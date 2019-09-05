MAGAnomics – August Private Sector Payroll Results Exceed Expectations…

ADP Payroll analysis for August reflects continued strong gains in the jobs market beating all expectations from the financial pundits. The official government stats will be released tomorrow (private and public sector); in the interim the ADP payroll of private sector job creation shows that Main Street continues to be very strong.
(Reuters) U.S. private employers added 195,000 jobs in August, above economists’ expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 149,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 110,000 to 175,000.
Private payroll gains in July were revised down to 142,000 from an originally reported 156,000 increase. The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.
The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department’s more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment. (more)
CTH would advise not to place too much emphasis on negative ISM manufacturing order index statistics now that a complete U.S-Global trade reset is underway.
Right now global supply chains are in a state of flux as manufacturers are moving production based on tariffs and geopolitical issues.
As the component manufacturing is moving from one place to another; and as manufacturers evaluate their supply chain stability; there are going to be swings in purchase orders based on shifts in production facilities. This is an expected dynamic that is necessary if President Trump is to succeed in pressuring product manufacturers to move operations.
The multinational Wall Street media will hype any downward component manufacturing fluctuation during this process, but the fluctuation itself doesn’t speak to any lessening of demand; merely shifted operations and shifting contracts (ie. purchase orders).
The internal U.S. economy is very strong. It’s the U.S. companies, multinationals, that rely on external operations for their end-product production income that are tentatively positioned.
Main Street is thriving; Wall Street is in flux. This is the exact opposite of two prior decades where Wall Street was thriving and Main Street was in flux. Why?…
Because Trump!
The Dow has also gained 1300 points since August 23 when the Dems and MSM were predicting/hoping for a recession. Another false narrative destroyed. The Trump boomerang is gonna sting. In fact, I think it hit Joe Biden right in the face. “Careful, the boomerang will shoot your eye out”– A Christmas Story
Pedro, I was in line waiting to check out yesterday when the man in front of me answered a cell phone call offering employment.
The short of it gathered from his relaying the call’s content to his wife who was with him was this.
Another Job Employment Offer – for $14 an hour. I told them I already had a job now.
Not a single story, article, or comment from the WAPO, NYT, CNN, MSNBC or the MSM about how the stock market is surging and the job numbers and wages are strong. NOT ONE!!! But they went 24/7 for 3 days predicting a recession and the end of Trumps re-election chances. Every 300 point loss of the Dow was “further evidence of economic uncertainty”. Not a single comment when the market began recouping the losses. And Trump played them like a fiddle. They claimed his tariffs and trade policy were causing a market crash any day now. Recession was around the corner and due next year in 2020. But POTUS give them a healthy dose of BS. He Kept tell them that China was coming to the table, talks were ongoing, expect a deal, blah blah blah. Their heads exploded. And just like always, it bit them in the rear. CNN is now covering Hurricanes!!! Yes, they are covering news!!! No Russia, No impeachment, No recession. CNN is going 24/7 with the Hurricane. Its like the 1980s again! Oh wait, they are now blaming climate change and Trump for the Hurricane. Something about golf. Nevermind…..
You said it!
You’ve probably already seen this new post from Sundance.
Methinks President Trump will be able to string along the Wall Street Globalist Serfs very much with it. Snark.
…..Beijing Announces October Trade Talks With U.S. Delegation…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/05/more-panda-wall-street-head-faking-beijing-announces-october-trade-talks-with-u-s-delegation/comment-page-1/#comment-7335976
The non-manufacturing ISM rose to 56 this month, despite the drop in the manufacturing ISM. This is a very positive indication the economy is doing quite well. The liberals want America to fail. We must remember, this is their Frankfurt School mission – to make us fail. They are using all of the Alinsky tricks to overwhelm and discourage Americans. Trump is among the few who are fighting for us. We must stand with him, or we will lose America.
The companies that are ideally positioned now are those who don’t have to wait for their ship to come in. They’re the ones who are producing better(!) products, and producing them in the USA, which means they can nimbly ship their products to their competitor’s former customers by rail and truck. It’s simply an added bonus that fully-employed domestic workers can easily afford to buy this “better stuff,” and will be naturally inclined to do so.
And it might help make the USPS less insolvent as well.
I was going to say “more profitable” but I think that’s a stretch.
We must take action to stop this success. What will become of the country if we continue to improve the lives of our people.
I know just the way to end these successes. VOTE DEMOCRAT
Yes! And we must Save the Entire World just as the Leftist pretend to do.
Cause this President Trump is improving citizens’ freedom and living All Around the World!!!!!!!!
It is just common sense. If America’s treasury’s is the safest place in the World to store your money, doesn’t it make sense America is the safest place to do your business? It is not a coincidence America has the best economy among all Nations. You really do not have to be a genius to figure it out. Just believe what you see.
But…but…but…the Recession!!! LOL
Russia, Resistence, Recession, Obstruction…wait, let’s try Stormy Climate Change, or maybe a Sodomite lecturing on sin, or Fauxcohontas channelling Al Gore with the world is dying, or Kamala’s say no to beef, or Biden’s Truth and What State Am I In, or Faux Hispanic saying anything, and on an on and on. Such a Circus of Stupidity. It’s as if the Tower of Babel has returned with the leftists.
All of that for it all to still come down to Main Street versus Wall Street with We the People winning by electing and supporting a POTUS who will take action to preserve our nation while keeping promises.
Unexpectedly!
😉
Never before have we had a President willing to publicly call out the Fed for the shenanigans they pull to manipulate our economy against the American people!!!
“Truth is a force of nature”. President Donald J Trump- the greatest President of my life time.
Keep me in the skeptics column as long as manufacturing is now CONTRACTING. We’re relying on companies to relocated to the US, which they still may not do.
That, my friend was the purpose of modernizing the Capital gains tax, so that we can even it up with the Europeans. Prior to Trump, we were Chinese/European slaves. Now to quote Winston Churchill “We are masters of our fate.” Trump 2020.
Thank you for clarifying AN. 🇺🇸
Nancy Pelosi is being pressured by the crack pots on the left demanding she block the USMCA. They dont want PDJT to have a victory. So it’s up to us to put pressure on Nancy’s commie goons in the House by demanding to know why they want to destroy American jobs.
Pressure “she [pelosi, i.e. Resisti] block the USMCA. They dont want PDJT to have a victory.
To reframe, the DNC doesn’t want Americaan citizens to have a victory.
