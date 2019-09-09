Reps Collins and Jordan Discuss “Pitiful” House Impeachment Effort…

Apparently Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler is planning to return the focus of the House toward the democrats ongoing effort to impeach President Trump.

Washington, D.C. – Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced the House Judiciary Committee will consider procedures on Thursday for future hearings related to its investigation to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment with respect to President Donald Trump. (more)

Representative Doug Collins weighs in:

Additionally, Jim Jordan gave his opinion on the process:

