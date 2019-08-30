President Trump Reacts to IG Report on James Comey Conduct as FBI Director….

The IG report on the behavior of FBI Director James Comey clearly validated President Trump’s 2017 decision to fire him. Mr. Comey is described as a highly self-interested person within the department who saw himself above all rules applied to others.
Today, President Trump tweeted about the IG findings:
From the CTH review of the report content, there is absolutely no doubt James Comey used his memos akin to FD-302 investigative reports from an FBI agent. Meaning, from beginning-to-end James Comey considered himself an investigative agent against the President-elect and then President Trump.
Note: From Comey making a record of his encounter with the target, President-elect Trump, should be: “treated like FISA derived information in a counterintelligence investigation.”
This outlook highlights James Comey’s disposition. During this January 6th operation, Comey was an active FBI agent gathering evidence for later use. The collected intelligence would be shared with the FBI team via memo #1.
Remember the Lisa Page Texts from the same date?
The FBI likely redacted almost all of that text because it outlines the distribution of the evidence Comey was collecting. Comey’s memos were essentially FD-302 reports, and the officials within the DOJ and FBI didn’t want that exposed. The Lisa Page text was heavily redacted because it would have shown the January 6th encounter was an operation against Trump.
Every encounter, and every aspect of every action within that encounter, was conducted in what Comey perceived as an official investigative capacity.
President Trump was the target of Comey’s operations and he wrote his memos as investigative notes therein. Example: Comey ran the January 6th, 2017, operation:
So the “small group”: Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Baker, Priestap, Rybicki, et al, were running a counterintelligence operation against the incoming administration.
There are parts of the IG report highlighting a stunning amount of self-interest.
Example: Who made the decision(s) about what “was” or what “was not” classified? Or, put another way: who was making the internal decisions about Comey’s exposure to legal risk for sharing his investigative notes (memos) outside the department?
The answer is the same “small group” who were carrying out the operation:
James Baker, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, James Rybicki and Lisa Page were determining what parts of James Comey’s investigative notes needed to be classified.
The corrupt FBI was in position to police itself. This is not a conflict of interest, it is better described as a profound conflict of self-interest.
The information the ‘small group‘ wanted to use to frame the target would be visible, not classified; however, any material that would outline the construct of their corruption in targeting the target would be hidden, classified. You can’t make this stuff up folks.
The “small group” WAS the sources and methods they were protecting. They were protecting themselves.
Everything needed to understand that level of corruption is outlined in the way the IG report discusses the handling of James Comey’s investigative notes (ie. memos). AND the fact that James Comey kept them hidden, yes hidden. Read this stuff:
First, “no hard copies of any of the memos were found in Comey’s FBI office.”:
So, if the memos were not held in Director James Comey’s official FBI office, the next logical question is where were they?
Well, when Special Agents went to James Comey’s house, he still kept them hidden and never informed the agents:
It is worth noting James Rybicki went to Comey’s house along with three supervisory special agents to pick up FBI property. Prior to this event Comey had already given Rybicki the memos as evidence in the case against Trump. However, neither Comey not Rybicki told the SSA’s about the physical copies of the memos at the residence.
If Mr. Altruism, James Comey, was simply fulfilling the duty of a concerned and dedicated FBI Director, why not tell the FBI agents -picking up FBI records- that he had copies of FBI investigative notes in his “personal safe” while they were there?
What honorable justification exists for keeping them hidden from valid investigators?
Obviously we are not the only ones able to see the sketchy nature of this construct. In fact, an internal FBI whistleblower came forward soon after that search of Comey’s home to request official “whistleblower status protection” from the IG.
Think logically…. What would prompt someone inside the FBI; who at some point gained access to the Comey memos; to request ‘whistleblower protected status’?
Doesn’t the “whistleblower request” itself indicate the requesting FBI official saw something nefarious in the way this was all going down?
Who was that ‘whistleblower’?
Well, it has to be someone who actually gained possession of those memos right?…. this is not a big group. Second, we only need to read a few more pages of the IG report to see who it was:
The “whistleblower” was almost certainly the Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) described in page 38 as above.
The memos were “stored” in a “reception area“, and in locked drawers in James Rybicki’s office. [“Drawer safes” are silly FBI legal terms for fancy locked drawers] Also note…
“Reception area“? “May 15th“?
Well, (#1) apparently no-one wanted to admit their knowledge of the hot potato of investigative evidence (Comey memos). That admission would outline them as participatory members in carrying out the targeting of then President Trump.
Those investigative notes (memos) were not in “the office of the FBI Director” on May 10th, when the SSAs were there searching the last time,… for some mysterious reason.. they, uh,… well, they were discovered… in the “reception area“… yeah, yeah, that’s the ticket! Right under the four month old copy of People Magazine, n’ stuff.
….ARE YOU FRIGGIN’ KIDDING ME WITH THIS?
…AND (#2) the very next morning, using the copies of the memos that were left hidden in Comey’s residence, GUESS what happened?…
Now we see why the FBI Supervisory Special Agent in charge in charge of inventorying Comey records asked the IG for official “whistleblower status.”
The SSA agent was surrounded warning signs of corruption in the FBI executive suites. On May 10th, they were kept hidden. On May 12th they were kept hidden. On May 15th Rybicki finally told the SSA where they were; and on May 16th Comey told his friend Daniel Richman to leak the content to the New York Times.
Of course the SSA in charge of inventorying Comey’s records gave the Inspector General the seven memos, asked for whistleblower protection, and likely explained to the IG the way they were handled and produced by FBI officials was extremely concerning.
Then I expect the Freedom Act which is the whole FISC Court system to be allowed to expire in December 2019!!!! Anything less and this will continue… We need to fight them all on this!!!!
AMEN!
Trump mentions reparations for time lost to the Coup.
The entire US Government is corrupt and sickens me to no end.
President Trump has his panda mask on:
“The fact that James Comey was not prosecuted for the absolutely horrible things he did JUST SHOWS HOW FAIR AND REASONABLE ATTORNEY GENERAL BILL BARR IS. So many people and experts that I have watched and read would have taken an entirely different course. Comey got Lucky!”
This leads me to believe that Trump is very well aware of the strategy Barr and his team are conducting. Leaking is a minimum crime compared to what the FISA Investigation will uncover. Talk Barr up as reasonable and fair before Barr lays the hammer down is a political ploy. Trump’s tweet tells a different story if you figure out how Trump operates.
I think we should give President Trump the benefit of the doubt here. The man has not failed us yet…not on one single thing. We owe it to him to wait, no matter how frustrating this whole thing is. When he said this cannot happen to another President, he stands by that.
I feel quite certain that you are right. “Remember how this man negotiates.”
When the Fire falls down from Heaven, we’ll be looking at that pillar of salt and say to ourselves, “well, it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving guy …” 😀
Yes, and we’re not the ones he aimed this message at..
There always was a strategy in place.. latest from the day Admiral Rodgers showed up at Trump Tower in ’16..
President Trump could’ve released all evidence in 2017.. or yesterday.. but President Trump also wouldn’t want the final episode of “The Apprentice” to air on a Tuesday morning..
What is disturbing is that Admiral Rogers was one of the IC people present with Clapper and Brennan who agreed to send in Comey to brief and gauge Trumps reaction to the dirty dossier. Then again, maybe Rogers gave POTUS a heads up that Comey was going to
“pull a Hoover” so POTUS could be prepared. If so, are there tapes that everyone is worried about? I have to believe Trump smelled a setup.
I somehow get the sense that PDJT is trying to shame Barr into doing the right thing. Much as he does with others he is motivating to behave differently: Kim, Johnson, et als.
I can’t blame the President for not diving into the mud on this Comey matter. It is beneath what is otherwise on his plate; saving the American economy and Western civilization from Chinese and globalist takeover, etc.
But I am certain that his sense of fairness must be as offended as ours is by this particular outcome. Comey intentionally leaked and lied to instigate the entire official SC witch hunt that significantly distracted PDJT’s early Administration.
No! We cannot wait anymore. They will run out the clock, and if the Dems are successful in cheating in 2020 like they were in 2018, our window of opportunity closes. No, the time to act is RIGHT NOW!! We need to put maximum pressure on the President, and the DOJ (202 514-2000).
Do not let them drag their feet because you think they will time it for the election and help us win. It won’t, if this drags on into it election season, Hillary and Obama (and Comey, McCabe etc.) walk away scot-free, again.. if that happens there is no telling how this will play out, but my guess is that it gets ugly, real ugly, real fast.
When we dissolve into a civil war, that will be when Russia and China work with their US Deep State partners (all FBI, CIA, NSA, DOJ, Government workers, Democrats, RINO’s, all MSM, COC, Soros, Unions etc.) to deliver the final blow. Of course AOC and Bernie will welcome the changes because they’ll be in charge and will finally be able to tell us what to do without any pushback.
THE TIME FOR PATIENCE IS OVER…
Nothing but cold hard anger! In the last illustration of everyone who has been fired or resigned, why is not everyone of those traitors under investigation?
I don’t think Trump tweets this unless he knows there is much tougher stuff to come for Mr. Comey-er Than Thou.
“Dishonest Fool” There it is folks. Labeled. Or how bout Lucky Comey? “Lucky Luciano Comey”. Boy I cant wait for PDJT book to come out about his 3 terms as POTUS ( sorry snowflakes)
Yes, Mr. President. A fool indeed. We want our 30 million money back that Mueller and his gang stolen from us.
And two years of unfettered presidency for our VSGPDJT . . .
Are we going to go through this all over again with Wray?
Trump’s comment about non prosecution is not to us. We know what’s up since 1,2,3 years..
I feel like Comey’s reaction of hubris is what Trump wants.
I think a lot of hand-wringing is going on behind the scenes. The longer this takes the better for Team Trump.. I think it will pop around the Democrat primary.. Flynn’s attorney also wants more time they asked the Judge today….
President Trump made a very conspicuously restrained comment about AG Barr.
While probably 90% of the President’s supporters are rightfully angry, with some nearly apoplectic at the AG’s failure to penalize Comey for his crimes, it makes one pause to consider why PDJT is not upset at the AG’s choice of action.
yep. because he knows what is coming. trump would have flipped like the rest of us ,if not.
Like most of the slander from “our” side regarding Sessions was wrong even more so the headless chicken attacks on Barr are wrong.
This is all theatrics to prime the public. People like us will have to have some more patience..
As much as I support the President, he got this one wrong. AG Barr didn’t demonstrate fairness, he demonstrated that the Deep State is really in charge (not him) and that they get to do whatever they want, whenever they want, and for whatever reason (laws be damned). Don’t know how much more of this we can take, Mr. President.
I don’t trust ANYTHING that comes out of Washington anymore. If the lying, traitorous cowards (McCabe, Comey, Clinton, Mueller, Brennan, Clapper, Lynch, Rice, Baker, Yates, Powers, 99.99% of the Media, and yes, even his highness himself, Obama etc.) aren’t held to account, then law enforcement no longer exists in the US, and no person should be convicted of a crime – ever, for anything. If laws don’t apply to them, they should not apply to us.
You want to come here illegally, great, let me give you $$25000 for committing a crime, and let me give you free housing, food, schooling, healthcare, free phones and we’ll even show you how to vote to get more benefits. Oh, sorry, I forgot that was already happening.. This is a lawless society.
Our country is gone. History will look back on August 29th, 2019 as the day the US died, and that AG Barr was the one that delivered the fatal blow.
We need Tom Fitton, of Judicial Watch, for AG – NOW!!!
Fitton would NEVER be confirmed by Senate RINO’s and dems. That is how they have been sheltered for so long from being investigated. No AG they approve of would dare investigate them.
Running around like a headless chicken aren’t we?
Trump is calm and knows what’s going on behind the scenes. Trust him and the way he works!
CLASSIC TRUMP!
You may be right, but I hope you are wrong. If you are wrong, please come back on that day and let us know how you feel.
dishonest fool. hahahaha.
“fair and reasonable”?……WTF was Trump thinking putting out that horseshit tweet. Since when is it fair and reasonable to let a criminal get off. Trump whines on twitter to us how bad Comey is then turns around and defends Barr for not charging him. Why doesn’t Trump pick up the phone and ask fat boy Barr what’s going on.
You might’ve good intentions but you lack the intelligence to follow what Trump is doing here.
Then again he needs people on our side to be angry too to make it work.. so carry on.. just put your anger to good use. Call your representatives or something..
Two points worth making again that were made yesterday on the Horowitz report on Comey memos post thread. Just summarizing (go read the longer comment):
1. The leaked memos do NOT constitute a prosecutable offense.
2. Barr has repeatedly said the important IG report is the one coming soon on FISA abuse, which DOES constitute prosecutable felonious offenses.
PDJT’s tweet about ‘Fair and reasonable Barr’ is him prepping the battlefield for Comey, Yates, et al indictments over FISA abuse. It removes any Dem basis for the ‘abuse of power/political persecution’ assertions that Comey will whine about. And it signals Treepers that PDJT and Barr really have got this. Early October hell breaks loose ==>
NEVER AGAIN. PDJT promised, and he keeps his promises.
The more I see of this, the more it is a classic IG/DOJ whitewash job.
The determination that Comey’s handling violations did not involve classified or restricted materials at such time was made principally by his co-conspirators in the broader crimes. The rabbit in the hat. The IG was then able to pontificate profusely regarding what could never arise above an ethical or contractural violation. A very loud and decisive wrist slap. And that’s it.
And that’s the trick. Please clap and be sure to tell your friends to come for the next show.
That this was part of a much more comprehensive sedition plot to compromise and potentially overthrow an elected chief executive was neatly compartmentalized away into irrelevancy by the self-imposed scope of this IG investigation and report.
Lawyering aside, the politics of this stink to high heaven. If the IG and DOJ were serious about this, the foresight and scope of the IG would have been broader, and there would be something prosecutable in what Comey did. Much like a putative SC would have done, they should have followed the evidence further. They chose not to, by design.
Everything is quickly starting to hinge entirely on Durham. And that is not a particularly comforting hat peg at this point. The silence out of Connecticut is deafening.
I totally agree that President Trump knows bigger things are coming with Comey! No way would he not be screaming if not!! When he gets punched, he punches back ten times harder! If seeing Comey so smug and acting high and mighty drives me crazy. Imagine what it does to President Trump??? Comey will pay. Of this I’m sure!!
Keep the faith!
“Mommy, who are those people laughing and skating over there?”
“Oh, those are the special people my child, their names are Obama, Clinton, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Rice…oh darling there are just too many for Mommy to name!”
“Why are they skating Mommy?”
“Because no one has figured out how to catch them and put them away…aren’t they so special!”
All of the US Codes I’ve been able to find which come close to being applicable to the use of a federal law enforcement agency and department and a federal intel agency to overthrow a duly elected President seem to require “force” or “violence” and involve the overthrow of the entire government, not an individual (sedition & treason).
Is there a violated federal law that is directly and very -CLEARLY- applicable to what happened in SpyGate? Did the founder’s never foresee an INTERNAL, non-violent, soft coup that is now possible thanks to the now-corrupted separation of powers and the vast growth in federal government power and control since their time?
Crimes without Consequences – The Clinton / Comey Amendment
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/crimes-without-consequences-the-clinton-comey-amendment/
“I explained that he could count on me to always tell him the truth. I said I don’t do sneaky things, l don’t leak, I don’t do weasel moves.”
–J. Comey
The Federalist has a pretty good article on “Why is the FBI blocking the release of the Comey Memo’s”.
https://thefederalist.com/2019/08/30/fbi-obstructing-release-james-comeys-memos/
It seems pretty obvious to me that when PDJT got elected, he wasn’t beholden to anyone, didn’t owe anything to anyone, and was not the run-of-the-mill politician that the deep state was accustomed to in the past. They had no control over him, like previous individuals who were elected as POTUS. So… they had to concoct something, then attempt to blackmail him with the concoction.
And they almost succeeded.
Our President always wins. He knows way more than everyone else, no doubt.
Although it’s taking a while, timing is everything. Fish will fry and the swamp dwellers will be prosecuted. Every single time I get a little frustrated with the timing I realize that our President is light years ahead of just about everyone else.
How else did he pull the election off with all the evil against him? I will always bet on President Trump.
My cynicism on all this is to the point I will be shocked if anyone is indicted or gets convicted of anything.
What I believe will happen is that the entire thing will be deemed not prosecutable due to being a counter intelligence operation no matter how flimsy or illegal the justification for starting it in the first place.
One thing that bothers me about the upcoming IG report on FISA abuse is this:
If the IG has not seen the exculpatory evidence on Page and Papadopoulos, then how can he do a thorough investigation?
Remember Gowdy said they are game changers.
If true and IG doesn’t have that info I’m worried about a potential white wash report. Thoughts anyone?
All you people questioning the reasoning of AG Barr, and PDJT, are doing so with less that 1% of the info that they have. You don’t have the slightest freaken’ idea what all the facts actually are, but are ready to pronounce judgement on the 2 people who are actually doing something about this mess.
Seriously… you “Debbie downers” should… get over yourselves.
Thank you. That’s what I expect from informed CTH posters who understand Trump.
It’s hard to not turn into a headless chicken seeing all those chickens flapping around… 😉
Not so lucky:
Flynn, Manafort, G-Pop, Stone, Cohen..the President, his family, his supporters, the deplorables,….the Republic…the Constitution… Mother Country…………
Trust Sessions
Trust Horowitz
Trust Durham
Trust Barr
Same old song just in a different key.
