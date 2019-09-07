Good Grief – Massively Corrupt Massachusetts Mayor Caught in Bribery, Kick-back and Extortion Scheme…

Fall River, Massachusetts, Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II (27), has been arrested for extorting marijuana vendors for hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes; extorting a building owner for cash and a Rolex watch in exchange for activating the water supply to a commercial building; and demanding that his chief of staff give him half of her salary in return for appointing her and allowing her to keep her city job.

BOSTON – […] Prosecutors say Correia agreed to sign non-opposition letters in return for significant six-figure payments from four marijuana vendors looking to open businesses in the city of nearly 90,000 about an hour’s drive south of Boston. The letters are required to obtain a license to operate a marijuana business in Massachusetts, where cannabis is legal.

Correia, 27, appeared in Boston federal court Friday afternoon and pleaded not guilty.  (read more)

The DOJ announcement is Available Here

 

68 Responses to Good Grief – Massively Corrupt Massachusetts Mayor Caught in Bribery, Kick-back and Extortion Scheme…

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    It’s called COMMUNITY ORGANIZING.
    Ask Obama.

  2. delighteddeplorable says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    Priceless.

  3. Dennis Leonard says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    The Godfather in real life.

  4. California Joe says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    You can take the immigrant out of Mexico but you can’t take Mexican corruption out of the immigrant. It’s called “The Little Bite” and it’s traditional for anyone in authority. Building inspector! Police officer! Mayor!

  5. The Devilbat says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    You will surely find this hard to believe but Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II is a democrat !!!

  6. Trumpmendous says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    If the truth were known, this is probably a lot more common that people think.

  7. dissonant1 says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    “…and if you mention extortion again, I’ll have your legs broken.”

  8. Blue Wildflower says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    This is what goes on in small town America. He will be punished.
    What does on in DC? Will they be punished?

  9. cboldt says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    Shocked ….

  10. littleanniefannie says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    So he’s being charged for doing, on a smaller, what Bill and Hill have done for years? How’s that two-tiered justice system working for ya Jashiel?

  11. Tom H says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    https://howiecarrshow.com/2019/09/06/the-fall-river-of-jasiel-correia-9-6-19-hour-1/ Needless to say, the always entertaining Howie Carr had great fun with this story. Nobody understands the corrupt Mass. “hackarama” like Howie. He’s been saying for the last 3 years (since the voters approved pot sales) that the corrupt pols. would structure things to allow maximum graft. The first pot stores were opened in Nov. 2018; the first federal indictment Sept 2019. Didn’t take long.

  12. Genie says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    Like a little Blago. “I’ve got this thing and it’s **cking golden, and, uh, uh, I’m just not giving it up for **ckin’ nothing.”

  13. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Wanna a bet he pleas down to some stupid charge- jaywalking, no seatbelt or something. Gets community service with time served credited. Hey he’s part of the machine. You and me aint.

  15. Landslide says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Well…no offense to you patriotic Millennials, but 27???? Who elects a 27 yr. old to be Mayor?? 🤦🏼‍♀️

  16. keeler says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Those few of us in Mass with a brain predicted this type of outcome years ago when medical marijuana was first brought up as an issue years ago. It’s not even the first time there’s been possible corruption around legal marijuana. Former Congressman Bill Delahunt, the former DA of Norfolk County, flip flopped on the issue, then founded a “non-profit” medical marijuana organization, then won three of the twenty licenses to open dispensaries. This is the same state where the serial killer mobster brother of the State Senate President “won” the lottery” and while also running the Boston FBI office, so forgive me if I don’t give Mr. Delahunt the benefit of the doubt.

    I cannot stress how corrupt the state government is. Boston also. Mayor Walsh is in a footrace against union-related indictments about every six weeks.

    Totally dysfunctional, corrupt, one party state. And we just opened the first Boston area casino. Should be seeing the first indictments come out of that racket in about two or three years.

    None of it will matter because there is a (D) after every official’s name.

    • Tom H says:
      September 7, 2019 at 8:53 pm

      And don’t forget the State Police! Multiple federal indictments within the last few months.

    • czarowniczy says:
      September 8, 2019 at 12:03 am

      Fact is the Feds are pissed that the states are selectively violating Federal law regarding marijuana and are looking at any small misstep to swoop in and fire one of Dr Ringer’s Rectal Rockets straight into their operations and let the shrapnel hit where it may.

      Misstep nothing, this guy just did the macarena and unless he has political Godfathers the Feds are going to fill up his dance card.

  17. Joshua Leboeuf says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    I l ive in Fall River, it’s sad really how there isn’t enough people who are into politics like me. And we wonder why our last mayor pulled a gun on this chump. Yes he got kicked out of office before, yes my moronic city line devoted him back in, and he’s he’s corrupt as sh*t…. His handlers are Dev Pat and Barbie Frankfort… Nuff said

  18. Kaco says:
    September 7, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    What kind of people are these constituents that they’d vote a 27 year old into office to lead the town? The kind that would vote for a glass of water if it had a “D” next to it?

  19. Jerry Joe says:
    September 7, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    He had to know the going sentence for bribery convictions of Executive governmental officials is now 14 years.

    Hope it was worth it…

  20. Zippy says:
    September 7, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    A stupid crook. He should have read up on Clinton techniques.

  21. Tom H says:
    September 7, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    https://soundcloud.com/howiecarr/4a-3 More good stuff from Howie’s Friday Show. Includes interview of president of the Fall River City Council. Start listening at 19:20 of the podcast.

  22. TwoLaine says:
    September 7, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Mass courts are gonna’ be busy. An MIT guy just resigned for taking kickbacks from Jeff Epstain.

  24. WSB says:
    September 7, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Wow…the feel good story of the day!

    Thank you, SD! The DOJ announcement is absolutely hysterical! This guy actually demanded that his assistant kick back half her salary to Mister Mobster for hiring her!!!!

    Needless to say, we should have quite a few good movies out of this century. Nonfiction!

  25. frank field says:
    September 7, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Typical Comey supporter.

    Trump for Rushmore

  26. livefreeordieguy says:
    September 7, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    While half the other Mayors in Massachusetts say: “Wait, what? Is that wrong? Are you saying THOSE things are wrong??? Oh, man, we didn’t see anything that specifically said that those things are wrong.” That is life in a one party state. Corruption with impunity.

  27. graphiclucidity says:
    September 7, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    FTA:
    Despite his legal troubles, Correia survived an effort to oust him from office in March. In an unusual twist, he was recalled by voters, but elected the same night by finishing first among five candidates vying to fill the mayoral vacancy. He is running for his third term in November.

    Whut?

    Tribalism is the only possible explanation.

  28. Brant says:
    September 7, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    I think his bonafides for democratic presidential candidate just increased 10 fold.

  29. CountryDoc says:
    September 7, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    We MUST restore respect for the U..S constitution, the law, and the principles behind it in this country.

    We have allowed people with no respect for our nation to become citizens, and even become business owners and government representatives. We must stop.

    This Mayor needs to be punished severely and have significant rights taken away, so blatant his disregard of the law.

  30. jjs says:
    September 7, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    Just wait till then Democrats get their hands on all that money from the green new deal. Trillions of dollars to pass out amongst themselves.

  31. In the Land of Poz says:
    September 8, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Fall River is a smaller version of nearby Providence, Rhode Island and shares similar economics, demographics and political problems.

    Buddy Cianci did the same stuff as mayor of Providence 30 years ago, until the FBI ended his reign with a raid on City Hall and an analysis of the books. He was a colorful rogue who remained popular with the citizens despite his antics. The guy in Fall River sounds more like a pure criminal, with no purpose to being mayor except extorting money.

