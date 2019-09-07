Good Grief – Massively Corrupt Massachusetts Mayor Caught in Bribery, Kick-back and Extortion Scheme…

Fall River, Massachusetts, Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II (27), has been arrested for extorting marijuana vendors for hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes; extorting a building owner for cash and a Rolex watch in exchange for activating the water supply to a commercial building; and demanding that his chief of staff give him half of her salary in return for appointing her and allowing her to keep her city job.

BOSTON – […] Prosecutors say Correia agreed to sign non-opposition letters in return for significant six-figure payments from four marijuana vendors looking to open businesses in the city of nearly 90,000 about an hour’s drive south of Boston. The letters are required to obtain a license to operate a marijuana business in Massachusetts, where cannabis is legal. Correia, 27, appeared in Boston federal court Friday afternoon and pleaded not guilty. (read more)

The DOJ announcement is Available Here

