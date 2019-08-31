Hurricane Dorian Intensifies – Category 4 Storm, 140mph Winds – Evacuations and Warnings Begin…

As anticipated Hurricane Dorian has gained strength. With winds of 140mph, Dorian is a dangerous category-4 storm. All interests in Florida are advised to pay close attention. Discussion follows update:

At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 25.5 North, longitude 71.4 West. Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h).

A slower west-northwestward to westward motion should begin tonight and continue into early next week. On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas tonight and tomorrow, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida east coast late Monday.

Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible tonight and Saturday. Although fluctuations in intensity are possible early next week, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days. (link)

The current forecast path has shifted slightly North and East. If this general projection holds true through Saturday those below (south of) Lake Okeechobee may not be impacted by the most damaging part of the storm. However, everyone needs to pay close attention to your local authorities and heed any evacuation advice.

A category four storm is very serious. Currently those winds extend outward 30 miles from the center; so the buzzsaw effect is approximately 60 miles wide. Anyone inside the buzzsaw diameter will have damage of varying degrees depending on construction and variables therein. Utility poles will snap, and trees will be uprooted.

We have a lot of Treepers in the path of this storm. If you need assistance, use the comments section of any Dorian Update thread to reach out, or use the email address in the upper right of the site.

Right now you are in control. By now you should have a solid plan in place. Work that plan, stay busy and don’t get caught up in the national hysteria. Stay updated via your local news stations. Saturday looks like the key day impact zones will be identified.

Reach out to your neighbors; touch-base and check to see if they are okay or need anything. The community restoration begins before the storm arrives. Look out for each-other. This is why preparation and communication is key.

Regarding any evacuation plan, please pay attention to your local officials who will be coordinating with state Dept. of Transportation. As the path and impact zone of the storm becomes more predictable your local officials will alert to best route for evacuation.

For those in the cone of uncertainty; remember, planning and proactive measures taken now can significantly reduce stress in the days ahead. Plan when to make the best decision on any evacuation (if needed) consider Saturday mid-day the decision time-frame; Sunday morning at the latest. As a general rule: take shelter from wind – but evacuate away from water.

DAY ONE (Thursday/Friday)

Determine Your Risk

Make a Written Plan

Develop and Evacuation Plan

Inventory hurricane/storm supplies.

Withdraw cash based on plan/need.

DAY TWO (Saturday)

Get Storm Update

Assemble/Purchase Hurricane Supplies

Contact Insurance Company – Updates

Secure Important Papers.

Strengthen and Secure Your Home

Make Evacuation Decision for your Family.

for your Family. Fill freezer with 3/4 full water jugs.

DAY THREE (Sunday)

Get Storm Update

Re-Evaluate your Supplies based on storm update

Finish last minute preparation

Plan for a minimum of THREE DAYS without power

Do all of your laundry.

Pack a suitcase as if traveling for 3 days, EVEN IF YOU DON’T leave.

¹Sanitize tub and/or trash cans for water.

Assist Your Neighbors

If Needed – Evacuate Your Family

¹Tip: Place new trash bag in large trash can(s). Place trash can in each bathtub or shower stall. Unscrew shower head to quickly fill trash cans with water. If you lose power you can use that water supply for general hygiene, and/or to flush toilets (via 1 gal bucket).

Save your bottled water for drinking and cooking. Use lined trash cans of water for cleaning an hygiene purposes. [If you have swimming pool, that’ll work too]

♦ Test everything. Flashlights, radios, battery operated equipment etc.

♦ Charge everything. Phones, computers and battery operated devices.

♦ Stage everything. Plan for worst. Select ‘safest room’, or largest closet, preferably without windows. Place your critical items in this one stop location.

♦ Prepare food in advance. In the final 24 hours, cook everything. Cooked food lasts longer and is easy to reheat. Make sandwiches etc. Have high energy food readily available.

♦ Turn down your freezer, and/or lower fridge temp. Fill all empty space in your freezer and fridge with bottled water (it will help hold temp down during power outage).

♦ Take a single cup full of water and place in freezer. When frozen solid, place a coin or button on top of the frozen water. If you evacuate, upon return if you lost power you will be able to tell from looking at the cup or glass. If the coin or button is on the bottom of the glass/cup you know the freezer thawed at some point [throw out the food]. If the coin or button is still on the top of the ice, then everything in freezer should be safe.

♦ Place your important papers and extra money in your packed suitcase. Make any emergency exit easier – think in advance. Back your car into the garage, and after door closes carefully place your front bumper so it barely touches the door. This will help reinforce. Additionally, in absolute worst case scenario, you drive out through the door.

♦ Never run a generator in your house. EVER. Not even for a few minutes. Not even in the garage. Just don’t do it. All generators must run outside. If you plan to use a generator, pre-position your extension cords prior to the storm and plan out their use.

♦ Have snacks and games pre-staged for kids in the “safe room”. If you have pets, where will they be safe and secure? If you use a large kennel for transport, set it up in advance or stage in your vehicle (likely an SUV) in advance. Pets need food and water also.

♦ Prepare everything as a family. Have the kids participate in all of the planning and staging, based on age and ability. Make it fun, and explain to them why you are doing things. Involve them in positive proactive activity; this will also help them stay calm.

Communication is important. Update your friends and family contact list. Stay in touch with family and friends, let them know your plans. Select a single point of contact for communication from you that all others can then contact for updates if needed.

Check your shutters and window coverings; test your generator; re-organize and familiarize yourself with all of your supplies and hardware. Check batteries in portable tools; locate tools you might need after the storm; walk your property to consider what you may need to do based on the storms path. All decisions are yours. You are in control.

Consider travel plans based on roads and traffic density. Being proactive now helps to keep any future stress level low. You are in control. If you have pets, additional plans may be needed.

Protect your family first, then help your friends and neighbors.

Above all else, stay calm. Actively challenge yourself to stay calm regardless of the hysteria and/or alarm around you. Stay calm and work your plan.

♦ Look over the National Hurricane Center resources for planning assistance.

♦ Also a great resource – CREATE A PLAN

