Sunday Talks – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -vs- Chris Wallace…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears on Fox News for an interview with swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace.  Geopolitical topics include the cancelled Taliban negotiations; the ongoing nuclear ambitions of Iran; and Pompeo’s political career.

  1. Tad says:
    September 8, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    Wallace doesn’t belong in the same room with Sec. Pompeo

  2. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 8, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    SD, great pic of PDJT and SoS Pompeo yucking it up. I remember it happens. Looked like PDJT and SoS Pompeo were the only ones in the room to know what was going on.

  3. Rockindubya says:
    September 8, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    I will watch later…. Never was the lead-off hitter before! Happy Sunday Fellow Treepers.
    MAGA/KAGA 2020

  4. JonS says:
    September 8, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    Wow, Wallace is very respectful of Pompeo. He actually behaved.

    Wallace doesn’t seem to be able to pronounce “talked”. He sounds like he’s saying ‘Tweeked’ or ‘twawked’. I thought it was some new term I’m not familiar with.

    • Sherri Young says:
      September 8, 2019 at 3:32 pm

      Did not interrupt at all.

      Nice change.

    • Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
      September 8, 2019 at 6:06 pm

      It’s past time Chrissy got his deviated septum repaired and nasal polyps excised.
      She probably tunes him out like the rest of us, but I can’t imagine his wife sleeps in the same bedroom with him.

      Poor puss Chris, always angling to take a jab at PT, yet I don’t recall him hounding obama about his rules of engagement, wherein our commanders in the field in Afghanistan or Iraq had to phone in to a bank of lawyers to get the go ahead to return fire when the Taliban were killing US soldiers…..

      Bu,bu,bu but, Trump prepares to meet with the Taliban THREE DAYS BEFORE 9/11, oh my gawd, the insensitive travesty!!!

  5. TheWanderingStar says:
    September 8, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    “I don’t want to press the issue too much…” What an ass.

    Sec Pompeo gave a very reasoned and thoughtful answer, well beyond what Chrissy deserves.

  6. Tom Idlewood says:
    September 8, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    I thought Pomeo did an excellent review and contextualization of recent events. I can’t stand Chris Wallace, but he did let Pomeo speak at length, without interruption, and that was a decent interview as a result.

    We don’t need Pomeo in the Senate, for crying out loud. He’s MAGA!

    • Sherri Young says:
      September 8, 2019 at 3:36 pm

      He is in the line of succession and in a very, very powerful position.

      A good senatorial candidate should be possible to find without scavenging around in the cabinet.

  7. mikeyboo says:
    September 8, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    Well, that was a big nothing burger.

    • ann says:
      September 8, 2019 at 6:56 pm

      “The Afghan government indicated they werent coming,they sort of pulled out first!”
      Bah!
      This talking head man trots out an entire series of gotcha questions.

      Message to this Agit Prop Tool: stop taking us for gullible fools.

  11. stats_guy says:
    September 8, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    I couldn’t make it thru…about the third time Chrissy started in on how the taliban helped in the 9/11 attack is just too much. Chrissy may not know much about war, but adversaries have to sit down and talk to end the war.

    IMO it is better to negotiate their surrender terms, but I don’t know how much stomach people like Chrissy have for carpet bombing tablian areas (or maybe Pakistan). This all is a proxy war between the US and the Chicoms, who support Pakistan….and indirectly the taliban.

    Liked by 2 people

    • ann says:
      September 8, 2019 at 7:09 pm

      Stats,
      I call it the Mount Beltway omnipotence syndrome.

      Presents as a narrow parochialist perception in foreign relations

      Aggravated by stuffy, insulated milieu and prolonged disassociation from consequences of their policies.

  13. MicD says:
    September 8, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    My President has said:
    1. He could win this war in a week if he wanted to kill 10 million people –
    (Without using Nuclear Weapons.)
    2. He is Not Willing to do this.

    IMHO, there are only two options left:
    1. Continue this War of Attrition ( I respectfully disagree with Pompeo ) –
    they kill one or two of our finest, we kill a 1000 of theirs.
    2. Bring ALL of our people home, and if they attack us at home again then
    10 Million It Will Be.

    Liked by 3 people

  15. Sharpshorts says:
    September 8, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    “President Trump wanted to meet them”…to look them in the eye to see for himself how far they could be “trusted”. As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted, we all found out the extent they could be.

    PDT has amazing instincts about people and events…The Camp David meet may have opened him up to criticisms surrounding ‘not on American soil’ but he always has America’s interests in mind…and he delivers results to that end. This man leads … I trust his judgments.

    Liked by 7 people

  16. visage13 says:
    September 8, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    They all got their talking points: pearl clutching on how dare President Trump invite terrorists to Camp David to try and solve the problem that led to 9/11 three days before the anniversary. Be honest jackals you are breathing a sigh of relief that he couldn’t pull it off. Imagine the optics if there was a good, verifiable deal in place to announce before the anniversary. That is why they were so offended, surely President Trump cannot have another win under his administration. These people make me sick on how much they hate America.

    Liked by 1 person

  17. LafnH20 says:
    September 8, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    Same questions over and over and over….

    No matter which channel of the Globalist Corporate Media you choose.

    9/11 – Camp David… (questioning The President’s judgement); Troop reductions.Or Not… (questioning The President’s judgement)… The Bad guys say they wouldn’t have come to negotiations unless their demands are met first…. (contradicting The President)… on and on and on..

    Tucker Carlson talks about…. “Manufactured Crisis”

    Liked by 4 people

  18. Maquis says:
    September 8, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    I loved Pomeo’s response to the continued transparent obsession to get him out of the Cabinet and demoted to a McConnel footstool; “The only people that ask me that Chris are folks like you.” Ouch.

    Liked by 6 people

    • Carrie says:
      September 8, 2019 at 5:44 pm

      It was excellent. And by golly, those swamp creatures are just desperate to get him to leave his position. They are machiavellian. I wouldn’t put it past McConnell to manufacture a fake crisis exactly as Chrissy described, they need Pompeo in order to hold the majority of the Senate- just to get him to leave his position!

  19. MD says:
    September 8, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    He’s great and he doesn’t have a private e-mail server set up in his bathroom closet!

    Liked by 4 people

  20. Genie says:
    September 8, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    10/19/2016
    Peter Strzok: “Chris Wallace is a turd.”

  21. CountryDoc says:
    September 8, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    Pompeo = Class, confidence, competence, strength, intelligence, optimism, virtue, trustworthy, honesty.

    Liked by 3 people

  22. Somebody's Gramma says:
    September 8, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    I am so thrilled that Pompeo is at the helm of the State Department. What an exemplary human being. He makes Hillary! look like a petulant, lying, selfish, vain, vengeful schoolgirl who can’t follow the rules to save her life. Trump has put together the best of the best for his cabinet positions. Every time I hear one of them speak, I’m amazed all over again. Wow, a President who puts the singular life of one American soldier above politics!!! A President who wants our soldiers and our wealth and our jobs to come home. It just does not get any better than this. Best President in my lifetime.

    Liked by 1 person

