Trey Gowdy Warns Everyone to Lower Their Expectations…

Former congressman Trey Gowdy warns everyone to tamp down expectations from the IG report on FISA abuse. One point of focus from Horowitz’s letter today is that he *only* looked at the singular FISA issues surrounding Carter Page, nothing more.
…”Relating to a certain U.S. person.”
Therefore if Carter Page was not a victim; meaning if Carter Page was an active participant (mole) in the FBI operation – willing to be the vehicle by which the Steele Dossier could be injected into the investigation; then there will likely be no criminal conduct outlined by Horowitz. The head of the tick-tock club was not happy with this possibility.
…”to a certain U.S. person”…
Advertisements
Bullocks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tor is his middle name.
LikeLike
I thought there were 4 FISA warrants on that certain US person….
LikeLiked by 4 people
I thought they were breaking the law. So, Carter Page was a particpant the whole time? You can’t have a fraudulent FISA in order to spy on a presidential candidate. Comey lied to Trump. These justice officials run the country apparently. Is that where we are now?
LikeLike
But was a fraud on the court still perpetrated? And was it for an unlawful purpose?
LikeLiked by 4 people
White Hats do not make the playoffs this year. Deep Staters have number 1 seed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
‘Money ball’ was an excellent movie. Baseball based on stats not so much talent. “It ain’t over til it’s over” I believe yogi said that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, Gowdy would be the one to know when nothing is going to be the end result of all the investigations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Therefore if Carter Page was not a victim; meaning if Carter Page was an active participant (mole) in the FBI operation – willing to be the vehicle by which the Steele Dossier could be injected into the investigation; then there will likely be no criminal conduct outlined by Horowitz.”
====
Even if Page *willingly* worked with the FBI to fake a justification for a Title 1 warrant that provided a legal excuse to surveil — spy — on the Trump campaign…….
Isn’t this still a fraud on the FISA Court and illegal? That is, all of the American citizens spied on thru Page were still illegally spied on, because the entire construct was a fraud.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Right, that would make Page just a straw. That’s not the intent of the law, and in any event, such wasn’t disclosed to the FISA court.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Further…..it actually would be a worse crime for the FBI to lie to the FISA Court with a willing accomplice in order to spy on the Trump campaign. There is still no predicate for spying on Trump. No “probable cause”. Page being part of any scam actually makes it worse — it completely destroys any semblance of justification to spy on Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nothing to see here… move along, says Trey. I seem to remember that Trey Gowdy didn’t find much of anything wrong with Benghazi either.
LikeLiked by 8 people
This is how it works folks.
It’s called ‘divide and conquer’.
In that – in the swamp, when there is an historical conspiracy to overthrow the sitting president (let alone what happened prior), what you do, is you ‘divide’ every single piece of everything (crimes) up into microcosms – and then you water them down until they have no meaning any longer as they are detached from the whole picture… a little bit of Page, a little bit of Papadopolus, Comey, and a grain of Andy…on it goes. Then you get a professional scum lawyer to take each grain of the many, and then fight that one grain ALONE on its standing (which it has none because it was never done in isolation right?), then you push the rest of the million parts down the road, and you just take one small bit at a time and you put it in a washing machine, you throw some bits under the rug, you push it into the tube of ‘proper process’, and on it goes… you have adherence to the letter of the law, BECAUSE the whole thing is shattered into meaningless pieces, and spread out over such a long time it becomes impotent and irrelevant (harmless).
That is ‘divide and conquer’ and it has all been done before. For example whatever your beliefs on 9/11, the metaphor was when all the rubble and waste was picked up in record speed and ‘scattered to the wind’ for ever never to be examined.
That is the MO of the swamp. Full stop.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And we forget … many people in the beltway get rich upon this very ‘sausage machine process’. There are many vested interests in the process areas… (not even politically motivated!). One think I know about bureaucracy for sure; those in it have a purpose, however the folks in bureaucracy are generally not open to risking their security of tenure in those roles. By nature they are not risk takers, they are not the entrepreneurs of the world they are the keepers of ‘the status quo’. Hence they have a very large vested interest in smashing a ‘big picture’ into millions of parts – details details details, are what keeps them employed. Red tape and details are what has created the monster that the DC (government machine) is. In order to justify their existence they will work hard to split up the shelling of a pea into 20 processes.
They don’t like Trump of course because he is a big picture dude, and would like to ‘cut costs’ but because Trump has faith in delegation – he will be frustrated until the day he gets on his ship and sails off into the sunset by this mess.
In all this (in all the investigations), tell me WHO (with the hand and reach of the countries law) – is looking at the larger picture of all of these working parts?
NO one. Each one has been given one shard to examine. It is like grinding a cow and then trying to reconstruct it to its original form. That hard, that frustrating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So sad, but so true. Bureaucracy has its privileges.
LikeLike
You nailed it Heika. They have split the “investigations” (phony) into pieces as opposed to looking at the interrelations between the origin, crossfire hurricane, fisa abuse, Clinton emails and Comey to further distort and confuse. Piecemeal approach. Sad part is the we all knew all along the DOJ/FBI/IC Community could not investigate itself. Chalk one up for the swamp. I wanted to have faith in Barr but seems he is a lost cause and member of the swamp brigade. Our Justice system has been turned on it’s head and ay never recover.
Judicial Watch will possibly eventually get to the truth but will be any years down the road.
LikeLike
Gowdy should charge his hair with treason!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some other brilliant Treeper remarked earlier that he has morphed into Max Headroom. I believe that now more than ever before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I recently watched an episode of Forensic Files that he was on about 15 years ago and he wore his hair that way back then.
LikeLike
Gowdy should charge his hair with treason!
LikeLike
I am not going to be happy with that either, if this report doesn’t lead anywhere then what is next and what the hell have we been waiting on for 2 years? I mean really this just gets more ridiculous by the day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ever notice the deep state always has get out of jail free cards to play, but judgement is fast and furious for those non deep staters? Plus, the more power one wields, the more protection one gets. We have to pull hen’s teeth to get anyone on the Left to get thrown under the bus, or be a sacrificial lamb.
LikeLike
I have no doubt that Carter Page’s true role has yet to be revealed. Every time he has been asked to express his outrage, his response has been underwhelming to say the least. If I was subjected to illegal surveillance, my outrage would be apparent to everyone and you would know of my plans to make the responsible parties pay dearly. Page’s response? “Oh, I just want peace on Earth. I don’t want any money.” The guy is a FLAKE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If page was in cahoots, wouldn’t that just add him to the indictment roster? I mean, that doesn’t mean what they did was legal. In fact, wouldn’t that be even GREATER EVIDENCE of a coup? Am I reading this wrong? If someone is allowed to say, ok, you can spy on me to get close to a presidential campaign, then why wouldn’t the IC use this tactic on every single case they need a FISA warrant?
Confusing reasoning for this not being criminal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s how I see it.
It also destroys whatever remaining justification being alleged to spy on Trump campaign, because if Page is an accomplice, then there is zero evidentiary predicate for the spying.
LikeLike
So, how many other FISA warrants are there, and who else in the Trump campaign was spied on directly or via the two hop rule (using cutouts if needed to get there)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s sucks knowing the likes of Bromwich and all the other Lawfarers and Deep Staters are laughing their asses off at us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If there was a way for a Bush appointee (Horowitz) to weasel out, the Swamp would find it for him. Can’t expect any actual justice to come out of DC…especially after 8 years of Obama’s Shuck & Jive around the Constitution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First blush: sounds like the two-tiered justice “system” is going to remain intact.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Carter Page was a willing stooge. Doesn’t change what was done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Makes it worse in my view. Page was their justification to spy. If he was a plant, then even that thin reed is gone.
LikeLike
So its “Wait for the investigation”..
But we didn’t really investigate anyone…
Because we were told not to.
So no illegal conduct occurred.
F**K Waiting for a stupid arse report. Investigate the F*ing crimes!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is how we all know the FISA court should be disbanded. It was probably created for good intentions (genuine counter-terrorism), but now it is a malicious political animal. We know this because no one has been brought back before the court for contempt charges! Gowdy has mentioned many times that they have this power, but they choose not to exercise it (or Roberts is encouraging them not too???) what was the point of your 99 page report Judge Collyer if you choose to do nothing about it?
And on a side note, even if Carter Page was a willing participant-he was practically an employee of the FBI. That’s entrapment. It doesn’t appear that Papadopoulus, Flynn or Sessions (?) were willing participants-were they? So how does an FBI informant suddenly legitimize the FISA warrants when the main goal was to penetrate communication within PDJT’s immediate team? That still has to be a crime.
In the end of the day, for the love of Pete, can we get the documents declassified so we can see exactly what went on? The spotlight is on you now-Mr. Barr!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeh, I agree, but then the ‘mini series’ would be over. Are we not yet entertained? (sarc)
LikeLike
Unless we march in the streets en masse and protest over this, then this travesty will just come and go like flatulence in wind. Thing is, our side will not do that, or not enough of us anyway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So the criminals in the DOJ who participated in the coup are still running the DOJ and are allowed to thwart the investigation at every turn
Hey, nice work if you can get it
It’s also a nice perk that no one seems to be above anyone in the DOJ in rank, and they can do or not do pretty much anything they want
And we owe a big thank you to Deep State spokesman Gowdy for telling us not to get our hopes up and to basically get over it and move on
Hmm, I guess Of, For and By the People was just a snazzy slogan with no actual meaning
LikeLike
The whole point is… Don’t let them renew the Freedom Act (AKA the patriot act). It expires December 2019… this system of lies needs to stop.
LikeLike
What kind of cost is Gowdy wearing and what is up with his new hairstyle and glasses?
BTW, he just told us it’s too hard to prosecute and try a case of a higher up. So, that’s it, huh? No justice. Democrats win, again.
LikeLike
In regards to the fashion/hair style he’s clearly gone the route of Morning Joke Scarborough. Guy is a clown. For being a former top prosecutor he sure sucks at logic and reasoning. A$$ Clown.
LikeLike
Who told him to only look at one FISA request?
And then he states he would go where ever the info leads, so was he hamstrung by good ole Rod again.
I give up. He is just another deep state slime bag.
P. Trump needs to take the bull by the horns and burn it all down it is the only way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
JIll Stein was also invited to the UK to give a speech 2016. Im betting she was wire-tapped too.
LikeLike
We have already lowered our expectations to: Only a revolution can fix this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t lose sight of Gowdy’s job was to protect the deep state! He finally invested in a non purple tie! Miracles never cease, no?
LikeLike
Great, we have a new Swamp TV star(Gowdy) on FAKENEWS telling us(Deplorables)the swamp Corruption Department(DOJ)has fixed the setup committee(FBI) with long time associate(AG Barr) to employ one of their own(IG Report) with the clean up. Game over?
Looking for Sundance’s Kitty☕️🍩
LikeLike
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
The jokes on us.
The laws exist to keep the little people in their place.
They don’t apply to REAL people.
Somewhere, Teresa Heinz is smiling because she always knew it.
And I see William Barr pulling a mask off his head to reveal……..Jeff Sessions.
Do you think they gave Barr a nice big piece of property in South America that
sits on a huge water aquifer like they gave to George W. Bush?
Payment for services rendered.
Somehow it always works out like that for the REAL people.
It’s like waking up to find out you can’t wake up and leave the nightmare.
LikeLike
Now wait a minute… Carter Page is alleged, incorrectly, based on Steele dossier ‘evidence’ to be an “agent of a foreign power” which is the requirement for getting a Title 1 FISA warrant, correct?
How could he all of a sudden be considered a cooperating witness – and even if he WERE a cooperating witness, what gives the FBI the right to insert him into the campaign without a proper predicate, if Carter Page, himself, is not the predicate?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t it a rule that a little “lack of candor” is acceptable in the counterintelligence game?
LikeLike
So the FIB can just put a warrant on one of their own at any time and everything is kosher. Nice to know.
LikeLike
Gowdy is still a waste.
Barr’s DOJ, by looking through a pinhole, limits scope and thus avoids addressing the coup.
LikeLike
Just a little isolated incident like James Wolfe and his classified leaking. He was just trying to impress his girlfriend, nothing more. It could have been any little piece of info.
LikeLike
Tray is not our friend and not on our side. His role is to ease us away from our righteous indignation and make us give up.
LikeLike
Those of us that have been telling everyone for the last year that NOTHING is going to happen are not the enemy…we are NOT against PDJT….we are not eeyores….we are just pointing out to the rest of you that hoping and wishing and dreaming that Clinton, Comey, et al are going to ever face justice is just a colossal waste of time and that the entire MAGA movement NEEDS to focus on those issues that our side is actually FIGHTING on and MAKING a difference. Otherwise, PDJT will NOT win re-election, if that really does matter to you more than just venting, tick-tocking and getting angry.
The entire BACK AND FORTH over this evolved into a simple tool for BOTH sides to drive views, clicks and donations.
Anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Laws are for thee, not we. Truly a two tier in-justice system.
LikeLike
We really need a mental giant like ‘Sean Hannity’ to weigh in on the fallout to all this.
/sarc
LikeLike
Sundance: “One point of focus from Horowitz’s letter today is that he *only* looked at the singular FISA issues surrounding Carter Page, nothing more.”
And it took how long to do that?!?!
Is Horowitz just in this for Starbucks Club points? How many punch cards are in his wastebasket?
[Insert l-o-o-o-n-g string of explicatives, A to Z and in 27 languages, here]
.
.
.
Deep breath
.
.
.
If it results in just one indictment of someone in the “small group”, then never mind the above.
LikeLike
So the argument would be that it was not criminal to fraudulently obtain a FISA warrant against Carter Page because he was in on the fraud and didn’t object, and the use of that FISA warrant to spy on other Americans including President Trump is irrelevant. Wow, that may be the worst defense I ever heard. Why bother with all these complex laws governing surveillance, just get a government informant to agree to having a FISA warrant fraudulently issued against them and then surveil any one who fits within the two hop rule. Way better than having the informant wear a wire to a meeting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do we come to interpret “Relating to a certain U.S. person.” signifies Carter Page was a willing participant?
LikeLike
I was never sure about Carter Page, and now it appears by gut feeling was on target. If he was part of the scheme team plot to spy and ruin President Trump, this would explain why he was never charged and why he said he only wanted 1 dollar from the government for allegedly ruining him!
If he’s part of the insurance policy, he’d be advised to keep his crooked ass off TV play acting that he was “wrongly set up “.
I always thought he was CIA.
LikeLike
C Page is the “insurance policy”.
LikeLike
So it’s starting to line up that federal law enforcement will be run by intimidation and coercion thru the end of a gun barrel. I aint t thru but I’ll shut up.
LikeLike
Sundance, are you saying we are solely looking to Durham for any justice? Because Horowitz, to me, has just been stringing this thing along.
What do we want? Indictments! When do we want them? NOW! (Repeat 3 X)
If Comey is not in handcuffs some time in 2020, something is wrong. What was the predicate? Who authorized all the activity surrounding Papadopoulos? There are so many unanswered questions and the answers would seem to be very devastating to all involved. Yet, here we are almost 3 years in and I have to hear Gowdy suggest that we should not only look to indictments for justice. Really? Two tiered justice and biased justice in favor of the Left.
Hillary’s people can lie and destroy evidence and nothing happens. The attorney general didn’t recuse herself despite meeting with Bill Clinton on the tarmac to discuss “grandkids.” But Trump’s people are spies on, harassed, sand bagged, put on charges unrelated to the investigation, and thrown in solitary confinement. The Attorney General recuses himself before he’s appointed! But we are suppose to accept anything short of indictment according to Gowdy. This is a disgrace!
If no one on their side is indicted, we are living in a banana republic! And conservatives, right leaning folks, and/or nationalists, however you want to be labeled, your days are numbered in this country! When one side can get away with anything and the other is railroaded, our great freedom experiment is over!
LikeLike
Since the moment Carter Page showed his face on TV, it was obvious he was not victim, but an FBI plant in the Trump’s campaign under the guise of a Russian agent. This was done to justify the surveillance of the campaign. “Look there’s a guy with Russian connection in the Trump campaign, we need to put him surveillance to reveal the collusion!”.
If the IG report covers the Carter Page situation, I think this is worse for the Deep State, not better. If you do surveillance because you think someone is dubious, that’s bad, but if that guy is your informant and you use him as a fake reason to do surveillance, that’s worse.
Let’s wait and see what happens. Remember where we were last year, with Mueller chasing Trump and with Sessions shitting his pants.
LikeLike