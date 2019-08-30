Friday August 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

11 Responses to Friday August 30th – Open Thread

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 30, 2019 at 12:17 am

    A Stone Of Stumbling

    Some thirty years after the death and resurrection of Christ, St. Peter wrote to the believers of the Jewish dispersion:

    “Unto you therefore which believe He is precious; but unto them which be disobedient, the Stone which the builders disallowed, the same is made the head of the corner,

    “And a stone of stumbling, and a rock of offence, even to them which stumble at the word, being disobedient…” (I Pet. 2:7,8).

    It is true that Israel’s builders, 1900 years ago, “disallowed” Christ as the cornerstone for their building, and that when He became the “Head of the corner,” according to Psa. 118:22, it was for them an occasion for stumbling and embarrassment.

    But Christ is a “stone of stumbling” to all who reject Him. In Rom. 9:33 St. Paul quotes from several Old Testament passages:

    “As it is written, Behold, I lay in Sion a stumblingstone and rock of offence; and whosoever believeth on Him shall not be ashamed.”

    In Peter’s day and in Paul’s, those who looked upon Christ as their Cornerstone were never given cause to be ashamed. It was those who disallowed and refused Him who kept stumbling over Him and were constantly embarrassed by Him.

    So today, those who put their trust in the crucified, risen Christ are eternally secure and will never be put to shame for having done so. But those who reject Christ keep forever stumbling over Him. They hear Him preached over the radio, they see Him offered as the One who died for their sins, they are constantly confronted with His claims and they are embarrassed. They keep forever stumbling over Him.

    Moral: trust Him now as your personal Savior, for “whosoever believeth on Him shall not be ashamed.”

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-stone-of-stumbling/

    1 Peter 2:7 Unto you therefore which believe he is precious: but unto them which be disobedient, the stone which the builders disallowed, the same is made the head of the corner,
    8 And a stone of stumbling, and a rock of offence, even to them which stumble at the word, being disobedient: whereunto also they were appointed.

    Psalm 118:22 The stone which the builders refused is become the head stone of the corner.

    Romans 9:33 As it is written, Behold, I lay in Sion a stumblingstone and rock of offence: and whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed.

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 30, 2019 at 12:18 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    August 30, 2019 at 12:19 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    August 30, 2019 at 12:19 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    August 30, 2019 at 12:20 am

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    August 30, 2019 at 12:38 am

  7. nwtex says:
    August 30, 2019 at 12:54 am

    And this video was 3 years ago –
    USA TODAY
    Published on Oct 27, 2016
    Eight-year-old Vanessa Vega was escorted to school on her first day back after her father’s death. Officer Jose Vega and his partner were tragically killed while on duty.

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlyZ-nKn2Ok

  9. nwtex says:
    August 30, 2019 at 1:06 am

  10. nwtex says:
    August 30, 2019 at 1:17 am

    sheesh! That sound 😱

