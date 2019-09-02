11:00am Hurricane Dorian – 155 MPH Winds Pummeling Grand Bahama Island – Florida Warnings Extended…

Hurricane Dorian has been pummeling Grand Bahama Island for the last 14 hours. Almost unfathomable damage and impacts to the island topography are anticipated. Wind speed has diminished slightly, and with slow continued westward movement hurricane watches and warning along the Florida coast have expanded. [Details in FL Here]

Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina coastlines are all in various stages of watches, warnings and mandatory evacuations. The entire Southeast coast is vulnerable and watching. Stunningly, the hurricane is anticipated to remain on/near the U.S. coastline throughout the entire week.

[Hurricane Center] At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.8 North, longitude 78.3 West. Dorian is moving very slowly toward the west near 1 mph (2 km/h). A slow westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest and north.

On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island through much of today and tonight. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late tonight through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). (more)

The 24 Hour timelapse video is stunning and shows just how long Grand Bahama Island has been dealing with a category-5 and cateory-4 hurricane.

This is unreal. The island topography will likely experience significant change as Hurricane Dorian batters Grand Bahama through SIX full tide cycles.

As you can see from this 24-hour satellite loop, deadly Hurricane #Dorian ground to a halt over the Bahamas this Labor Day morning. Find out how they are faring: https://t.co/ag7yWQJMDe pic.twitter.com/Xe2YdlWDTc — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 2, 2019

