-man-faked-racially-motivated-burglary.html
Carrie,
AM I the only one who wonders WHY these “news” items invariably “break” in a foreign publication? Does it work the same way for them? Not so much that I notice. Although I bet the bbc and skynews are certainly NOT mentioning prince andrew’s ties to epstein.
You are spot on Skipper!
This idiot was caught with the tv’s and spray paint in his own truck.
Insufferable idiot.
He should be charged with a hate crime because this was designed to get people to hate a group of people.
must have consulted Jussie Smollett.
While I totally disagree with the premise of charging people with “hate crimes”, as it’s dangerous to do so and “thought” crimes are “next” and apparently it’s only the raciss whitey that’s eligible for the charge, since they are doing so then you are exactly right, this damn well should qualify as a “hate crime”.
They’ve learned the false flag sh!t well. In fact, they have probably been taught it.
TheHumanCondition,
While emotionally I can relate to your (and others’) comment, not only would I “settle” for equal application of the law, I thought that was what it is all about. I think the whole “hate crime” industry is a canard. Why can’t common sense prevail?
I’m sure President Trump will (or already has) asked (by word, or deeds) the ethnic communities to use their own God given intelligence to be real about him and his supporters.This election will be the most civically consequential event in some of our lives.
I sure am glad Mr. Trump is our Champion in 2020! May his coattails propel enough Constitutional Republicans to office, that the brakes will FINALLY be unlocked on the Trump/America Train!!
KAG 2020!
No justice, no equal application of the law! Everything “justice” is upside down… two tiers, or three? Protected persons- “of color”?
Yes, release the brakes BIGLY, and full steam ahead.
One more reason the term “racist” has lost all meaning. The so-called “victims” are the ones perpetrating the racist acts. Kudos to the witness and to the police for saving us from another Al Sharp-tongue march yelling “no just-us, no piece”! Or Jesse going to Georgia where he could take a side trip to Atlanta to extort a little more money from coke (or maybe that is while on coke)!
The only way to stop this behavior is through the courts. Max charges and max sentences. Of course, I’m sure he will have some brain damage from football or his mommy abused him as a child.
Juicy Smoliere’.
Hope Dave Chapelle weighs in
Exactly. Darned funny bit. I’d love to post the video here but it might be too edgy.
Sorry to keep commenting so much. This boils my blood.
Sundance,
Have you by chance started a tag or category for fake trump hoaxes? I know that this is not a website designed to document fake hate crimes otherwise you need five servers, but this is getting ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And another Kavanaugh “witness” has magically appeared. They need to charge all of these false accusers. Have you noticed the Dems at the “drebates” said no one should be incarcerated if they were found guilty of committing a non-violent crime. Such as PERPETRATING A HOAX or LYING TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OR IN TESTIMONY? Already covering for Democrats!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well that lets Flynn and Manafort and all the rest out!
Dang. Way to shoot yourself in the foot.
What a dummy.
sunnydaze ,
Is it wrong of me to have heard the voice of Redd Foxx reading your comment?
In the immortal words of Bugs Bunny, “What a maroon.”
Irrational hate of Trump. They don’t even know why they do it. Everyone either loved or just looked past the bombastic billionaire Trump before he announced his candidacy. After that, people learned to hate him. It didn’t arise naturally. It was taught.
They do it because they do not know how to make a business make money. Neither an ice cream shop or whatever.
Long way from Chicago. Buford Georgia is MAGA country too?
LikeLiked by 3 people
😆
That was right up the road from me. Lots of MAGA in this area for now. However, the city of Lawrenceville (next door to Buford) has changed from a small Mayberry type town, to bulldozers running rampant so as to clear for condo’s and amphitheater and such, due to Hollywood discovery for filming movies, Gwinnett County and especially the city of Grayson and Lawrenceville are inundated with new citizens from New York and Illinois due to advertising in media in those areas. (Gwinnett’s Best Kept Secret) and such. Kind of like the influx of Californians to Texas, who tend to bring the the same Democrat voting mind, packed in the same suitcase, they use to flee from the problems brought on by the Democrats they are running from. I’m slowly working on my OWN escape plan!
I need an escape plan from Illinois. I’ll avoid Grayson and Lawrenceville – thanks for the tip. You are so right about dem voters fleeing from self induced problems. They’ll never see it though. These are the same people who benefit from Trump policies but will never realize it.
Tusk, lots of good fertile living areas among us Georgians, generally outside 80 mile radius of Atlanta (presently). We do talk funny (always “fixin’ to do something”), and always have a story to tell. But when we meet and make a new friend, we also found new family. As long as you can handle that part of how we roll, come on down and “set a spell” 😉
We drove thru Georgia today on our way to Hilton Head {made the trip many times). It’s a shame Chicago and the collar counties have so much control over the state. Sounds like ATL and the surrounding area is similar. Good on you for advocating for your state! I could never suggest moving to Illinois. It will be interesting to see how this fake hate crime plays out with the different setting. I’ll stay tumed. Hope he’s punished to the fullest extent and then some.
He should also be charged with committing a hate crime (against Trump voters), intending to incite violence, and being a “mean girl”. He should have to donate mega dollars to anti bullying organizations.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would expect that most anti bullying organizations are full of militant liberal agenda snowflakes under the direction and puppet strings of liberal or uniparty/CoC control
You are probably right but the only way it seems to hurt these fakers is to cost them money and it has to go somewhere and no judge will say he has to pay MAGA for any intended damages. That’s why I thought an anti-bullying org might be acceptable.
This clown should be jailed for staging a fake crime scene.
I doubt that he gets any real punishment.
https://www.gwinnettdailypost.com/local/former-nfl-player-allegedly-staged-hate-crime-at-his-own/article_dadee00c-d642-11e9-a386-970a1bf708fc.html
I have been opposed to “hate crime” legislation since it was passed. It is assuming courts can detirmine what is in a perpetrators mind, and if there crime (they detirmine) was motivated by certain types of hate (racial bias, gender bias, but NOT political bias) they get,a more severe sentence.
Prove Rand Pauls neighbor assaulted him, unprovoked, broke a bunch of ribs, could be attempted murder.
Charge him the max charge for that crime. Doesn’t matter WHY he did it.
When the “why” is to provoke murderous mayhem it counts.
Not sure I understand what that means. Murderous mayhem is murderous mayhem.
Does it really matter in terms of punishment, WHY the person wanted to murder the other person?
Murder you because of your race, religion or sex orientation, or murder you because yo have red hair, or for the insurance $.
Its STILL murder.
These hate crime hoaxes are themselves a hate crime against millions upon millions of people.
“hate crime against millions…” Just piling on like he probably did in football. Now that the latest hit tune is ‘racist Trump’, he’s just joining the choir. Today, so many haters just automatically join the two words ‘racist Trump’ thinking it will stick. Desperate and evil haters.
They need to pile in the charges & make an example of this vermin
Colin Kaepernick will rush to this former NFL player’s defense.
Like i have always said…if you have to fake it then it isn’t a problem.
It always reminds me of that scene in What About Bob where he pretends to have Tourettes and says something like, “if I can fake it it means i dont have it.”
Hate crimes….
No, no, let’s call these what they truly are, hate crimes against a political ideal perpetrated to incite violence and stop the right of political expression, should be dealt with for what it is, the oppression of the peoples voice
These acts aren’t just simple self-perpetrated vandalism, they’re acts of treason against the God given right of Americans to freely discuss and debate their political destiny
The perpetrators need to experience real consequences
But who am I kidding. If the democrats don’t give him a job, CNN certainly will
Well said truth seeker.
This crap is getting serious.
If this was a real crime by racists, then whatever punishment they would have received under the statutes, this hoaxer (and other like him, say Jussie smollett) should get the same punishment.
I’m not an American so I don’t have a congressman to write to, but I would urge Treepers to write to their congressmen demanding such laws.
Whatever crime you hoax, you get the punishment applicable to the original crime.
As I said, this is getting serious. Fake crimes have already hurt many people and it seems to be getting worse. New legislation may discourage these types of hoaxes and false rape accusations etc.
Arrest Soros, thanks for giving your fellow Treepers your considered opinion. We appreciate when citizens of another country make us aware of their heartfelt viewpoints regarding the happenings in the U.S.
FYI, just a slight bit of background…if crimes occur on federal property, then they are handled by the federal courts. As you know, each state in the United States has its own laws, legislatures, and state courts; but state laws may not supersede federal law over which the U. S. Constitution has jurisdiction.
The individual city council, county boards of supervisors, or legislature of each state generally handles crimes such as this case in Georgia. So writing our local city councilmen, state reps and senators is the appropriate procedure, not our U.S. House representatives.
A federal law supplanting a state’s criminal or civil laws is not appropriate under our Constitution, even though the feds have gotten away with superseding the states’ authority (in abortion law, for instance) for many years. My personal viewpoint is that no matter how good the intent, more federal laws taking away states’ rights isn’t a desired solution.
OMG. What an idiot. Smollet 2.0. Could not find enough racists so he make things up?
Interesting to consider the psychology behind it — some sort of deep-seated status need through perceived victimization — but one thing is for sure, it’s really messed up man!
Leverage for narratives to vilify political opposition so as to accrue power and feather nests.
Dee Paul:
I also thought of this Chappelle segment from his special when I read the article but it was even funnier to watch this time. Thanks.
The line “It sounds like something I would say” is especially brilliant.
Chapelle’s take on Smollett is really sharp comedy.
Juicy Smoll ee A. Very French actor. Lololol.
The best part of the routine is that the whole audience, black and white, agreed with the joke that Juicy was “clearly lying.” In other words, everyone knows these hoaxes happen and this was one of them. YouTube is full of black vloggers talking about this, and not one defends Jesse Smollett.
Criminal . Football head injury is not a defense –either!!!
He saw Smollett get away with it and figured he could do the same.
But, he failed, because he doesn’t have “beach friends” like Smollett does.
Beatoff O’Rourke inspired this crime.
I’d bet a donut that he was going for the insurance money. The “hate” evidence was supposed to make it more believable.
Demosocialists, like him and Strzok, love their “insurance policy”.
He absolutely faked the robbery/vandalism for the insurance money. When the police stopped him from leaving the parking lot, he told them he had seen the damage earlier. However, the paint was still wet, television sets from the walls with brackets still attached and a yellow crow bar (there were yellow pry marks on the door) were in the back of his pick-up. He had called his insurance company but not the cops.
This guy is a loser. Picked up by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 and in 2 years went to 4 other teams. Maybe he was just p.o.’d that he couldn’t make it in the NFL and get a lucrative contract so he decided he’d make his payday thru his insurers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Right you are GB -or In the words of my Russian grandfather: Absolute!!! Positive!!!!
Yeah, he could well be charged with Insurance fraud. If so, and probation report shows otherwise clean record, he will probably get probation.
I knew a guy,…its partly based on how much $, he would have defrauded them out of.
Burn down your own multimillion $ house, well then your looking at some serious time.
If it was a,$1-2000 claim, probation. I personally put this in a,slightly different category than some fake hate,crimes, but thats me.
Idiot!!
This guy is repugnant. Makes a darn good living – and pulls this BS. And, with nut cases pulling this kind of thing, when a bona fide ‘hate crime’ comes along, well…the ‘crying wolf’ story comes to mind….
All hate crime laws should be taken off the books.
Go back to punishing people for what they did, not for what they were thinking while they did it.
Fake hate crimes need to be punished with the same severity as true hate crimes. That will stop this BS.
“Hate crimes” are unconstitutional and must be repealed.
If the 535 fail, every time one cracks his trap, they must be charged with a hate crime. Clearly they hate the electorate.
What is it with these people?
I guess the supply of genuine hate is low low, it can’t meet the demand. So these fools try to meet the demand by creating fake supply.
If the police that grabbed him are white, he’ll scream RAY-CIST and get off scot-free.
He forgot to nail a noose on the wall.
#MONKEYMAGA
I like it a lot…
Let’s make it trend!
These hoax hate crimes are cartoon caricatures of what people want to believe about Trump supporters. It’s not even close to reality. The fact that swastika are present means that this caricature is aimed directly at white people who have no control over their skin color.
Racist are real, and this guy is clearly one of them. He should be charged with a hate crime along with insurance fraud.
“ investigators have not pinpointed a motivation for the staged burglary” come on now 😒 eye roll!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
sounds like the “MAGA” bomber hoax. Whatever happened with that? Helped impact the 2018 elections, no?
This guy really reminds me of Jerry Nadler. Brazen, dishonest, willing to manipulate the facts to achieve the end game, sneaky, self-serving, and WRONG!
But … but … I thought all of you conservative Trump supporters were racists. Where are the references to the man’s skin color? Where are all of the snide remarks about countries of origin? About some races being better than others? How can you criticize one black person without mentioning his skin color, and then recommend and even praise the work of another black person without referring to his skin color? Where is all of the foul language that you supposedly use toward people who are not white? What kind of racists are you?
You don’t seem to be very good at it.
/s
(And I am so proud of each and every one of those who read and comment on this site.)
MAGA-folks, as I am one, WANT you to succeed.
WANT your children educated, not indoctrinated to a particular point of view.
WANT all of us to pay less to the government, as they create NOTHING.
WANT you as a neighbor, not a douche-needs bobble head.
WANT you to vote.
WANT you to experience the American dream-that YOU and your family have a chance.
WANT the BEST for you and for yours.
WANT YOU to become MAGA.
I bet they jes be blamin’ it on the CTE and bury it as a mental disorder.
Fake crimes.
Fake news.
Fake outrage.
Fake narratives.
Fake investigations.
Fake Indian (Warren).
Fake teeth and hair (Biden).
Fake populism (Sanders).
Fake marriages (Omar).
Fake everything (Hillary).
Welcome to the political left………commiting frauds on society since Marx and Lenin.
Mr. Coughman had just staged a burglary and vandalism of his own business, including the spray painting of “Monkey”, “MAGA” and Swastikas on the walls.
Lordy, he must not like himself very much.
The Left always plays the victim. We can understand them because we are principled and they are unprincipled. We can imagine having no constraints on behavior. They cannot understand us because they are unprincipled and we are principled. They cannot imagine what it must be like having constraints on behavior. When a conservative is confronted with a distasteful situation or person, he typically seeks to remove himself from that situation or person. He doesn’t want to be around the annoyance. The leftist abhors independence, and therefore cannot imagine someone seeking to be independent from an annoying situation or person. Leftists fake the crimes they themselves would commit, given the opportunity. The left always projects.
