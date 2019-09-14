Former AAG Matthew Whitaker Discussing Pending IG FISA Report: “Fairly Dramatic”….

This interview with former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was Friday evening. Mr. Whitaker gave a specific reference point for his expectation of the IG report on the circumstances surrounding the Carter Page FISA:

…”From where I sit, and from what I know, I think it is going to be fairly dramatic, what this investigation is going to show”…

.

CTH Research Opinion – Carter Page was irrelevant to the FBI objective. The FBI/DOJ goal was to get the Steele Dossier into official investigative position so they could investigate. The dossier claims were the cornerstone to launch the Mueller probe; but the dossier was only a tool for Mueller; not the goal. The goal for Mueller and team was to generate evidence of obstruction…. which would be used for impeachment.

Or put another way…

To get impeachment, they needed obstruction. To get obstruction they needed an investigation. To get the investigation they needed evidence (the dossier). To change the dossier from oppo-research to evidence they needed a target. The target was Carter Page.

Advertisements