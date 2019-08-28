UPDATE: TS Dorian Expected to Be Hurricane Dorian Later Today….

This storm is a little squirly and everyone should keep an eye on the forecast in the next 48 to 72 hrs. The good news is Dorian is expected to miss Puerto Rico; the bad news is Dorian is expected to miss Puerto Rico. Traveling over PR would have significantly weakened the storm; a glancing skirt of PR means the storm will retain energy/strength.
While there is no cause for alarm, interests in Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina should keep an eye on the forecast; and it would be prudent to review your storm preparedness plans, take inventory of your supplies and make updates or plan to replenish as more information is provided in the next 24/48hrs. [Tips Available Here]
Five Days Out: ♦ Evaluate your status. ♦ Pay attention to updates. ♦ Be Proactive.
(National Hurricane Center) At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 17.5 North, longitude 64.5 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or two.
On this track, Dorian should move near the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and then continue over the open Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is forecast to become a hurricane later today and continue strengthening during the next few days over the Atlantic waters. (read more)
Think what the lines at “charging stations” would look like if we ALL were forced to drive toy electric cars…and the grid went down as it does at least for a while…oh, and remote stations use DIESEL POWERED GENERATORS!!
Charging electric cars using a Diesel powered generator!
Electric cars would only be allowed for the socialist elites. The rest of us, the social credit challenged, would have to make due with bicycles. That pump won’t be run on a diesel generator either. They’ll chain a deplorable on a stationary bike powered generator to charge their cars.
And once we’re all on the program doing our part, it will be good to know that NONE of the adverse weather will be due to AGW, don’t ya know? All weather will be as natural as our biodegradable, non-ozone depleting deodorant. I love the smell of green in the morning. It smells like…victory.
It’s not the ecar’s fault. The ecar does nothing t pollute. Why do those Diesel engines have to run. They should use wind or solar power. Or cow chips. Sheesh.
Important to remember that where it’s forecast to make landfall doesn’t mean much this far out. Could be anywhere in that cone, from Miami to Savannah.
Prompt proper planning prevents piss poor performance.
Will Puerto Rico demand another billion in storm damage assistance ? Or is it just a matter of when?
Looks like it will miss PR last I saw
Statehood: Puerto Rico, No. Greenland, Yes!
Just finished backing up my computer files to a flash drive; keep it in a water proof bag. Just another storm tip for those who don’t backup to clouds.
Praying that it will fizzle out and safety for all.
Amen.
Soooo glad I got that battery pack to charge my phone. Came just in time. Now, I’ll make a bunch of ice–helps extend frozen food when power goes out. Sundance is so great about these hurricane reminders.
Dorian. OH THE MEMORIES….
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/05/06/breaking-dorian-johnson-arrested-in-saint-louis-three-days-after-announcing-intent-to-sue-police/
Great reminder SD. You are always on it!
