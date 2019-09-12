Filmmaker Joel Gilbert Set To Reveal The Hoax Behind Rachel Jeantel (Witness #8)…

Anyone who paid attention to the details in the George Zimmerman case knew Florida state prosecutors knowingly, and with malicious intent, falsified witness testimony from Witness #8 Rachel Jeantel; who they claimed was Trayvon Martin’s girlfriend.
Back in November 2012 CTH first emphasized how Trayvon Martin’s family created a completely false narrative about Trayvon’s 16-year-old girlfriend “Dee Dee”. [Go Deep]
Martin family attorneys Benjamin Crump, Natalie Jackson, Daryl Parks and Jasmine Rand, together with Al Sharpton used ABC journalist Matt Gutman to fabricate the Dee Dee girlfriend media story in order to generate ficticious media evidence toward the goal of arresting George Zimmerman. Once that goal of arrest was achieved; and once a trial was established; then they needed to come up with an actual person to fill the role.
That is where state prosecutors Angela Corey, Bernie De La Rionda and John Guy come in. They knowingly took false testimony from “Dee Dee” who was identified at trial as Rachel Jeantel (Witness #8), in order to prosecute the arrest. However, It was always clear that Ms. Jeantel was never actually the young woman who was Trayvon’s girlfriend.
Throughout the pre-trial phase, and actual trial itself, the fabrication of witness #8 (Rachel Jeantel) was somewhat of a not-funny running joke; it was just absurd, yet the media ran with it without question…. well, until witness #8 took the stand at trial.
The CTH community knew everything about Ms. Jeantel was a big fraud created by the Martin family, Benjamin Crump and their national media allies. The false story/witness was then exploited by willfully blind and complicit Florida prosecutors; and the fraud was eventually on public display during Ms. Jeantel’s courtroom testimony.
However, beyond the fraud that was Rachel Jeantel, the unanswered question was: who was the real Trayvon girlfriend we knew as “Diamond”?
Well, filmmaker Joel Gilbert is about to expose the hoax that was behind the “Dee Dee” narrative. Included in his expose’ is the identity of Trayvon Martin’s real girlfriend, kept hidden in order to continue perpetrating the fraud behind Ms. Jeantel. WATCH:
With the launch of a film and book titled: “The Trayvon Hoax – unmasking the witness fraud that divided America“, the filmmaker has a website set up to compliment the launch. [NOTE: CTH has no affiliation with the filmmaker, book, or promotion therein]
Visit The Trayvon Hoax Here
Don’t worry, I doubt anyone will make them give back the trashcans full of money….
So the real Diamond is studying Criminal Justice at FSU. Imagine that.
I’d be interested in knowing WHO (or what group) is paying for her college. FOLLOW the MONEY!
Glad to see you chime in. This is where I found you. YOU, exposed this. We helped via
Crowdsourcing, but, it was you! YOU!
Congratulations on your acknowledgements!
This seems to be coinciding with the book that bereaved father of dead Parkland student has written, “Why Meadow Died,” detailing why the policies of the school district and Broward County are responsible for the murders of those innocents.
The mask is being pulled off Obama era policies and the American “education” system.
When is the film going to be released?
I see on the website there will be a film screening on the 16th of this month at the National Press Club. Do you think the press will pretend not to be interested? After all, they were, as they are now, the co-conspirators to the narrative.
They are co-conspirators in all this shit.
It’s gonna have to be at least five seasons/10 episodes each, to even scratch CTH research and involvements…
#SenseiSD
This is going to waste many hours of precious time. Cant believe I’m going to have to refresh my memory on this shit again.
Spread the word–it’s never a waste of time to spread the truth.
I’m just running out of time to spread around. I basically have another full time job now, with the researching, the writing and trying to push the truth to others…. I need a vacation for a couple weeks.
Oh c’mon! So you’re saying Rachel wasn’t the real Dee Dee? That’s retarded sir!
Sir?
#thassexist!
I wondered what happened to Rachel “thir” Jeantel, having been granted full scholarship to Yale, or was it Harvard?
I assume she’s gainfully employed by now in Silicon Valley heading up an AI startup? 😂😂
Btw, isn’t Trayvon’s mom, Sabrina, running for office in Miami-Dade? I guess buttloads of cash gained from grifting just ain’t enough without the power too.
#TrashCanTour
Just in case anyone here isn’t as familiar with the case as some of us are, you may not know exactly what the “trashcans full of money” is about. Well, shorty after his death, Tracy and Sybrina (Trayvon’s birth mother, but not much more) ran around the country, even the world, on their Trashcan Trail of Tears Tour. They got famous AND rich in the process, for a number of reasons, not least of which was they begged for “donations” wherever they went. Even at churches comprised mostly of old retirees, who could barely pay their bills… didn’t stop Tracy and Sybrina and their handlers from sucking every penny they could.
Oh well, I guess we shouldn’t complain. After all, Sybrina was doing God’s work… in fact, she was pretty close to having the awe-inspiring presence of Jesus himself:
https://www.baltimoresun.com/latest/bs-ae-trayvon-mother-20120520-story.html
Why I just noticed captioned under the pic….the Rally for Cash was attended by
“Minister” Omarosa O. Manigault.
I have never understood how Donald J. Trump could stand to be around that woman nor why. Just don’t get it.
He bends over backwards to give minorities a hand up.
NO!!!!
At the time we said:
Media Evidence is a strategic use of information presented by the legal team, in this case Parks and Crump, and used to specifically and intentionally sway public opinion. If you can build the public opinion strong enough, it can change the action of the politically dependent class of prosecutors in your favor.
When factual evidence does not support your demand for an arrest. A specific intentional strategy is to create media evidence. Media evidence need not be real, it merely needs to appear to be real. The goal is to change opinion, and subsequently force an action the opposing party would otherwise not have taken. Such is the action of arresting George Zimmerman. To accomplish that goal they constructed DeeDee./CLINTON DOSSIER
MUH RUSSIA
Nobody will care.
Hi FanGirl-unfortunately, I suspect you are correct. I know I don’t care I used to care. I used to get really, really angry about fraud/crimes perpetrated on We the People. But after decades of seeing numerous fraud/crimes exposed, only to then see no one held to account, I quit caring. Perhaps a better way of putting it is, I am indifferent
Look for Big Tech to start trying to censor all content and chatter related to this movie.
There’s no longer any Justice in the “Criminal Justice System”…just Criminals conning the System.
