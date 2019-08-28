MSNBC Lawrence O’Donnell Peddles Fake Russia Conspiracy News – Trump Lawyers Respond – O’Donnell Retracts…

Just another day in the mainstream media….
MSNBC propagandist Lawrence O’Donnell appeared on television last night to push a conspiracy theory about President Trump’s companies being funded by Russian oligarchs.
WATCH:
.
Then This Happens:
Then, about two hours later:
.
.
President Trump was correct in 2017 when he said:
Advertisements
O’Donnell bin Hammered.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Of course he’s been hammered this guy’s a real tool. I think a new name is appropriate let’s say Lawrence O’tool has a nice ring doesn’t it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lawrence (Shit for Brains) O’fool sounds better to me. Sorry Sundance, I bad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
O’Donnell bin Lyin…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You said … “hammered”. Queue Lawrence’s “..StOp the HaMmeRinG!!..”
Too funny! Whadda tool 😂
LikeLike
There’s nothing more genuine than a lesbian with fake eyelashes and nude lipstick. And then, there’s that Maddow person, too.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 48 people
Not a regular television watcher here, but while I was watching this clip and listening, Maddie started morphing physically in front of me into Tucker Carlson, wearing eye make up and a dark wig! All Maddow’s facial expressions and astonishment matched those I associate with (and appreciate!) of Tucker’s! Now I need to check Youtube to find any existing clip there may be out there of both Tucker and Rachel being filmed in the same room at the same time!
LikeLike
I think she was faking. She knew what was about and just used her show to promote and cause sensation to the lie. I wish there was a way to sue her also.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It used to be called “yellow journalism “. Today out should be called “red journalism “.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t let them get away with a single false utterance…fill the court dockets of this land until they cannot afford their legal bills. Contact their advertisers and swear you will never buy another product advertised on their shows…and follow through. Overwhelm them with Tweets calling out their treasonous positions and hate for America…and then rest a moment before you begin again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
J.C. Calhoun, you are so correct. We have got to fight fire with fire. We cannot set back and say, well they are nuts. There are alot of nuts in this old world.They vote too. We have got to be proud and loud that Donald J. Trump is our president. He is the best that has ever been!!!!!!!!! I love America!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gonna have to strengthen defamation law. DJT is a public figure.
LikeLike
Yep. I’m on it, and have been on it. It’s what twatter is good for. Just ask our President… 😉
There are some super folks on there one can “meet” and interact with too of course.
LikeLike
What is amazing about this is not the resistance fake news nutcases….it’s that ANYone is still listening to them.
LikeLiked by 14 people
The koolaid guzzlers don’t care. They live for this stuff. To them, if it isn’t true….well…. it should be.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Their minds are not their own. I still wonder from time to time just how ANYone allows their mind to be taken completely over. Wow…
You truly nailed it too, with the “it should be” part. Spot on.
LikeLike
It is a sad but real testament to the success and depths of leftwing brainwashing of a large portion of the American public. It didn’t happen overnight – took about 50 years of steady, sneaky efforts by the Communists – and will take many years to reverse.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Correction: Change 50 years to 80+ years. The brainwashing began in the 1930s – Depression era.
LikeLiked by 6 people
President Wilson.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m referring to the slow but steady takeover of media – both news and entertainment – by the Commies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Took a lot of bullsh!t to sell that phony reserve for sure… and those who bought up the nation’s newspapers went straight to it.
LikeLike
The problem is that a large portion of the population still listen to only the MSM. If that is all you are listening to when you get home from work, then of course you will believe them. Those people are getting this fake news 24/7 365 so they don’t know anything else. What Trump should have done was sue the shit out of O’Donnell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. Sue the $h1t out of each propagandist personally and appeal them into bankruptcy or until large damage fee is awarded. Lawfare against these @holes, individually and the company.
They have been playing this BS game forever: lie, citing unnamed sources, then weakly retract in a forum that won’t be widely seen, if called out on the lie.
The pattern is clear. This is obviously not an accident nor an isolated event.
Maybe there needs to be a gofund me to pay for lawfare lawyers to go after the paid propagandists that pretend to be reporters. I am so sick of the lies and hatred spouted continuously by the MSM.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems Eric Trump has implied that the Triump company is going to initiate some sort of legal action against NBCU, maybe seek damages…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The most hilarious thing I’ve read in a while was this tool talking about NBC’s “rigorous verification and standards process” 😹
LikeLiked by 24 people
Translation: “I did not get the approval from DNC headquarters before running with this propaganda.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
This translation is waaaaay off.
Correct translation: I did what then DNC told me to do. It’s just that VSG just owned my ass with the quickness. So now I’m going to give a half hearted retraction
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rigorous verification for maximum damage, maybe. The Big Lie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The network of Brian Williams? This guy? This network? This “rigorous verification and standards process”. yeahhhhhhh oooooookay!
After they proved that he lied…………….they BROUGHT HIM BACK? Do you realize how stupid and how inconsequential they think you …………..the public are?
But hey, he was in a “sand storm.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Recall “Hillary Lands in War Zone Under Fire”?
LikeLike
Eric Trump has already said the apology was not enough, and that the company will be taking legal action.
LikeLiked by 27 people
Good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What apology? I didn’t see the word(s): apology, I am sorry, etc….
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. That was not an apology after all the lies O’Donnell spewed last night. These people have to be made an example of; otherwise the fake news will continue. O’Donnell and his cohorts are beyond reason. I truly think that they need some form of medical, if not, legal intervention.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That was not an apology.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump NEEDS to take action regardless of any groveling from O’Dope.
Irresponsible blathering like this from the Fake News not only causes a LOT of wasted time and effort at responding to this crap, but it carries over to the moonbats in Congress who cause further wasted time, effort and waste of taxpayer money when the President has to refute their fairy tales that become “official” investigations.
Both O’Dope and MSDNC need to be stomped on so the next Fake News Fool thinks twice before lying again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m stunned they even tried this. That had to know POTUS wouldn’t stand for it….or are they THAT stupid? Obviously being credible isn’t their concern….O’Donnell ought to start reporting for The Globe…the one next to the Enquirer at the check out stands – you know – the one with photos of alien babies.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, they are that stupid. They specialize in doubling down on stupid.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Isn’t it Eric who is running the Trump Org now? He has the authority to sue the pants off any one of these numbnuts.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hopefully you are right. Takes the pressure of President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What are demonstrated day after day is the lack of; Judgement, Rationale and Common Sense of liberal democrats. Which of course includes the bulk of all mainstream media. The people who own these media people for doing their bidding have nothing more in common than a farmer has with his mule pulling his plough.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The retraction is meaningless. The retraction came on Twitter, not on the air. He said it aloud, on TV, to get maximum effect. It can’t be unheard now. And many if not most TV watchers don’t do Twitter.
It’s as if the NY Times ran a 40-point front page headline stating the same thing then retracting it the next day in a one line correction buried in the legal ads.
It worked. They’ll do it again. And again. And again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Which is why Eric Trump is planning to sue.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tars:
So you’ve seen how the NYT apologizes..
LikeLiked by 1 person
A guess: they haven’t internalized the fact that Trump no longer has to worry about being accused of “obstruction” now that the Mueller circus is over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They literally don’t care, they know that they can get away with spewing lies about POTUS due to his being an elected official and them being somewhat immune to litigation…. Where this moron misjudged is targeting the Trump Org. which is separate and private and can and should sue for defamation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wasn’t there just a ruling about how “journalists” are allowed to spread lies? I heard the tail end of Mark Levin discussing this but don’t know any details. Is it only ok if the target is a public person? If so, that isn’t right either….of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IT is called Sullivan v NYT. Yesterday Di Genova was discussing Chuck Schumer wanting to sue to overcome Citizens Unites, which was a 1st amendment case – he said “bring it on and while we are at it revisit Sullivan v NYT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I kinda see this as a check-raise in poker. There were so many other stories that the President or Trump .Org could have sued over, yet they didn’t, they just “checked”. Did they deliberately lay low until MSNBC put in a huge bet? Then the Trump org raised the bet. I hope the Trump ‘s win the pot! They deserve it for all the crap the media gives them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
HA! I almost used the porker analogy in my post below yours. We are thinking along the same lines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think some of these tactics are a method of probing. They make the accusation, and then based on his response they decide whether or not he’s telling the truth and they should back off the claim.
I wonder, if VSG pursues charges, will be have to provide the loan docs in a discovery phase of the case?
I truly think Trumps tax returns are impeccable and he’s holding them up his sleeve as his Trump card. When/if the fever pitch narrative of the cabal rests solely on his tax returns he can just drop them on them like a daisy cutter in the middle of a heard of crippled cattle. Not too mention, you know Mueller and his team illegally looked at all his tax return. Let’s be honest. They saw them FOR SURE. They did it illegally of course. But if there had been something there they would have found an excuse (ie Fake dossier to get FISA warrants) to make them public.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Russian Oligarchs” are not in the real estate business. Neither is Vladimir Putin. No one in Moscow was obsessed with the idea of building a hotel in their city. Get over it …
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Our rigorous verification and standards process…….”
Well, that definitely goes under the category of “Who knew………”
What he meant to say was, “I got called on my felonious news-casting and this is the memo I have in my drawer………………”
LikeLiked by 12 people
Right…”Stop the hammering,,,I’m rigorously verifying our standards!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sharon,
Sure brings “Possibilities” a lil closer to home for all those “journalists” (that I’ve read about here at The Treehouse over the last few days) complaining about being held accountable.
As if on cue, o’donnell, apparently brushes the concern aside, and with talking points at the ready… charges full steam ahead…. running smack dab into the middle of a fresh “Pasture Pastry” named “Fake News”.
Seems, o’donnell, wasn’t too concerned. He (and others) have been sayin whatever they want for a long time. No biggie.
Words, are prolly not gonna be enough to get the stink off. After all, he’s standing in the middle of a “Pasture Pie”. May be difficult to get anyone to believe otherwise.
Apologies… not withstanding.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s truly mind boggling to hear what spews from the mouths of these absolute lowlifes
Not too mention they can’t possibly be that stupid. They can’t possibly believe what they’re spewing could possibly be true
I mean, they do know they’re nothing but propaganda puppets for their corporate global masters, right? They know lying, deception and promoting the democrat agenda is their main job description, correct?
I’ll give them credit on one thing though, they’re very good actors and actresses. But then again, maybe they’re not that good, maybe they really are that stupid
LikeLiked by 4 people
stupid or evil
pick one
LikeLiked by 2 people
No need to pick one. BOTH works just fine for me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Not to mention they can’t possibly be that stupid.”
They’ve long past proved that to us. Why do they consistently make this same mistake?
LikeLiked by 3 people
He needs to be fired & sued. He knew exactly what he was doing. There needs to be consequences & justice.
LikeLiked by 6 people
These fake stories are the stuff prank calls were made of back in the day of rotary dial phones. The prankster has to be someone no one would suspect.
My guess? It’s Mike Pence. Troll in Training. He’s over at the Naval Observatory laughing beer out his nostrils while he dials people on his burner phone.
🙂 🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Roger Ailes, from Heaven. Still working for Fox.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A 4chan poster says he was the source. Sent an email to NBC anonymously and claimed he’d given the story to multiple news organizations, so that shouldn’t wait to run it. If true, it worked like a charm. Some stories are too good to vet. The post is making the rounds on Reddit.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 16 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yep. Apparently “Racist, racist, racist” and “Recession, recession, recession” aren’t working so they’re going back to “Russia, Russia, Russia”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He actually looks like he is enjoying making the retraction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This SLANDER re Russia shows how DANGEROUS our national mass media is.
Their lies and hatred destabilize foreign relations and continue to harm our national security.
Just like The Mueller Venom, they count on the fact there are no Certificates of Exoneration.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Me thinks Lawrence overdid it this time.
The U.S. MSM is now being recognized worldwide as “ fake” the Brazilian President even uses the term “ Fake News” in his tweets.
More money for the Trump organization..nice.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 9 people
And the Oscar for worst acting performance involving exaggerated facial expressions goes to….
Rachel Maddow!
LikeLiked by 5 people
O’Donnell needs a co-host. What’s Emily Litella doing these days?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Until one of these fake news outlets is seriously damaged financially, they will continue to spew lies. It will take a jaw-droppingly large $$ fine to open up the public’s eyes and see that the lying emperors of fake news have no credibility left.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agreed. Trump org needs to sue for $50 billion at least!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would a lawsuit be tried in that infamous district in New York?
Or DC?
LikeLike
Unfortunately the Federal Government, after spygate, has no standing to impose a fine to damage financially or other penalty against anyone who lies, cheats, misrepresents, or steals….
LikeLike
No But the Trump company can and will, as Eric Trump has implied in his tweet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Inadequate.
Fire him,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lawrence –
You were a hack yesterday … you were a hack today … and if past is prologue, well, you get my point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some so called apology, “We don’t know if the information is inaccurate…”
This is a sleazy variation of “We can not exonerate.” They have reached the lowest gutter in gutter politics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is wrong about the media not being fake before. The media was always fake going back to the beginning and the founders even included the concept of the freedom of the press. There was a short period last century where the push toward professionalism in the media gave the false impression of fairness. That was an illusion, as we found out during the Viet Nam war and the shenanigans of CBS news.
LikeLike
Well, this lives on:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you 52, , I needed a laugh. 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Belly laugh!
LikeLike
Freaking awesome every time. One of the best memes ever!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Immediately below O’Donnell’s weak “retraction” is the original Tweet and accusation. He has not deleted the original and based on the twitter thread some of his ultra gullible followers still believe it and have various silly theories why it must be true:
—————————————————
Lawrence O’Donnell
Verified account
@Lawrence
Aug 27
A source close to Deutsche Bank says Trump’s tax returns show he pays very little income tax and, more importantly, that his loans have Russian co-signers.
If true, that explains every kind word Trump has ever said about Russia and Putin.
@TheLastWord 10pm
LikeLike
I want to see Trump quietly go after them and own them all.
LikeLike
1. Look at that dude, Maddow’s expression at the end of the clip. He knows it’s B.S. and has a hard time keeping a straight face. He already tried the stolen tax return reporting and after hyping it it turned out to be a bigger letdown than Jeraldo’s opening of Al Capone’s vault.
GoogleDuck-Duck-Go it).
2. “Will show he probably pays little or no tax.” Nice try asshat. See point 1 above that showed he paid a higher rate of tax than the Obama’s and most of the Dem political class.
3. Even if the first sentence above were true, who cares? These clowns don’t realize we deplorables cheer that sort of thing. Every cent the government doesn’t get in taxes reduces their ability to “Roger Stone”, “Paul Manafort” or attempt to “Donald Trump” someone.
4. Even if the entire B.S. premise of co-signing Russian Oligarchs were true, again, who cares? That was before he became the ass-kicking VSGPOTUS draining the swamp and shining the spotlight on all the cockroaches, especially the never-Trump RINOs. And besides, “The 80s called. They want their foreign policy back.” -Hussein to Mitt Romney on the threat of Russia.
5. I’m sure Sundance just singlehandedly increase MSLSD’s viewership by 10,000 fold by posting that clip (if you count those watching the clip as viewers).
6. DILLIGAF (
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maddow rather famously knows that Trump pays A LOT in taxes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sue at a sufficient amount to make liquidation the only outcome possible.
It’s on Cosmic tv. It is what it is.
Either, o’donnell went “Rambo” and once he went off script the network did not end the segment; knowing it had NOT been “Approved”. (He had an earbud. Someone could/should have said something along the lines of… “WTF….. STOP talking and go to commercial!!!”
Or, it was approved.
Legal definition of res ipsa loquitur:
A doctrine or rule of evidence in tort law that permits an inference or presumption that a defendant was negligent in an accident injuring the plaintiff on the basis of circumstantial evidence if the accident was of a kind that does not ordinarily occur in the absence of negligence.
I am not a lawyer, and did not stay in a hotel last night.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Opps… 🎩 ChampagneReady!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lawrence saying that something “wasn’t ready for reporting” is not a retraction, correction and apology. It’s a weasel way of implying that it could be true but is not verified, i.e. it’s still a smear.
LikeLike
Is it possible MSNBC did this purposefully to hopefully to force a lawsuit so they could obtain Trump tax returns & financial information through discovery?
LikeLike