Reps Collins and Jordan Discuss “Pitiful” House Impeachment Effort…

Apparently Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler is planning to return the focus of the House toward the democrats ongoing effort to impeach President Trump.
Washington, D.C. – Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced the House Judiciary Committee will consider procedures on Thursday for future hearings related to its investigation to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment with respect to President Donald Trump. (more)
Representative Doug Collins weighs in:
Additionally, Jim Jordan gave his opinion on the process:
Go for it, Democrats! This will just stiffen America’s spine.
I agree Mark. There is a sizable minority who will go for it but I believe the majority are sick of this BS.
I don’t believe this is about impeachment as much as it is about getting access to ALL the evidence and material gathered by Mueller using secretive grand juries.
Nadler’s committee has already filed a formal petition with the court. (Link below.) It’s a long-shot at best. Nadler is probably thinking that with a FORMAL impeachment inquiry in place, a judge would be more likely to see this an exception in the statutes and grant Nadler’s request for the grand jury material.
It all then becomes ready-made opposition research available for leaking between now and the next election.
https://www.politico.com/f/?id=0000016c-2fe0-d88f-a9ec-2ffd669a0001
Elections have consequences
Hillary Clinton: “Jerry, impeach my opponent!”
Jerry Nadler: “Yes, master …” (snivel, snivel, grovel …)
You mean, “Yes, oh dark Lesbian Mistress of the Cankles” — right?
“Hey, I didn’t say it!” 😀
There is an existing and more than adequate moniker for her, from Lucianne.com, in use for decades : PIAPS, short for Pig In A Pant Suit.
*yawn*
I really don’t mean to curse, but I really don’t give a s**t about this.
It’s nothing but political grandstanding.
Do we have biting billboard messages or letters to the editors to provide some offset to the newspapers and TV?
Exactly. We need posters in the metro stations in DC. Trains, taxis, and billboards all should be carrying messages to counter this trash. The conservatives in DC and surrounding areas should not have to feel so isolated.
Let some vandals make their messes. Arrest or ticket them so that they understand that wanting to be triggered is a choice.
Stop jaw jacking about it and DO IT! Come on Dims…show us some courage….DO IT!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don’t dare do it now for fear of a Senate trial finding PDJT not guilty before the election.
This is proof. Naddlers is convinced Trump will win and the only way to defeat President Trump is to remove him from the ticket.
LikeLiked by 8 people
They know they don’t have the votes to impeach so they’re doing this by “Committee” as an “investigation” that the dang House didn’t even authorize. What a bunch of Yahoos.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just because Democrats won the house does not give them authority to go looking for high crimes and misdemeanors. They never state an actual crime, they just want the opportunity to interrogate the Trump administration. There should be consequences for this type of behavior. Who is it that investigates the House or are they self regulated?
LikeLiked by 4 people
They answer to President Xi. Forward your concerns to the Chamber of Commerce, and cc the Clinton Foundation. Expect to be placed on the no-fly list.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Constitution doesn’t give the Congress the power of law enforcement … nor are the Judicial powers vested in the Congress. The DOJ already decided as a matter of law that there was no evidence that the President committed any crime. AG Barr specifically dismissed their “novel interpretations” of the Obstruction statutes. But, since when did this ever stop the Democrats? They want to transform their Committee into a kangaroo court. They want to finally bring to fruition a criminal enterprise more than three years in the making, and “the Constitution be damned.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Within the legislative branch, each house of Congress serves as a check on possible abuses of power by the other.” https://www.history.com/topics/us-government/checks-and-balances
In effect, when we vote for our Congressional representatives we’re choosing which candidate will be in line to rob us blind.
One of their goals is to make it harder for PDJT to fill positions in his administration with the most capable people. These Dimms want to punish anyone who will work to MAGA. Hope Hicks had to quit her job in the administration because she was having to spend so much time and money on attorneys.
I always thought the jackass could not be topped as an appropriate Democrat mascot
LikeLiked by 7 people
Change it to solid blue with a single red star in the middle and it’ll be more accurate.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hammer and sickle more like.
LOL…..love it
Before getting too upset or letting the gratuitous insults fly, let’s see what happens because not enough of the Democrat lemmings have turned towards the cliff yet. There still has to be a vote on the articles of impeachment before anything begins. So, all the so-called “moderate” democrats have 1 more chance to prove they are not Nancy and Chuckie clones as they campaigned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be “political suicide.” I, too, would be unsurprised if their precious resolution failed to pass the House.
Be aware that Doug Collins is, despite current appearances, a Never-Trumper. His people abetted the effort to undermine the 2016 delegates. He is funded by the Kochs and works with the ACLU and Van Jones to pander to the pro-criminals lobby. He will not go public on his position on immigration. He’s entirely indebted to the open borders, drug legalization, anti-incarceration lobby.
I’m in his district. We’ve been trying to get rid of him for years. Don’t be impressed by his recent media bloviations.
Not sure of your agenda, but his public record does not square at all with your unsupported allegations. He has gone public quite consistently on immigration.
https://projects.propublica.org/represent/members/C001093/bills-for-category/immigration/116
https://dougcollins.house.gov/Issues/Immigration
https://www.ontheissues.org/GA/Doug_Collins_Immigration.htm
https://www.ajc.com/blog/politics/the-jolt-doug-collins-erupts-hearing-immigration-policy/7di2l7Z5ebP8aeSg4qSsKM/
https://votesmart.org/candidate/key-votes/67851/doug-collins/40/immigration#.XXan58opDmo
Unless you can provide links to evidence that supports your assertions, I think his record in support of MAGA immigration policy is pretty clear.
Doug Collins is a good guy!! Very passionate about what he believes in. If he was in my district I would for him every time!! I’d gladly trade you Tillis for Collins!😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would vote for him every time……..sorry!
I agree, and am not the least bit sorry.
I was correcting my post. I forgot the word “vote”……
Not that would (or should) happen, but instead of bringing in IG Horowitz, wouldn’t it be better to bring in AG Barr and US Attorney Lieu and ask them why they are not acting on the IG recommendations?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nadler reminds me of troll in a fairy tale I read as child. Looks like he lives under a bridge or in a cave, and stays away from sunlight . Squat, ugly, slimy, and probably smells like mold.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nadler AKA Jabba the Nut
LikeLiked by 3 people
It would not make any difference if he looks like Brad Pitt.
His overwhelming political corruption is only exceeded by his ignorance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What the hell else are they supposed to do? Legislate and be accountable to those folks who sent them to their special little ivory towers? Yeah, right!
Stay at it, please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
political suicide if the dems do impeach..
political suicide in Nadlers district for him if he doesn’t.
OF COURSE Jerr chooses the gutless worm self-preservation route…
The fact that Nadler and Schiff are planning to go down the impeachment route is actually a fantastic sign to me. If the IG report was going to be a dud, and if none of the coup members are going to be held accountable, there is no way that the House goes down the impeachment route.
If, on the other hand, it looks like the IG report is going to be devastating, and that some of the coup members will be held accountable, then the Crazy Communists have absolutely no choice but to go down the impeachment route. They will be trying everything possible so that the media does have to cover stories about members of the 0bama administration being indicted.
Mark it on your calendars. If the Dems go for impeachment, that means that indictments are imminent!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t it long past time to purge these tapeworms?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sounds like “let’s have a meeting to see if it’s feasible to have a meeting about the feasibility of conducting a feasibility study meeting in order to get preliminary quotes to conduct a feasibility study about possibly going forward with planning meetings to plan a future thing”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here’s a thought that popped into my head…and this without a drop of alcohol or narcotics in my system.
The next time the dems vote for impeachment, all the republicans, just to call their bluff, vote with them. The senate then immediately finds him not guilty. This takes the issue out of the picture for 2020.
Now Treepers. Your job is to blow holes in my little mental exercise here. And I already know what the first one will be, which is a valid one.
Afterwards, recommend a good smooth scotch to guzzle so I never come up with an idea like this again.
I still say there are enough RINOs in the Senate that they would vote to find him guilty.
Let me try an analogy here.
President Trump is a bright redpickup truck.
High Crimes and Misdemeanors is thick, black mud.
The Democrats are running around in a hay field, dragging their feet, kicking the grass, jumping up and down, stamping their feet, waving their hands in the air, stirring up as much dust as possible. They have the pickup truck surrounded in one corner of the hay field, yelling “LOOK, LOOK, THE TRUCK IS COVERED IN MUD!!”, but won’t let the media anywhere near the truck. All of them are spitting and peeing on the truck, trying to turn the light brown haze of dirt they are stirring up into black mud. They know that if they scream and yell long enough and don’t stop that the media will wait until close to dark and get a few pictures, from a distance, of the pickup truck with some dirt on it and then proclaim to the world that “Yes, this truck appears to be covered in mud and must be washed.”
A lot of the Republicans are standing on the edge of the other end of the hay field just watching. Doug Collins, and Jim Jordan keep trying to escort the media to the truck well before dark to show them the truck isn’t dirty. The media isn’t interested.
Devin Nunes has a high powered spotlight he’s trying to shine on the truck, but the RINOs keep lining up to block the spotlight, and some of them are just leaving and keep pulling the power cord out of the spotlight as they walk away from the hay field.
Bill Barr is sitting in the back of the pickup with a high pressure water hose. He can spray the dust off the truck and get the dirt and mud all over the Democrats, but he won’t turn the water above a trickle for some reason. If he waits too long, the media will have broadcast the dirty pictures but not show the clean pictures.
All the country may see is the dirt the Dems have been throwing in the air for 3+ years.
It is pitiful because there is nothing to support it.
Serious question here:
If the House Judiciary Committee wants to waste it’s time on “impeachment”, are the Republicans REQUIRED to participate in meetings, etc?
Can the good Republicans like Jordan, Ratcliffe, Gaetz, etc. say “we are not participating in this witchhunt nonsense”? Can they just skip these meetings and use the time for something useful?
That would speak volumes to me knowing the MAGA supporters are not wasting thier time (and my tax $) on this madness!
