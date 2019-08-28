MSNBC Lawrence O’Donnell Peddles Fake Russia Conspiracy News – Trump Lawyers Respond – O’Donnell Retracts…

Just another day in the mainstream media….

MSNBC propagandist Lawrence O’Donnell appeared on television last night to push a conspiracy theory about President Trump’s companies being funded by Russian oligarchs.

WATCH:

Then This Happens:

Demand Letter – Source Link

Then, about two hours later:

Twitter Retraction Link

“I should not have said it on air or posted to twitter” (tweet is still up) @MSNBC @Lawrence retract BUT in typical fake news style they leave it with ambiguity… “we don’t know if it was inaccurate” @TheLastWord pic.twitter.com/XWnTTsPUb5 — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) August 29, 2019

