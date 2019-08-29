Inspector General Report on James Comey Conduct and Memos….

The DOJ Office of Inspector General has released and 83-page report on former FBI Director James Comey; outlining the inspector general investigative findings for how Mr. Comey handled sensitive information including personal memos about President Trump.
Report Link Here – Additional pdf Link Here
.
Let’s use this thread to discuss your insights and opinions of the content of the report.
CTH is reading the report, and will provide more analysis later.
Advertisements
If this is true, would be good for the FISA coup attempt indictments?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I then executed the session exactly as I had planned.” – Comey Memo 1
After everyone had left the office, and he and PT were alone, and he told him about the dossier. This was the whole point of that meeting.
LikeLike
No one will be indicted. The fix is in. FISA corruption will go away as it implicates the Court, Judges and most of all Justice John Roberts who oversees the FISA Court. Nothing to see here. Move on. Forget the last three years. Thank you. God bless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s two factors in prosecuting a criminal case.
1 – sufficient evidence that an actual crime was committed
2 – the prosecutor’s confidence to convince a jury to convict
Would you like to take case before a Washington D.C. jury? The District’s vote was more than 90% for Hillary Clinton and around 4% for Trump. In those famous words – “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: Do I feel lucky? Well, do ya, punk?“
LikeLike
Add a third factor:
A prosecuting agency with the will and desire to actually uphold the law, rather than preserve the starus quo.
LikeLike
Ask Paul Manafort about the fourth factor. Comey is not out of the woods. Not by a long shot.
You all may now continue your despondent hand-wringing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Statement soon to come from Bill Barr: “Except for Bruce Ohr and Dana Boente, everyone involved in the coup attempt has been fired, resigned, demoted. No reason to indict. No DC jury will convict. Case closed.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s good to be a Democrat and Deep Stater!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It’s a big effing club, and we ain’t in it.”
LikeLike
Only in this life.
LikeLike
Only in this life.
LikeLike
Wording of the Comey report is maddening. Example: “he did not immediately disclose the leak to the FBI”, not “he concealed his leaking from the FBI”, which is a crime. Like he was just a little bit late or something. Argh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Birds of a feather flock together…what were you expecting? Justice? Silly boy…go back and play with your toys and let the “special people” go about their lives doing work on your behalf.
They are your betters…learn this lesson!
PS: Justice Roberts will turn to the democrats exposing himself as a former closeted liberal as soon as Ginsburg goes to her resting place in the judicial sky. Bet me…bet me whatever you’ve got on this hunch!
LikeLike
Wow.
The plot to remove Trump from office is being formally illustrated and documented by the DOJ.
This does not look good for Comey or the rest of the Small Group.
Devin Nunes did a fantastic job. Incredible job, really. What a hero that guy is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
meh…
LikeLike
So let’s see…
It took 500 Govt lawyers and staff more than A YEAR to detail this and publish a report?
(How does one go about getting a job there..?)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Actually, it has been 25 months since the beginning of the OIG “investigation into this matter”. Started in July 2017 at the request of….wait for it….. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Director of FBI has its perks…private attorney on government payroll…no conflict of interest?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance highlights a critical difference in the report: Comey knew he would be breaking the law once he leaked, so to avoid potential prosecution, he hires his friend Richman, as an consultant, and also gives him a security clearance so there technically was no ‘leaking’. But, it’s clear Jimmy intended to subvert and skirt around the law. I still don’t Understand why Barr elected not to prosecute on this specific case. Sad and very angry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really wonder how this can be legal, even with the sequence of events as described. I work in patent law, and there is a thing called induced infringement where a party that doesn’t directly infringe on another’s patent can be held responsible for inducing another party to do so. It’s pretty clear in the scenario you describe that Comey induced his friend to leak materials that he shouldn’t have. If nothing else, this shows a huge loophole in the law that needs to be closed, because if *technically* Comey didn’t violate the letter of the law, he definitely violated its spirit.
LikeLike
I’d be curious to hear about how Mr Richman came by his Ssecurity Clearance, as well as the steps required by the Govt for a “civilian” to be accorded such a position vis a vis National Security (along with the names of all other individuals with like or similar status).
LikeLike
Either the guy violated the law or he didn’t. Have not read the IG report but seems that it indicates that Big Bird didn’t break the law… time to move on….
LikeLiked by 3 people
“We conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement,” reads DOJ watchdog head Michael Horowitz’s report.
And yet,
“DOJ IG ‘found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media,’” Comey wrote.
Oooh! So, since it wasn’t classified, Comey demands a full apology, well, a “we’re sorry we lied about you”, actually, as if nothing is wrong here.
Something for everyone? I wasn’t bent on seeing Comey behind bars before, but now I want to see this guy fry…along with about a million of his fellow travelers.
LikeLike
Actually comey did violate the law. The report makes that clear. But compared to other things he has done, this is about the same level as jay-walking. Provided that comey is later indicted and charged for much more serious offenses, It would be a waste of everyone’s time and patience to prosecute him for these relatively minor criminal acts.
But the patience of many are wearing thin. Some prosecutions are needed to convince us that it won’t all be overlooked and forgotten and it will all happen again too soon.
LikeLike
Right, out of the Twilight Zone and back to reality.
LikeLike
Honestly, I am not surprised that Cardinal Comey will not be facing prosecution.
Trust Sessions — Trust Wray — Trust Horowitz — Trust Mueller — Trust Huber — Trust Barr. See a pattern?
They’re all part of the Deep State/Swamp, and since “some” of the corruption of the Deep State has bubbled to the surface, the “clean-up crew” has been very busy hiding their past actions and connections.
Who is William Barr? Unless he has inexplicably found his moral compass, he’s here to sweep it all away — and bury it deep.
The end result of all of that sweeping? Rest assured, dear public — policy changes have now been instituted to MAKE SURE THIS NEVER HAPPENS AGAIN! Additionally, employees of the intelligence agencies will be mandated to attend Ethics Training.
Spit.
Our wonderful President Trump sincerely wants to “clean up the swamp”. He is but one man, who pretty much stands alone. Hence, the Deep State will now “allow” a true clean-up to occur.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seriously. We have to trust because we have no power. Anger without direction, focus and purpose will accomplish nothing but our own self-destruction. Trust and then watch as objectively as possible. It’s all we have.
LikeLike
One man, but the President of the United States and that carries a whole lot of power.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well, they got the enraged part right
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s two factors in prosecuting a criminal case.
1 – sufficient evidence that an actual crime was committed
2 – the prosecutor’s confidence to convince a jury to convict
Would you like to take case before a Washington D.C. jury? The District’s vote was more than 90% for Hillary Clinton and around 4% for Trump. In those famous words – “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: Do I feel lucky? Well, do ya, punk?“
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for your level headed comments Robert, we need more of that around here!
LikeLike
Whether a corrupt jury would convict a corrupt official is not as important as the attempt to administrate justice. I’d rather have a prosecutor try and fail as opposed to simple letting the vermin escape.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about OJ case? He got away with murder but the entire world knew what he did.
Charge him. He may get away with a DC jury, but the entire world will know what he did.
LikeLike
I would like to see them all indicted. Go to court. See it televised. Watch all of the evidence presented and see what happens. I certainly don’t want to see him walk away scot-free because “they can’t get a conviction.” At the very least he should be dragged through the mud and we should see it. This just makes him look like he didn’t do anything. Reports a joke.
LikeLike
Would you like to take case before a Washington D.C. jury?
Why prosecute them in Washington DC before a DC jury? Their crimes were federal crimes committed against the United States. Any/every prosecutor in the country should have legal standing to take action against them.
LikeLike
Actually, I’ve no problem with it…
So long as it becomes the 40th-odd enumeration in his eventual indictment!
LikeLike
I haven’t read the full Comey report, but isn’t this outcome exactly what we were advised to expect? No prosecution now, but likely on the FISA abuse? I’m not losing hope in justice yet.
LikeLiked by 6 people
yep
LikeLiked by 2 people
And this is why we can trust the FBI and the DoJ, because they have clearly a well-developed reputation for honesty and candor.
Or not…
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the vaunted IG Report is out. In what way has anything changed?
As I’ve said for three years — no IG Report or any other report by ANYBODY within the system is going to change a bloody thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You were so right then. You’ve been telling us for 3 years we were going to lose, boy, we should have listened to a smart guy like you.
I apologize for any amount of hope I had, I wish I was a pessimistic miser like you are, then I too, today, could scream from the top of my keyboard “I told you so! I told you so!”
I’ll try harder to be less optimistic in the future.. Congratulations! A little hope just died!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, a little sarcasm and disparaging comments are good for you, eh?
Fact is, freespeech is correct and because everyone isn’t out there singing Aquarious with you….you have a problem with folks being upset that a dick like Comey is likely to escape justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It has nothing to do with pessimism or optimism. These are just childish states of mind. It’s about recognizing what NEEDS to be done as opposed to allowing the drift of a corrupted system to keep lulling us into believing it — this system — is capable of producing anything but failure for us. That’s why we elected Donald Trump — because he came from OUTSIDE the system with the intention to reform it, or at least bring pressure to bear on it to a degree that would lead to reformation. Why would any of us, having voted for Donald Trump, believe that an institutional lackey like the IG would have a satisfactory answer for us? That’s not “optimism”, it’s a kind of willful illusion.
The system is damaged and corrupt to a point that it would seem obvious that ONLY outside pressure will make a difference. This does not imply we need to despair.
LikeLike
Well freespeechfanatic,
We have a picture of Comey’s behavior, which is now public record.That’s different.We can now go pummel Justice Barr with our fury at Justice denied and unequal. We have hope that indictments will ensue against those who defrauded the fisa court.We have an end to the Mueller hoax.
I do find it galling that Comey acts like he had some reason to be suspicious of Trump, to justify his actions, but really he was just a political hack with an agenda.
Absent Comey’s prosecution, I would say the FBI has to go. That is apparent. They have no moral high ground and no one is watching them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is not “the” IG Report. This is a side report on Comey’s leaks.
LikeLike
What IG Report…
You mean the one they plan to publish in 2025..?
LikeLike
The only actual certifiably criminal behavior discussed in this Report is the unauthorized release of documents which involved “a few words” that were classified as CONFIDENTIAL – the lowest form of Government classification. It doesn’t make sense to try to send a man to prison for this, especially when there are so many other things (many of them to be detailed in Part Two of the total report) that you can much more easily nail him on … such as “perjury that has already been ruled-on by a Federal Judge.”
Grabbing the text directly here: https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2019/o1902.pdf
… I started reading with the Conclusions section. There is an abundance of material which shows what this man thought – and, apparently still does think – about his motivations. (We saw another hint of that in yesterday’s Tweet.) It demonstrates among other things actions which are easily “attempts to mislead and thereby entrap the President,” although it is not Horowitz’s charter to directly say so, nor to directly mention any other names. Maybe this is an illustration of why he was conspiring to release more material through the compliant mirror of Mr. Archey (and, CNN).
Here is a man who (still!) portrays himself as being on a one-man Holy War against “Orange Man Bad,” in the best J. Edgar Hoover tradition.
And, since this report is an official statement on the matter by the United States Department of Justice, it is “the first official shoe to drop.” I believe that it was worth waiting for. I doubt that CNN will now pursue its publication attempts any further. It took some judicial and editorial “hustle,” but the IG got the first word.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not one man. There were hundreds of people involved. I hope some of them are coming clean to Durham about their roles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For the very first time, our Government has a President who has stated that exposing this corruption will be a hallmark of his Presidency. And, he is correct. We know full well that people are coming out of the closet all over the place, because Horowitz delayed even this portion of his report for several weeks in order to assimilate new information.
Of course we like to think that “this is Payback Time for Donald Trump,” and of course it is. But I think that it is really “Payback Time” for members of the Department of Justice and of the Intelligence communities, all of whom have been forced to watch as their precious-to-them organizations were abused in the name of politics by their very highest officers … and, above.
Oh, I think they’ve been waiting for this day to come for many decades. They’re going to make the most of it – very quickly.
LikeLike
A reasoned and reasonable analysis.
LikeLike
For further information, please see The Natural History of Weasels and Stoats, by C. King.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well there’s that. Now do FISA abuse and corruption all the way to the top.. Calling on Barr…which is it? banana 🍌 republic or 1 tier justice?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looking forward to the White House response.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will be not surprised if we might hear Andrew M indictment soon just to make us happy and focus would go away from Comey.
LikeLike
Words floating in my head………
Gutless, Spineless, Chicken Shxt,
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Comey is so arrogant he’s tweeting that people should be apologizing… To him
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course he is. Were there any doubts about his arrogance? The guy literally thinks he’s the big J.C. , he’s saving the world.
How does it anger anybody to see a weasel do weasely things? Yes, Comey is a jerk. Yes, Comey broke the law. Yes, Comey is free from prosecution, so far.
Everything is exactly how it was yesterday, don’t let the political horrors of the world convince you that things have changed for the worse.
The only difference between today and 10 years ago is that today all this is out in the open, it was all happening then too, it’s just we didn’t know all the particulars. We’re now into a situation where we’re onto their ass and it’s all becoming public, and people KNOW they’re being screwed instead of suspect that they’re being screwed.
That is progress, lets see how far this progress goes. I’m not into predicting doom and gloom for the future, i’m just not. I’m into predicting we’re going to nail their ass even if we have to fire 10 AG’s to do it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Key Words: “So Far.”
This is a minnow, on line #1. There’s a grouper on line #2. Which one do you take to Court? No, not this one. Not much of a crime and very hard to prove. Horowitz performed his procedural duty with regards to this part of his Report, but the rest is still to come.
There’s really no point in pursuing a tedious court case when you’ve got a slam-dunk in your other pocket.
Federal prosecutors at this point can probably push for a summary judgment on the upcoming matter of the FISA warrants. It is now undeniably true that Comey signed them, and that they were demonstrably “unverified,” and – especially given what Horowitz has now officially documented – that Comey knew it and intended to deceive the Court. Another Federal Court already ruled on the matter, affirming that he (and others) did … “institutionally.” Comey’s precious illusion of being “a soldier of light” has just been dumped in the toilet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, we don’t know how good his new attorneys are or aren’t, but if I were any of them I would first be telling Comey: “Shut the f*ck up!”
It’s a lesson that this man seems to know absolutely nothing of. But, as Rudy-G observed, he’s going to have many years in Federal prison during which to think about his stupidity. (I wonder if Judge Collyer will be sitting in the audience during his sentencing?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
same sh!t…different day…
nuff said
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump has been snookered again.
IMO the entire DOJ, FBI and CIA are laughing their asses off at just how easy it has been to dupe him.
Genius in business and managing trade deals, yes but genius in managing the DOJ, FBI and CIA not so much.
But I give him credit he has at least tried.
My last hope even if it means no indictments is PT finally sees that Barr, Wray and Sessions are all related and PT uses an EO to set up the office of transparency and somehow that person can declass everything to the American people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a crappy comment you decided to post it twice! You doubt the President. We heard about your cowardice in the other thread, no need to bring it over here boogeyman.
LikeLike
The Report shows how Deep State works! read and understand how the IG FISA REPORT will be earth shaking! Comey memo numbers is the red herring…this guy definitely kept detailed info on everyone (EVEN MORE THAN J EDGAR!)
Remember, Comey is an admitted Communist!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He wasn’t exonerated !!!
At last we have that morsel to cling to
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, why isn’t Richman who also held a top secret clearance being prosecuted for releasing classified information to the news media?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, just so we’re clear. Comey was NOT exonerated. He is still not not guilty.
Okay, we’re clear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As you well know, our system of Justice does not “exonerate.”
Right now, formally, “Mr. Comey is robed in a glowing robe of Innocence,” like everybody else is, unless and until he is indicted by a Grand Jury …
… But, based on documents that we know he signed, and on what another Federal Judge ruled about them, there really is no question at all that he – and, others – have committed Felonies. Still, the legal processes still have to be very-scrupulously followed, because this is the tip of a very big iceberg that’s going to be fought by the best defense lawyers on the planet.
And, “Martha Stewart(!) briefly went to prison for far, far less than this.” Is this man also going to jail, and for a much longer time? There really is no doubt. It’s time to set cynicism aside, methinks.
LikeLike
“As you well know, our system of Justice does not “exonerate.””
———————————————————————————–
I think Justin meant that as sarcasm reflecting the Mueller report “conclusions”.
LikeLike
Oh, and about that pension, Mr. Comey…. we’ll not be paying that going forward.
LikeLike
So is this the message?
Government Leaking is OK? Even if leaking may cause harm to an individual??
It sounds like leaking is just a policy violation and is not a crime for any government employee, so leak away I guess as worst case you might lose your job?
Just asking for a friend in case they ever go into the government sector.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is Wrays standard policy in FBI for leakers.
LikeLike
Lets see what happens with the FISA investigation.
Decades of corruption have a lot of good people frustrated.
Don’t let the trolls turn you against our president, maybe now more people will take a closer look at Comey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “Next Time” Republicans strike again!
LikeLike
Anyone planning to give up and call it quits and not vote for PDJT are in his words “A Loooser”.You dont give up,you dont cry,you ignore pain. Yeah let the the forces of Satan see you give up -that’s what they want. For the gutless I leave you with the last paragraph in the RANGER creed: ” Readily will I display the intestinal fortitude required to fight on to the Ranger objective and complete the mission, though I be the lone survivor.”
LikeLike
Each individual act by the plotters can be ascribed to incompetence, inadequate training or supervision, vague work rules, or a finding that there was “no criminal intent”. It is only when their acts are viewed in their totality that it becomes a crime. 18 U.S. Code § 2385 Advocating overthrow of Government. The whole thing was one big conspiracy. Breaking the investigation into its various parts is the primary way that the deep state is sweeping this under the rug. And it’s workiing
LikeLike
Again, the DOJ had already decided not to prosecute Comey so this report is an exercise in futility. The IG Report truly has become a travesty and a waste of taxpayers money. I wait for John Durham’s report.l. Now – that is the report worth getting excited about!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I am now of the opinion that federal law enforcement for the US is corrupt beyond retrieval and there is nothing within the law we can do about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I said from the beginning, on this site, that no one from their group would be held accountable and I was right. To all those who said I needed to be more positive and hold the line. I say to all of you, be more realistic, these people are dug in and we control very, very little. After all the obvious lawbreaking, well researched on this site I might add, with absolutely NO accountability (legal), it should be very clear the fight that is ahead and how poorly prepared we are to fight…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
So, in this hiring of Richman in order to legally leak, Comey has violated his employment contract. This he should get NO further taxpayer compensation-no pension, nothing. And we still have the FISA abuse that I know we’re all hinging our hopes on. Bill Barr MUST realize that the future of this country’s rule of law hinges on this too.
LikeLike
I am still reading and will continue, but after reading only the pre-amble, one startling conclusion has hit me. The office of “President of the United States” no longer enjoys the sacred trust of any of the other arms of Government. The respect to and in which the person holding this position was deferred too, and was formerly held in, in terms of the Judicial branch at least, the DOJ, FBI and CIA, is gone. So also with Congress and the Senate I think. From here on out America knows with absolute certainty that its elected president may well now come under sustained and unwarranted attack from within at any time, and the perps will never be held accountable, unless the DOJ deems it expedient and in its own interest. Should this condition persist past the next election, then IMHO, America is toast and will no longer exist as defined by her constitution . It is one thing for the congressional and Judicial branch to keep the power of the excecutive in check, quite another for them to arbitrarily decide to overthrow the executive branch. Some would say that Rubicon has already been crossed. A sad day!
LikeLike
executive… wish CTH had an edit option.
LikeLike
And our enemies will surely point to the ruse of “rule of law” in America and ask what exactly is the benefit of our form of government having been shown as corrupt as a banana republic just much more wealthy and dangerous.
LikeLike
Anyone else get the sense that Comey thought he could black mail the President into submission using the fabricated dossier? Everything that follows that meeting reeks of pay back for Trump’s refusal to allow the corrupt FBI and DOJ to run things as they saw fit?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Only read the conclusion, but it seems pretty harsh. And it’s much better than I expected after having read all these comments.
LikeLike
“During our one-on-one meeting at Trump Tower … I offered that assurance [that he was not under investigation].”
What? But but but… the media said Comey contradicted that.
Of course they also said there would be pee tapes.
LikeLike
>>”… I offered that assurance [that he was not under investigation].”
So Comey lied to a federal official (the POTUS). Isn’t that a crime?
LikeLike
LikeLike
I just read that the IG Report also discloses that a deputy assistant attorney general viewed porn on government computer and perjured himself about it.
Guess what? “Declined to prosecute.”
LikeLike
And someone tell that meathead Hannity to shut his damned trap about “bombshell reports”, “Tick Tock”, etc
NOTHING will be done about ANY of this.
The criminal elite will retire with more wealth and fewer cares than ANY of us.
Propaganda outlets outweigh information sources by exponential values.
There is now a justice system for THEM and a separate one for US.
The swamp is far deeper and far more powerful than first thought.
NOTHING WILL BE DONE and they are laughing at us about it.
LikeLike
I have zero faith any of these criminals will face justice. I most certainly will continue to support POTUS, but I’ve also said to hubby that we should consider where we want to live going forward. My pick is the Caribbean.
I mean FFS this prick Comey is actually demanding an apology. Next up a new gig on cnn.
LikeLike
Well, this was predictable. Part of Trump’s deal with Barr–no prosecution in DOJ and FBI. Trump is protecting his brand.
LikeLike
“Upon completing our investigation, pursuant to Section 4(d) of the Inspector
General Act of 1978, the OIG provided a copy of its factual findings to the
Department for a prosecutorial decision regarding Comey’s conduct. See 5
U.S.C.A. App. 3 § 4(d) (2016).
After reviewing the matter, the Department
declined prosecution.
Thereafter, we prepared this report to consider whether
Comey’s actions violated Department or FBI policy, or the terms of Comey’s FBI
Employment Agreement.
As described in this report, we conclude that Comey’s
retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and
FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement.”
LikeLike
OK – from what I’ve gleaned glancing over the report and accounts of it:
The Director of the FBI is a top-tier government executive, with wide latitude and discretion. While what Comey did was egregious, corrupt, and a violation of policy, it isn’t criminal insofar as the Director of the FBI is concerned because he has wide latitude and discretion. At least, not criminal ENOUGH to warrant bringing charges on what is essentially boils down to a “violation of policy” rinky-dink case.
Knowingly making false statements to the FISA court, and allowing false affidavits to be filed, is another breed of cat altogether.
HOWEVER – it underscores yet again that James Comey is unethical, insubordinate, incompetent, and manifestly unfit for the post from which he was rightly fired for cause.
LikeLike