Finally Moving – 5:00pm Update Hurricane Dorian – Storm Weakens, Expands, Begins Northward Movement…

Hurricane Dorian has begun moving north, finally starting to lessen the impact on Grand Bahama Island. The strongest winds have diminished to 110 mph, but the wind field has expanded and now covers 60 miles from center. The storm surge along the U.S. Southeast is anticipated to be very significant through all tide cycles.
At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 78.7 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h), and a slightly faster motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected tonight. A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast Thursday morning.
On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast tonight through Wednesday night. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.
Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.
Dorian has become a larger hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km). (more)
If you are near the southeastern coast of the United States please pay attention to the instructions from local officials. If you are in the mid-Atlantic region, your preparation should be rushed to completion. Anyone asked to evacuate please follow the advice your local officials. No-one likes to leave their home; but safety must be the number one priority.
In the next several days recovery crews will begin reaching Grand Bahama Island. Our thoughts and prayers are with those residents who survived two days of sustained hurricane ferocity; and our appreciation for those who now head into the aftermath as they attempt to rescue and recover.
May God bless all in the path of this storm with courage and shalom.
Some humor while we wait
That’s rather cute and funny. 🙂
I have Cat2 and they don’t act that cute nevah! Good “aaaaaw” however.
Those CAT 5 storms always seem to calm down before landfall. The latest I have seen it’s down to CAT 2. Here in the states we always have the option move away. Those poor folks in the Bahamas had nowhere to go
Stay safe out there.
Prayers up.
Imagine that. Another hurricane in the Atlantic heading directly for Florida. This one more powerful than all others in history, save one. Looks like it will be down graded to a tropical storm very soon as it moves into cooler waters, at least judging from watching the never ending hurricane hype on TV every September. I hope it will be yet another fail for the lazy drive by media.
There is still a chance that this storm could turn and head into Daytona Beach or somewhere nearby, so if I were on the Florida coastline I would still be very worried about my property. But I expect that it will more likely turn more towards the northeast than is even currently predicted.
#whyidontwatchtheweatherchannel LOL nhc.noaa,gov all the way!
Also a tropical out of the Gulf (Mexico’s east coast) tracking for Alabama/George/SC if it develops. Interesting season.
We were on the beach in Charleston yesterday. Very high high tide. People were leaving – not everyone – but the state of emergency declaration in SC allowed them to close down the eastbound lanes and open them up for the westbound traffic. We encountered the densest traffic at the confluence in Columbia on our way back to Charlotte.
Very well managed traffic control. In the event this storm moves up the coast, as slow as it is, it will dump a lot of rain and with the storm surge could still cause significant damage. While the Category of the hurricane is foremost in the broadcasts, I always watch for the speed of the storm. As we have seen the Bahamas have suffered mostly because the storm stayed there. Slow storms dump a lot of rain.
Here’s hoping that western high pressure system gets across the US in time to keep this storm off the east coast. Matthew gave us enough rain last year.
We were Downtown yesterday (aquarium with out-of-town relatives) and Daniel Island today (OB appt,) Downtown was flooded and the small private docks, looking down from 526, were higher than I’ve ever seen them. Another foot or so and the water would be over some of the roads on the island.
Have the winds slowed enough for ships to reach the Bahamas safely?
Do rescue power trucks not need to travel to the islands via ships? Or would some rescue utility vehicles be pre-positioned before the storm hit like Florida?
Odds are Samaritan’s Purse will be one of the first to the islands.
Prayers continuing for all affected, plus a donation to Samaritan’s Purse.
My wife sent money to them yesterday.
Where the Bahamian recovery is concerned that’s probably going to be a military engineering task force (think SeaBees) for some rather extended period.
I wouldn’t be surprised if President Trump hasn’t already gotten some USN assets (LHA?) their sailing orders. May take awhile before we hear any of it publicly announced unless, perhaps, some amphib or carrier has been working South America waters and is in place to respond quickly.
As I’m an old WesPac hand I don’t know as much about what the Easties do. I can say though my “girlfriend’s” son just retired as a Seabee and he surprised me relating his many deployments to SA.
Sundance, thank you for stating that with the wind and the storm surge, Dorian is still a dangerous hurricane. People must be prepared, and must follow evacuation instructions. The storm isn’t over yet.
And our prayers and aid to the people in the Bahamas. They’ll need long-term strength and courage.
Wheres that twit that hoped it would hit Mara Lago. Stick her In a little G.I. Joe pvc blow up raft and push her off Cape Hatteras.
Keep “storming” heaven with prayers treepers!
In case it has not been mentioned: Charlotte Motor Speedway campground is open for evacuees.
https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/media/news/charlotte-motor-speedway-opens-campgrounds-for-hurricane-dorian-evacuees.html
Split Screen “Satellite photo shows Bahamas half underwater after Hurricane Dorian flooding”
The unsettling photo is below the video. This is a disaster of epic proportions. I hope a mass effort is underway to help them.
https://globalnews.ca/news/5849181/hurricane-dorian-bahamas-after-pictures/
Note–Click on picture and slide as instructed to contrast before and after views.
Dorian is getting allot of deserved attention but folks need to start looking at the bigger picture.
High Pressure system holding Dorian in place is receding to the Northeast, drawing Dorian with it. The motion is drawing three new (already named) storms across the Atlantic almost directly along Dorian’s track.
Don’t say that. Just don’t say that. 😛
My son lives in Myrtle Beach SC and my daughter lives in Charleston SC, they have been through several hurricanes starting with Hugo. There is mandatory evacuations but business owners are not closing their businesses. People are not leaving.
