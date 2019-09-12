Filmmaker Joel Gilbert Set To Reveal The Hoax Behind Rachel Jeantel (Witness #8)…

Anyone who paid attention to the details in the George Zimmerman case knew Florida state prosecutors knowingly, and with malicious intent, falsified witness testimony from Witness #8 Rachel Jeantel; who they claimed was Trayvon Martin’s girlfriend.

Back in November 2012 CTH first emphasized how Trayvon Martin’s family created a completely false narrative about Trayvon’s 16-year-old girlfriend “Dee Dee”. [Go Deep]

Martin family attorneys Benjamin Crump, Natalie Jackson, Daryl Parks and Jasmine Rand, together with Al Sharpton used ABC journalist Matt Gutman to fabricate the Dee Dee girlfriend media story in order to generate ficticious media evidence toward the goal of arresting George Zimmerman. Once that goal of arrest was achieved; and once a trial was established; then they needed to come up with an actual person to fill the role.

That is where state prosecutors Angela Corey, Bernie De La Rionda and John Guy come in. They knowingly took false testimony from “Dee Dee” who was identified at trial as Rachel Jeantel (Witness #8), in order to prosecute the arrest. However, It was always clear that Ms. Jeantel was never actually the young woman who was Trayvon’s girlfriend.

Throughout the pre-trial phase, and actual trial itself, the fabrication of witness #8 (Rachel Jeantel) was somewhat of a not-funny running joke; it was just absurd, yet the media ran with it without question…. well, until witness #8 took the stand at trial.

The CTH community knew everything about Ms. Jeantel was a big fraud created by the Martin family, Benjamin Crump and their national media allies. The false story/witness was then exploited by willfully blind and complicit Florida prosecutors; and the fraud was eventually on public display during Ms. Jeantel’s courtroom testimony.

However, beyond the fraud that was Rachel Jeantel, the unanswered question was: who was the real Trayvon girlfriend we knew as “Diamond”?

Well, filmmaker Joel Gilbert is about to expose the hoax that was behind the “Dee Dee” narrative. Included in his expose’ is the identity of Trayvon Martin’s real girlfriend, kept hidden in order to continue perpetrating the fraud behind Ms. Jeantel. WATCH:

.

With the launch of a film and book titled: “The Trayvon Hoax – unmasking the witness fraud that divided America“, the filmmaker has a website set up to compliment the launch. [NOTE: CTH has no affiliation with the filmmaker, book, or promotion therein]

.

.

Don’t worry, I doubt anyone will make them give back the trashcans full of money….

