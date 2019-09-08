Sunday Talks – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -vs- Chris Wallace…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears on Fox News for an interview with swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace. Geopolitical topics include the cancelled Taliban negotiations; the ongoing nuclear ambitions of Iran; and Pompeo’s political career.
Wallace doesn’t belong in the same room with Sec. Pompeo
WRONG … Secretary Pompeo shouldn’t have to take off his shoes for Chrissy to shine them.
Chrissy should do a good lick before a good buff to bring out the shine…
At least Chrissy let’s him talk uninterrupted, Pompeo is a class act, he is loyal to President Trump.
Wallace deserves to be in a room with the “Squad” and Mad Max. They are all about his intellectual equal. Put all 6 together and you probably get an IQ sum of 100.
SD, great pic of PDJT and SoS Pompeo yucking it up. I remember it happens. Looked like PDJT and SoS Pompeo were the only ones in the room to know what was going on.
I will watch later…. Never was the lead-off hitter before! Happy Sunday Fellow Treepers.
MAGA/KAGA 2020
Darn, didn’t make it…
Better luck next time, kid.
Wow, Wallace is very respectful of Pompeo. He actually behaved.
Wallace doesn’t seem to be able to pronounce “talked”. He sounds like he’s saying ‘Tweeked’ or ‘twawked’. I thought it was some new term I’m not familiar with.
Did not interrupt at all.
Nice change.
It’s past time Chrissy got his deviated septum repaired and nasal polyps excised.
She probably tunes him out like the rest of us, but I can’t imagine his wife sleeps in the same bedroom with him.
Poor puss Chris, always angling to take a jab at PT, yet I don’t recall him hounding obama about his rules of engagement, wherein our commanders in the field in Afghanistan or Iraq had to phone in to a bank of lawyers to get the go ahead to return fire when the Taliban were killing US soldiers…..
Bu,bu,bu but, Trump prepares to meet with the Taliban THREE DAYS BEFORE 9/11, oh my gawd, the insensitive travesty!!!
“I don’t want to press the issue too much…” What an ass.
Sec Pompeo gave a very reasoned and thoughtful answer, well beyond what Chrissy deserves.
I thought Pomeo did an excellent review and contextualization of recent events. I can’t stand Chris Wallace, but he did let Pomeo speak at length, without interruption, and that was a decent interview as a result.
We don’t need Pomeo in the Senate, for crying out loud. He’s MAGA!
He is in the line of succession and in a very, very powerful position.
A good senatorial candidate should be possible to find without scavenging around in the cabinet.
Well, that was a big nothing burger.
Ahhh, Deface the Nation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
✅. Precisely.
“Do you deny there were other issues that played int9 the cancellation of these talks?”
Bah! ,
Typical Sock puppet lead off to a cascade of stupid questions
MSM Humbuggery specialists.
And then there is “Meet the Depressed.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“My dog’s name is Sherman. I quote him all the time.”
That is one of the best lines ever in one of these interviews.
Looks like Mike has been through Psyops training. He is really good at interviews. I love the little smirk.
“The Afghan government indicated they werent coming,they sort of pulled out first!”
Bah!
This talking head man trots out an entire series of gotcha questions.
Message to this Agit Prop Tool: stop taking us for gullible fools.
I couldn’t make it thru…about the third time Chrissy started in on how the taliban helped in the 9/11 attack is just too much. Chrissy may not know much about war, but adversaries have to sit down and talk to end the war.
IMO it is better to negotiate their surrender terms, but I don’t know how much stomach people like Chrissy have for carpet bombing tablian areas (or maybe Pakistan). This all is a proxy war between the US and the Chicoms, who support Pakistan….and indirectly the taliban.
Stats,
I call it the Mount Beltway omnipotence syndrome.
Presents as a narrow parochialist perception in foreign relations
Aggravated by stuffy, insulated milieu and prolonged disassociation from consequences of their policies.
Pompeo 2024
Bought my ticket for that train a long time ago!
My President has said:
1. He could win this war in a week if he wanted to kill 10 million people –
(Without using Nuclear Weapons.)
2. He is Not Willing to do this.
IMHO, there are only two options left:
1. Continue this War of Attrition ( I respectfully disagree with Pompeo ) –
they kill one or two of our finest, we kill a 1000 of theirs.
2. Bring ALL of our people home, and if they attack us at home again then
10 Million It Will Be.
#2 option is palatable
Butt.
“President Trump wanted to meet them”…to look them in the eye to see for himself how far they could be “trusted”. As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted, we all found out the extent they could be.
PDT has amazing instincts about people and events…The Camp David meet may have opened him up to criticisms surrounding ‘not on American soil’ but he always has America’s interests in mind…and he delivers results to that end. This man leads … I trust his judgments.
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTQNeWm89CZfDpGum5_SFlu7bon749UCQhWhgsDRUn0jTrwHZl0UA
Japan Surrenders on USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay
IMO – USS Missouri was “American Soil”
Is there anyone who doesn’t know about the free pass they get for lying to infidels? What’s the point? The lying fraud from Somalia is a prime example.
They all got their talking points: pearl clutching on how dare President Trump invite terrorists to Camp David to try and solve the problem that led to 9/11 three days before the anniversary. Be honest jackals you are breathing a sigh of relief that he couldn’t pull it off. Imagine the optics if there was a good, verifiable deal in place to announce before the anniversary. That is why they were so offended, surely President Trump cannot have another win under his administration. These people make me sick on how much they hate America.
Same questions over and over and over….
No matter which channel of the Globalist Corporate Media you choose.
9/11 – Camp David… (questioning The President’s judgement); Troop reductions.Or Not… (questioning The President’s judgement)… The Bad guys say they wouldn’t have come to negotiations unless their demands are met first…. (contradicting The President)… on and on and on..
Tucker Carlson talks about…. “Manufactured Crisis”
You left out something I see nearly every time I watch all the “news” shows side by side at the gym. The Network News shows, CNN and Fox News Network all show the exact same commercials, sometimes at the exact same time. This more than anything shows the level of coordination.
Follow the money!
I loved Pomeo’s response to the continued transparent obsession to get him out of the Cabinet and demoted to a McConnel footstool; “The only people that ask me that Chris are folks like you.” Ouch.
It was excellent. And by golly, those swamp creatures are just desperate to get him to leave his position. They are machiavellian. I wouldn’t put it past McConnell to manufacture a fake crisis exactly as Chrissy described, they need Pompeo in order to hold the majority of the Senate- just to get him to leave his position!
He’s great and he doesn’t have a private e-mail server set up in his bathroom closet!
10/19/2016
Peter Strzok: “Chris Wallace is a turd.”
And Strzok would know!! Lol
Pompeo = Class, confidence, competence, strength, intelligence, optimism, virtue, trustworthy, honesty.
Pompeo : gravitas
Clinton: greed
Kerry: vanity
I am so thrilled that Pompeo is at the helm of the State Department. What an exemplary human being. He makes Hillary! look like a petulant, lying, selfish, vain, vengeful schoolgirl who can’t follow the rules to save her life. Trump has put together the best of the best for his cabinet positions. Every time I hear one of them speak, I’m amazed all over again. Wow, a President who puts the singular life of one American soldier above politics!!! A President who wants our soldiers and our wealth and our jobs to come home. It just does not get any better than this. Best President in my lifetime.
