President Trump Delivers Remarks Departing White House…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. President Trump delivers remarks to the media departing the White House for a rally in North Carolina. The President answered a litany of questions from the press poll on a variety of subjects and current events.
[Video Below, Transcript Will Follow]
Where’s Jim Acosta? hahahahaha
Patience – who?????
Where’s April??? hahahaha
Exactly
PresTrump has taken away the MSM’s defenseless and hapless punching bag in the traditional press room
And the second they started whining about “no access”, he started giving these chopper briefings himself
No better spokesman
And obviates any complaints about access
He’s the most “accessible” President in history
Game – set – match
File it in the “done” bucket
Nowhere to be found.
Nowhere to be found.
In honor of Mark Sanford joining the slaughterfest to come, and President Trump’s appreciation of “The Tallahassee Trail”…. I offer this theme song Mark Sanford can use for all of his rallies.
THR – Just add Sanford to the list of the rest of the maroons in the GOP….
I never realized there were so many leeches at these things, I thought it was like 8 or 9 people! Hard to tell on the camera.
THR – I Love the fact that if they want to talk to our President they have to wait outside in stacked rows facing the sun. Hahahahahah!!!!! No more cushy press room in the White House in their designated chairs. So great!
LikeLiked by 9 people
OK…you are rude, you won’t report accurately so we’ll do things the way I want them. By the way, sunglasses with MAGA 2020 are on your right…$100.
What a treat.
I like how they don’t show the reporter anymore.
He should have been run out of town for the crap he pulled on the good People of the State of N.C.
As always….. PDJT tells it like it is.
You can’t bring a bunch of terrorist-supporting Islamists to Camp David–except for the entire Obama Administration, I mean.
Just look at what Obama brought into the White House.
sunny – bwhahahah! Good one…
Leaving the beard at home was not an option.
That’s not how you cut a deal with terrorists. You give them pallets of cash, billions in trade, all the enriched uranium they want, Russian anti-aircraft systems, let them build ICBMs and self-inspect their own compliance with the deal.
Everybody knows that.
Yes
When it comes to foreign policy and diplomacy, the relevant description is:
“Democrats are screaming that Trump is not doing it the way it’s been done for 40 years … unsuccessfully“
Gipper – I almost read that as sarcasm!!
In truth, that’s how everyone has dealt with the Middle East – and like typical children, that type of response is what they expect ( actually, like spoiled children – its what they demand ).
Look at North Korea – The response to every missle launch (or thread thereof) was a pallet of cash.
Our VSG clearly does not know how international negotiations work!! /poe’s law
I almost read that as sarcasm!!
me too.
Wait…you left one out:
Then after all that you apologize.
What a man, what a great President. Thank God this fearless man left his life of unimaginable luxury to endure this onslaught by these inferior swamp weasels. Again, thank God for President Donald J Trump.
Sanford is trailing badly–Appalachian-trailing.
Appalachian-trailing in Venezuela.
BREAKING NEWS: Trump is going to extend his second term to 2026!
LOL!
Thank you!
This man is a dictator, he is going to extend his second term to 2026!!!
^Winner^
How long will it be before THAT is the Fake News lede?
Pence has good taste. This I can say. LOL.
And… Our President brought up the issue of equity in Women’s Soccer.
There is no unequal pay from the U.S. soccer perspective, but from the World Cup perspective there is (because far lower audience).
But, our VSG just grabbed the issue from the harpie’s paws
Trump 1 Harpies 0
The President is referring to this statement from NK
“Pyongyang, September 9 (KCNA) — Choe Son Hui, first vice foreign minister of the DPRK, issued the following statement on Monday:
I gave heed to the recent repeated remarks of high-ranking U.S. officials leading the negotiations with the DPRK that they are ready for the DPRK-U.S. working negotiation.
Kim Jong Un, chairman of the State Affairs Commission, clarified his stand at the historic Policy Speech in April that it is essential for the U.S. to quit its current calculation method and approach us with new one and we will wait for a bold decision from the U.S. with patience till the end of this year.
I think the U.S. has since had enough time to find the calculation method that it can share with us.
We have willingness to sit with the U.S. side for comprehensive discussions of the issues we have so far taken up at the time and place to be agreed late in September.
I believe that the U.S. side will come out with a proposal geared to the interests of the DPRK and the U.S. and based on the calculation method acceptable to us.
If the U.S. side fingers again the worn-out scenario which has nothing to do with the new calculation method at the DPRK-U.S. working negotiation to be held with so much effort, the DPRK-U.S. dealings may come to an end. -0-
For good measure they lobbed off a few missiles in the East Sea.
No statement yet from State Dept.
