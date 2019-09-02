11:00am Hurricane Dorian – 155 MPH Winds Pummeling Grand Bahama Island – Florida Warnings Extended…

Hurricane Dorian has been pummeling Grand Bahama Island for the last 14 hours. Almost unfathomable damage and impacts to the island topography are anticipated. Wind speed has diminished slightly, and with slow continued westward movement hurricane watches and warning along the Florida coast have expanded. [Details in FL Here]
Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina coastlines are all in various stages of watches, warnings and mandatory evacuations. The entire Southeast coast is vulnerable and watching. Stunningly, the hurricane is anticipated to remain on/near the U.S. coastline throughout the entire week.
[Hurricane Center] At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.8 North, longitude 78.3 West. Dorian is moving very slowly toward the west near 1 mph (2 km/h). A slow westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest and north.
On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island through much of today and tonight. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late tonight through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). (more)
The 24 Hour timelapse video is stunning and shows just how long Grand Bahama Island has been dealing with a category-5 and cateory-4 hurricane.
This is unreal. The island topography will likely experience significant change as Hurricane Dorian batters Grand Bahama through SIX full tide cycles.
The damn thing is moving soooo slowly. Poor folks in the Bahamas.
It’s just so awful. Horrific. For most of us, all we can do is pray…for the people, their pets, livestock, and wildlife. Even the vegetation is a form of life which will suffer. God bless them all, and those who will be there to help assist afterward.
They are setting up a temporary shelter here in the Charlotte NC area for pet evacuees. They are expecting 70 dogs today. Not sure if this is the first or only occupants of the shelter.
As I understand it, they move to the west only while increasing strength (unless you get sucked in like Sandy was). Since Dorian is downgraded to cat 4, its westerly motion should be ended. Now for a slow northerly stroll, then NE as it winds down. This is all to do with Earth’s rotation and that hurricanes are low pressure, thus like negative mass.
For reference, I found this random youtube vid that gives some perspective on the white lattice fencing you can make out in the video Sundance linked above. Wow.
Thank you. That really gives a good perspective.
The highest point on that island is High Rock which is only 40 feet high.
What airport? Those poor people.
Grand Bahamas International Airport on the island of Grand Bahamas Island.
North of Freeport, The Bahama
The width of that part of the island is about 5 miles wide !
Google Map ‘Grand Bahamas International airport’ and zoom out.
Beautiful waters,,,,sad.
Unbelievable.
That’s just nuts! No way I’d stay for something like that. And even with expensive hurricane windows, I can’t imagine not shuttering them for a storm like this. If not the wind, then the storm surge could push large objects into that glass. Scary.
Sundance tweet
Many years ago (20 years ago, to be exact) I was passing through Oklahoma on a warm, spring afternoon, and realized that I was close enough to make a detour and visit an old friend of mine. As fate would have it, the day was 3 May 1999, when I stopped to see Mike in Bridge Creek, Oklahoma, a nice little town about 25 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.
There were Thunderstorm/Tornado watches and warnings all over the area, with several tornadoes confirmed, so Mike invited me to stay and spend the night, instead of traveling on the road in bad weather. Mike and his wife, their son, and the biggest Rottweiler I’ve ever seen lived in a well-built, two-years-old brick home……with a built-in tornado shelter, because Mike’s wife grew up in Oklahoma, and insisted on a shelter when they built the home. Thank God.
The tornado warning got our attention, and we started watching the weather on the local TV station. I must admit, it was one of the scariest moments I’ve ever lived through. Watching it approaching our location was absolutely petrifying, especially when the size and strength of the tornado was confirmed – an F-5 monster. We quickly gathered their “survival kit” (blankets, food, drinks, batteries, etc…) and went down into the shelter, which had been built into the garage floor.
As the tornado approached, our ears started popping, the ground was literally rumbling, and you could hear the house being torn apart. The storm could not have been over us more than a couple of minutes, but it seemed like an eternity….like a 747 sitting on top of you with the engines roaring for what seemed like an hour. We couldn’t even hear ourselves yelling to one another….terrifying is such an understatement.
Having lived through that brief, two-minute experience, I cannot imagine how horrible it must be for those poor people caught in the path of this monster. To have that wind roaring for hours without respite, houses and buildings torn apart, all sorts of objects becoming lethal missiles propelled through 150-200 mph winds, FOR 24 HOURS NON-STOP!
My God, my God, please pray for those poor souls. Not only will they need financial help to rebuild their lives, but their are going to be many, many people in need of serious medical care, both physically and mentally/emotionally. Their scars will last a lifetime, for some of them, and PTSD will be a common occurrence. Please Lord, grant them your Peace, your Grace, and your Healing. Amen.
…there are going to be…..not their.
LaBorde Marine..
Oilfield Supply Boat: Jean Pierre LaBorde
Destination: Bimini
Seas: 20 ft. +
They are South of their destination in the Florida Straits.. I presume they cannot make any headway North due to Dorian winds and seas blowing South.. They are stationary.. It looks like they chose to anchor South of Bimini near one of the deserted Cays on the edge of the Bahamas shelf to ride it out..
Decisions decisions..
Damned if you do..
Damned if you don’t..
Ride ’em cowboys..
Yesterday about this time, barometric pressure was at 910. Now, it is up to 922. That’s good.
938 now! yay!
Yep, Dorian has the pita meter pegged on 10 !
Is what it is, can’t do a thing about it.
Stay frosty.
Hoe can you predict the future path of the storm when current velocity and accelleration in nearly zero?
Forcasts are no better than a crap shoot.
If West Palm Beach gets moved any farther west it will be in the Atlantic
with the Russian Consulate.
Can anyone explain the discrepancy between the news media’s reports of the wind strength of this hurricane and the wind strength stated here: https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/orthographic=-84.05,26.39,3000/loc=-77.956,27.112 ? This is in KM, not miles so must be converted to miles. Are they hyping the strength of this storm for some reason?
I followed the link, and checked the wind. It is 100% consistent with what is being reported. !60-180 when I checked it a minute ago. Perhaps you did not check the correct place in the storm. The wind is always strongest on the backside, and can fluctuate.
Dorian is here. Outer rain band just hit. Gusts easy to 45. Heavy rain. Right now on weather channel when they pan north in Fort Lauderdale (broadcasting from the beach at Sunrise and A1A) my condo complex (visible before the rain band hit) is the tall white one on the beach just right of the taller ochre complex known as The Palms. Rain band was visible on the radar.
Large Dorian generated swells now about 6 feet high on about 30 foot spacing starting to break on the inner reef.
Null School is a reanalysis model that does not have good near eyewall resolution.. The Dorian ‘ground’ wind strength is measured by Hurricane Hunter aircraft as they pass through the eyewall, with a formula converting altitude to ‘ground based on dropsonde experiments and or actual dropsondes.
rivtvan if you have a floor fan put it out on the deck pointed to the coast on high.
Absent external steering forces beyond it’s own – being repulsed by coastal
friction it may backup over the Souls of Bahama before clawing it’s way up the coast.
Good time for a collective prayer to move it north and east, out and gone.
The most concerning issue for me is the fact that we are getting nearly zero videos and images of the hit areas.
There were some videos yesterday at the beginning of the storm and then nothings else.
Nothing else from Abaco.
Lost all communication? That’s a very bad sign
There’s no way to get to them.
I have a feeling when help finally arrives, we will see extreme destruction.
I don’t remember ever not seeing images of a major disaster as soon it hits. Images keep coming and coming. This is the first time I see this happen.
I’m checking on Twitter to see if anyone posted anything new, and nothing!
They have been completely cut off and this monster is still over them.
Not a good sign.
Tragic!
