UPDATE: TS Dorian Expected to Be Hurricane Dorian Later Today….

This storm is a little squirly and everyone should keep an eye on the forecast in the next 48 to 72 hrs. The good news is Dorian is expected to miss Puerto Rico; the bad news is Dorian is expected to miss Puerto Rico. Traveling over PR would have significantly weakened the storm; a glancing skirt of PR means the storm will retain energy/strength.

While there is no cause for alarm, interests in Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina should keep an eye on the forecast; and it would be prudent to review your storm preparedness plans, take inventory of your supplies and make updates or plan to replenish as more information is provided in the next 24/48hrs. [Tips Available Here]

Five Days Out: ♦ Evaluate your status. ♦ Pay attention to updates. ♦ Be Proactive.

(National Hurricane Center) At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 17.5 North, longitude 64.5 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or two.

On this track, Dorian should move near the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and then continue over the open Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is forecast to become a hurricane later today and continue strengthening during the next few days over the Atlantic waters. (read more)

