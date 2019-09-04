Obama Lawyer Greg Craig Found Not Guilty of Lobbying Violations…

Greg Craig was accused by special counsel Robert Mueller and lead litigator Andrew Weissman of FARA (Foreign Agent Registration Act) lobbying violations; and later charges he lied when questioned about them.
The Greg Craig FARA pursuit was similar to special counsel accusations made against Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, and special counsel threats toward the same objective against George Papadopoulos.
The sketchy use of potential FARA violations to capture targets was a specific technique deployed by Weissmann. However, the difference between Manafort and Flynn was Greg Craig decided to fight (including fighting claims he lied about the lobbying construct) instead of taking a high-pressure DOJ plea deal. Today a jury rejected the accusations.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prominent Washington lawyer Greg Craig was found not guilty Wednesday of lying to the Justice Department about work he did for the government of Ukraine in a case that arose from the special counsel’s Russia investigation and that centered on the lucrative world of foreign lobbying.
The jury deliberated for less than a day before clearing Craig, a White House counsel in the Obama administration, of a single count of making false statements to federal investigators.
The swift verdict was a setback to the Justice Department’s crackdown on lobbyists who do unregistered work for foreign governments and came as prosecutors have been ramping up enforcement of a decades-old law meant to police foreign influence and promote transparency. U.S. officials hoped a conviction would demonstrate an aggressive approach to lobbyists who fail to register their foreign work or who give false information to the Justice Department to avoid identifying themselves as a foreign agent, as Craig was alleged to have done.
[…] One juror, Michael Meyer, 60, said he was agitated that prosecutors, including Mueller, had devoted resources and attention to the case given the more serious allegations that he said were illuminated by the special counsel’s work.
“I just could not understand why so many resources of the government were put into this when, in fact, actually the republic itself is at risk,” Meyer said. “I was deeply offended personally … that this particular case was brought against this particular man.” (read more)
How much more did the Witch Hunt have on Manafort that he caved…
This must have been the one case to show that the Mueller probe was not biased….
Ha ha ha!
THANKS FOR THE REALLY BIG LAUGH!
RE: “Greg Craig decided to fight…” Greg Craig decided to fight since he knew it was RIGGED in his favor by CORRUPT Uni-Party membes!
Just testing to assure that the DC courts are still reliable. Imagine the embarrassment if they charged a Democrat and the jury actually brought in a guilty finding.
The one thing both cases had in common was the political bias of the jury. Manafort is a Republican. Craig is a Democrat. Do the math.
we cleared some folks . . .
I’m shocked……NOT.
Yep, take a dive to clear an Obama staffer and deter any further action against the “clean” Obama administration. It would not be surprising if the case very flimsy from the start and given Mueller’s gang were doing the work are we surprised.
A show trial. And the one juror must be a neighbor.
It’s nearly impossible to get a conviction against any senior Democrat within 200 miles of Washington, DC. The opposite is true with Republicans. The jury pool is that contaminated with partisanship.
Given the two-tiered justice system that is apparently in place, it will be quite revealing to see just what ultimate effect this decision has on the cases against Manafort and Flynn.
its a big club..
(One juror, Michael Meyer, 60, said he was agitated that prosecutors, including Mueller, had devoted resources and attention to the case given the more serious allegations that he said were illuminated by the special counsel’s work.)
Wow, let me guess this was a DC jury? This is why Hillary was never going to get convicted either. Also was this jurist asked what he knew before he was put on jury?
My thoughts exactly. This guy was soaked to the gills in MUH RUSSIA!
The whole frigging town is.
I would say that you nailed it. A DC grand jury nest feathered with far left ideologues? Just the way the dems like it.
Sounded like this dopey juror wanted DT or DTjr in the docket and THEN they could have had an “ important” reason to return a guilty verdict – a jerk , DC is hopeless
And this is how year after year after year, charges are either not even brought against Dems or Dems are “cleared”. The D.C. voter base is approximately 13 Dems (396,304 registered Dems in 8 wards as of 8/31/19) for every Republican (31,354 registered Republicans in 8 wards…). That also means that most of the apparatus that would choose whether or not to bring charges is also likely skewed heavily to the Dems.
Dems get a rigged jury pool every G.D. time! Full stop!
“A jury of his peers”
Bingo.
So I echo your how did this guy get past voir dire?
Do DC trials need to be subject to a change of venue
Easy. He lied.
I had a juror who swore to me, in void dire, she’d never been a victim of discrimination.
In the jury room after the evidence portion of the trial was over, the same juror told the rest of the jurors she was a victim of discrimination on at a former job, and knew my client was guilty.
The jury did the right thing and my capitalist client walked away with some of the victim’s money in his pocket to cover some of his few and costs. Nice,
Well done.
Are folks gonna hafta start doing voir dire with real-time polygraph tests to protect juries from social justice warriors and revenge seekers? lol…..sorta….
How did a partisan hack like this Michael Meyer ever get on a jury??? The prosecutor was Molly Gason, one of the people at Justice who helped stonewall the Fast and Furious investigation. She put on some kind of stunt with a photograph that seriously hurt the case. Think she was interested in Justice?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The swift verdict was a setback to the Justice Department’s crackdown on lobbyists who do unregistered work for foreign governments and came as prosecutors have been ramping up enforcement of a decades-old law meant to police foreign influence and promote transparency.”
let me help:
“The swift verdict was a setback to UnAmerican Scumbage POS Andrew Weissman
and thank God for it.
Actually, it was an intentional show prosecution and trial.
Firstly, the AP article says a setback to blah, blah. WHERE are all the OTHER cases they are filing, in an attempt to ‘crack down’, encourage transperency b.s.?
Manafort, Cohen, PapaD and ONE democrat, who gets off. From what we know, you can’t swing a dead cat in DC, without hitting 3-5 people violating FARA,law, and most would probably lie if asked.
They are swamp scum, and thats what they DO.
Go to D.C Work in gov. As Senate staffrr, or in executive. Then, either work as foriegn lobbyest (and don’t register, cause Duh, only IDIOTS register!) or work for ‘think tank’. Or, as ‘contractor’ wink wink.
And yet all they have prosecuted are DJT people, and this Obama clown that got off. Podesta bros,…? Crickets. But we are to believe AP that this is,a ‘setback’ to DOJ’s efforts to shut down the career glide path of everyone who works in DC, and their family members?
Ain’t buying it, stinks as bsd as epstiens corpse.
The AP used up about eleventynine times too many words trying to sound like it was substantiating that story.
That’s always a big tell.
This Clinton/Castro/Gaylord mouthpiece was the token Democrat, prosecuted for PR purposes only.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks Gipper. Saved me from writing the same thing.
More proof that DC Juries are tools for the DNC. Really pathetic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not a smidgen of corruption
When do we get to the people that push the buttons? So far everything is about the end result. We need the enablers to feel the pain!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Techno Fog is wrong here. Its a big win for DOJ obama holdovers.
I am trying very hard to be patient and to not get discouraged but it feels like the evidence of a two-tier justice system continues to mount every day…and the likelihood of getting competent jurors to understand complex issues is diminishing at the same rate, going in the other direction!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Unfortunately, I have to agree with you. I’m a generic-looking person, and I usually held positions where the employer would pay full salary during jury duty. Therefore, I’ve ended up on over a dozen juries, sometimes as an alternate. The jury pools seemed to get dumber every year, and the jury members grew less willing to convict, no matter how much solid evidence was submitted.
Since I now live in a small WA county seat, and the average education level here is much higher than in Los Angeles County (where I came from), I expected an opposite result being on juries here. I thought it was a big city kind of problem. But it’s exactly the same here.
The last jury I was on allowed a molester of two girls under age six to walk (mistrial), because one holdout had teenage sons she was afraid might SOMEDAY “get railroaded” by a false accusation. After three days of stalemated deliberations, this juror would still not accept the clear testimony of a child too young to understand sex, miming with her hands and describing exactly what had happened to her. The county had to prepare to put these kids through a second trial, before finally achieving a reduced-charge plea deal. It’s so disheartening. I had nightmares for a week.
I assume Mr. Craig’s son wasn’t targeted and then used as leverage against him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why ignore the elephant in the room, China?
That juror was wrong to consider anything other than the charges. It was none of his business if other larger “crimes” should have been pursued by Mueller. He sounds like a true jerk. Glad I don’t live in DC. I bet the same juror would have convicted someone on the same charges if that person had been in the Trump administration.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agreed. What surprises me is that they said what they said. But I guess if you think Orange Man Bad you get a pass.
Jury nullification.
I have never heard of a juror admitting it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True. He’s a problem. But remember it was a DC Grand Jury that indicted him. And they either had nothing to lever him up with, or a FARA violation is just hard to prove, from what I see — it is why it’s not been brought forth by DOJ in the past. Just useful a scare tactic to “shake the tree.”
D.C. Grand jury indicted Wolfe too. Grand Jury may not have understood full background of story.
Posted on another thread, fits better here:
Bubby, this is “Exhibit A” for any DOJ/Barr/Spygate indictment and prosecution in a DC court.
Those who wail non-stop about Barr not aggressively pursuing charges against Comey RE: Memogate should take this in, and recognize the situation Barr faces as he makes prosecutorial decisions.
Picking your battle…you damn well better have an airtight, slam-dunk case, irrefutable evidence, with a significant outrage component before you push forward with a DC indictment.
Move the trial somewhere else. Happens all the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cannot. See 6A.
So the guy in CT will have to preside over prosecutions in DC?
Perhaps to N. Va on CIA conspiracy. Not much better.
Thx Ristvan, love it when you lurk❤️
Queries for ya: should Barr (assuming he’s seen) declass the EC at this point in the game, along with those 4 FISA apps and the SC/RR scope memos?
Would revealing them help or hurt Barr/Durham endeavors to construct indictments/prosections?
First, you have to get a DC grand jury indictment – not easy- same people.
An Obama judge can tank a good case and destroy the prosecution a hundred different ways before the trial even starts. There’s no surprise here with this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A democrat jury can do the same. The state was not going to get a fair trial with Michael Meyer as jurist. But maybe that is what the prosecution wanted.
No, wait a minute here…Chief Justice Roberts assured us that his judges were non political.
I believe him…he looks so honest…and regal in his black robe. You don’t think he might be a “closet” democrat, do you?
I do…and have for some time..
I’d like to have been on that jury. If the prosecution had done his damn job? Can you say hung jury….
So, Michael Meyer is saying that his vote as a juror was determined by the political climate that was constructed by Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Brennan, Clapper, and the rest of the Obama gang that sought to deprive Donald Trump – and anyone associated with Donald Trump – of citizenship rights? How many other jurors in this D.C. courtroom also voted not on the merits of the case, but on what they want to see as a favored political outcome?
D.C. is absolutely a Dem stronghold with Dem to Republican voter base of approximately 13 to 1 from a survey done about 5 years ago. I’m sure not much has changed in that time frame. This is why we must see these trials moved out of D.C. and also why, I believe, Bill Barr decided not to bring charges against James Comey following the recommendation of charges by the Inspector General.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I could not agree more. It is pointless to put any of these people on trial in the DC area. You can see how they are all setting up their defense that the prosecution is politically motivated. They know what a DC jury is like. D’s get acquitted. R’s go to jail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the verdict had been “guilty” and that juror had made a similar statement, it would have been grounds for overturning the verdict. He seems to be saying that events outside the scope of the trial influenced his decision.
Of course, a “not guilty” verdict cannot be appealed or overturned.
Of course he was not guilty, he worked for Black Jesus!
A smart Washington DC jury knows well that no one who worked for Obama could have done anything wrong.
Least corrupt Administration on history afterall!!
Not even a smidgen…hilarious.
Brings to mind an interview, WMAL with DiGenova, couple of months ago, DiG referred to Obama as “the Baby Jesus from Chicago…” Had to change my underwear.
Awesome.
Can Maria Butina possible benefit from this ruling? Are there any parallels or discrepancies in the application of the FARA law?
Perversely, this outcome, and Meyer’s comments (which he seems all to eager to share), give me an appreciation for Barr’s (and Durham’s) strategic challenges, and the purported caution they’re showing is what and how to charge the plotters. The desire in DC to exonerate along political lines is on proud display.
Not saying anyone should have been charged or should be convicted over FARA; just noticing the double standard.
I don’t see anybody riding into town on a white horse, nor do I remember the last time that even happened. Man, am I bummed!
Pero why? This entire thing is a joke and if we all (both sides) are gonna laugh together then the DOJ AND FBI both need to go already
No wonder Barr refused to prosecute Comey. DC is rotten to the core. They would have let him off in 30 seconds.
So, again, the question to the juror(s) is did he lie or did he not? It took a whole day? As for Barr, here’s some low hanging fruit even he can’t lose. Podesta, Sharpston, Lerner.
So this is the “Deal” ?
They won’t touch him, or his family as long as it goes like this…
If you agree to a plea deal, can you appeal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Depends on what’s in the plea. Very rare after sentencing.
https://www.lawyers.com/legal-info/criminal/criminal-law-basics/guilty-pleas-and-appeals.html
Not after sentencing has been handed down.
Before the sentencing however you can move to withdraw your plea. Some judges will not allow you to do so without good cause. I believe this is where Sydney Powell is headed with General Flynn, as he certainly has very good cause.
oh my god. what the dimb juror talking about is exactly what this clown is guilty of!!!
This was couched as an “equal opportunity prosecution” case, designed to suggest that we have an equal application of the law under one system of justice.
Unfortunately, the case clearly illustrates we have a TWO TIERED justice system: one for us and another for any/all corrupt perpetrators with a “D” after their name.
I have no idea how this gets corrected and I am certain that VSGPOTUS thinks about this often to devise best course of action.
The unknown is whether AG Barr believes in the equal application of law under one system of justice or…is he in fact a “Bondo Barr Cleaner”?
Lord, I am sooooooooooooo weary of this injustice and the lament of best course of action for those CTH readers who love this country so much.
YES to 2020 and a massive victory for KAG and VSJPOTUS but how do we help change status quo?
Amend the U.S Constitution Article 3, Section 2 Clause 2 and the Sixth Amendment to qualify the Defendant’s Venue Privilege such that the prosecution can change venue where the government is prejudiced such as the instant case.
I don’t think Barr can accomplish this. This should have been in the works for 25 years!
Barr did not draft the Constitution.
Dissappointing. Swamp wins again. Their ringleader gasbag barr does it again.
This just shows why Comey, McCabe,
Brennen, clapper, an all of the Obama
administration are so confident
with arrogance… juries of Washington
DC!!! There has been criminal
referrals with no prosecutions!!
This maybe a far fetched question,
If someone could help out please?
Is it possible for Durham to put
a grand jury together in Connecticut ?
I remember vaguely it being said
something similar of Huber out in
Utah at some point..
It’s not the grand jury that is the issue. A Fed prosecutor is said to be able to indict a proverbial ham sandwich. The issue is where the case has to be tried before a jury. Here, it’s a DC jury.
A cliche that is true except when it is patently false. The are runaway grand juries and resistent ones too.
I did some research. The Constitutional venue requirements do not expressly apply to Grand Juries. It may be possible to get indictments in Ct. but venue for trial would have to transfer to where any of the elements of the crime occurred. Separating the two types of juries may violate Due Process.
DOJ has a rule that says the two should not be separated.
I agree with another poster Cbolt that Barr would not take this risky approach as the Ct.indictments would be legally challanged in the courts and the trial venue problem would not be solved even if the challenge were unsuccessful.
Bad result for sure, but in the long run a win in a different way. Sometimes the process itself is the punishment, look at Flynn Even with a not guilty verdict their is still massive expense, massive stress and massive disruption of the defendants life. This guy had to resign from a high powered national law firm and live through the embarrassment of being considered a criminal and persona non grata in DC for a year or more. Silver cloud for sure. Nail all these traitors with the process and accompanying disruption of their cushy lives.
I didn’t know the OJ jury could serve on two trials.
And there you have it, DC Beltway jury. We were wondering why DOJ does not indict others. The juror quoted is a koolaid drinker. Has probably never ventured more than 100 miles from DC in decades.
this juror Meyer guy, what a complete woke resistor. Can the rest of the country just get done with the inevitable secession from Washington DC?
Ya know, it appears the concern trolls are hitting 1000.
