Former AAG Matthew Whitaker Discussing Pending IG FISA Report: “Fairly Dramatic”….

This interview with former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was Friday evening. Mr. Whitaker gave a specific reference point for his expectation of the IG report on the circumstances surrounding the Carter Page FISA:
…”From where I sit, and from what I know, I think it is going to be fairly dramatic, what this investigation is going to show”…
CTH Research Opinion – Carter Page was irrelevant to the FBI objective. The FBI/DOJ goal was to get the Steele Dossier into official investigative position so they could investigate. The dossier claims were the cornerstone to launch the Mueller probe; but the dossier was only a tool for Mueller; not the goal. The goal for Mueller and team was to generate evidence of obstruction…. which would be used for impeachment.
Or put another way…
To get impeachment, they needed obstruction. To get obstruction they needed an investigation. To get the investigation they needed evidence (the dossier). To change the dossier from oppo-research to evidence they needed a target. The target was Carter Page.
I haven’t read the dossier , was Carter Page in the dossier ?
Yes, many times.
“Fairly” dramatic? Fairly is a word of diminution
Yeah, what a whimpy statement. What’s publicly known is already dramatic – outrageously so.
Doesn’t sound promising to me
…extremely anodyne…
I’m up for some drama. Bring it on.
Uncomfortable with the discussion about the IG Report being “limited” to the Carter Page FISA. There should be more dots connecting but perhaps they will hold back for further investigation efforts ongoing. Not feeling all that comfortable about this and the word from Paul Sperry on Twitter saying the report is being reviewed “for accuracy” by Comey, McCabe, Strzok & Yates.
Whaaaaaat?
Yeah- I saw that too : /
The Cliff Notes Version:
Spot On Sundance – Oh how I wish PT would give you a call!
Sundance has this figured out. But PDJT is not trying to see anyone go to jail, particular the higher ups. Any notion to the contrary requires us to ignore his own interviews, ignore what we have seen for the last 2 years, and just allow ourselves to fall for the tick-tock peddlers marketing and promoting stories to tick us off so we will watch, click, listen to and donate.
Let’s be smarter than that. We need to be.
No offense, but POTUS knows a helluva lot more than us. Do you think he sits in the corner and gets jerked around by the staff? If you were POTUS would you need to read a website to get your info? I think he knew what happened in March 2017 when he sent that infamous tweet. Now what he does about it is another issue. And how much he tells us is another issue.
Amen. But to recognize that truth upsets some people because then they believe he promised to lock them up, which he NEVER did and they cannot handle the discrepancy between the reality and those things they have convinced themselves are going to happen.
We are dealing with dangerous criminals.
Their victims have been through hell. Some died in jail.
Iraq war was based on Clapper’s fake intel. Thousands died and Iraq is mess.
But….Carter Page just “happened” to be there, waiting to be burned as a source? There are two parts to this. 1) Page was sent for a purpose to the Trump orbit, and 2) he was used for a purpose perhaps other than the original. Or not.
Page is acting, but I can’t tell what play, because it’s pretty bad.
Do you think Carter Page was a plant in the Trump campaign ?
Yes
Whittaker mentioned Carter again- so it does look exactly like Sundance says, Carter was critical in bringing in the dossier, less so than Papadopoulus (although it might be being spun like that now because the entire Papadopoulus story has already surfaced with Stefan Halper- so they shift to Carter who is presumably a willing FBI informant). I am growing a bit wary about Wray having any say at all in the redaction department , but hopefully Barr pushes back hard on those senseless redactions. Please, please let there be some serious declassification documents included in this report and I’m also really hoping we find out about Sessions once and for all. It caused quite a bit of consternation on this website for a while!
North to Alaska on the pontoon plane in safari wear eating salmon like a bear.
So succinctly stated. “THE PLAN” In A Nutshell
^^^ Possible law graduate
Page worked both sides. He sent a letter to Comey asking to be interviewed to stop the intrusion into his life. If he thought DOJ was going to screw him…he inoculated himself with that letter
I have mentioned in the past but good time to remind. Even if Page never ‘owned’ his role in agreeing to being ‘listened’ to, the whole business with Cohen being in the FISA also provides cover to DOJ.
There are Woods review angles that can be covered if there is no ‘possibility’ of subjects being interviewed by the DOJ. A prevention to an ‘interview’ would be if a person has attorney client privilege. All the affiant had to assert to upper mgmt is that there is atty client privilege attached to a subject of the FISA.
The dossier whether verified or not included the President’s atty. False FACT. But didn’t matter.
The whole business of arresting Cohen was to get POTUS to assert that Cohen WAS his atty. The whole point of Page was to get that dossier to include Cohen.
Therefore the coup plotters will shop for juries/judges who will deem all of this as eeking by to a FISA that is valid.
BASTARDS.
…”From where I sit, and from what I know, I think it is going to be fairly dramatic, what this investigation is going to show”…
We don’t want drama. What about indictments?
He mentioned that as what sounded like a remote possibility to me
They made up a document, used the media to help sell it, then slipped it in via back door into the FBI, who used it on the FISA Court to gain 4 FISA warrants, knowing it was bogus, all so they could spy and investigate on candidate Trump and then President Trump and his associates with the clear intention to get him to obstruct their investigation so they could impeachim.
I want to put this on a huge sign right outside AG Barr’s office so he has to see it every frickin day!
It was a clear coup with specific intent to take down a sitting President of the United States!
Bogey, Excellent summary! A coup is a coup is a coup no matter how you slice it.
If the honest people in high places do not indict, prosecute and convict based on all the overwhelming evidence we know exists, then the American people will have no other recourse than to do it ourselves.
And I don’t think anyone wants that…..but no one wanted the American Revolutionary War either did they?
Sundance, Your last five sentences should be shouted out from every news agences throughout the nation. Unfortunately, that will never happen but at least several thousand of us know what happened thanks to your diligence and we keep seeing pieces of the truth filtering out onto the LIV’s.
I can’t remember the poster here (Wolfgang, Wolfpack??) but they were the first that I saw on your site to say it would be a roller coaster, black to white, life to death, white hat to dark hat, every day until it all comes down.
I’m still waiting, reluctantly, but patiently waiting for justice to be served. Cold if necessary.
Real Americans never quit, never give in, never run away.
Let’s hope someone in our government is a real American because our VSGPDJT cannot pull this off alone.
#KAG
AG Barr is on it.
POP! goes the weasel!
So, Whitaker are taking over the tick tock from Hannity? Come on, man. We are starving here of justice. Sending Comey to prison is a start.
Dobbs, like Hannity and Ingraham make very long statements and the guest is reduced to say things like “that’s exactly right Laura”, “you are spot on Lou”. But they get millions for getting the face into my 19 inch screen every night, so what so I know.
You know what Sundance? In a short paragraph you made perfect sense of the whole damn thing.
l wish everyone would read your blog. You are the Thomas Paine of our time….and at an equally critical time. I really appreciate what you do.
Carter Page was the FBI’s own boy and they used him against the Russians for ten years. Page was never a Russian operative so any FISA application that claimed he was….WAS FRAUD! 18 USC 1001. The Feds have prosecuted thousands of people for fraud against the government and I know because I was part of it. So, start prosecuting Comey, McCabe, Strzok and Page then get Lynch, Brennan, Clapper and Obama!
“Punishment…Disciplinary action?
These are weasel words offered up by Whitaker…then he drops indictment. Who are you kidding?
This guy’s presentation is merely to show the “escape road” that is going to take place and how it is to be sold to the American people.
This lawyer has no idea how to speak to the average American citizen.. What a con job he is presenting. No anger, just words that say expect the game to be played out this way.
Here is the roadmap to letting the bad guys off the hook! I have no faith this “skinhead” intends to tell us the truths of the matters before the American people, he is heralding the forthcoming escape plans of those who are dirty!
IMHO, the only thing that would be “dramatic” for most long term Treepers (who’ve followed the saga via Sundance’s painstaking research and analysis) is if the top 8 or 10 coup conspirators are actually indicted, prosecuted, and convicted. Anything less is and has been simply maintaining the status quo.
There are likely dozens, if not hundreds, of CIA/FBI affiliated people who are “on the payroll”. Or put another way, if they are needed, the change jobs to get into a specific sphere of activity so that they can be sources for the FBI/CIA.
Carter Page was a CIA source//informant in Russia. He likely knew he was going to be used as a source for the CIA/FBI working for Trump. His bumbling, no-nothing cluelessness is all an act.
