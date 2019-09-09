President Trump Delivers Remarks Departing White House…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. President Trump delivers remarks to the media departing the White House for a rally in North Carolina. The President answered a litany of questions from the press poll on a variety of subjects and current events.

  1. Patience says:
    September 9, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Where’s Jim Acosta? hahahahaha

  2. treehouseron says:
    September 9, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    In honor of Mark Sanford joining the slaughterfest to come, and President Trump’s appreciation of “The Tallahassee Trail”…. I offer this theme song Mark Sanford can use for all of his rallies.

  3. treehouseron says:
    September 9, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    I never realized there were so many leeches at these things, I thought it was like 8 or 9 people! Hard to tell on the camera.

  4. Patience says:
    September 9, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    As always….. PDJT tells it like it is.

  5. The Gipper Lives says:
    September 9, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    You can’t bring a bunch of terrorist-supporting Islamists to Camp David–except for the entire Obama Administration, I mean.

  6. The Gipper Lives says:
    September 9, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    That’s not how you cut a deal with terrorists. You give them pallets of cash, billions in trade, all the enriched uranium they want, Russian anti-aircraft systems, let them build ICBMs and self-inspect their own compliance with the deal.

    Everybody knows that.

    • nimrodman says:
      September 9, 2019 at 6:30 pm

      Yes

      When it comes to foreign policy and diplomacy, the relevant description is:

      “Democrats are screaming that Trump is not doing it the way it’s been done for 40 years … unsuccessfully

    • Baby El says:
      September 9, 2019 at 6:32 pm

      Gipper – I almost read that as sarcasm!!

      In truth, that’s how everyone has dealt with the Middle East – and like typical children, that type of response is what they expect ( actually, like spoiled children – its what they demand ).

      Look at North Korea – The response to every missle launch (or thread thereof) was a pallet of cash.

      Our VSG clearly does not know how international negotiations work!! /poe’s law

    • Ma McGriz says:
      September 9, 2019 at 6:48 pm

      Wait…you left one out:
      Then after all that you apologize.

  7. StanH says:
    September 9, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    What a man, what a great President. Thank God this fearless man left his life of unimaginable luxury to endure this onslaught by these inferior swamp weasels. Again, thank God for President Donald J Trump.

  8. The Gipper Lives says:
    September 9, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    Sanford is trailing badly–Appalachian-trailing.

  9. sarasotosfan says:
    September 9, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    BREAKING NEWS: Trump is going to extend his second term to 2026!

    LOL!

  10. EJ says:
    September 9, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    This man is a dictator, he is going to extend his second term to 2026!!!

  11. iwasthere says:
    September 9, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    Pence has good taste. This I can say. LOL.

  12. Baby El says:
    September 9, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    And… Our President brought up the issue of equity in Women’s Soccer.

    There is no unequal pay from the U.S. soccer perspective, but from the World Cup perspective there is (because far lower audience).

    But, our VSG just grabbed the issue from the harpie’s paws
    Trump 1 Harpies 0

  13. A2 says:
    September 9, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    The President is referring to this statement from NK

    “Pyongyang, September 9 (KCNA) — Choe Son Hui, first vice foreign minister of the DPRK, issued the following statement on Monday:

    I gave heed to the recent repeated remarks of high-ranking U.S. officials leading the negotiations with the DPRK that they are ready for the DPRK-U.S. working negotiation.

    Kim Jong Un, chairman of the State Affairs Commission, clarified his stand at the historic Policy Speech in April that it is essential for the U.S. to quit its current calculation method and approach us with new one and we will wait for a bold decision from the U.S. with patience till the end of this year.

    I think the U.S. has since had enough time to find the calculation method that it can share with us.

    We have willingness to sit with the U.S. side for comprehensive discussions of the issues we have so far taken up at the time and place to be agreed late in September.

    I believe that the U.S. side will come out with a proposal geared to the interests of the DPRK and the U.S. and based on the calculation method acceptable to us.

    If the U.S. side fingers again the worn-out scenario which has nothing to do with the new calculation method at the DPRK-U.S. working negotiation to be held with so much effort, the DPRK-U.S. dealings may come to an end. -0-

    For good measure they lobbed off a few missiles in the East Sea.

    No statement yet from State Dept.

